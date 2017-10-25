Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) CEO Amy Miles Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 24, 2017 16:30 PM ET

Executives

Amy Miles - Chief Executive Officer

David Ownby - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Handler - MKM Partners

Eric Wold - B. Riley & Company

Julia Yue - JPMorgan

David Miller - Loop Capital

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Group

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Robert Fishman - Moffett Nathanson

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

James Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Tim, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Regal Entertainment Group Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Conference Call, with our hosts Amy Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Entertainment Group; and David Ownby, Chief Financial Officer of Regal Entertainment Group.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to remind our listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, communicated during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Risk Factors contained in the Company's 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 27, 2017. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors.

Today's call and webcast may include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's press release and on the Company's website, www.regmovies.com.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Amy Miles.

Amy Miles

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. We have several updates regarding Regal-specific initiatives to cover with you today, but let's start with the topic that is front and center for the investment community, the broader industry box office.

Since we last spoke with you in late July, there has been much conjuncture about the short fall and industry box office during the summer of 2017 and the underlying trends in moving going. While we understand investor concerns, we want to make sure all perspective that we share our perspective on the current box office environment.

Here the numbers; as compared to the same period last year, the third quarter and year-to-date industry box office totals are off by approximately $400 million. [Inaudible] decline of 14.1% in the third quarter and 4.6% for the year-to-date period through September. Despite record results in both the first quarter and the month of September, many [Inaudible] that the summer box office short fall was caused by some underlying broad based change in consumer behavior, to put it that way, we simply don’t see that.

In fact, the third quarter and year-to-date box office deficits working fund almost entirely to one month. Excluding the month of August, year-to-date industry box office remain flat with the same period last year, and third quarter results sale by last [Inaudible]. One month separates last year’s record total from what many have characterized as a secular decline. That of course begs the question what happened in August? Why did industry box office revenue for the month followed by over $350 million as compared to the same period last year and by approximately 30% as compared to the average for the last five years.

First and foremost, the number of films widely released during the month fell from 12 last year to only nine this year. While it is not terribly unusual for the number of wide releases to fluctuate in a given month, the lack of half profile content in August seems like a missed opportunity for both us and our CDL partners.

Fortunately, the lack of product in August appears to be an anomaly. The current release schedule shows 13 wide releases in August of next year and a consistent number of films for 2018 as a whole.

And second, the success of Warner Brothers’ Suicide Squad which became only the second August opening to growth more than $300 million created a very difficult comparison. This year’s August film cite simply had no match for it.

Our industry has always experienced and are likely continue to experience short-term fluctuations in revenue, primarily related to the commercial peal of the content available in any given period. The current period is no exception. But against that backdrop of quarterly ups and downs, the long-term box office remains remarkably stable. And with an exciting holiday release schedule set to begin in just a couple of weeks, we are particularly excited about the potential for box office success for the remainder of this year and all of 2018. And more importantly, we remain confident in the long-term stability of the domestic box office.

Looking past the box office environment, let’s turn our attention to some of the great things happening here at Regal Entertainment Group. With over 18,030 screens now outfitted with luxury corners and reserve seating, our food and alcohol menus available to more and more customers everyday and the industry leading Regal Crown Club providing a communication link to our very best customers. Our strategy is having a bigger impact on our operating metrics and our overall financial results.

Our third quarter market share benefited from our recliner and large format screens as well as the hard rising buildings we acquired from Warren and Santikos in the second quarter. So the fourth time in the last five quarters, we outperform the relevant industry box office per screen metric. By expanding base of recliner screens continue to deliver outside results during the quarter, outperforming the industry benchmark by over 1,300 basis points and generating average ticket price growth of almost 9%.

The continued rollout of our food and alcoholic beverage menu now available to 59% and 36% of our attendance base respectively, added $0.14 to the circuit wide concession per cap in the third quarter. And advanced tickets sell through online and mobile ticketing platforms represented over 24% of our third quarter box office revenue and contributed $3 million of growth to our other operating revenue.

With results like those, it’s easy to see why our core strategy will continue to revolve around our existing refiner and concession initiatives in 2018 and 2019. But those aren’t our only opportunities for the growth. For the last several years, due in part to our focus on the recliner initiatives, our new bill program has not been a meaningful driver of growth. That will change beginning in 2018.

A retail real estate environment that places a high value on theaters and other entertainment venues has proven advantageous, not just for the recliner initiatives, but also for our new bill program. Our current pipeline includes 20 theater’s end markets all across the country. Eight of which are scheduled to open in 2018. New theater construction has been an important part of our growth strategy throughout our history, and we’re excited about the potential impact to both our market share and our cash flow associated with these opportunities.

As evidenced by our purchase of a 134 screens earlier this year, we continue to believe that strategic acquisitions at accretive multiples are a great way to deliver immediate and ongoing shareholder value. While it is difficult to predict when additional opportunities might become available in the very near term, we believe that the industry dynamics are favorable for further industry consolidation and that we have the financial flexibility to act when such opportunities materialize.

While many of our near term growth opportunities focus on expanding or improving the asset base, we’re also making sure that we offer our guests the latest and greatest from a technology perspective. To that end, we’ve recently expanded our relationship with immersive technology provider 4DX. The financial and operating results we have experienced to date in a handful of locations have been noteworthy, and as a result we expect to triple our presence over the next couple of years.

And on the customer engagement front, with the help of our partner Atom Tickets, we expect to conduct a ticket pricing test in several markets in early 2008. It’s an alternative pricing model is going to be successful we believe that one, it must provide a clear economic benefit to both exhibitors and our studio partners, and two, it should provide a compelling value proposition for our consumers. This test could be the first step towards a pricing model that drive incremental revenue in peak periods and incremental attendance in non-peak periods. Changes to the historical pricing structure have often been discussed but rarely tested in our industry and we’re excited to learn even more about how pricing changes impact customer behavior.

It’s easy to see how the initiatives we’ve discussed today benefit our near term financial results, but we believe the long-term strategic benefits are equally as important. Continuously evaluating the – I’m sorry, continuously elevating the theater experience in a capital efficient manner allows us to offer a compelling value proposition for consumers, while solidifying our position as a highly valued element in the distribution model for filmed entertainment.

Hopefully our remarks today give you a more detailed look at the potential strategic and financial benefits associated with our plans for 2018 and beyond. While industry box office results for the current quarter masked some of those benefits, we remain optimistic regarding the potential for box office success in the first quarter of 2017. And looking ahead to 2018, we believe that a return to industry attendance levels experienced in 2015 and 2016 combined with the market share growth generated by our return oriented investments or produce adjusted EBITDA that is well ahead of Wall Street estimates.

With that in mind, I will now turn the presentation over to David for a discussion of our third quarter financial performance.

David Ownby

Thanks, Amy, and good afternoon, everyone. For the next few minutes, I'll provide a brief analysis of our third quarter results, some preliminary modeling guidance for 2018 and an update with respect to our balance sheet and asset base. We generated total third quarter revenues of $716 million including $455.4 million of box office revenue, $212.7 million of concession sales, and $47.9 million of other operating revenue.

Our admissions revenue for the quarter decreased by approximately 13.3% in the aggregate, driven by an 18% decrease in total attendance, partially offset by 5.7% increase in our average ticket price. On a per screen basis, our box revenue failed by 13.8% and surpass the relevant per screen industry benchmarks by over a 100 basis points, thanks largely to market share gains at our recliner locations, outperformance at our large format IMAX and RPX screens and the high grossing theaters we acquired in the second quarter.

Our concession revenue decreased by only 13.3% despite the decline in attendance. Strategic price increases and the continued success of our enhanced food menu and alcoholic beverage offerings continued to have a positive impact on our concession revenue, and helped us achieve the second highest concession per cap in our history.

Other operating revenues grew by 3.5% as compared to the same period last year, as the continued success of our online and mobile ticketing platforms outweighed a decline in attendance driven vendor marketing revenues. The increases in our average ticket price, concession per cap and other operating revenues help mitigate the impact of lower attendance during this quarter and many of the underlying drivers of those increases should benefit future quarters as well.

Our film and advertising expense of $236.8 million represented 52% of admissions revenue, a 50 basis point improvement versus the same period last year, and slightly below the recent historical average for the third quarter. The improvement was primarily related to the overall decline in box office revenue and slight decline in advertising expense during the quarter.

Our 86.8% concession margin declined by 20 basis points as compared to the same period last year, but remained in line with the last few quarters. Minor increases in raw material and packaged goods costs, and the continued success of our food and alcohol initiatives were the primary drivers of the increase in concession cost.

Total rent expense of $107 million, declined slightly versus the same period last year, due primarily to lower contingent rent associated with the decline in box office and concession revenue. And other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million in the aggregate but declined slightly on a per screen basis. Payroll hours declined substantially on a same store basis in response to the decline in industry attendance, but those savings were largely offset by labor cost increases in certain markets and expenses associated with the acquired screens. Excluding the impact of the Santikos and Warren acquisitions, other operating expenses declined by 1.3% per screen.

While the quarter was not wholly it hoped for from the box office perspective, we are pleased that our strategic and operational execution produced total revenue and adjusted EBITDA that is ahead of consensus Wall Street estimates.

Now looking ahead, as 2017 winds down, many in the investment community will begin to refine quarterly and annual estimates for 2018. And we want to take this opportunity to provide some modeling guidance to assist you in that effort.

Beginning in 2018, we are required to adopt a new accounting standard related to revenue recognition. While we do not expect the new standard to have a material impact on our income statement presentation, there are two changes we want to highlight for investors. The first relates to a portion of the revenue we’ve recognized from National CineMedia in the other operating revenue line. Due to the long-term nature of our relationship with National CineMedia, the new standard requires us to recognize and present a financing cost associated with that revenue stream, resulting in an increase in other revenue and a corresponding increase in non-cash interest expense.

Had the standard been in place in 2016, the impact would have been approximately $35 million. To be clear, this change does not have a material impact on our net income or our cash flow from operations but it does impact our calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

The second relates to the revenue associated with our gift card and advanced ticket programs. While we do not expect the new standard to have a material impact on the annual revenue we recognized from these programs. It will change the quarterly timing of that revenue. Specifically, revenue that has historically been heavily weighted in the fourth quarter will now be spread more evenly throughout the year.

Again, had the standard been in place in 2016, approximately $8 million to $10 million of other operating revenue that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 would have – would instead have been distributed across the first three quarters of the year. We recognized that these changes add an element of complexity in the near term and we will provide the historical disclosures necessary for comparative purposes.

As for our asset base and capital expenditures, capital expenditures net of asset, net of asset sales and landlord contributions for the quarter totaled $48.6 million. We continue to actively manage our asset base permanently closing two theaters and 22 screens and temporarily closing three theaters with 42 screens due to hurricane damage to end the quarter with 561 theaters and 7,315 screens. For the remainder of this year, we expect that our screen count will remain relatively flat and that our full year capital expenditures, net of asset sales and landlord contributions will in the previously communicated range of $130 million to $145 million.

Looking ahead of 2018, we expect to open eight to 12 theaters with 90 to 130 screens, close four to eight theaters with 45 to 75 screens and end the year with approximately 565 theaters and 7,365 screens. Furthermore, consistent with 2017, we expect our full year capital expenditures, net of asset sales and landlord contributions to be between $130 million and $145 million.

Many of the initiatives Amy discussed today require investment, but keep in mind that by utilizing landlord dollars when available and focusing on efficient capital spending, we’ve been able to generate meaningful growth and high returns while maintain our industry leading free cash flow.

While many in our industry will experience similar top line results from similar initiatives, we believe our ability to deliver bottom line growth without overspending will ultimately set us apart from our competitors. Efficiently allocating capital in ways that best benefit our long-term shareholders, including growth oriented investments and meaningful shareholder return has long been as a hallmark of our strategy. You should expect more of the same in the years to come.

In closing, as Amy indicated earlier, we are excited about the potential for box office success, market share growth and adjusted EBITDA growth for the remainder of this year, next year and well into the future.

Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Eric Handler of MKM Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Handler

Yes, thanks for taking my question. So Amy, a few things on the new theaters that you’re looking to open next year, and it’s nice to see the organic growth once again taking center stage. Are these theaters going to be in sort of Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 type markets? Since you’re building from the ground up, how do you think these theaters will look in terms of high end amenities will all be – are we, should we just assume all are going to be reclining seats, how do you think about your PLF screens and maybe you could talk a little bit about these theaters.

Amy Miles

Sure. Eric, as we talked about the top line of 20 theaters, and again that’s not 20 for next year, eight of those will open in 2018. But if you look at the top line of 20, you would say a disproportionate amount in New York and California, so definitely in the top tier markets. And with respect to amenities inside those theaters, yes, every one of those theaters are luxury theaters, high-end amenities and will offer where the markets dictate either a 4DX and RPX or in some cases an IMAX. And again that’ll be a market-by-market decision, but every one of those new build theaters will have some top of in addition to luxury amenities, also some top premium screen or large format offering.

So we’re really excited about that list of 20 and we’re also excited about where those 20 are actually located in the United States.

Eric Handler

Great. And then just as a follow-up as we think about your net CapEx for next year. How much of the CapEx is for your ongoing renovations, how much is for – from the new theater pipeline, are we starting to see sort of that curve where the CapEx for the renovated screens is starting to taper off a bit?

David Ownby

Eric, I’ll take that. And the spend for the renovations is pretty consistent, what continues to increase is the landlord participation. So the net number out of our pocket for the, I’ll call it 600 screens we want to outfit with the recliners next year, it looks like it’s actually going to be a bit smaller. Just to be fair, some of the money that we’re spending on those new built is actually being spent this year even though they won’t open until next year. So I don’t know if that’s a big change year-over-year in terms of the buckets of CapEx for us, but it is good news I think for both this period and for the relative near term that landlords continue to cooperate and we continue to get a lot of buying from our landlords around the country as it relates to the recliner projects.

Eric Handler

Great, thank you.

Amy Miles

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Eric Wold of B. Riley & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Wold

Thank you, good afternoon guys. A couple of questions, I guess one following up on Eric’s questions around the new builds and the pipeline the next year. You talked about a favorable environment for theaters and kind of entertainment options. Does that imply a more favorable environment for rents and kind of what you’d expect on those new builds versus maybe the current average?

Amy Miles

I’ll answer that question Eric, more from a longer term perspective. If you think about the retail environment today, a lot of our conversations with our real estate department will focus on, also many of the new attractive [Inaudible] that you’re seeing being built today that one of the best tenants that they’re looking for is a tenant in the entertainment space. So, that’s the tenant that they believe will be sustainable over the long-term, and so very attractive with respect to the opportunities that we find. But it’s not just in the new build arena, it’s also today with point no more talking how we’re able to continue to add eight new theaters to the mix and at the same keep CapEx consistent and not slowing down on a recliner programs. It’s because the landlords are also equally excited about participating and upgrading or renovating some of our key locations throughout the United States.

So, yes overtime I think it’s going to be advantageous from an access perspective and over the longer term a rent perspective as well.

Eric Wold

Perfect. And then on the cost side, you’ve always done a great job of kind of being somewhat reaction or I guess to when box office trends are in as robust expect in terms of adjusting kind of a four wall expenses and kind of keeping margins as close where they should be as possible. And if you look into next year, where do you see potential cost pressure is coming from, how big can we expect kind of the underlying labor kind of wage increases be G&A and where do you have them as flexibility at this point, maybe more proactively to kind of get, head start in case, the box office maybe isn’t what you expected to be?

David Ownby

Sure, Eric. Most of the cost you’re talking about fall into that that other OpEx line and so let’s – just real quickly let’s just review what’s in there. So remember, historically about 40% to 45% of that number is theater level payroll. Another 40% to 45% is non-rent occupancy cost that’s our real estate taxes, our utility bills, our repairs and maintenance cost, everything we need to spend to keep the building open.

And then the remaining kind of 10% to 15% is a bit of [Inaudible] of things but it’s primarily our credit card processing fees, well north of half of our business is in credit cards today and then it’s also the amounts that we pay to our partners at IMAX and 4DX and Real D. And so when you think about what could drive those buckets going forward, the non-rent occupancy cost is really the easiest one that’s not terribly attendance driven, it’s more or less a fixed cost and it does have a inflationary element to it going forward, so, when you think about how that number increases in the future.

On the payroll side, you’re correct, our managers and our field personnel continue to do a great job reacting to the attendance environment. This quarter in particular where the attendance decline for the industry, our same store payroll hours were down about 7.5% which is about what we would expect in that kind of attendance environment, that’s a good number. Now, obviously some of that was offset our hourly labor cost was up in about the 4% range, and that’s pretty consistent with what we’ve experienced this year to date so far. And probably if you think about where that ranks historically it’s probably just the high end of the range historically, I don’t know that’s outside the range necessarily but it’s for certain at the top end of the range.

And I think just looking ahead, at some point we believe that will start to mitigate, we’ve been through a pretty heavy cycle of wage increases over the last couple of years that have hit a lot of the major markets where we operate. So I think over the longer term we would expect that number to be more in the 2% to 3% and not the 4% plus range. And then obviously as you think about that last bucket, our credit card processing fees and our cost with Real D, 4DX and IMAX, those cost really just fluctuate almost entirely with attendance both in total and in those specific formats. So hopefully that gives you a good picture of what’s in that line item.

Eric Wold

No, good, I appreciate it. And this the last question, high level, can you give us kind of Regal’s view on the theater kind of subscription services in general, as obviously a lot of pressure there with movie pass is, what is the view in general if it is, where would it is if $10 price points and you feel it’s sustainable and is Regal willing to share in revenues in order participating in all those programs? Thank you.

Amy Miles

Yeah. Eric, I think with respect to their business plan, I would say the benefits and more importantly the risk associated with the low priced subscription models, I think have been well stated and public filings by the investors in movie pass, so we won’t add commentary with respect to their description of the business.

But, as it relates to your specific question on Regal’s plans, as we previously said, we will take a wait and see approach and we’re going to continue to enjoy the benefits of the full priced movie tickets that we’re receiving for all movie pass customers. What we will not entertain is a discounted ticket arrangement are in a participation in our concession sales as part of the arrangement. We have been a long standing, and these are great relationships with several third parties, they promoted, marketed and sold our tickets. And some of those, keep in mind, they represent a significant piece of our customer base. None of those arrangements, and these are partners, we consider these partnerships provide for any third party participation in either our ticket sales or our concession sales and [Inaudible] movie pass, there is no difference.

Eric Wold

That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Julia Yue of JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Julia Yue

Hi, thank you. I was wondering if you talk a bit more about your new ticket pricing strategy test and your pricing strategy in general. I guess how many markets will you be initially testing this in and what drove you the decision to begin experimenting with this now?

Amy Miles

We’ll get back to you with more details as we proceed towards the test. We want to do it in the Neff markets where it’s statistically significant so that we can measure the results, but at the same time we want to be able to have tested markets and control markets. And the benefit of having 7,300 screens we have a lot of opportunities in order to test some of these exciting strategies.

As far as now, while now, it’s been of interest to us for a while and we just had further conversations with Atom Tickets and things those gather innovative and creative, they’ve got a lot of great experience in other industries which we think will be helpful here. And so there wasn’t a all of a sudden decision, I think it’s just been an evolving conversation. And we believe that we will be able to launch the test during the first quarter of 2018.

Julia Yue

Got it. And then have you guys seeing good results with Atom Tickets in any pickup in attendance or concession spend with the younger consumer using the App?

David Ownby

Hey Julia, yeah, we haven’t disclose specifically how many tickets we sell through our third-party partners, whether it’d be Fandango or Atom or others. In the markets where those guys have gone in and done a fair amount of marketing, direct-to-consumer market, we see a big difference in the markets where they’ve done that. But again by and large, we haven’t really at this point shows and to disclose what those specific numbers are.

Julia Yue

Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Miller of Loop Capital. Please proceed with your question.

David Miller

Yeah, hey guys. Outstanding print. Just a few questions here, just culming through some of these numbers. David, on the – above EBITDA there was an $11.9 million net loss on disposable or disposable rather. Was that just like old projection equipment or what was going on there? And the only reason I asked is because ex that you just would have destroyed the consensus EBITDA number because all the other costs were nicely contained. So any granularity that would be great, I have a couple of follow-ups.

David Ownby

Yeah, I think that number is excluded from either David the way you’re looking at that calculation, but that’s – to be clear, that’s just a routine every quarter we have to go through and looking our asset base and see if there are any theaters that have either been impacted by competition or maybe have just eroded overtime to the point that they no longer support their carrying value. And as a result that we have to take right down, so nothing – that’s a non-cash number, nothing unseal about that.

David Miller

All right, so it’s a carrying value issue, that’s fine. And then on per caps, just very strong 476, that almost looks like, David, it almost looks like a Q2 number, it looks like a number you would usually get in a June quarter rather than a September quarter. Were there new menu items that you guys introduced in the quarter that drove that or was that just all price increases on the usual stuff?

David Ownby

I think you heard Amy say in her prepared remarks that we actually got $0.14 this quarter out of, $0.14 of growth I should say out of our alcohol and food menus. That number is been being about $0.10 of increase per quarter, so that was a nice bump. Some of that to be fair David, is related to the fact that the slate, this particular quarter was a little more skewed toward R rated content and therefore we sold a lot more adult tickets in this quarter. But if you break down that that $0.36 increase we had during the quarter, $0.16 relates to pricing on the core items, $0.06 relates to volume on the core items and then $0.13 relates to food and alcohol.

David Miller

Got it. And then Amy, any comment you wish to share with the street on Star Wars advanced sales or is Disney telling you guys that that’s kind of their proprietary number and they would rather comment on that on their earnings call? Thanks a lot.

Amy Miles

Yeah, I don’t have a specific number to share with you David, but I can tell you that we are very pleased with where we stand today at Regal with our advanced tickets, and that we’re pleased with the absolute number and we’re pleased with the relative number when we go back and look at the last Star Wars. So I can tell you that we’re very pleased, and we’re looking at it like I said both on a relative basis and a absolute basis and we’re excited for December 15 to get here, and we’ll put it that way.

David Miller

Okay, great. Congratulations once again.

Amy Miles

Thank you.

David Ownby

Thanks, David.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chad Beynon of Macquarie Group. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Beynon

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my question. At the end of that soft August box office month, you guys didn’t have to share repurchase program and based off of the end share count that you reported today, it doesn’t look like you acted on that. Could you comment on that? And if you did have an open window to repurchase and then just kind of your plan with that $50 million repo going forward. Thanks.

Amy Miles

Yeah, I mean just going back to the – what we announced at the time of the buyback. We were excited at that point in time because what we say that was we believe that our growth prospects and our long-term strategy, we’re not then or now reflected by the company’s recent share performance. And one way that we described it if you think about it, it’s very important to us that we’re able to continue to reinvest in the asset base, we told you a lot of ways that we’re going to continue to do that today. But a cap – a return of value to shareholders is also very important to us and what the buyback does is, I’ll say it just simply gives us another tool in the tool box where we can execute that strategy, so no major change in how we’re thinking about capital allocation.

With respect to your specific question about did we execute – just know that going forward, anything that we do from a buyback perspective will be disclosed in our cues and [Inaudible] so that’s the way that you’re going to be able to track what’s happening there. But because of the timing of when, if you remember that we announced that buyback later in our third quarter and we have to do it by trading windows and because of normal course business that window has been closed.

Chad Beynon

Thanks to Amy. And then just on the cost side, you’ve gone through a few of the items, mainly other theater operating expenses but G&A did tick down in the quarter here. David, is it safe to assume that you’ve taken on a couple of million here and this is kind of a good run rate to go forward with or was there an anomaly in the quarter that kind of brought this down? And that’s all from me, thanks.

David Ownby

Thanks, Chad. The only number that really fluctuates there is kind of the legal and professional fees. And that really just depends on exactly what we have going on in any particular time. If we have acquisitions going on for example, that number will creep up a little bit as we have cost associated with doing that acquisition. But in general, aside from legal and professional fees, I would say G&A is been very consistent.

Chad Beynon

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you. Good afternoon. Amy and David, can you talk a little bit of how you think about the incremental dollar going into upgrading your circuit versus adding new, whole new theaters. You’re going to grow your circuit organically next year, I think for the first time in a while and you’ve also seen some nice performance relative to the industry, thanks to the upgrade activities. So, I guess I’m curious how you think about the tradeoff between building new theaters versus upgrading existing ones and if you thought about or considered accelerating your upgraded pace in ’18 rather than I think you’re looking to sort of keep it relatively consistent ’18 versus ’17.

David Ownby

Sure, Ben, thank you. And I think my initial reaction to that is, it’s good news that we don’t generally have to choose between the two because we generate enough cash to do both. We feel like we have a lot of opportunities out there to convert theaters to recliners and get a good return on that investment, particularly when you consider the landlord’s participation there. And in combination that we feel like we can go out and like we said, build that kind of, I’ll call it six to 10 new theaters a year over the course of the next two or three years in places that we feel like have a lot of potential and where we can again get a high return.

So, as we think about that I think we’re fortunate that we haven’t had to sit down and say which one would we rather do, because we have the opportunity to do both.

Ben Swinburne

Do you think there is a relationship between your outperformance versus the overall industry, I think you said four in the last five quarters in your upgrade activity and if there is, you think about doing more in ’18 versus ’17?

David Ownby

Absolutely, we think that that is part of the driver, we talked about three different drivers this particular quarter but if you look over the last year, the fact that more and more of our footprint has gotten, has been converted to recliners is a big driver of that number. And we’re going at a pace right now of about 600 screens per year and that’s a good pace for us in a lot of different respects, it’s the right amount of capital every year, it’s the right – it doesn’t disrupt the business too much when we’re closing that many screens to renovate them over the course of the year. And of course, that leads us some extra capital like you talked about to go out and build new theaters as well.

So, as far as we’re concerned, that’s the right pace.

Ben Swinburne

Got it. And if I could just maybe wrap up this topic with one last follow-up. What are the relative economics looking like as you move forward with landlord contributions, are you having to or getting better returns on those economic relationships now that you’re sort of a few years in on that front?

David Ownby

I would say it’s been pretty consistent Ben, I mean to be fair every deal looks a little bit different but by and large that has been a very inexpensive source of financing for us. And it also provides us a lot of optionality as we get further out in our lease terms of those landlords, so that’s a good combination, the fact that we can get cheap financing, a relatively cheap financing and we can get good optionality at the end of a lease term.

Ben Swinburne

Got it. All right, thank you.

David Ownby

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Fishman of Moffett Nathanson. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Fishman

Hi, good afternoon. I have one for Amy and then one for either Amy or David. Amy, given Netflix’s plan to release 80 movies next year, would you be willing to change your prior stance and work with the company to show any of their new movies in your theaters on a close to day and date or day and date basis?

Amy Miles

No we wouldn’t, I mean from our perspective, we have plenty of content from our studio partners and its content that’s made for theatrical release, it’s content that has a marketing budget behind it that supports a theatrical release. So, when we’re thinking about how do we best allocate our screens, we’re always going to allocate our screens to individuals that promote, market and make movies for the big screen.

Robert Fishman

Okay, fair enough. And if I heard your prepared comments correctly, can you or David help us understand what the underlying domestic box office assumptions you’re making in regards to your confidence that ’18 EBITDA will be better than this year’s expectations or any other kind of additional information you can share on that?

David Ownby

Sure, Robert. I think what you heard Amy say was that, with a return in 2018 to the industry attendance level that we saw in ’15 and ’16, we would expect to be well ahead of consensus as well straight estimates. And we don’t think that’s even remotely unreasonable and here is why, I think 2015 and ’16 the industry attendance was just a little over 1.3 billion, that’s also the average number since 2010, so for the last seven years. And five of those seven years have been over 1.3 billion in attendance for the industry.

And this year if I’m extrapolating out the fourth quarter consensus as Wall Street estimates correctly, if I’m doing the math correctly, they’re – it looks to me like the street as this year coming in at something like 1.25 or 1.26 billion attendees. And I think all Amy was saying there is, they’ve given – if you assume that industry attendance comes back to trend line next year of about a little over 1.3 billion, then those consensus Wall Street estimates are too low.

Amy Miles

And Robert, I think we gave you two several building box with respect to an increase in the organic screen growth for Regal, well how are recliners are performing. So, I think you also have to consider not just the rebound in the industry attendance, but some of the building box we have provided for you guys as well, as part of our confidence as it relates to 2018.

Robert Fishman

Got it, thank you guys.

Amy Miles

Thank you.

David Ownby

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Ng of Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Ng

Great. Thank you so much for the question. I have a couple. First, I just wanted to better understand the industry outperformance this quarter, I think you guys beat the industry by a 130 basis points in a per screen basis, which is impressive particularly when you consider, I think a year ago you outperformed by a 100 basis points. I know you laid out the three drivers, I was just trying to get if you could help size what the contribution was from recliners versus the large format screens and the more productive acquired screens?

David Ownby

Sure, Michael and I’m happy to try to at least give you a little bit of detail there. Let’s start with the large format IMAX at RPX screens, remember we have – when you think about the latest counts we have there, we have 201 total large format screens. And while the industry was down about 15% per screen, those 201 screens were up about 4% per screen, so that’s one piece of that outperformance.

The recliners have been pretty consistently driving outperformance over the last couple of years and if you look at the recliner base as a whole, and remember this includes theaters that have been open, some theaters that have been open with recliners for two plus years and some that were just converted in the last year. So, but that group as a whole, I think as Amy mentioned in our prepared remarks outperformed the industry by about 1,300 basis points, so they were just under flat for the quarter in total box office revenue.

And then the third piece there and probably the smallest piece of the three to be fair is the acquired screens that we got from Warren and Santikos, I think we told you in the last quarter that four out of those seven theaters that we are – I’m sorry, four of the nine theaters that we acquired were in the top 200 grossing theaters in the United States last year and certainly those are helping our per screen metrics as well.

Michael Ng

Great. Thanks, that’s helpful. And David, just on film rents, I was like, I was surprised to see the film rent margins better by 50 basis points year-on-year despite the higher box office concentration. I was wondering if you might help explain why that might be the case, is that related to it at all and the fact that it’s coming out of new line?

David Ownby

Yeah, probably less about that Michael, than it is simply – we use that concentration whether to use the top three or the top five as a good indicator of the direction of film rent. And while it is historically a good indicator, it’s not always perfect because there were other factors there as well. In this particular quarter, the overall decline in box office was one of those factors and that led to slightly lower film rent.

And if you look at the third quarter in general overtime, it’s been a pretty top band the film rent over the last, I’m going to say five or six years. I think the gap from high to low over that five or six year period is about a 100 basis points. So, one film up or down or two films up or down can really make a big difference in that calculation when you’re talking about a top band already.

Michael Ng

Okay. And just as a follow-up to some of your earlier comments on 2016. If I’m assuming a reversion back to 1.3 billion tickets and 2% ticket growth that would get me to about 6% box office growth for 2018. Is that in the ballpark of what you’re thinking? And then, what are the drivers for 2018 are you considering as in relates to OpEx and perhaps the impact of the accounting change?

David Ownby

Yeah, so I think your math is correct on what we laid out there for 2018, if you assume a return to industry attendance levels in 2016 and that should get you that attendance growth plus the ticket price growth that you’re talking about. So, again I think your math is correct there. I think in response to Eric Wold’s question before, we kind of laid out some parameters for other OpEx for the next couple – how we’re thinking about other OpEx for the next couple of years. And then Amy mentioned just a couple of questions ago some of the building blocks for what I’ll call market share growth over the next couple of years and then those are specifically the new build program that we talked about and the continue grow out of the recliners.

Michael Ng

And what’s the impact on the accounting change on EBITDA?

David Ownby

I’m sorry, I forgot that part. The – so remember we said that, as it relates to MCM, it does – there is no impact to our net income or our cash flow from operations. But because you have a corresponding increase in other revenue which does impact EBITDA, and the same in 2016 at least it was $35 million increase in interest expense which doesn’t impact adjusted EBITDA that would imply to why the – a $35 million increase in adjusted EBITDA simply related to the accounting change.

Michael Ng

Okay, great. And the last one from me, Dave, I think you mentioned 600 recliner screens is a good pace for going forward. This year I think you’ll probably add about 800 based on the guidance you’ve laid out so far. But the CapEx in 2018 is the same versus 2017. So, are you spending CapEx in other places, is that the right way to think about it? Thanks.

David Ownby

Yeah, to be fair I haven’t looked at our full year number, so I can’t comment on whether that 800 is correct or not, but remember that, as we think about our CapEx, the new bill CapEx that we talked about specifically for next year, some of that money is already been spent this year, so theaters will open early next year. And we factored all that in when we gave the guidance for a consistent CapEx year-over-year.

Michael Ng

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

David Ownby

Thank you.

Amy Miles

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Jim Goss of Barrington Research. Please proceed with your question.

James Goss

Okay, thanks. One question is, why sell Open Road, did the concept mix lessens or did it just get a good price, why would you not want the exposure?

Amy Miles

And if you go back in time Jim and remember that we made the initial investment in Open Road in 2011. And so we did exit the equity portion of our investment and we announced that in August ’17. We do have or still remain marketing partners with Open Road. And from a strategic perspective, it was clear to us that going forward Open Road was going to require additional capital. And potentially will to take on additional production risk as part of their own growth strategy and simply for us, we just didn’t have the risk appetite for the expected changes that Open Road was proposing from a business model perspective.

James Goss

Okay, and that’s helpful. Also with MCM, I’m wondering how you’re viewing that business in terms of your perspective, your contribution. And do things change in terms of management with AMC having to step off of the board representation and then it’s basically you and Cinemark?

David Ownby

Yeah, from our perspective, no real change in how we’re thinking about our investments in MCM. We’ve historically told you that we view a portion of those shares as a core holding for us, we have a long-term relationship with National CineMedia and then believe that it’s important that we stay invested in National CineMedia. At the same time, we view a portion of that holding as a source of liquidity to the extent we ever need that liquidity whether it’s for other opportunities or for acquisitions or those types of things. You’ve seen us exercise that a couple of times in the past, and that’s been our stance historically and that’ll be our stance going forward as well.

And as far as the management of MCM, no changes, obviously AMC no longer on the board there but no changes in the remaining board representation or in the profit as going forward there.

James Goss

But I also meant in terms of the benefits to you from having the onscreen advertising, have you seen any change in that element of your business? Especially as you’ve gone to reserve seating and whether people are there sooner or not, is it still providing the – that business component, not from an investment, just from your operations?

David Ownby

Yeah, as far as our – if you think about our cash flow that we receive from National CineMedia that’s been a consistent number for practically since they went public in 2007, so no, we have not seen any changes there. And to the extent, there were actual business questions for MCM, we would direct you to MCM’s management for those.

James Goss

Okay. And the last thing, it seems like there were sort of waves of interest in genres. And this year some of the types of movies that were expected to do well didn’t and some of the ones weren’t expected did, and that sort of common place. Are you analyzing the types of businesses there really the – or types of movies there really the best accepted movies right now in any way that would give us some predictive hints as to what we should be looking for in the fourth quarter and 2018?

Amy Miles

Yeah, no. I think Jim, kind of the best way that we think about that is and given years where we do the best and when I say we, I’m talking about exhibition in general, is when you have breadth and depth in the film cite. So, as we look to the fourth quarter of 2017 and further into the 2018 film cite that both that breadth and depth that we see in the announced film. So, from that perspective, I wouldn’t point to anyone genre but more both the quarter and looking into next year it looks like there is something for everyone and that’s how it’s a good year from a exhibition perspective.

James Goss

All right, thanks a lot.

Amy Miles

Sure.

Operator

There are no further questions over the audio portion of the conference. I would now like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Amy Miles

We appreciate your time. Thank you for joining us today. And we look forward to speaking with you again at the conclusion of our 2017 year. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And have a wonderful rest of your day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.