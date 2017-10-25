O Vs. MAIN: The Clash Of The Monthly Dividend Titans

O is circa x7 bigger but is it better than MAIN?

MAIN is considered to be the benchmark for quality BDCs.

O is considered to be the benchmark for equity REITs.

Please note: This article was written during 20-23 October 2017, before earning reports for Q3/2017 get published. Therefore, it's based on the most recent/updated data that is available - either through the market prices and/or through the relevant companies' own data and publications



The Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers did not receive a preview of this article - over 90% of the content we publish under the service is exclusive - but they are fully aware of the messages and ratings that it contains.

One of the nice things about writing (and threads...) is that usually one idea leads to another. In many (if not all) cases I find myself being intrigued/challenged by readers' comments/questions that push me into a new/different perspective regarding sub-related topics.

Over the past week, I've published an A-Team quarterly review, which (for itself) stimulated an article focusing on the current valuation of Main Street Capital (MAIN), which (for itself) stimulated an article where I've updated my current preferences for RICs (regulated investment corporations).

These three articles - all for one and one for all - have caused me to wonder whether the segment preference can be demonstrated by using single names as well? Putting it differently, if BDCs (business development companies; BDCS, BIZD) is my current favorite RICs segment and eREITs (equity real estate investment trusts; VNQ, IYR, SCHH, ICF, RWR, XLRE) is my current unloved RICs segment, can this preference be viewed/tested through specific stocks rather through segments?

In a most recent piece, I've explained the greater importance of macro-analysis over micro-analysis. This article, in essence, is a micro-analysis that is taking place after the macro-analysis already been done. Therefore, while in some ways it's already biased, this article is functioning as a mean to validate the conclusion/preference that I've already reached (regarding the RICs segments) by using single names. Micro-analysis servicing (and subject to) macro-analysis, if you'd like.

(*) Side note: Adopting a macro view (first and foremost), combined with our wide universe of coverage and risk/reward perspective, are the biggest advantages that the The Wheel of FORTUNE is offering, compare to other Marketplace services. While many services ought to write (positively) about their (relatively) narrow universe, be it a specific sector or a certain segment, we have the scope, flexibility and (admittedly) objectivity to turn negative on any sector/segment because our service isn't dependent on/biased towards a specific sector/segment.

If I ask readers to name a single name among eREITs that stands for quality most answers would come up with Realty Income (O).

If I ask readers to name a single name among BDCs that stands for quality most answers would come up with MAIN.

Aside of being quality benchmarks for the two RICs segments they belong to, both O and MAIN (accidentally or not) also pay monthly distributions, a feature that adds another layer to these two names' superiority over respective peers.

In this comparison I'm not going to touch upon the obvious similar factors such as consecutive monthly dividends paid, per-share cumulative dividends since IPO, net asset value (“NAV”) or book value ("BV") per share since IPO, dividend increases (total), consecutive quarterly increases, etc.

Both stocks are equally impressive when it comes to those aspects. While O is doing this for a much longer period than MAIN - and we will touch upon this hereinafter - both stocks rode through the subprime crisis, so they are both recessionary proven/tested, and it's hard/impossible that any of these companies is lacking anything when it comes to dividend continuity or growth.

This is how O's circa 23-year of distributions look like:

This is how MAIN's circa 10-year of distributions look like:

Very impressive indeed. For both.

General Information

First of all, let's start with a general overview of the two companies:

Realty Income Main Street Capital RIC classification eREIT BDC Founded 1969 1997 Share Price (as of 10/23/2017) $55.47 $40.40 Market Cap (in $US Mil.) 15,203 2,295 Headquartered San Diego, CA Houston, TX IPO Year October 1994 October 2007 IPO Price $16 $15 Split/s 2:1, December 2014 - Composite Credit Rating BBB+ (positive outlook) BBB Dividend monthly payout (per share) $0.212 $0.19 Commercial Tenants / Unique Companies in portfolio 250 192 Beta 0.32 1.03

1. Track Record / Seniority

A longer track record means that a company went through more tests along the years. Be it operational issues and/or market crises - a longer (clean) track record = better safety (overall).

With 23 years since its IPO (and 48 since it was founded), O is the clear winner here. While MAIN has a superb track record on its own, this has been tested through less than half the time that O did.

O is getting the better score here.

2. Size

Just like with the track record, this is where the two don't really compete on the same level. O's market cap is almost x7 bigger than that of MAIN.

O Market Cap data by YCharts

Having said that, looking at the market cap growth since MAIN went on an IPO makes you wonder...

MAIN Market Cap data by YCharts

Nevertheless, even as MAIN shows a market-cap growth that is over x4 times greater than O, the latter is getting the better mark in this category too.

Bigger is safer and O is offering the better safety when it comes to size too.

3. Sector / Segment

This is where things start to change - and quite dramatically so.

While O is declaring that it's serving 47 different industries, when it comes to property type, retail accounts for almost 80% of all properties. O is very much exposed to the retail sector, and this is, how do I say it gently, not positive. Not positive at all.

Back in March 2017 it was Richard Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters (URBN), who said:

Thousands of new doors opened and rents soared. This created a bubble, and like housing, that bubble has now burst.

This was in March. Since then, things only got worse.

2017 is expected to be the year with the highest number of store closures in the 21st century:

I wrote about BDCs and eREITs here and I also wrote about brick and mortar retail here. I think that there's nothing more to add.

It's not only that O is operating within a very troubled segment, but it's also MAIN operating within a flourishing segment. The divergence is not only very vivid but is also making MAIN the clear winner on that front.

4. Dividend Coverage / Safety

MAIN's DNII per share is $2.47 ((NYSE:TTM)). Let's assume it's $2.50 based on a better second half than the first half.

MAIN's total annual payout is $2.83 (=12 monthly payments of 19c each plus bi-annual special distributions of 27.5c each).

Even if MAIN's DNII jumps to $2.55 this year, it's still short of the total annual payout. Since $2.55/$2.83 = 90%, one can realize that MAIN is currently not covering its annual distribution.

Should we have used EPS, the result would have been even less encouraging because the trailing 12 months EPS only amounts to $2.30.

O's AFFO guidance for 2017 is $3.03-$3.07.

O's total annual payout (at current monthly payout of $0.212) is $2.544.

Using the mid-point of $3.05 (AFFO), that means that O's coverage is 120% (=3.05/2.544) or an annualized AFFO payout of 83.4%, much better than MAIN's coverage.

5. AFFO, DNII or EPS Growth

While eREITs are using FFO ("Funds From Operations"), or AFFO ("Adjusted FFO") to demonstrate their per-share (future) distribution/payout strength, BDCs are using the traditional EPS or DNII ("Distributable Net Interest Income") for the same purpose.

O was expecting a 5.9% AFFO growth this year but now is talking more and more about its 2017-midpoint target of 5.5%:

MAIN, on the other hand, is a bit behind. The EPS has stagnated over the past year (was 57-58 cents on each of the past four quarters), and the DNII is expected to grow at only 3%-4%:

This is probably MAIN's biggest issue; while the company keeps growing nicely, the DNII over the past six years has grown at a much slower pace than previous years).

Having said that, when I look into the foreseeable future (taking into considerations the sectors/activities where the two companies operate) I believe that O's AFFO growth is likely to ease while MAIN's DNII growth is likely to accelerate a bit.

I expect that over the next five years both O and MAIN would show AFFO/DNII growth in the 4.5%-5% area.

I would call for a draw when it comes to that aspect.

6. Dividend Yield

As you may expect, both O and MAIN pay much less than their peers.

Their quality and safety allow that.

Here's O's peer group of triple-net lease eREITs:

SRC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

And here's MAIN's peer group of BDCs with market-cap greater than $1B:

PSEC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Nonetheless, between the two of them, MAIN is the clear winner here:

Realty Income Main Street Capital Regular Dividend Yield 4.59% 5.64% Special Dividend Yield* - 1.36% Total Annual Dividend Yield 4.59% 7.00%

* Distributed over the past 5 years (2013-2017, inclusive) thus being treated as if it's the norm and part of the regular-annual distribution

7. Dividend Growth

Here, too, MAIN comes up with the upper hand:

Since IPO Realty Income Main Street Capital Regular (Total, including special) dividend growth 183% 73% (114%) Compound Average Annual Dividend Growth 4.7% 5.8% (8.1%)

Nonetheless, taking into consideration that MAIN's dividend coverage (including the special payouts) is stretched as is, I strongly doubt that MAIN would be able to maintain the phenomenal growth it shows throughout its first ten years as a public company.

One may also wonder why MAIN insists on maintaining the special dividends rather adding those to the regular monthly payouts? I mean, if the specials are paid on a regular basis (and so we assume after five consecutive years), wouldn't it make sense to simply increase the regular dividend (in an amount equal to the total special payout /12) and cancel the special distributions completely?

The fact that MAIN is keeping this structure tells me two things:

The safety of the special is lower than the safety of the regular. While the special payouts seem like the norm, MAIN wishes to maintain the specials as, well, specials in case it decides to cut the (total payout). Putting it differently, cutting something that is defined as "unexpected"/"surprising"/special is easier than cutting something that is expected-regular. This may be a way to maintain a perfect/clean image/perception. Most algorithms as well as the criteria to become a dividend "champion" are based on the regular payout. If and when MAIN decides to cut/cancel the special payout without touching the regular payout - it may still maintain its status and could claim that its reputation as a company that never cut its (regular) dividend remains intact.

Frankly, the way I see it is that the specials are a reason for concern, not to be (positively) surprised.

Even without the special payouts MAIN's growth is over 1% higher than O's. Nonetheless, taking into consideration that MAIN's payout is stretched force me to call a tie in here.

8. Total Return

Get ready and fasten your seat-belts. Here's how O has performed since its IPO in October 1994:

Pay attention that O's bet price return makes up for less than 1/5 of the total return. In other words, distributions account for more than 4/5 of O's total return over the circa 23 years since it went public!

Here's how MAIN and O have performed since MAIN's IPO in October 2007:

MAIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's not surprising to see that the price appreciation of MAIN accounts for 30% of its total return, over 50% more than it accounts in O's case.

What's more interesting is that since its IPO, MAIN is performing much better than O: Over twice as much price return and over x2.7 times total return. I'd say that it's a knockout.

While O's compound average annual total return (since IPO) is 16.4%, MAIN's is no less than 21.7%. Over 5% difference per year, every year (since 10/2007), compound...

9. Portfolio Diversification

This is a really tough area to compare the two as they are operating in completely different activities. O's portfolio is comprised of properties (real estate) while MAIN's portfolio is comprised of loans (financial).

Nonetheless, I believe that there's a clear distinction between the two portfolios, as much as they can be compared.

First, here's O's industry and (asset) type diversification:

And here's MAIN's industry and (asset) type diversification: Perhaps I'm biased, but it seems to me as if MAIN is better diversified or, putting it differently, doesn't have a high exposure to a single sector (as O does), especially when it's the troubled retail sector.

10. Short-Term Rates/Long-Term Yields

In an article that I've published almost 9 months ago I've examined the performance of triple-net lease eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields. Quoting from the conclusions:

TNL eREITs have posted (as a group) double-digit negative returns in each and every period of rising rates/yields that we examined. Not a single name among the TNL eREITs managed to post a positive total return, on average, during the three periods of rising rates/yields. Putting it differently, there are no out-performers here. They all suck big time.

TNL eREITs' leases are long-term, usually 10+ years. These long-duration leases are impacted by higher long-term yields. Just like a bond price that goes down when the yield goes up - so are these leases. The present value of the future revenues out of the long-duration leases is declining when the long-term yield/factor is moving higher.

Realty Income is stating that its initial length of lease is 15+ years and that the average remaining term is around 10 years. What is a big advantage when rates/yields go down become a major disadvantage when yields move up.

MAIN, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. Most BDCs have portfolios that are mostly comprised of floating-rate assets (loans the BDCs gave to borrowing entities). The average BDC has over 90% of its portfolio linked to floating-rates. Although only about 2/3 of MAIN's portfolio is linked to floating-rates - much below the BDCs' average - that's still a major difference compare to O. While O suffers when rates/yields move up - MAIN gains:

This is a major factor that investors must take into consideration when investing in these two companies at this juncture.

As far as I'm concerned, this is a big plus in favor of MAIN over O.

General Conclusion

Although both O and MAIN are RICs and in spite of both companies paying monthly dividends, it's hard to compare two entities from different industries.

Nevertheless, there are many similarities between the two, ranging from the consistency of their payouts up to the quality of their portfolios.

When it comes to a RIC one should always be concerned, first and foremost, about the dividend safety. Although O's current dividend coverage is better than MAIN's, this is far from being an O victory.

Realty Income is dealing with major headwinds: a large exposure to the troubled retail sector, little room to improve (occupancy rate at 98.5%), issues with certain tenants, weakening negotiation power (of new leases) and higher yields - to name the main ones.

Contrary to that, Main Street Capital is benefiting from support. The economy looks good/better, lenders are looking better/safer, default rates are almost at record lows, new regulation and legislation is pretty much supportive to lenders across the board and higher rates are the cherry on top of the cake.

It's safe to say that when you look ahead (as much as we can), O and MAIN are almost mirror images. While the stars are aligning almost perfectly for the latter, things are not looking good for the former.

There is no doubt that O had a tremendous run for almost 23 years, and I'm not suggesting that in 23 years from now we won't look back and praise O as much as we do now. However, the last 15 months have already been quite tough for O, and this may only be the beginning of a longer rough period.

MAIN data by YCharts

MAIN, on the other hand, is flourishing, but it seems to me as if its close to exhaustion. It's not only the valuation (76% premium to NAV!) but also the dividend coverage that means MAIN won't be able to increase the overall payout as it did in recent years.

MAIN will continue to grow - I have no doubt about that - and with every stock offering it's actually printing money. Being able to sell $1 (of NAV) for $1.76+ is an advantage that no BDC ever benefited from; not even MAIN...

Personal Conclusion

I wouldn't touch O at this time. As a matter of fact, I would sell (or short) it!

I said so when O was at mid-$60s because of extreme valuation. I say so now (not only because of valuation but) mainly because O is simply an eREIT operating in the wrong sector (retail) at the wrong time (higher rates/yields).

Macro is always more important than micro. Consequently, it's much less important these days how great O's management is and/or whether the AFFO in 2017 will hit $3.03 or $3.05. What matters the most for O and the like is how worse things will be for their retail tenants and how high rates/yields may climb.

Rating for O: SELL (dark prospect)

Price of O at the time of writing: $55.54

Price target for O (during the next 12 months): $47.16 (reflecting a yield which is 300bps above the current US 10-year Treasury note)

Unfortunately, I wouldn't touch MAIN either. As a matter of fact, I would sell it at the current price, but I would never short it.

We have recently named our best picks within the BDC-space in The Wheel of FORTUNE, our Marketplace service. Here is what we wrote about MAIN:

All boxes can be ticked except for one: It's way overvalued. ... Possibly buying at 8%, excluding special dividends (...)

When a BDC is trading at 76% premium to its NAV, all I can say (aside of Bravo!) is: Get real.

If the dividend coverage would have been compelling enough I could see myself rating this a hold. Nonetheless, the price/NAV and the payout ratios are a lethal combination - and I don't like to play with lethal stuff.

Rating for MAIN: SELL (in spite of a bright prospect)

Price of MAIN at the time of writing: $40.49

Price target for MAIN (during the next 12 months): Below $34.50 (assuming NAV reaches $23 and under a no-more than 150% premium to NAV long-term target)

Honestly, my best idea from a risk perspective would be: BUY MAIN and SELL SHORT O. I think that this position would make money in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.