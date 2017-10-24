VINCI's (VCISF) CEO Xavier Hulliard on Q3 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2017 12:15 PM ET

Thank you, good evening everyone. And together with Alexander [indiscernible] and Sébastien [indiscernible] from the IR team and I'm pleased to welcome you to this call. I hope that you have all received our press release on first nine months revenue and business activity. In my introduction I will run you through the main highlights of our third quarter performance, before turning over the floor to your questions.

Q4, 2017 group revenue totaled €10.7 billion and was up 6.6% on an actual basis which includes a negative 0.8% currency impacted mainly as results of depreciation of the British pound against the euro and the net positive 1.4% impact of the changes in consolidation cost coming mostly for concessions from acquisitions made in Q4, '16, ADL, the Lyon Airport and [indiscernible] auto road construction in Peru. And in contracting from the companies integrated in 2017 by Vinci Energy, the main ones being in the ICT segment, Novabase in Portugal and [indiscernible] in Spain. Therefore Q3, like for like revenue was up 6% of which plus 4.6% in France plus 7.1% outside France.

We have good traffic on concession businesses this summer. Advance Autoroute, heavy vehicle traffic continued to improve is not at back level, since before the 2008 financial crises. Vinci Airport again posted strong growth, with further impressive increases in passenger numbers across all airports along with the integration of [indiscernible] ADLR. In total, Q3, concessions reported revenue was up 9.8% to €2.1 billion plus 6.3% on like for like basis.

The picture is also positive for the contracting business where the three business Vinci energy, Eurovia and Vinci Construction, achieved further business growth business growth, confirming the upturn in France and good overall performance as well.

Q3's total contracting revenue was up 5.6% to €8.5 billion on an actual basis plus 5.7% like for like. At constant exchange rate and perimeter both French and international contracting operations were up by 4.4% and 7.2% respectively. During that period 47% of our total contracting revenue was generated outside France.

Moving to business lines, at Vinci Autoroute Q3 sales were up by 2.4% with a 1.1% increase in intercity traffic. That growth on a constant network basis brought down into a 0.7% rise in light vehicle traffic and a 4.5% increase in heavy vehicle traffic with the latter now back to level since before the 2008 financial prices. For the full-year we expect Vinci Autoroute despite high base for comparison is likely to achieve a further increase in revenue.

At airports managed by Vinci Airport passenger number continued to grow rapidly in the third quarter to up 2.2%. Summer traffic growth remained stronger in Portugal with 14.7% increase for [indiscernible] and in Cambodia with 31% increase. It was also solid in France, plus 10% with a 7.5% increase in EU. Q3 passenger traffic was stable in Dominican Republic following [a retake].

Non-consolidated airport concessions in Japan and in Chile did also well with Q3 traffic increases of plus 8.5% and plus 12.6% respectively. Vinci Airports third quarter reported revenue was up 30.8% plus 14.8% like-for-like. In the first nine months the 2016 acquisitions of AERODOM and ADL contributed 107 million and 139 million respectively. For the full-year Vinci Airports should post growth of at least 30% including the impact of the 2016 acquisitions.

At constant scope and exchange rates Q3 revenue at Vinci Energy was up by 6.9%. After two stable third quarters plus 0.2% like-for-like in H1 followed by minus 0.6% in Q2 the third quarter saw a sustained growth of plus 5.4% both in France plus 5.9% and outside France plus 5%. Since the beginning of the year Vinci Energy has added almost 20 bolt-on acquisitions to its perimeter with around €450 million in pro forma annual revenue contribution. For the first nine months it's total sales were up 3.6% year-on-year and its order book was up 14% over 12 months to €7.1 billion.

Now, let’s look at Eurovia. In France, activity has picked up and we experienced the 3.6% increase of our like-for-like revenue in Q3. Outside France Q3 revenue was at 6.9% on like-for-like basis. For the first nine months business levels were [brilliant] in Germany, Poland, Slovakia, U.S. and Canada. At the end of September Eurovia's revenue was at 5.8% year-over-year to €5.9 billion and its other look was up 10% over 12 months to €6.1 billion.

Lastly, Vinci Construction, Q3 revenue was up 6.3% like-for-like which is an acceleration in the path of recovery observed in the two previous quarters. Both France and international operations were well oriented with France at plus 3.9% and international at plus 8.8%. In France, that increase comes from the residents of the residential building market particularly in the Paris region and the improvement in the civil engineering market.

Outside France, growth had solid transformation comparable and in the Asia-Pacific region offset lower business levels at Vinci Construction UK, [indiscernible] and Vinci Construction major projects. At the end of September, Vinci Construction's review was up 2.8% year-on-year to €10 billion and its order book was up 8% over 12 months to €17.4 billion.

Order intake in contracting for the quarter amounted to €8.5 billion, up 23% compared to the low business for comparison of Q3 ’16. As a result, the group’s backlog stood at €30.6 billion at the end of September, up 9% year-on-year. The order book equaled more than 11 months of average business activity.

For contracting 2017, confirms that all the business lines are seeing renewed growth in France. Outside France, business levels should show an increase for the full year despite the economic situation remaining weak in all commodity producing countries.

A quick word on Vinci [Mobility] that made a very good quarter with 16.5% increase in revenue driven by France, Belgium housing markets. In total, 4,450 homes were reserved in the first nine months at 27% compared to the same period last year.

In conclusion, Q3 revenue trends were positive in all our business lines confirming solid traffic growth on our concessions, the upturn in our French contracting revenue and some improvement in international operations. In this context, we confirm management’s previous forecast for the year as a whole which includes increases in revenue, operating income and net income.

I would like to thank you for your attention and I am now ready to take your questions. Operator?

Guy MacKenzie

Yeah, good evening. Three questions from me if I may. Firstly, on construction on the international growth. I mean I realize that you’re only talking about revenue today, but your international margins have been pretty weak and I know some periods have been talking about taking on low margin works just to stay active in the respect of markets. I was just wondering if you can confirm that the growth you're seeing there is indeed profitable and higher margin and what you been seeing in international overall.

And also on international construction, you mentioned less activity in the UK. Just wanted to ask specifically given how competitive that market is, and seems likely to stay, are you getting involved in fewer tenders and perhaps even looking to scale down that business a little bit.

Secondly also on contracting just on the Q3 inflection in the energy business, particularly international, I was wondering if you could talk through a little bit more the driver of this, given that energy doesn’t tend to be all that cyclical or have much organic growth. So just wondering if this is contract timing or if there is sort of an underlying trend shift and whether we should be expecting more underlying growth going forward.

Finally on airports, you clearly have the guidance upgrade there as well, talking about 30% growth plus for the full year, that still seems, I'm just wondering what's behind that as well and if you take into consideration and you're roots that you've opened Q4 today and even in late Q3, granted you did 31% or so in the first nine months of the year, but I'm just wondering if you're starting to see a decline in passenger growth or whether that just to conservative projection for the full year at the minimum 30%.

And I apologize but if I could just ask a fourth question a very quick one, previously in auto you were talking about growth for the full year but not as high as last year, today you’re just saying growth for this year, I'm just wondering if there is an upgrade embedded within that and you think that potentially growth in auto could also be higher than it was last year. Thanks very much.

Xavier Hulliard

Okay thank you Guy. Its affectively a long list of questions, so I'm going to start with the first one, again you're right this call is for talking about the sales and the business activity, so I'm not going to comment on the evolution of the margin in contracting businesses, outside France or in France.

Regarding the UK market decline, we are selective as unusual and therefore it can explain why sales on the like-for-like basis on the UK, you're also aware that the UK economy may be started to slow down a bit following Brexit, probably the explanation today we can bring to this evolution.

On Vinci Energy in Q3, you know just as a reminder the business model of Vinci Energy as you know is not so much based on organic growth but mostly on adding on the regular basis some bolt-on acquisitions, that’s why I mentioned since the start of the year they have almost completed almost 20 acquisitions, mostly outside France and that’s why you have some increase in our revenue.

And then in term of economic activity on like for like we’re seeing some improvement on lot of our markets and what I can say also is that most of the growth is today driven by ICT, information communication technology followed by the industrial segment.

Then on your next question regarding the revenue forecast for Vinci Airports so you are right, we have slightly raised this forecast from at least 25% to 30% but we are of course conservative we will have probably lower contribution coming from the acquisitions in Q4 and because you know the Aerodom and new airport were more or less fully consolidated in Q4 last year. So that's the reason why we are conservative with our forecast, that regarding traffic itself at this stage we have not noticed any other will or slowdown.

There is no change in our guidance. We don’t think -- we still expect I think last year, sales were up by more than 4%.

Guy MacKenzie

Okay, thank you very much.

Xavier Hulliard

We don’t expect to be above this level.

Mehdi Boudokhane

I have three questions if I may. And first one is on traffic. So Q3 seemed to slow down a bit compared to H1 so you had a 1.1% traffic growth I think in Q3 versus a 2.2% in H1. Can we just have a little bit of color on that performance through Q3 and should we expect this trend to continue through Q4.

Second question, question is on construction so Vinci Construction, can we have here an update on your situation in Africa and specially in this oil producing countries, I think these laid a bit on your profitability in H1 what should we expect for the full-year on that.

And last question is on your order intake. Can we just have your performance through the different segments so just talking about Q3 here of Vinci Energies, Eurovia and Vinci Construction? Thank you.

Xavier Hulliard

Thank you, Mehdi. So, regarding your traffic on Vinci Autoroute, we consider that we still have solid traffic growth you are right you numbers are correct, we were at 2.2% in H1 and 1.1% in Q3. Part of this slowdown can be explained by some calendar impact effect and also, we add some on average from higher fuel prices but overall, we are okay with these types of traffic growth that is in line with the organic traffic growth.

And just as what is important and so far, us this is that we have very strong traffic growth in heavy vehicles was plus 4.5% in Q3 and that's important because as you know it generates some positive impact in terms of tariff mix because the 2x they contribute around 16% of total traffic that 35% of total revenue. So, at this stage you know we are okay with the traffic on our French motorways.

Regarding Africa, I don’t want to again comment on potential margin evolution, in term of activity [indiscernible] is one subsidiary that was done in term of revenue in the first nine months and however in Q3 it was slightly positive. So, for the moment we’re not seeing a real improvement in Africa but you know the downside seems limited.

Regarding the order intake, so you want the breakdown of the order intake by business lines?

Mehdi Boudokhane

Yes.

Xavier Hulliard

So, for Vinci Energy in Q3 the order intake was up by nearly 20%. It was up by close to 7% for year-over-year and a bit less than 40% for Vinci Construction and in total it was up by 23%.

Lefèvre-Moulenq

I have three questions if I may. First, regarding airports, Vinci Airports, the numbers was third quarter and cumulated. Do we have a price effect on cumulative price effect, this is the first question? Is this price effect is never mentioned unlike motorways?

The other issue, we have very severe slowdown at customer level over the third quarter. What is a reason? Is that only a calendar effect or do we have another reason?

And the last question, could we have more flavor on the [indiscernible] 86 tunnel duplex as order of magnitude of the traffic growth cumulative and third quarter, many thanks.

Xavier Hulliard

Okay, so on Vinci Airports, you know it’s not like Vinci Autoroutes, we don’t have just one country and we’ve just won the inflation rate. So, talking about prices, it’s quite difficult. You know also that the parameter is not constant, so you’ve got an idea of the traffic evolution but in the traffic evolution we take all the airport at 100% in 2016 when we calculate traffic evolution. So therefore, it’s not really meaningful to compare these with the evolution of revenue but what I can say this is that the evolution of revenue is in line with traffic growth at least on the two main platforms that are in Portugal and Cambodia.

Considering the slow down, it seems that probably this year also the level of conditions were not as nice as last year especially in the western part of France. So where [indiscernible] is located, so it's may be one of the explanation for lower traffic growth down on AFS and [indiscernible], due to the fact that the waiver was not as good as last year.

The final question on the duplex 86 traffic for the first nine months was up by around 8%.

Gregor Kuglitsch

I got a few questions, the first one is M&A spend, so you disclosed your net financial debt of 14.6 billion. Can you tell us how much was spent either on a year to date basis or in Q3, please? If you can remind us what the normal seasonality is between Q3 and Q4 with the working capital flow back, just I have an idea, it’s a bit difficult to track if you don’t give quarterly cash flows. That’s the first one.

The second question is can I just enquire on the other concessions, the operating business that is managing [indiscernible]. I wasn’t aware that’s a fully consolidated business. If you can shed some light on the revenues, kind of how it works, maybe if you can give us some detail what the run rate is supposed to be of this business, that’s the second question.

The third question is on tax, can you help us reconcile the proposed tax reforms from the governments, so the corporate tax spend to 25 and then increased total charges, what's the view at this point is the net impact for the company and perhaps is anything we need to think about in terms of the difference between the tax and the P&L and whether some of it goes through operating cost, I just want to understand what the net is and whether there is an accounting issue we need to think about there. Thank you.

Xavier Hulliard

Okay thank you Gregor, regarding acquisitions, its around €700 million that we have spent in the first nine months. You know regarding the concessions we spent the upfront payment from the Salvador Airport in Q3, so at this stage there is just on spend, there is just spending on the concessions the [indiscernible] airport, if I'm right. So that’s for M&A activity.

Regarding the SEA, you know we know we operate the company that is in charge of the management of the network and so this is this company that is named [indiscernible], that is full consolidated and that are generated the first review in Q3.

On the evolution of the corporate tax rate in France, you know the budget is now being discussed at the French Parliament so it's a bit too early to give you a precise number and a precise quantification about what will be the impact of the evolution of our fiscal environment in France. I hope that I have covered all your questions.

Gregor Kuglitsch

But the seasonality cash flow if you can….

Xavier Hulliard

Yes, on working capital evolution basically there is nothing unusual, it's in line more or less with what we had last year for the first nine months. Again, most of the change in working capital will occur at the end of the year but for the first nine months nothing really finished and nothing really unusual.

Unidentified Analyst

My first question is on Vinci Immobilier please. The strong growth we've seen in the third quarter, could you maybe give us a bit more color on how you expect this to continue or not in the next few quarters.

My second question is on the calendar impact of traffic. If you could maybe quantify by how much that impacted the third quarter traffic numbers for Autoroutes?

And finally, my third question, regarding the (inaudible). I think you were waiting to hear from (inaudible) discussion about potentially further CapEx investment related to tariff increase. Has there been any more update on this please? Thank you.

Xavier Hulliard

Okay, so Vinci Immobilier, you know basically the message is that the French new housing market is still well oriented, then the evolution of the renew for Vinci Immobilier can vary a lot from one quarter to the other, but basically the message on this business is that the French new residential market is still well oriented.

Regarding the calendar, I think basically it's explained by the fact that there was in Q3 one Friday less than last year. Last year there was the 1st of July was a Friday and there is one additional Saturday so one more we can say, that was the 30th of September 2017. So that's what can explain the impact. I'm not going to quantify at this stage but it has added slightly negative impact on traffic evolution.

Your last question was on the discussion that is now ongoing the [indiscernible] so the discussion is supposed to last for three months, it started on the 19th of September but at this stage we don’t have any conclusion coming out from this meeting.

Josep Pujal

Yes, so two questions from me please. The first one is on the order intake these plus 13% in nine months could you give more granularity and give the figures for France on one side and for international on the other side.

And regarding the order book which is up 9% over the last 12 months, could you give some indication about what is the part which can be executed in the next 12 to 15 months, so having an impact on 2018 or some kind of a granularity about if we are talking about contracts which are big but very, very long or if all this bodes well for 2018? Thank you.

Xavier Hulliard

Thank you. Regarding the order intake, your question is for the first nine months, if I’m right, so France was at close to plus 12% and outside France International plus 15.

Regarding the execution time of the order book, well you know we have mentioned in our press release that for Vinci Construction the average execution time of these order book is around 15 months. So, gives you an indication, I don’t remember it a few months ago, but its maybe a bit longer but we’re at the same period last year end of September 2016 we were up 14 months. That is close to half of the order book that has to be executed next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Just one quick question on your liquidity position, I mean you cash position went up quite substantially in Q3. Could you just I mean give an update again what you consider to be like an efficient level of net cash? How are you going to manage that going forward and how long you want to chase opportunities before you kind of consider other uses of your cash position?

Xavier Hulliard

Okay. The evolution in Q3 is the usual seasonal evolution, as you know our cash position is always lower at the start of the year and it increases all over the year. So again, this year no things can change, nothing unusual at this level.

And regarding the optimum cash position, you know the answer, we don’t have in mind a pre-sized lever of gearing, we have to achieve and what is important for us is to have some financial flexibility in order to seize opportunities. So that’s the usual answer to this question.

Xavier Hulliard

Okay so, if there are no further questions. Thank you very much to all of you for your participation and do not hesitate to call us if you need more details. Thanks a lot, and talk to you soon. Good bye.

