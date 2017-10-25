Kiwi: Bear Market Or A Buy?

There is an opportunity to buy NZDUSD at 0.68 support levels. NZD provides a decent positive carry, and its central bank may turn hawkish in the near term.

The New Zealand Dollar is shaping up to be bear-market potential. I previously wrote in my article "USD Reprieve? On DXY and NZD" that the NZD looked incredibly weak heading into national elections, despite the incumbent leading comfortably in the polls then. Well, polls are over, and the incumbent National party has lost its majority to a coalition comprising of New Zealand First party and Labour party. This unexpected turn of events just helped to accelerate the NZD's decline over the past week.

In my previous article, when NZDUSD was at 0.7300, I suggested going short with a stop loss at 0.7400 and take profit target at 0.7000. The currency pair now trades at 0.6950; what now then?

As seen from the chart below, last week was a particularly bearish one for the NZDUSD pair, and I expect the pair to trade down to 0.68-0.6850 support area, as demarcated by the two horizontal blue lines. The bearish momentum is strong, helped on by the political uncertainty surrounding the currency pair.

That said, the markets tend to overreact to political events. We just need to look at recent case studies to get an inkling of what is in store. The GBP crashed to 1.20 levels after Brexit, but is now trading above 1.30 a few months later. Donald Trump being elected as president sparked a USD sell-off, but the USD immediately rallied to make new highs on the same day. Hence, do not read too much into the sell-off in NZD. A new party in power does not necessarily warrant so much weakness in the currency.

Fundamentally, New Zealand's economy is in decent shape. GDP growth has been hovering between 0.6% and 0.8% on a QoQ basis for the past few months, inflation levels are just below 2%, which might probably warrant a look into raising interest rates by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Employment numbers are robust too, at around 4.8% as of July. The above statistics in this paragraph are courtesy of tradingeconomics.com. In a nutshell, New Zealand's economy has been showing signs of improvement; on paper, this should lead to a stronger currency.

The NZD is also positively correlated to whole milk powder prices, as New Zealand is a big exporter of the said commodity. While not exactly shooting the lights out, whole milk powder prices have been steady for the past few months, and should support the NZD if this continues.

In conclusion, weakness in NZD has opened an opportunity for investors to buy the currency. The benchmark interest rate by the central bank is 1.75%, and holding NZD would provide investors with decent positive carry as well. As a potential icing on the cake, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might consider raising rates in the near term as well, given the robust economic data coming out of the country.

Against the USD, I would suggest investors picking up some NZD at 0.68 support levels, with a stop loss at 0.6650 and a take profit target at 0.7100. I do expect the 0.7000 psychological level to be tested at the very least. The Kiwi belongs to a group of birds that are unable to fly. The currency, however, might well take flight once the political overreaction fades away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.