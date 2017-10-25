GM: Dismantling The Bears' Ammunition

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is out with a much-anticipated earnings report, and the stock is reacting positively on the back of the report’s contents. There are a few surprises in the report, but much of what we discussed last year when we covered the name is coming to fruition. We said in plain language that this company was a buy based on shareholder-friendly policies and expectations for future performance. We left off with a projected $40 share price, but our targets have been surpassed as the stock now trades at $46 per share. Have shares gone too far too fast? In this column, we will highlight a few issues where the bears may be correct, despite profit rising in nearly every segment. We will dismantle some of the bears’ key ammunition in this article. It is our belief that you should remain long the stock, but book SOME profit after the strong move forward.

Volatility in revenue

Let us turn to the results. Here is what surprised us the most. The company planned reduced production in North America and this weighed on the top line, but the results versus the expectations were impressive:

Figure 1. GM Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, revenues are all over the place. They have been volatile. In the present quarter, however, the company actually missed terribly on the top line. However, GM delivered a bottom line beat. GM trounced revenue estimates by a solid $950 million versus consensus. That is astounding, despite being down 13.6% year-over-year. When the bears use volatility in revenues as an excuse to sell or short the stock, simply point to the facts. The decline was planned, and the company crushed estimates. Profit too was a surprise.

Declining earnings

The bears may cite declining earnings as a reason to avoid the name:

Figure 2. GM Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share Over The Last Three Years.

Source: Seeking Alpha GM Earnings Page

While the earnings have come down, it is of course due to the planned reduction the company experienced. So as the top line came down, as expected, it is anticipated earnings would as well. But what the bears will not tell you is that the profit was way ahead of expectations, in large part due to extremely well managed expenses, which declined 14% year-over-year to $28.8 billion. Factoring in the top line revenues and the decline in expenses, net income on an adjusted basis was $2.5 billion, or $1.32 per share. While this was a decline in earnings of 22% year-over-year, it far surpassed what was expected. Analysts were expected $1.13 per share, so the company beat expectations by a whopping $0.19. The move in earnings per share is, however, in large part due to buybacks.

Share repurchase activity

Share repurchases boost earnings per share by reducing share count. Hasbro bought back $2.99 billion worth of shares year-to-date, continuing its buyback history:

Figure 3. GM Year-To-Date Share Repurchases Per Share Over the Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see the company has been buying back shares consistently, at varied paces. In the present decade, it has authorized more and more cash toward the repurchases. We will add that while not depicted in the chart, you should consider the impact of share repurchases prior to 2015, and of course any activity in Q4. This drives up earnings per share, in addition to gains seen organically. While the bears may try to use the headline numbers, which we have debunked, one area where may have further ammunition is market share changes.

Declining market share

Market share will fluctuate, but after the run-up in the stock we feel comfortable recommending taking SOME profit here because the company is seeing some declines globally. Despite planned reductions, this is still a concern that needs to be highlighted, although there are hidden positives. Even with planned reductions, retail sales were up in North America:

Figure 4. GM Total Industry Retail Sales, By Region, Third Quarter 2017 and Year-to-Date 2017, Versus Comparable 2016 Periods.

Source: GM Q3 2017 8-K

As you can see, North American sales were up slightly this quarter versus the comparable 2016 quarter last year. However, the year-to-date numbers give us some pause. Sales are down in most global regions on a volume basis, with worldwide sales down 3.1% in the quarter and down 2.2% year-to-date. While we must keep in mind the sale of Opel/Vauxhall issue in Europe, Sales in other global regions declined, with the exception of South America, which saw a nice gain. That said, these factors, as well as intense competition, have led to changes in market share:

Figure 5. GM Total Market Share, By Region, Third Quarter 2017 and Year-to-Date 2017, Versus Comparable 2016 Periods

Source: GM Q3 2017 8-K

Once again it is interesting to note that with planned North American reductions, in the quarter market share improved in North America and improved year-to-date. The bears may attempt to use the fact that total market share declined to 10.0% from 10.6% as a reason to avoid the name. The key is that declines were driven by Europe, and the sale of operations there. The only other weak spots where we have concerns are in sales of cars in the United States. This we attribute to planned reductions but do note that market share gained in crossovers. Market share has increased or remained steady in nearly all other areas.

Bottom line

Revenue had been an issue for some time in terms of missing expectations on a number of occasions over the last dozen quarters, but recently the company had been doing rather well on this front. While the quarter seemingly gave the bears ammunition on multiple fronts, we have debunked the most worrisome trends. Top and bottom line beats, continued buybacks, and a strong dividend are all reasons to remain long the name. However, the stock has had an incredible run. It would be wise to take a little something off the table in our opinion, but let the rest run. We sold 25% of our position at $46.50 today, and will hold the remaining lot.

