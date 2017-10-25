Lockheed Martin: Pull The Rip Cord

After reporting Q3 results, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is down $9 in mid-day trading. The defense company has ridden to highs that appear very unsupported by the actual results.

The stock still trades above $300 on the dip, which one needs to keep in perspective considering the Lockheed Martin traded around $150 back in 2014. My previous investment research recommended that investors continue riding the stock higher though cognizant that the time to exit Lockheed Martin was on the horizon due to a stretched value.

The question with holding onto Lockheed Martin was one regarding momentum not value. The defense company only forecast earning $12.45 for the year prior to updating 2017 guidance with the Q3 report, yet the stock recently traded at a 52-week high of $322.

For Q3, Lockheed Martin only grew sales by a meager 5.4% and actually missed analyst targets along with a $0.02 EPS miss - not the numbers typical of a stock warranting a P/E multiple of 25.

The company isn't even generating leverage in the business, with revenues only targeted to grow 7% for the year and updated guidance for EPS to grow a meager 4% this year. A lot of the EPS gain can be attributed to stock buybacks as operating income is actually down for the year so far.

The market is buying into the big time growth thesis of the defense sector that doesn't actually exist. Analysts only forecast revenues growing 3% next year and my previous work focused on how non-US NATO spending was only targeted at 4% growth for 2017.

Remember that Lockheed Martin expects to cross $50 billon in annual sales this year so when people talk about billion dollar deals, the contract hardly impacts the top line. A better way to view the lack of value in the stock are the below charts showcasing how the large amounts of cash returned to shareholders aren't that meaningful anymore.

As the company highlights in this slide in the Q3 presentation, capital returned to shareholders YTD tops $3 billion. The company has nearly equally returned cash via dividends and stock buybacks. With the market value topping $90 billion, this amount of cash doesn't go that far anymore.

Another way of visualizing the value is the declining dividend yield. The yield is at the five-year lows even with the quarterly hike to $2 per share. The updated dividend yield is only 2.6% after the stock price dip following earnings.

LMT Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Lockheed Martin posted another solid quarter. The numbers, though, aren't impressive enough to support the multiple expansion in the stock of the years and the lowest dividend yield in years.

The way the stock is trading following earnings after the big run up during 2017 now appears the time to pull the rip cord.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.