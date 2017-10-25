After The Earnings, I Prefer Johnson & Johnson, But Procter & Gamble Is A Better Deal

One is stuck with internal battles and the other is surging towards new highs.

I’ve been following the third earnings season with great attention. Since September, I’ve entered in the process of investing $100K in the stock market. To this date, I have $76K invested already (here’s my portfolio). My investment strategy is all based on picking strong dividend growth stocks. Since I’m going 100% equity with this portfolio, I’m also looking for some “safer” or what you can call “blue chip” companies.

Last week, both Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted their latest earnings. PG stock is down by 5.50% since then (as of October 23rd in the morning) and JNJ is up by 5.50% (but declared its earnings 2 days before PG). Should you pick up PG on the dip or keep riding the positive wave with JNJ?

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

In 2014, PG’s management decided to get rid of more than half of its brands. The giant of consumer products couldn’t see clear anymore and made a bold decision to focus on a smaller brand portfolio of 65 highly profitable brands. This explains why revenue kept falling since then.

On the other side, JNJ is currently surfing on several drug blockbuster successes. After running into several quality issues back in 2010-2012, JNJ addressed its quality control process failures and brought the company back on track. While both its consumer products and medical devices are showing steady uptrends, it’s its pharmaceutical division that has generated impressive results lately. On top of launching several new popular drugs, JNJ focuses on hard-to-replicate medicines, giving it a smoother fall down when its patents expires.

While JNJ clearly beat PG in terms of revenue growth over the past 3 years, I don’t expect such growth discrepancies in the future. JNJ will face generic competitions for many of its drugs in 2018, such as Remicade (which currently now has 2 competitors), the cancer drug Zytiga and HIV drug Prezista, which will likely feel the heat. For this reason, I call a draw between JNJ and PG in regards to future revenue growth.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Cutting down its brand portfolio and focusing on its star products was a good decision for PG. You can see that after the transformation, the company is back on track with earnings growth. With fewer brands to manage and a strong focus on budget cuts, PG should continue improving its margins and show additional profit growth in the upcoming years. What bothers me is the internal fight for the company control. Current management has won the battle against investor activist Nelson Peltz (from hedge fund Trian) for a siege on the board. Peltz suggests another transformation in order to unlock additional value. I explained his reasoning previously here and I do understand his point. However, I don’t think it’s the right timing to make another important modification to the company’s structure. We have yet to see the results from the previous one. This battle against Trian is taking energy and money (over $100M already) out of PG, and the focus is not on the right fight.

On JNJ side, the company is showing more stable numbers and no internal battle. Once again, drug blockbusters contributed to stronger earnings. EPS was up by 13% (adjusted) and beat analysts’ estimates. Earlier this year, JNJ announced the acquisition of Actelion in a $30 billion cash deal. This was another effort from JNJ to diversify its drugs products with more high-margin medicines for rare diseases. Through strategic acquisition and continuous development of its current drug pipeline, JNJ should continue to grow in the future.

Because there is no internal battle and the company is already set on a successful strategy, JNJ wins against PG in regards to future earnings growth.

Dividend Growth Perspective

This will be an interesting battle as both companies are part of the elite Dividend King group. Those companies have raised their dividend for over 50 consecutive years. This is hard to beat! But we are looking toward the future, not what happened 50 years ago. Let’s take a look at the current situation.

Source: Ycharts

Then again, you can see how in 2014 (the year where PG announced its new brand strategy) they established a new start in our comparison. Since then, PG dividend yield has always been higher. Does this make it a better investment? I don’t think so. The reason why the dividend yield is nearly 1% higher for PG is because of very low stock price growth during the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

JNJ more than doubled in value since 2007 while PG didn’t do much besides following inflation. At the same time, both companies kept raising their payouts, but JNJ’s trend is a lot more stable. You can see that PG is still digesting its transformation with a less generous increase in the past 3 years than JNJ.

Source: Ycharts

In regards to their ability to raise their dividend in the future, both companies meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles. Both of them have a strong business model, are leaders in their market and dispose of sufficient growth vector to keep their dividend streak alive for several years. However, JNJ, with payout and cash payout ratios under 50%, seems in a better position than PG. I believe this additional room for pay back will translate into a strong dividend growth policy. For this reason, JNJ is a better pick for dividend growth investors.

Valuation

The final part of this article is about valuation. While I think JNJ is a better company than PG at the moment, it doesn’t mean it is priced to be the best deal. Let’s take a look at how the market valued for both companies over the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

From this graph, I would be tempted to tell you that PG is a better deal. JNJ's valuation is at its highest level over the past 10 years while PG is “under review” with many fluctuations.

Now let’s dig deeper and look at how we can determine the value of both stocks using the dividend discount model. I’ve used smaller dividend growth rates for PG. Selling consumer goods is good for stability, but PG doesn’t have a drug division ready to pop some billions in sales with their new blockbusters from time to time.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $160.81 $107.58 $80.94 10% Premium $147.41 $98.61 $74.20 Intrinsic Value $134.01 $89.65 $67.45 10% Discount $120.60 $80.68 $60.71 20% Discount $107.20 $71.72 $53.96

For a rare occasion over the past 5 years, PG seems slightly undervalued. The stock drop after the earnings is creating a good entry point.

On JNJ side, it is a little more difficult to find a good entry point:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.36 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $233.04 $154.85 $115.78 10% Premium $213.62 $141.94 $106.13 Intrinsic Value $194.20 $129.04 $96.48 10% Discount $174.78 $116.14 $86.83 20% Discount $155.36 $103.23 $77.18

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The stock doesn’t stop to rise (+25% this year only), which put JNJ at a 10%+ premium right now. Unfortunately, this is the price to buy high quality dividend growth stock these days. PG may not be a better company, but it is a better deal.

Final Thought

As much as I would like to add another position in my new portfolio for JNJ or PG (I already own them in another portfolio of mine), I don’t see how I would do that now. I clearly prefer JNJ’s future, but there is no deal to be made here. On the other side, PG is tempting at this price, but I fear to be disappointed by future dividend growth increase. What do you think? Are you willing to add more to your existing PG or JNJ holding at these prices?

Disclaimer: I do hold JNJ & PG in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.