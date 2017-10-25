Concordia International Obtains Court Protection To Facilitate Capital Restructuring: Are There Potential Investing Opportunities?

Concordia International Corp. (NASDAQ:CXRX) (formerly known as Concordia Healthcare Corp.) ("Concordia" or "Company") is an Oakville, Ontario-based pharmaceutical company selling more than 200 off-patent drugs in more than 90 countries around the world. It is listed on both the TSX and NASDAQ. It also has approximately 50 new products or line extensions in its pipeline.

Concordia has been in trouble for some time. Its share price has lost more than 99% of its value over the past two years. It has been facing regulatory problems in the UK, and various other, business challenges and is being crushed by its enormous $3.7 billion worth of long-term debt. It did not make its recent payment due on or about October 16th, pursuant to its 7% Unsecured Note and does not intend to make the October Unsecured Loan Payments due on October 20 and 23, 2017 (Source: Para 12, Affidavit of David Price, CFO, described below).

Preliminary Interim Order of Justice Morawetz dated October 20th Pursuant to Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act

On Friday, October 20, 2017, Concordia announced that it had obtained a Preliminary Interim Order (including an Order staying creditor from any enforcement proceeding) under section 192 the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), R.S.C. 1985, c C-44, as amended.

The Company announced that the Order made by The Honourable Regional Senior Justice Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Commercial List, at Toronto, was not a bankruptcy proceeding per se but a necessary step to effect a restructuring of its capital structure which would hopefully result in the reduction of more than $2 billion in debt.

In fact, the stated policy guidelines behind section 192 of the CBCA is specific that it not be used when the Company is insolvent. This may be a technicality but the Applicants under the court application includes a wholly owned subsidiary of Concordia International Corp. called Concordia Healthcare (Canada) Limited which was incorporated under the CBCA but has no debt and is not an operating entity at the moment. The Company is positioning itself under the court application as being solvent once the restructuring is finalized and approved (with the elimination of approximately $2 billion of debt). As well, the Company itself (Concordia International Corp.) was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporations Act and would need to be continued as an entity incorporated under the CBCA assuming the restructuring is finalized and approved by all necessary parties.

I am moderately encouraged that the Company is proceeding under section 192 of the CBCA rather than the available insolvency legislation as it suggests that the Company is getting close to obtaining a deal with the various classes of Secured and Unsecured Long Term debt holders in a manner which will be sufficiently fair to all stakeholders (including common shareholders), encourage cooperation from the long-term debt holders, and hopefully help obtain approval from both the Court and Director appointed under the CBCA.

The Company is not bankrupt (which is a legal term) and this court application is not a bankruptcy proceeding. Of course, if the restructuring plan under section 192 of the CBCA is not successful or approved, the Company has signaled in its court materials that it may seek relief under applicable insolvency legislation which could include some sort of bankruptcy proceeding.

The Preliminary Interim Order effectively prevents, among other activities, any creditor from taking steps to enforce their loans without leave of the court and thereby allows the Company to continue on business in the normal course while attempting to finalize its Restructuring Plan on (hopefully) a consensual basis.

All dollar figures referred to in this article are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.

Summary

Common shares outstanding: Approx. 51,282,901 listed on the TSX and NASDAQ

52 week high and low (CXRX): $4.59 to $0.56

Share price at close of Oct. 20, 2017: $0.57

Market Cap: $28.5 Million

As at September 30, 2017, the Company had cash on hand in the amount of approximately $342 Million.

Unaudited June 30th, 2017, Financial Statement - Deficit of $1.3 Billion

In the Company's June 30, 2017 unaudited financial statement and MD&A dated August 10, 2017, the Company listed approximately $2.6 Billion in assets (after nearly $1 billion in impairment charges) with approximately $4 Billion in liabilities including just over $3.7 Billion in long-term debt, for a deficit of approximately of $1.3 Billion.

Summary of Long Term Debt (See note 14 of the unaudited June 30, 2017 financial statement)

a. Secured Long-Term Debt

USD Term loan - $1,075,250,000

GBP Term loan - $635,571,000

Revolver ($200 million undrawn line of credit)

9% Senior Secured Note - $350,000,000

Total Secured Long-Term Debt: approx. $2,060,000,000 as at June 30th, 2017

b. Unsecured Long-Term Debt

9.5% Sr. Notes - $790,000,000

7% Sr. Notes - $735,000,000

Total Unsecured Long Term Debt: $1,525,000,000

Total Long-Term Debt - $3,729,265,000 (as at June 30th, 2017)

Restructuring Goal: The Company's stated goal is to reduce its $4 billion of debt ($3.7 Billion in long term debt) by at least $2 billion which it hopes will allow it to be in a position to become a healthy solvent company with the ability to execute on its 5 year DELIVER Strategic plan.

In short summary, assuming the stated capital restructuring is successful, the Company will end up with approximately $1.7 billion in long-term debt, its ongoing trade and other usual unsecured debt (approximately $280 million), and hopefully somewhere between $600 million to $900 million in equity. I arrived at the estimated post-restructuring equity figure from taking the book value of the Company's assets at approximately $2.6 billion (as per the June 30, 2017 unaudited financial statement). Clearly, there is room for disagreement on the value of the post-restructuring equity value but the Company is generating substantial sales (albeit declining) and has a pipeline of approximately 50 new products or line extension.

What will the capital structure look like if the Restructuring is successful? (My best guesstimate)

Based upon the foregoing, my best guesstimate is that assuming the restructuring plan is successful on a consensual basis among the Secured and Unsecured Debt Holders, and subject to court approval as well as approval of the Director appointed under the CBCA, we may see the following result:

A. Secured Long-Term Debt will be reduced from a total of approximately $2 Billion to approximately $1.7 Billion in new debt instruments (with each secured debt holder receiving the same interest rate as the original rate); in consideration of taking a 15% reduction of their principal (which they don't need to take given their security), I assume they will also be provided with approximately $300 Million in common shares (post-restructuring equity) which could end up being anywhere from 30% to 50% of the equity post-restructuring, depending on whether my assumption is correct that the equity will be worth somewhere in the $600 million to $900 million range.

B. Unsecured Long-Term Debt will be reduced from approximately $1.525 billion on ZERO debt in exchange for approximately 50% of the equity post-restructuring and perhaps other sweeteners.

C. Trade Debt and Employee Obligations: Will be unaffected (as per the Company's statements in its CFO's Affidavit discussed below).

D. Current Common Shareholders: While technically the value of the common shares are virtually worthless at the moment, I'm assuming that the current common shareholder will end up being given between 1% and 5% of the post-restructuring equity. I assume that the common shareholders will be "thrown a bone" because this entire Restructuring Application is being done consensually and both the Court and the Director under the CBCA will want to see that the entire restructuring is "fair." Given that I am estimating that the post-restructuring valuation of the equity is in the $600 Million to $900 Million range, current common shareholders will likely own approximately $6 million to $45 million in post-restructuring equity. In other words, based upon current share price, shareholders could end up doing materially worse or slightly better than their current share price.

E. Option Plan for Management, Directors and Key Employees: In order to maintain and attract management, directors and key employees, I assume that the restructuring plan will involve providing an Option plan equal to 5% to 10% of the post-restructuring common shares.

Based upon the foregoing, the riskiest place to be as an investor is as a common shareholder. My guess is that there is still substantial room for the share price to drop, especially if the common shareholders end up with closer to 1% of the post-restructuring equity (although there is some chance that the value will remain in the same price range as today's share price).

There is a market for trading the long-term Secured and Unsecured debt. As of the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017, my broker at RBC DS advised me that the Senior Secured 9% bonds (expiry 2022) had a bid ask of $78/$82, and that the Unsecured Long-Term Bonds had a bid/ask of 17/20 and 10/14 respectively. In my view, the Senior Secured 9% bond was probably fairly priced but the Unsecured Bonds were likely overpriced unless you really like the value of the potential equity they will likely be getting to replace the bonds in the post-restructuring scenario.

I would consider buying the Senior Secured 9% bonds if they were priced in the $75 to $80 range. In other words, I would be willing to purchase $100 face value of such 9% Senior Secured bonds for $75 to $80, in the anticipation that I would effectively receive $85 worth of new bonds as well as $15 worth of equity in the restructured Company (assuming the restructuring is approved and finalized based upon the assumptions made above).

For those wanting more detail of what the Company has advised the court, I suggest reading all of the recent court materials which have been posted by the Company on its website on October 20, 2017.

Concordia's Court Materials Filed In Support of the October 20, 2017 Preliminary Interim Order

On the company's website (Home - Concordia International Corp.), a copy is available of the lengthy court materials dated October 19, 2017, filed in support of the Application for the Preliminary stay Order obtained on October 20th. In support of its court application, the Company filed the Affidavit of David Price, CFO of Concordia, sworn October 19, 2017.

David Price became CFO in mid-May, 2017. He is playing a key role in the restructuring process and in my view needed to clean up the Company's balance sheet and take write-offs where appropriate. During Q2 2017 (period ending June 30, 2017) the Company recorded total impairment charges of $987 Million.

His Affidavit sets out the Company's background, more details of its 5 year strategic plan known as the DELIVER Strategy, the current capital structure as well as the reasons why it believed it need a stay of proceedings order under section 192 of the CBCA (to give it some breathing room from creditors to finalize negotiations and protect it from creditors taking any action in the interim which would interfere with its business operations), what it hoped to accomplish from the Recapitalization Transaction, as well as what it might do if it could not consensually agree with its Recapitalization plan.

Affidavit of David Price, CFO of Concordia, sworn October 19, 2017

The following is a summary of David Price's October 19, 2017, Affidavit filed in support of the Application to obtain a stay of Preliminary Interim Order under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act. In the summary below I have both paraphrased and quoted portions from his Affidavit.

Background

The Company is a diverse, international specialty pharmaceutical company primarily focused on off-patent pharmaceutical products, which generates revenue through the sale of a diversified portfolio of more than 200 established, off-patent products in more than 90 countries.

The Company specializes in the acquisition, licensing and development of off-patent prescription medicine products, many of which are niche, hard-to-make products. The Company operates through a business model that focuses on the registration and regulatory maintenance of acquired and in-licensed products, with products being manufactured through an out-sourced manufacturing network of contract manufacturing organizations (“CMOs”). This structure allows the Company to avoid fixed research and development and manufacturing infrastructure costs and provides the Company with an efficient and variable cost structure.

The Concordia Group is managed from its head office in Oakville, Ontario. Corporate-level decision-making for the Concordia Group is undertaken by the executive management of CIC, which are located at the Oakville office. In addition, a substantial portion of the administrative functions of the Company, including general accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, legal, global tax planning, interacting with the TSX and NASDAQ, managing aspects of human resources, and certain medical regulatory activities, are conducted out of the Oakville office.

The Company has two operating segments, in addition to its corporate cost centre in Oakville, Ontario and its Centre of Excellence in Mumbai, India (described below): (i) the Company’s international pharmaceutical segment selling branded and generic prescription products that are sold to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies in over 90 countries (“Concordia International”) and (ii) the Company’s North American legacy pharmaceutical segment, which also includes its orphan drugs business (“Concordia North America”). Concordia International and Concordia North America receive additional business support from the Company’s Centre of Excellence located in Mumbai, India (the “Centre of Excellence”). Each of these segments and the Centre of Excellence are discussed in detail below.

Concordia North America is the Company’s North American pharmaceutical segment, owning or licensing a portfolio of legacy pharmaceutical products consisting of branded and authorized generic products, including Zonegran®, Donnatal®, Photofrin® and products in the Covis Portfolio. Concordia North America’s business is focused primarily on the United States pharmaceutical market.

The Concordia North America business segment focuses on branded and authorized generic products that are in the maturity or legacy stage of the pharmaceutical product lifecycle. Similar to Concordia International’s products, Concordia North America’s products typically have a well-established record of safety and efficacy.

Concordia North America’s product offering also includes Photofrin®, a product for the treatment of certain forms of rare cancer, which was previously part of the Company’s “Orphan Drugs” segment before being combined with the Concordia North America business segment.

Concordia North America’s products are manufactured by CMOs in North America and Western Europe.

Concordia North America’s business represented approximately 27.17% of the Company’s total consolidated revenue for the first half of 2017 and 31.76% of the Company’s total consolidated revenue for the 2016 fiscal year.

Concordia North America’s operations are conducted through CPI and Concordia Laboratories Inc., S.à.R.L. (“CLI”) (each of which are Subsidiary Guarantors) and certain other subsidiaries. CPI has a portfolio of branded products and authorized generic contracts and CLI owns Photofrin®. Concordia North America’s operations, including supplier relationships, are managed from offices in Barbados and supported by the Centre of Excellence and by internal and external advisors.

Concordia's Mumbai Centre of Excellence

The Company operates the Centre of Excellence in Mumbai, India, which employs personnel with various backgrounds to provide a range of business support to its European and North American based teams, including key business functions of finance, human resources, information technology, supply chain and regulatory, quality and medical affairs.

As at October 19, 2017, the Company employed 443 employees worldwide, 165 of which were employed in the Concordia International segment (other than Mumbai), 33 of which were employed in the Concordia North America segment (including the United States and Barbados) and 219 of which were employed at the Centre of Excellence.

The Company employs 26 employees at its headquarters in Oakville, Ontario. The Company’s Canadian employees include senior management and employees engaged in management, financial, legal and administrative roles within the business.

Business Challenges

The Company currently faces challenges posed by the decline in its operating performance, high leverage and foreign exchange risks, in addition to business environment challenges in both the North American and International markets.

Increased Competition and Industry Changes

In recent years, the Company has faced increased pressure on its product pricing as a result of increasing competition and new entrants into the market. In both the Concordia North America and Concordia International business segments, the launch of directly competing generic products as well as new products that treat the same conditions as the Company’s existing products have resulted in decreasing revenues.

Regulatory Matters

The Company has faced certain regulatory challenges in recent years, and is currently subject to certain ongoing regulatory investigations being conducted by the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (the “CMA”).

On October 25, 2016, the Company announced that the CMA had commenced an investigation into various matters in relation to the United Kingdom pharmaceutical sector and that Concordia International was part of the investigation (the “CMA Pricing Investigation”). The CMA Pricing Investigation includes matters that predate the AMCo Acquisition and the Company’s ownership of the Concordia International business segment and relate to the Company’s pricing of certain products. Since commencing the CMA Pricing Investigation, the CMA has been in the process of information gathering and analysis and the Company has cooperated with the investigation. The CMA has not reached a decision as to whether or not it will proceed with a finding of infringement in the CMA Pricing Investigation.

On October 11, 2017, the Company announced that the CMA commenced additional investigations in relation to the United Kingdom pharmaceutical sector and that Concordia International and certain of its products are part of that investigation (the “October 2017 CMA Investigation” and, collectively with the CMA Pricing Investigation and the CMA Hydrocortisone Investigation, the “CMA Investigations”). The October 2017 CMA Investigation also involves matters that predate the AMCo Acquisition and the Company’s ownership of the Concordia International business segment. The October 2017 CMA Investigation is at an early information gathering stage and the CMA has confirmed that, at this time, it has not reached a conclusion on whether competition law may have been infringed.

In addition to the CMA Investigations, on April 27, 2017, the United Kingdom Health Service Medical Supplies ("Cost") Act 2017 (the “HSMS Act”) received Royal Assent in the United Kingdom. The HSMS Act introduces provisions in connection with controlling the cost of health service medicines and other medical supplies in the United Kingdom. The HSMS Act also regulates the provision of pricing and other information by manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of those medicines and medical supplies. It is anticipated that the Department of Health will issue new regulations under the HSMS Act in early 2018. The Company continues to monitor the implementation of the HSMS Act to understand how it will affect the Company’s business and the pricing of its current products.

Leverage

Although the majority of the Company’s $3.7 billion long-term debt does not mature until 2021 to 2023, the servicing of the long-term debt obligations requires significant cash and the Company’s high leverage and declining EBITDA have restricted debt and equity funding options available to the Company, hindering its ability to execute on its long-term growth strategy. In addition, the Company has been affected by negative foreign exchange movement between the USD and GBP attributed in large part to the vote by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

Secured Term Loans

CIC is the borrower under a credit agreement dated October 21, 2015, among CIC, as borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantors, as guarantors, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as administrative agent and collateral agent (the “Secured Term Loan Agent”), the lenders party thereto (the “Secured Term Loan Lenders”) and the other arrangers, bookrunners and agents party thereto (as amended, restated and supplemented from time to time, the “Secured Term Loan Credit Agreement”). Pursuant to the Secured Term Loan Credit Agreement, the Secured Term Loan Lenders agreed to provide secured term loans to CIC in aggregate amounts of $1.1 billion in one tranche (the “USD Secured Term Loan”) and £500 million in another tranche (the “GBP Secured Term Loan” and, together with the USD Secured Term Loan, the “Secured Term Loans”), and made available to CIC a secured revolving loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million (the “Revolving Loan”).

The Secured Term Loans mature on October 21, 2021, and require fixed quarterly principal amortization payments equal to a percentage of the original principal amount of the Secured Term Loans (such percentage subject to certain adjustments over time) as well as mandatory repayments based on CIC’s excess cash flow. Mandatory fixed amortization payments on the Secured Term Loans of approximately $27.5 million and £12.5 million are due over the next twelve months. Interest rates on the Secured Term Loans are variable and are calculated based on LIBOR plus applicable margins, with a LIBOR floor of 1%. Interest on the Secured Term Loans is payable on the last business day of each of March, June, September and December for each Base Rate Loan or Canadian Prime Rate Loan (as defined in the Secured Term Loan Credit Agreement).

All obligations under the Secured Term Loans and the Revolving Loan are guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and are secured by first priority security interests in the assets of CIC and the Subsidiary Guarantors, with the exception of certain Excluded Property (as defined in the Secured Term Loan Credit Agreement).

As at October 19, 2017, there was approximately $1.068 billion of principal amount outstanding under the USD Secured Term Loan, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and approximately £485.63 million of principal amount outstanding under the GBP Secured Term Loan, plus accrued and unpaid interest, with no amounts drawn and certain letters of credit issued under the Revolving Loan.

Secured Notes First Lien Notes - $350 million at 9% due April 2022

CIC is the issuer under a senior secured first lien notes indenture dated October 13, 2016 (as amended, restated and supplemented from time to time, the “Secured Notes Indenture”) among CIC, as issuer, the Subsidiary Guarantors, as guarantors, and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee and collateral agent (the “Secured Notes Trustee”) pursuant to which CIC issued $350 million of 9.00% senior secured first lien notes due April 1, 2022 (the “Secured Notes”). A copy of the Secured Notes Indenture is attached hereto as Exhibit “C.”

Interest on the Secured Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on October 1 and April 1 of each year at a rate of 9.00% per annum. The Secured Notes are guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and are secured by the same first priority security interests in the same or substantially the same assets of CIC and the Subsidiary Guarantors that secure the Secured Term Loans.

The Secured Notes were issued in connection with the Company’s 2016 Strategic Review (as defined below). Proceeds from the Secured Notes issuance were, and continue to be, used for general corporate purpose.

The Intercreditor Agreement Dated October 13, 2016

CIC, the Subsidiary Guarantors, the Secured Term Loan Agent and the Secured Notes Trustee are party to an intercreditor agreement dated October 13, 2016 (the “Intercreditor Agreement”). The Intercreditor Agreement provides that the Secured Term-Loan Lenders and the holders of the Secured Notes (the “Secured Noteholders”) will share rateably on any proceeds generated from the collateral securing the Secured Term Loans and the Secured Notes. Pursuant to the Intercreditor Agreement, notwithstanding the equal priority of the liens securing the Secured Term Loans and the Secured Notes, only the Applicable Authorized Representative (as defined in the Intercreditor Agreement) will have the right to act or refrain from acting with respect to any collateral securing the Secured Term Loans and Secured Notes. The Applicable Authorized Representative will be the Secured Term Loan Agent until the Secured Term Loans have been repaid and discharged or until the expiration of a specified period after an event of default under the Secured Notes during which period the Secured Term Loan Agent has not taken and pursued enforcement action.

Secured FX Swaps

The majority of the Company’s long-term debt obligations are denominated in USD other than the GBP Secured Term Loan. On August 17, 2016, CIJL entered into a cross-currency swap (the “August 2016 Swap”) under the 2002 Master ISDA Agreement dated August 15, 2016 (the “ISDA Agreement”), between Goldman Sachs International (the “Swap Lender”) and CIJL in order to reduce the Company’s exposure to exchange rate fluctuations between GBP and USD on certain repayments of its long-term debt agreements. The August 2016 Swap has a principal amount of $382 million and a maturity date of April 15, 2023. The Swap Lender, the Secured Term Loan Lenders and the Secured Noteholders are collectively referred to herein as the “Secured Debtholders.” The Secured Debtholders and the Unsecured Debtholders (as defined below) are collectively referred to herein as the “Debtholders.”

On November 3, 2016, CIJL entered into a cross-currency swap (the “November 2016 Swap” and, together with the August 2016 Swap, the “Secured FX Swaps”, and collectively with the Secured Term Loans and the Secured Notes, the “Secured Debt”) under the ISDA Agreement in order to reduce the Company’s exposure to exchange rate fluctuations associated with the Secured Notes. The November 2016 Swap has a principal amount of $350 million and a maturity date of April 1, 2022, being the same as the maturity on the Secured Notes.

The Secured FX Swaps are guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and secured by the same first priority security interests in the assets of CIC and the Subsidiary Guarantors that secure the Secured Term Loans.

Unsecured Bridge Loans

On October 21, 2015, concurrent with the closing of the AMCo Acquisition, CIC, as borrower, entered into (i) a senior unsecured extended equity bridge loan facility in the principal amount of $135 million (the “Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan”); and (ii) a Two-Year Equity Bridge Credit and Guaranty Agreement with the Subsidiary Guarantors, as guarantors, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as administrative agent, the lenders party thereto (the “Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Lenders”) and the other arrangers, bookrunners and agents party thereto (the “Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Agreement” and, together with the Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan Agreement, the “Unsecured Bridge Loan Agreements”) pursuant to which the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Lenders made available to CIC a senior unsecured equity bridge loan facility in the principal amount of $45 million (the “Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan” and, together with the Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan, the “Unsecured Bridge Loans”). Goldman Sachs Bank USA has advised the Company that it is resigning from its position as administrative agent under each of the Unsecured Bridge Loans and the Company is in the process of transitioning to a new administrative agent for the Unsecured Bridge Loans. The Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan matures on October 20, 2017. Interest on the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan is 9.50% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears.

The Unsecured Bridge Loans are unsecured obligations of CIC and the Subsidiary Guarantors and are effectively pari passu with the Unsecured Notes. The proceeds of the Unsecured Bridge Loans were used to pay a portion of the purchase price of, and costs related to, the AMCo Acquisition.

The Unsecured Bridge Loans permit voluntary prepayments of the borrowings thereunder. On December 18, 2015, CIC repaid $11.25 million of the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan and $33.75 million of the Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan. As at October 19, 2017, there was approximately $33.61 million outstanding under the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and approximately $100.83 million outstanding under the Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

On October 20, 2017, approximately $0.81 million of interest and approximately $33.61 million of principal are due and payable in respect of the maturity of the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan (the “October Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Payments”), and on October 23, 2017, approximately $2.5 million in interest is due and payable under the Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan (the “October Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan Payment”, together with the October Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Payments, the “October Unsecured Bridge Loan Payments”). As discussed herein, the Company does not intend to make these payments at this time as it is expected that the Unsecured Bridge Loans will form part of the Arrangement. There have been certain limited discussions with the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Lender and its advisor in advance of the maturity under the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan.

Unsecured Notes

A) 7.00% Unsecured Notes Indenture

CIC is the issuer under the senior unsecured notes indenture dated April 21, 2015 (as amended, restated and supplemented from time to time, the “7.00% Unsecured Notes Indenture”) among CIC, as issuer, the Subsidiary Guarantors, as guarantors, and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, pursuant to which CIC issued $735 million of senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2023 (the “7.00% Unsecured Notes”).

Interest on the 7.00% Unsecured Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year at a rate of 7.00% per annum. The 7.00% Unsecured Notes are guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and are unsecured obligations that rank senior in right of payment to all of CIC’s and the Subsidiary Guarantors’ subordinated indebtedness (which subordinated indebtedness, for clarity, does not include the Unsecured Bridge Loans which rank pari passu with the Unsecured Notes). The proceeds of the 7.00% Unsecured Notes were used to pay a portion of the purchase price of, and costs related to, the Covis Acquisition.

On October 16, 2017 (the first business day following October 15, 2017), approximately $25.73 million of interest became due and payable under the 7.00% Unsecured Notes (the “October 7.00% Unsecured Notes Payment” and, together with the October Unsecured Bridge Loan Payments, the “October Unsecured Debt Payments”). The Company did not pay the October 7.00% Unsecured Notes Payment as, similar to the Unsecured Bridge Loans, it is expected that the 7.00% Unsecured Notes will form part of the Arrangement. The non-payment of the October 7.00% Unsecured Notes Payment does not result in an Event of Default under the 7.00% Unsecured Notes Indenture until the expiry of the 30-day grace period. CIC issued a press release on October 16, 2017, announcing that in connection with ongoing discussions with its lenders it determined to defer making the October 7.00% Unsecured Notes Payment and would continue its discussions with its lenders with the goal of reaching a consensual agreement that would significantly reduce the Company’s debt and interest payments to create a financial foundation able to support the Company’s long-term growth.

B) 9.50% Unsecured Notes Indenture

CIC is the issuer under the senior unsecured notes indenture dated as of October 21, 2015 (as amended, restated and supplemented from time to time, the “9.50% Unsecured Notes Indenture” and, together with the 7.00% Unsecured Notes, the “Unsecured Notes”, and the Unsecured Notes collectively with the Unsecured Bridge Loans, the “Unsecured Debt”) among CIC, as issuer, the Subsidiary Guarantors, as guarantors, and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, pursuant to which CIC issued $790 million of 9.50% senior unsecured notes due October 21, 2022 (the “9.50% Unsecured Notes”). The holders of the Unsecured Notes are referred to collectively as the “Unsecured Noteholders.” and collectively with the Extended Unsecured Bridge Loan Lenders and the Equity Unsecured Bridge Loan Lenders, the “Unsecured Debtholders.”

Interest on the 9.50% Unsecured Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year at a rate of 9.50% per annum. The 9.50% Unsecured Notes are guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and are unsecured obligations that rank senior in right of payment to all of CIC’s and the Subsidiary Guarantors’ subordinated indebtedness. The proceeds of the 9.50% Unsecured Notes were used to pay a portion of the purchase price of, and costs related to, the AMCo Acquisition.

On December 15, 2017, approximately $38 million in interest is due and payable under the 9.50% Unsecured Notes.

Background To The Arrangement And The Recapitalization Transaction

The process to develop a long-term strategy that commenced in 2017 led to the development of a 5-year strategic plan known as the DELIVER Strategy. On August 30, 2017, the Company announced its intention to disclose the details of the DELIVER Strategy on September 6, 2017. On September 6, 2017, the Company publicly disclosed details of the DELIVER Strategy, including by posting a management presentation and fact sheet describing the DELIVER Strategy on its website.

The Company hopes that its DELIVER Strategy will position the Company as a leading European specialty “off-patent” medicines player. The acronym DELIVER stands for:

A) Drive Growth in the United Kingdom: the Company intends to expand and build its United Kingdom business with further product additions, and utilize the United Kingdom platform to create a broader pan-European business. The Company will work to introduce more hard-to-make speciality generic products and established brands in the United Kingdom.

B) Expand into Key European Markets: the Company intends to make acquisitions that build on its current capabilities while also providing local expertise. The Company is able to leverage its United Kingdom products and expertise in the broader European market. The Company will accelerate its growth in the European market through focused investments in its portfolio, infrastructure and local talent in key European Markets, with an initial focus on specific markets such as Germany, France and the Nordics.

C) Level-set the U.S. Business: the Company will continue to focus on cost reduction, creation of efficiencies and other ways to continue to stabilize its business in the immediate term. In the longer term, the Company may also choose to evaluate strategic asset swaps or sales in the U.S. to further focus the Concordia North America business.

D) Increase the Product Pipeline: the Company’s current product pipeline comprises more than 50 products with future revenue potential at various development and approval stages. The Company intends to focus on those products where they see the greatest competitive advantages and patient needs and continue to evaluate opportunities to further increase the size of its product pipeline through in- licensing and development with partners.

E) Vary Our Approach to Non-Core Markets: to ensure the efficient and effective maximization of its non-core business, the Company intends to focus on partnering out Photofrin®, re-assess certain non-core global markets and eliminate certain unprofitable products.

F) Extend Our Lean Operating Model and Further Build Our Talent: the Company will seek to further optimize its supply chain and operational structure, with a focus on efficiency, accountability and collaboration, and through developing deeper, more strategic relationships with selected CMOs and improvement of product inventory.

G) Realign the Capital Structure: the Company is seeking to realign its capital structure in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility to execute on the balance of the DELIVER strategy and continue to grow the business. The first step in the Company’s process to realign its capital structure was the retention of PWP and the engagement with the Company’s significant stakeholders, described below.

The Recapitalization Transaction

The Recapitalization Transaction is anticipated to be a key component of the DELIVER Strategy and will permit the Company to realign its capital structure by significantly reducing its debt and putting it on a stronger financial footing to achieve its long-term objectives.

In or around August 31, 2017, the Company entered into confidentiality agreements with the Debtholder Committee Advisors. Following the execution of the applicable confidentiality agreements, the Debtholder Committee Advisors were provided with access to a data room containing detailed information regarding the Company.

On September 6, 2017, the Company and its advisors held in-person meetings with the Unsecured Debtholders Committee on a public information basis and with the Unsecured Debtholder Committee Advisors who were subject to confidentiality agreements on a confidential information basis. On September 7, 2017, the Company and its advisors held in-person meetings with the Secured Debtholders Committee on a public information basis and with the Secured Debtholder Committee Advisors who were subject to confidentiality agreements on a confidential information basis. The purpose of these meetings (the “Commencement Meetings”) was to present to the Debtholder Committees and the Debtholder Committee Advisors the Company’s DELIVER Strategy and to formally commence the process of developing the Recapitalization Transaction.

Since the date of the Commencement Meetings, the Company and its advisors have been working closely with the Debtholder Committees and the Debtholder Committee Advisors to provide detailed information, advance due diligence matters and advance the terms of a potential transaction. During this time, the parties have engaged in active discussions regarding the best avenue to advance the Recapitalization Transaction on a consensual basis, with the overall goal of enhancing the Company’s capital structure and enabling the Company to implement its growth strategy moving forward.

It is anticipated that the proposed Recapitalization Transaction will involve, among other things, the exchange of the Affected Debt Instruments for new debt instruments issued by CIC, other equity securities of CIC or a combination thereof, resulting in a reduction of the Company’s overall debt obligations by more than $2 billion. The existing Common Shares may be diluted as part of the Recapitalization Transaction (with an associated impact on the value of such Common Shares and other equity interests in CIC). The extent of such dilution, although unknown at this time, may be sizable. It is anticipated that all other obligations of the Company, including trade debt and employee obligations, will be left unaffected by the Recapitalization Transaction.

It is anticipated that the Company would enter into Support Agreements with the members of the Debtholder Committees prior to returning to Court to seek the Interim Order.

In the event the Company cannot achieve a consensual transaction with its Debtholders in a reasonable period of time, the Applicants intend to consider their alternative options, including, without limitation, pursuing a recapitalization transaction pursuant to proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, or their equivalents in other jurisdictions.

Reasons For Proceeding By Way Of A CBCA Plan Of Arrangement

The purpose of the Plan of Arrangement under section 192 of the CBCA is to effect the Recapitalization Transaction, which is anticipated to significantly reduce the Company’s outstanding indebtedness and annual interest costs, and improve its capital structure.

It is anticipated that the Recapitalization Transaction will involve the exchange of the Affected Debt for new debt and/or equity interests of CIC. Under certain of the Affected Debt Instruments such an exchange could not be completed without 100% of the lenders or holders of such Affected Debt outside of a CBCA arrangement.

The Plan of Arrangement structure will facilitate the step by step implementation of a series of transactions comprising the Arrangement. It is anticipated that any alternative to the Arrangement would increase the complexity of the Recapitalization Transaction, the time required to complete it and the costs involved, and may increase the risk of non-completion of the Recapitalization Transaction. Proceeding by way of Arrangement increases the efficiency of the Recapitalization Transaction and the likelihood that it will be completed.

The Company did not make the October 7.00% Unsecured Notes Payment and does not intend to make the October Unsecured Bridge Loan Payments as the Affected Debt Instruments pursuant to which such payments are required are anticipated to be exchanged as part of the Recapitalization Transaction. The failure to make such payments (and the expiry of any grace period, where applicable) will constitute defaults under the Affected Debt Instruments pursuant to which they are payable.

With the exception of the October Unsecured Debt Payments, the Company is otherwise current on its payment obligations under all of the Affected Debt and is not, other than in connection with the commencement of these proceedings and the non-payment of the October Unsecured Debt Payments, otherwise in default under any of the Affected Debt Instruments.

With the benefit of the Stay of Proceedings Order obtained on October 20th, the Company believes it now has the stability required to advance and finalize the terms of the Recapitalization Transaction, the Support Agreements and all other documentation required to implement the Recapitalization Transaction and the Arrangement.

The Company intends to continue to satisfy in the ordinary course its scheduled interest and amortization payments, as applicable, under the Secured Debt and all of its trade and employee obligations. As described above, the Company has sufficient liquidity to satisfy these obligations.

Risks

There are clearly a substantial number of risks investing in Concordia at this stage, whether investing in its common shares, secured debt or unsecured debt. These risks include, but are not limited to:

a. the failure to obtain consensus among creditors and other stakeholder in consensually restructuring the Company's capital;

b. not obtaining court approval to the restructuring;

c. being forced to take insolvency protection under insolvency legislation in Canada, the U.S., Europe and elsewhere

d. execution risk in implementing its DELIVER Strategy;

e. regulatory and market risks;

f. class action lawsuits. A few have been started and outcomes can be unpredictable;

g. general market risks;

h. increased and new competition; and

i. such other risks as are detailed in the Company's most recent MD&A filed on www.sedar.com on August 10, 2017.

