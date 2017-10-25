ABAXIS' (ABAX) CEO Clint Severson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 24, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Joe Dorame – Investor Relations-Lytham Partners

Clint Severson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ross Taylor – Chief Financial Officer

Don Wood – President and Chief Operating Officer

Craig Tockman – Vice President-Animal Health Sales and Marketing, North America

Analysts

Nicholas Jansen – Raymond James

Jim Sidoti – Sidoti & Company

Jon Block – Stifel

Mike Ryskin – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Erin Wright – Credit Suisse

David Westenberg – C.L. King

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame from Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Dorame

Thank you, Aracco. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of Abaxis for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2017. As Aracco indicated, my name is Joe Dorame, I'm with Lytham Partners, and we are the Investor Relations consulting firm for Abaxis.

With us today representing the company are Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Don Wood, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ross Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Craig Tockman, Vice President of Animal Health Sales and Marketing, North America.

At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for a question-and-answer session. If anyone participating on today's call does not have a full text copy of the press release, you can retrieve it from the company's website at abaxis.com or numerous other financial websites.

This conference call may include statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this conference call may be affected by risks and uncertainties, some of which are detailed under Risk Factors and documents filed by Abaxis with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Abaxis does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abaxis. Clint?

Clint Severson

Great. Thank you, Joe, and welcome everybody to our quarterly call. I'll make a few comments, and then I'll turn the call over to Ross and Don for further comments and then we will take questions.

Now while the headline numbers for the quarter are all right, we expect this trend to change in Q3 and Q4. We had some of pretty good upsides in Q2, where we had good performance in the Pacific Rim, where sales were up 9% versus last year, Piccolo instrument sales were up 10% year-over-year, our rapid tests were up 12% and hematology instrument sales were up 21% year-over-year. So now we need to get the rest of the company – the rest of the product lines performing in the same direction.

Now in the R&D lab, we continue to improve productivity with the introduction of our urine chemistry system in Q2 and in schedule of introducing our urine sediment analyzer in Q4 as well as continued progress with our high sensitivity immunoassay platform. The FUSE connectivity system is now working with ImproMed and AVImark Axis-Q with additional hookup schedule for this quarter and Don will cover more in a few minutes.

Our domestic sales team will be expanding as we now better understand what support distributors require to be productive. We expect more additions in Q3 and Q4 and more from Don in a few minutes. If you've read the press release, you may have noticed that we've increased our stock buyback by $21 million to a total of 75 million and increased our dividend by 14% meeting my goal of a double-digit dividend increase each year.

Like I mentioned on our call last quarter we continue to spend more in fiscal 2018 on R&D to complete our new products and more in sales and marketing as we expand our field team.

So with that Ross, you're on.

Ross Taylor

Thank you, Clint. I will review our financial results, another important fundamental for our second quarter which ended on September 30th. Total revenues in the second quarter were $58.9 million, up slightly from $58.6 million last year. Changes in foreign currency at a very small impact in the quarter as currencies added approximately 0.4% to revenues.

Our reported EPS were $0.29 per share in Q2 in comparison last year we earned $0.34 per share after excluding the gain from the sale of an investment.

During Q2 total consumable revenues increased 2% to $46.4 million from $45.5 million last year. Within our consumable product lines, total rotor revenue was $31.6 million about flat with $31.7 million last year. Abaxis sold a total of 2.55 million rotor units on a global basis in Q2 down 1% from 2.57 million units last year.

Hematology reagents increased in a mid-single digit pace and rapid assay revenues increased 14%. Instrument revenues decreased 7% to $9.2 million from $9.8 million last year due to lower veterinary instrument sales. Focusing on our animal health business, global veterinary revenues were $48.5 million in Q2 about flat with $48.3 million last year. Veterinary consumable revenues increased 3% to $39.3 million from $38.1 million last year. Veterinary instrument revenues were $7.5 million, down 10% from $8.3 million last year.

Global sales of veterinary rotors were 1.56 million units in the quarter, up 1% from 1.54 million units last year. Sales of veterinary rotor units in North America were flat in Q2. Outside of North America, our sales of veterinary rotor units increased 4%. Vet rotor units declined slightly in Europe, Asia-Pacific increased at a low-teens pace and Latin America increased at high single-digit rates.

Revenues from other veterinary consumables, which we define to include hematology reagents, i-STAT cartridges, coagulation cartridges, and rapid assays increased 7% to $14.8 million in Q2, compared to $13.8 million last year.

Within our veterinary business on a global basis during Q2 Abaxis sold 459 VetScan chemistry instruments compared to 714 VetScans last year. With regards to hematology, we sold 413 hematology instruments worldwide in Q2 compared to 316 in Q2 last year. In addition, on a global basis, Abaxis sold a total of 215 i-STAT and coagulation instruments in Q2 compared to 205 last year. Importantly, Abaxis launched its new urine chemistry analyzer near the end of September and sold close to 100 units during the quarter.

Total revenues for our North American animal health business were $38.0 million in Q2, approximately flat with $38.1 million last year. Within North American animal health, we placed 311 VetScans with end customers in Q2 compared to 503 last year. Of the VetScan placements this quarter, 49% were with new customers.

In addition, excluding a small number of installations in Banfield clinics, we placed 259 hematology instruments in North America compared to 219 last year. 61% of the hematology placements this quarter were into new accounts.

Moving on to our medical division. During Q2 revenues for our medical business were $9.3 million, approximately flat with $9.4 million last year. Revenues for our North American medical division were $6.8 million, compared to $6.7 million last year. Worldwide revenues for Piccolo instruments were $1.7 million, an increase of 10% from $1.5 million last year. On a global basis, Abaxis sold 225 Piccolos in Q2 compared to 208 in Q2 of last year. The increase in Piccolo instrument sales was driven by North America.

On a global basis during Q2, medical rotor unit sales declined 4% to 992,000 units from 1.032 million units last year. The 4% decline was the result of a difficult comparison since our Piccolo rotor units sales had a very strong quarter in Q2 last year. During Q2 last year they increased 22% in part because the inventories increased significantly at our largest Piccolo customer.

Looking at the geographic regions within North America, our Piccolo rotor unit sales declined 4% to 499,000 rotors from 831,000 rotors last year. Piccolo rotor unit sales also declined 4% in markets outside of North America during the quarter.

We think underlying end customer demand for the Piccolo rotor remains very good both in North America and on a global basis. Our goal continues to be to grow our Piccolo business at a double-digit pace over the long-term. For modeling purposes, I will remind everyone that for Piccolo rotor units our comparison is a little bit easier in the current quarter as Piccolo rotor units declined 3% from the December quarter last year.

Moving on to gross profit and expenses. In Q2 our gross profits were $32.2 million, compared to $32.3 million last year. Our gross profit margin was 54.6% in Q2, compared to 55.1% last year, a decline of 50 basis points. Our cost of goods for each rotor unit was $3.69 in the September 2017 quarter compared to $3.59 in the September quarter last year.

During Q2, total operating expenses were $22.7 million, compared to $20.5 million last year, an increase of 11%. Consistent with the plans we described on our conference call back in April, we continue to invest in R&D and sales and marketing during the quarter. Second quarter R&D expense increased $1.2 million over last year to $6.1 million. Similarly, sales and marketing expenses increased $1.2 million over last year to $12.5 million.

Finally, our operating income declined 20% to $9.4 million in Q2, compared to $11.7 million last year as a result of the investment in R&D and SG&A. The operating profit margin was 16.0% in Q2, compared to 20.1% last year.

This concludes my remarks. And I will now turn the call over to Don.

Don Wood

Thank you, Ross. Today I want to focus and add some color on our performance improvements going forward. Turning to the vet business. We continue to see the benefits of change in adjustments we have made and we will continue to make in our business with our commitments to adding additional resources to our sales teams and realigning the territories to provide more consisting coverage for our customers. Our rotor sales to customers continues growing in the low single digits, and we expect even better results going forward.

We remain committed to working with our distributor network for the long term. But we did increase our field presence to deliver our higher level of customer service, customer retention and new sales. We currently have more than 90 people in the field. And we will monitor the productivity of the entire group to determine the further change as needed.

Having said that, we do plan on adding additional personnel in both this quarter and next quarter. We have hired diagnostic service specialist, and they will work alongside our current regional account managers to add more regular visits from Abaxis representatives, provide better equipment service, assist our current field team with instrument installations and work with our customers to increase utilization of their current analyzers and improve efficiency of the practice. They will also work with our distribution partners to help identify new opportunities in each practice to expand use of our products. This team will free our account managers to focus more on new opportunities, as well as to present the new analyzers to current customers.

When you add the regular visits provided by our distribution partners on top of the attentive care provided by the Abaxis team, we can tighten customer relationships and retention rates. These new changes in investments in sales capacity were necessary, particularly due to our new expanded product lines, including consumables. So it is very important to maximize our potential for success.

Our future is evolving. And it also looks very bright with our previously announced investment in new products, now beginning to roll out and create excitement and interest for our customers. We have been consistently launching new products on time to improve and expand our offering to increase our competitiveness and retain customers. In the last four quarters, we have launched three new panels for the veterinary market, including the phenobarbital profile two quarters ago. These products have been very received by our customers and continues to add to our growth.

At the end of Q1, we launched the canine-specific pancreatic lipase test or CPL, which has had a rapid uptake and is only available – it is the only available semi-quantitive pancreatic test available at the point of care. More than 800 customers have already ordered this test along with the VUE instruments that is also required in just over time months time. This will continue to divide us accelerate growth, particularly with the investment and improved sales coverage.

As promised last quarter, in September, we released the VetScan UA urine chemistry analyzer. We began taking preorders in August and we had well over 300 orders by the end of September. With more orders now coming in daily, while this instrument and the associated consumables do not have a high revenue expectation, the instrument will seamlessly combine but our soon to be launched urine sediment analyzer, for the complete urine analysis report and will add value to the overall urine product line as well as broaden our product offerings.

This urine chemistry analyzer has generated significant excitement in both Abaxis team and our distributor partners, as our customers love the product. And we are now truly showing a consistent pipeline of new products to sell and discuss with customers and prospects. More importantly, this strategic product provides point-of-care semi-quantitative results not available anywhere else, not only there’s still a menu gap of an important renal monitoring test but also provides us with a new microalbumin test not be improvised at the point-of-care by any other product.

Our FUSE connectivity solution has been officially launched and was installed in more than 100 practices worldwide in Q2. This is far more – there is far more to the FUSE than the ability to communicate bi-directionally with a PMS system. The user interface, Internet connectivity reporting and trending functions are highly desired by our customers for use as a customer communication tool as well as for improved practice workflow.

Updating our progress this quarter, today FUSE works in a bi-directional manner with the Henry Schein Systems, AVImark and ImproMed, which owns at least 50% of the U.S. market as well as with a product called ezyVet. At the end of October, we plan on updating the FUSE to include unidirectional capability that will allow our customers to use all the features of the FUSE including downloading patient results into the PMS system exactly as already works today. This will allow the FUSE to be used by the majority of our customers now while other PMS systems build a bi-directional capability in.

This will also speed up installation of the FUSE with AVImark and ImproMed clinics as we install the FUSE with our instruments. The customers maybe can use all the features of the FUSE immediately and then the team at Schein can install access queue and work on the bi-directional whenever the customer desires as the FUSE will be ready to use immediately.

On reporting that our urine sediment analyzer is on schedule to launch in our fiscal Q4. We will begin taking preorders this quarter and expect even more excitement moving forward as this is a significant new revenue opportunity for Abaxis. We have been working diligently to produce a product that exceeds the performance of any competitor instruments, as well as being able to exceed every expectation of the veterinary practice.

Our analyzer is designed for the benchtop and made with exceptional components unlike our competitors’ instruments, there are no cartridges and the entire process is automated with virtually no hands on time with the sample.

The flow cell technology produces clear and detailed images and our software allows the doctor to truly evaluate the results as well as combining with the urine chemistry instrument results. As with all Abaxis products the sediment analyzer design is far more capable, easier to use, cost effective than our competitors’ instrument. As previously discussed, our long-term projects of high sensitive immunoassay technology, platform moved into the engineering phase during the March quarter and excellent progress continues on this platform development. With this technology becomes available we will be able to add high value immunoassays to our rotor platform, as well as allow us to combine immunoassays with chemistry tests on a single rotor.

There will be no other product available with this capability and we believe its likely to be a complete game-changing way to practice laboratory medicine. We continue to get back customers that left us, our field sales team is now armed with document written and video stories, of former Abaxis customers asking to come back to our family.

The addition of our Phenobarbital panel, canine-specific pancreatic lipase test, urine chemistry analyzers, and soon to launch sediment analyzer along with the continued improvements in sales and customers’ care will make coming back to us even more attractive and provide more benefits to attract new customers as well as keeping customers from leaving.

Our friendly easy-to-understand contracts, low cost, strong and available customer service and low hands on maintenance are features that were missed by our customers. And we now have a proven system established to seamlessly help them back into the Abaxis platform. Our customer testaments are uplifting and proof of the robustness of our product offering.

We are now very confident in our product pipeline with both new products and with improvements to our existing menu. We’re working on an improved thyroid panel with wider ranges to provide a more robust test for the customers. We’re also working on other panels. The product process is a software improvement that we identified by working closely with our customers. These products should improve customer retention and provide our sales team with a far better menu to sell. Our improvements in field personnel will also provide us with the people that can discuss all these new products and improvements with our customers and work to increase utilization in the customer base.

Our sales team is excited. With the addition of the new products, the improvements, the customer center service and educational team has our field people ready to take a significant step forward. Our distribution and engagement has been less than what we expected over the past two years. However, we’re now providing our distributor partner management and field personnel many more reasons and opportunities to engage with Abaxis account managers in the field. We have added additional personnel and along with the previously announced distribution management team, we have provided all the tools that they need to grow their and our business in a big way. The plan is now being implemented will be fully rolled out to completion in our Q4. Our expectation is much improved engagement and performance going forward.

With our work – while our work is far from completed, strategically, during those last 18 months we have made significant long-term decisions and progress internally in planning and setting up future quarters, and managing these changes with our new products and personnel. We are happy with the on-time performance of our product launches. There are many reasons to be excited about the future as we move into the implementation phase of launching our strongest products yet. And combined with our field changes to-date, we feel we will have strategically provided all that we need to do to return the double-digit growth trajectory, and we are nearing to this target.

Turning to the medical business. In Q2 Abbott continued sales and marketing focus into the satellite oncology centers were good success. In Q3 Abbott is launching a similar oncology focused with their hospital sales team with the emphasis on the hospital-owned higher volume oncology centers. We expect consistent growth in the attractive market moving forward.

The medical business continues to expand sales and marketing efforts into markets that represent attractive growth opportunities long-term. These markets include but are not limited to corporate health screeners, retail clinics, CRO and clinical trials. We are also enthusiastic about the continued growth of our largest corporate health screening partner. We project their rotor sales this year alone to be $1 million in 2017 and substantial double-digit growth expected in 2018.

While the CRO, clinical trial market is difficult to forecast, Piccolo was sold into a trial in Q2. Another Phase 2 trial is expected in Q3, and a healthy pipeline of trials is encouraging for the future in this improved market. So overall, we're very happy with our relationship with Abbott and the programs that they're rolling out and how strong the Piccolo positions with all their new point of care products that they acquired.

Now turning to our international business. Our international revenues increased 3% in September quarter compared to last year, aided by currencies. Asia-Pacific and UK were the strongest regions by 9% and 7% growth, respectively. Europe, Middle East and Africa increased low single digits. Asia-Pacific business was driven by a 23% increase in rotor sales, both medical and vet rotor sales were strong. In Europe, instruments sales increased 16%, while consumable sales were about flat.

We continue to make investments and improvements in our international sales and marketing infrastructure. We constantly train our sales staff, reengineered our sales and marketing teams, and fill all gaps in the territories in order to deliver the best products and service to our customers. While our international business can be volatile on a quarterly basis, we continue to believe our growth in the international markets should continue to improve over the next several quarters.

Back to you, Clint.

Clint Severson

Great. Thank you, Don. Okay, with that, we’re open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And today’s first question comes from Nicholas Jansen of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Jansen

Hey, guys. Thanks for all the color. Just wanted to dig a little bit deeper into kind of the placement trends in the consumable forecasts that you have in the North America market, it still feels like we haven't yet seen any sort of major benefit yet from the expanded salesforce and the improved distributor relationships. I just wanted to kind of get your thoughts on the cadence of what not should actually help drive better revenue growth and then it's still the goal for management to get back to double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of this year. Thanks.

Clint Severson

I think you'll see the trend change in Q3 and Q4, as what we expect. And yes, we're seeing improvements. Yes, in both the addition of more people in the field and better performance from distribution as well. And I think that then some product lines or some areas where at double-digits are very close to it and we just have to get everybody up to the same speed throughout the whole organization. And yes, I think you're going to see improvements in Q3 and Q4. And Craig I don’t know if you want to comment anymore…

Craig Tockman

This also as an increased focus on the existing customer base and that’s part of the ramp up of people. So we've spent a lot of time taking better care to customers and as we come out of these new products as well, we'll continue that because there's a lot of opportunity in those customers as well. So I agree with Clint, we'll be seeing improvements as we continue to ramp that up or numbers we want to be at yet and so it still process.

Nicholas Jansen

That’s helpful. And maybe for you Ross, and just in terms of the expenses that you've communicated, are the prior increases in R&D in sales and marketing still the right number to think about particularly as you're adding more folks to the field in the back half of this year. And how do we think about the expense run rate exiting this year relative to the leverage perhaps returning in the business model in fiscal 2019? Thanks.

Ross Taylor

Right. I think in terms of the expense ramp up, I think the $8 million that we communicated for sales and marketing is still a valid number to think about in terms of the year-over-year increase. For R&D, we communicated a number of $6 million, we probably fell a little bit short of our targets in terms of the stand for R&D in Q1 and Q2, so it's possible we may fall a little bit short of that $6 million. And then looking out the fiscal 2019, certainly on the sales and marketing side, I'd expect to see a little bit of leverage on that figure. I think the pace of R&D spend is really going to depend on what the risk award of the opportunities we have in front of us is going to look like.

Nicholas Jansen

Okay. I'll hop back in queue what answers that question, thanks.

Clint Severson

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Jim Sidoti of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Jim Sidoti

Good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Clint Severson

We can hear you Jim, yes.

Jim Sidoti

Great. Let me for now quick, there are two pretty major hurricanes in the quarter one in Texas, one in Florida, I think those are probably big customers. Can you quantify any impact on the hurricanes?

Clint Severson

Yes, well. I'm sure there were some impact. We have actually pretty big difference in Puerto Rico as well. So maybe Craig you can comment on how you feel about the…

Craig Tockman

Yes, Puerto Rico was the biggest thing. We do have a very, very robust business in Puerto Rico and that’s obviously been bit damaged. Fairly minor impact in Florida and Texas, obviously some clinics were closed for couple days, some were closed for a lot of longer, but in general those tried to get back up and running was pretty good. And we also assisted as much as we could. So I would not put a huge amount on it. But also little bit of impact.

Jim Sidoti

Yes. Okay, and then with the two urine analyzers that – no, the chemistry analyzer that is out now and the sediment analyzer that’s coming out. Can you just remind me, what is the exposable component for those systems?

Clint Severson

The sediment analyzer is fluid thing, so it’d be somewhat to our hematology system. What is other part of your question, Jim?

Jim Sidoti

And then on the chemistry, is there a cartridge?

Clint Severson

Yes. The urine chemistry is a strip. It's a chemistry strip with either 10 or 14 tests on it. And different pricing on those two product lines.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. And then what's the update on the next generation chemistry analyzer for the high sensitivity immunoassay test.

Clint Severson

Yes, so that's in the process of being engineered. They’ve put all the pieces together. They have identified vendors. And they are in the process of putting together the first prototypes.

Jim Sidoti

So do you still think that at some point, in fiscal 2019 that might be up to the market or do think it might be delayed into fiscal 2020?

Clint Severson

Well, that's to goal. Next year of this time we should have the new instrument out with the PFH test on it.

Craig Tockman

And that would be in the vet market.

Clint Severson

That would be vet market first and then medical followed.

Craig Tockman

Because it’s a regulation.

Jim Sidoti

Right. And then last question on the medical business. It looks like it was up by around $0.5 million quarter – compared to the first quarter of this fiscal year. Abbott getting a little less distracted now that they have closed the earlier acquisition. And how is that relationship going?

Clint Severson

Jim, the relationship is very strong. We were very fortunate that a lot of our programs were dialed in already when this acquisition happened. And actually they were able to get their hands on things. So I don't know how will be going forward. But most of our programs probably looking out to good 18 months are set and done. And as I mentioned on the call that there are taking the Piccolo into a different market, the hospital market, which they had not done before in strictly oncology. But I would say that, yes, we had a very has relationship with them. We had a very good meeting. We have a quarterly meeting with their management.

And it was an excellent meeting. We love all of the new marketing materials. They showed us some of it's pretty innovative. And all that is rolling now. And I don't fear all the potential distractions that they may have. There has been significant change in personnel, because there's a lot more to manage now and good people are moving up and out. And so, we're just watching as happen in unfold. But most importantly, all their distribution is set, all their salespeople are set, and training is done and we're just going to watch it roll.

Jim Sidoti

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jon Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jon Block

Great, thanks guys. Good afternoon. Maybe two or three questions from me and then I’ll jump back in queue. But the first one, just on the gross margins, I believe they are the lowest since 2H in fiscal 2015. Ross, maybe this is coming your way. Is that a still predominantly a mix thing or is there in the underlined pressure on the instrument ASP.

Ross Taylor

I think pricing across both the instruments and consumables has been pretty flat. No pressure per se, but it’s been pretty flat. I’d rather see some increases there. I think mix has been a little bit of pressure on the gross margin. If you track our rotor cost of goods number you can see that they have been trending up over the last four or five quarters. That’s primarily due to kind of the flattish volumes we’ve seen, as well as some new facilities we’ve added.

I think there will be some new programs taking in over the next 12 to 15 months that will start bring those rotor cost back down. And I would – we expect volumes would get better that would help on the rotor cost as well. But those are some of the factors that have been putting some pressure on the gross margin recently.

Jon Block

Okay. Got it, very helpful. And then just to shift gears. On the urine sediment analyzer it just seem to some increase level convection from you guys on the timing specifically boning to March 18, saying you are going to start taking orders this quarter and December. So can you just maybe talk to why the increase although convection was there anything from an R&D perspective where you made significant headway in the quarter. And then maybe one more just specific to the urine sediment analyzer the approximate ASP and how you plan to position that in the market?

Don Wood

First of all, no, I’m not going to give you any pricing yet and – or ASP on yet. We’re confident because we have the production models here, they work beautifully. We’re finalizing all the software in all the interfaces and we expect on time watch everything is working Jon. So it’s just a matter of getting all the pieces put together. And we should have our sales programs and ASPs – at the next call we’ll be able to talk about that because we’ll have that sales programs announced in December. So we take the pre-orders.

Jon Block

Okay.

Don Wood

But it’s beautiful, it’s done and it’s very good. That’s why we’re confident.

Jon Block

Okay, got it. And one more quick one from me. I know there is a lot of moving parts going on at Abb, but I think specifically your contract expires at the end of this calendar year. Can you comment as to whether that’s been renewed officially or not? Thanks guys.

Clint Severson

John, no official renewal that contract at this point, we’re still in discussions, working on some of the details there.

Don Wood

Yes. I might remind everybody that if we don’t come to an agreement the existing contract rolls over for another 12 months.

Craig Tockman

Okay next question.

Operator

And our next question comes from Derik De Bruin of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Mike Ryskin

Hey, thanks. It’s actually Mike Ryskin on for Derik. Thanks for taking the call. A lot of the questions have been asked already but right off the bat, one the urine chemistry analyzer, you mentioned that you push close to 100 units and they only became available at the very end of the quarter. Can you talk a little bit about maybe backlog, what the order pipeline looks for the rest of the year, even qualitative comments and when you expect to see the consumables to start flowing from that or have that already happened?

Don Wood

Consumables are already flowing, we – the 100 replacement simply because there was ready to go potentially the last week of the quarter. So as Don stated we had over 300 pre-orders and we’re well passed double that already this quarter. So I can’t give you any forward looking as to what we’re seeing already this quarter. But it’s very strong, stronger than we expected. We have plenty of units ready to go. So we won’t have any back order situations and we also have plenty of the strips ready to go to. Distribution has place their orders, they are getting their stocking orders and any units that are going out, now we're sending those strips to direct rental distribution and it is fully loaded up. So everything is on track and we're really pleased with the launch so far.

Mike Ryskin

Great, thanks. And then on the expense side, the sales and marketing came in a little bit better than we had expected given your guidance $8 million year-over-year increase. In the commentary, you’ve made into bringing additional sales personal on. How should we think about the back half ramp? Is there pacing between the quarters, both the sales and marketing for the R&D, as you mentioned that, you’re run rate was little bit better than expected in the first half?

Clint Severson

I think the run rate was a little bit better for R&D and – it’s tough to really give you – sort of pacing guidance for Q3 and Q4 on R&D as well. Maybe differ on that but your SG&A, I did comment that we expected to get to that full realization of that $8 million increase that we're expecting for the fiscal year. So I would expect it, good sized jump in SG&A, this quarter and something similar in Q4.

Mike Ryskin

Great, thanks.

Clint Severson

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Erin Wright of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Erin Wright

Great, thanks. Just go back as kind of one of the first questions. But I think, you had mentioned potential returning to sort of mid to high single-digit for the volume growth on the veterinary side of the business, that’s more in line with the industry. I guess what sort of visibility do you have on that metric near-term, and is that realistic for you guys over the near-term for the veterinary consumables side. Thanks.

Clint Severson

I think, it is Erin. We’re mid single digits right now, and as we continue to ramp up the team and have a more of contact with customers, and continue to getting customers back that left. And organically, grow our customer based the guidance we talked about earlier is absolutely attainable.

Erin Wright

Okay. And Ross, I think you mentioned some opportunity to take price. Do you think that there are some opportunities, I guess near-term that could be material there.

Ross Taylor

Well. Yes, I think. I’d probably more specifically said, we like to see us put more focus on realizing price. We did have a price increase go into effect, recently but we're beyond those specific comments or any changes that we anticipate. I just think as the company, we need to be more careful and thoughtful about our pricing actions on the various products.

Erin Wright

Okay. And how is the initial feedback, I guess so far with FUSE platform? And how do you think that will help to drive overall customer wins and that consumables growth? And are you starting to see that better attraction for the customer setup adapted to the platform. Thanks.

Clint Severson

The customers that have it, love it. Like I said, for the 100 customers using it right now. And the value of it, overall I think is yet to be determined. But clearly veterinary clinics want the – these kinds of features as part of their products. Clear they want the ability to be bidirectional. And now we have the ability to provide that and we can provide it for every software out there, as they develop it. So it's been a huge hurdle to overcome for us. Some other folks have a good 10-year start on us as far as connectivity goes. But this is what really interesting product and a really interesting way to look at the data and use the data in the clinics.

So as our sales team learns how to sell it, it will become a bigger value. But first up was to get it, and to get it to be as good or better than anything else out there. And finally have that. And at least a significant area that we're now starting to catch up in

Erin Wright

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from David Westenberg of C.L. King. Please go ahead.

David Westenberg

Hey guys, thanks for the question. You talked about the giving your sales force to some additional resources. Can you talk about what we – can you clarify what you mean by that and then you get on the sales force – you called out some hiring that’s you’re going to do? Can you talk about some of the cadence on how you’re going to hire?

Clint Severson

Yes. So Craig has a plan to add people to the team in Q3 and Q4. And I think the objective is to increase our direct market coverage. I think it's important that we take responsibility for our comps and that we have kind of coverage of there, they can support the distributors to sell a lot of other products other than just Abaxis products. And I think that with all the new stuff coming out, you don’t want your capital equipment sales people to be spending all their time installing machines and that kind of they need other support out there as well. And so – yes so it's combination of direct field capital people as well as support people to make sure that the concert happy with what they have, and that they get the support they need and a lot of these new products.

And so here we come out with the number of new platforms like the urine think the chemistry plus the sediment, and then you becoming with a high sensitivity immunoassay probably within a year. That's a lot of new stuff to digest. So that with that could Craig comment on this.

Craig Tockman

I get to your point about we're talking about the new products, some new sales tools we’re coming out with, some new sales programs to address some of the pricing issues for us has the concerns about. And simply to have enough of a support staff that we can make our distributors even more effective and spend more time with them as well. So those are all pieces of puzzle that over that over last 18 months or so we've been planning for and kind of moving into place. And right now with the ability of the new products, it's all kind of coming together at this point.

David Westenberg

Got you. And then in terms of the urinalysis machine that you just launched. Can you talk about the kind of the revenue contribution in terms of instruments and consumable. Namely, should we think about the instrument as maybe say something priced at around i-STAT give or take and then maybe the consumables? I know that consumable to the strength, so it's not exactly expensive, but I don't know maybe the utilization is high. Can you give us some sort of quantitative way of looking at the instrument consumable breakdown of that product that you’ve launched and then it comes into the market?

Craig Tockman

Well, instrument retail for $600 there. So nothing close to the i-STAT. So it is a really – it's a salt-and-pepper shaker. I mean, a little chemistry unit is really – it can obviously can stand alone. People are using it. It provides us with a test we didn't have a closing crediting ratio on our analyzer in this important urine test. And it also gives us some microalbumin test, which there are lot of renal experts out there, that we’ll tell you that microalbumin is a very early indicator of kidney disease and even earlier than some other tests are out there in the market.

So from that perspective that the instrument standalone it’s a big value to us, even though it’s not a high price or terribly high volume of product. We’re still obviously watching to see how many strips can use per day. There is urine is the high volume product and so when there is run a lot of urine tests and they run these dipsticks for us. So we’re providing them with the semi content result with each other two tests that they didn’t have before at a cost that they never experienced before.

So that’s part of why it has been so fastest gain traction, because it is – really is a very, very nice interesting product. But it will also sit alongside and connect with the set of an analyzer that’s the higher dollar instrument for sure. So from revenue standpoint, now there’s not a ton of money in the instrument, but the prescription we are used we’ll over put on utilization as we go along.

David Westenberg

Got it. Very, very helpful. And then just actually is a follow on to that. Do you anticipate a lot of those new show orders to be the exact same that nearly count that you’re going to target specifically, which side of you and what do you think the likelihood is that made by that and what percent of those maybe already have it the competitor, sorry I know that’s a multi-part question one, and this is my last question I want. Subject you guys anymore that?

Clint Severson

Hey, I don’t know how many of our urine chemistry analyzers are instead of your accounts. My guess is not many, because they’re mostly our customers to the bottom. But, I forgot those with the question now, but…

Don Wood

Yes, they’re all of our urine chemistry customers or candidates for the sentiment. I think really, yes they are, but really everyone of our VetScan customers is a candidate for sediment analyzer, that’s our target audience right there. So those 10,000 VetScan is out there our highest interest for our sediment analyzer.

David Westenberg

Appreciated guys. Thank you.

Clint Severson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to management for any final remarks.

Clint Severson

Okay. I want to thank everybody for tuning in, and we look forward to our next conference call, which is going to be in January. So thanks again, and yes, tune in next quarter at this time. Thank you.

Operator

And thank you sir. Today’s conference has now concluded. And we thank you all for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines. And have a wonderful day.

