FCB Financial Holdings' (FCB) CEO Kent Ellert on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 24, 2017 05:00 pm ET

Executives

Matt Paluch - IR

Kent Ellert - President & CEO

Jack Partagas - CFO

Jim Baiter - CCO

Analysts

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Dave Rochester - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Feaster - Raymond James

Brady Gailey - KBW

Matt Paluch

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us today. Today, we have Kent Ellert, our President and CEO; Jack Partagas, our CFO; and Jim Baiter, our Chief Credit Officer here with me to review our third quarter results.

Today's call is being recorded and the slide deck we'll refer to during the call can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.floridacommunitybank.com.

This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, or assumptions of future events or performance, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. We caution that forward-looking statements may be affected by Risk Factors, including those set forth in FCB Financial Holdings' SEC filings and actual operations and results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Please remember to refer to our forward-looking statements disclosure at the beginning of the presentation and the reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures displayed in the appendices.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kent Ellert.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Matt. Welcome to FCB third quarter earnings call. It was truly a memorable quarter for our company. Faced with a number of potential distractions. The team really delivered across a number of critical fronts in a very first class way. We successfully navigated the hardships associated with Hurricane Irma. Completed annual full scope OCC and CRA exams and still produced high quality organic growth and strong financial results. As you know I'm very proud of our team as we continue to build Florida's leading independent pure play [indiscernible] all in the strength of best in class organic production. This quarter's headline reflect that consistent focus as we first surpass $10 billion in assets and exceeded $10 billion of organic banker to client loan originations since inception. Secondly, we produced over $410 million of deposit growth and $485 million of loan fundings highlighted by $221 million of demand deposit growth and $261 million of C&I funding. And third we're delivering our 19th consecutive quarter of record earnings while executing the best in class hurricane response effort.

From day one, we laid out a plan in commitment to our customers, investors and employees to build the leading independent banking franchise in Florida. We believe that state and local communities greatly benefit from independent bank presence and we strive to fill that void. Honoring this commitment we've involved into a proven, high growth organic engine, operating a unified brand and an integrated platform throughout the footprint. We believe a consistent, quality organic growth engines is one of the most important attributes of bank can enjoy.

Today at $10 billion in assets we are floor to standout independent bank built on knowing our markets, driving customer acquisition and cultivating relationships overtime. Part and parcel to being Florida's leading independent bank is being a source of strength for our employees, customers and communities during a time of need. Fulfilling this responsibility FCB executed a seamless business continuity response to Hurricane Irma as long time [indiscernible] we experienced numerous storms staying back as far as Hurricane Andrew. We understand the importance of preparation to ensure the safety and [indiscernible] for our customers, our employees and ultimately the bank. While some may think possessing a generator and diesel fuel suffices for hurricane preparation, we know that a comprehensive client and employee outreach in addition to implementing network and operational safeguards are the keys to appropriately navigating potential impacts of the storm. As a result here's our report post Hurricane Irma.

We opened banking centers in all of our major markets, the first day after the storm passed. We were the first to open in South west Florida, even processing payroll for other institutions who were not operational. For our employees we provided food, gasoline for their vehicles, daycare where needed and even housing in limited circumstances. In return we had no issues with staffing for any critical operating areas throughout our bank. We fully implemented our business continuity plan with no disruptions to client account access throughout the storm and we conducted a comprehensive client outreach initiative beginning the day after the storm passed. Our bankers contacted approximately 2,600 clients those relationships representing $5 billion in outstanding including 100% of our C&I and CRE customers throughout Florida and over 80% of our residential customers in impacted areas.

There are two key points of differentiation for FCB that makes this comprehensive outreach possible. First, we benefit from having a very tenured team that has worked together for many years and secondly, it's our deep knowledge of our organic customer base. The direct banker-to-client nature of our portfolio allows us to remain much closer to our clients than portfolios built on acquisition. With that access we were able to quickly assess issues and develop solutions. As a result of covering the book, we have confidence that our customer base has not experienced damage that will produce any permanent financial stress, collateral impairment or long-term business interruption due to the storm. To provide a little additional color let's take a look at a few examples of customers who are among the most impacted by the storm.

First, one customer has an office building in Southeast Florida that experienced temporary flooding in their underground parking garage that also houses the building's electrical substation. The building experienced $1.8 million in damages to these electrical systems, from a credit perspective this loan is fully guaranteed, the property is 100% leased and the loan to value is approximately 65%. We offered this customer financing for the repairs, but in the situation the borrower elected to use cash and insurance proceeds to restore the building to normal operating condition. As of today that situation has been fully restored.

As in a second example, we have a prominent marina complex as a client that includes wet slits, dry slits and retail uplinks. Portions of their slits incurred damaged. But the ongoing revenue from the dry slips and the [indiscernible] businesses is more than sufficient to provide continued debt service on original terms. And finally from a residential perspective we do not see any evidence of meaningful collateral damage throughout the portfolio. We proactively contacted 1,800 mortgage customers to assess their well being and determine if additional financing or a short-term forbearance was needed. This resulted in a small group of customers and FEMA designated areas requesting and receiving a short-term forbearance. In total, this represents only 33 mortgages with $15 million in outstanding balances and that's less than 1% of the residential portfolio.

We evaluate each and every one of these through a physical inspection of the property and verified continued employment for the borrower. The short-term impacts we saw were primarily related to lost income from commission based sales personnel's, whose places of employment were closed for several weeks due to the storm and due to unusual expenses for property clean up. Once again, across all of these instances we do not anticipate any permanent financial stress resulting from Irma.

That being said, while we can't point to a specific impairment event as a result of the hurricane, but as prudent risk managers we're taking a $1.5 million incremental reserve this quarter due to the remaining uncertainties surrounding Irma. Finally before we get into numbers I would like to take this opportunity to update you on this quarter's key human capital developments. As you know one of the most essential elements to our success is the quality of our human capital, to that end we continue to make strides to add talent depth throughout the organization. For the most recent quarter we increased our complement of commercial and mortgage bankers by six supporting our Orlando, Tampa and Miami. These hires illustrate our commitment to balanced growth across the footprint as we deepen our residential presence on the East coast and the commercial banking team across the I-4 corridor.

Additionally, I'm pleased to announced that Jack Partagas as CFO and he's here with us today. Jack is a very experienced bank finance and accounting executive, who we've known for many years throughout his tenure at Capital Bank. Already Jack has transitioned into the CFO role and we look forward to continued success coming from our talented finance and accounting team under his leadership. As you can see this is a truly a milestone quarter for FCB across a variety of areas. We're happy to report that the momentum of the business continued to drive record finance results. A few performance headlines I'd like to share with you.

The third quarter was the most profitable quarter to-date for our company, with adjusted core net income of $34.2 million or $0.74 a share on a fully diluted basis. Core revenue increased 14% annualized for the second quarter, 2017 to $85.8 million driven by $485 million of organic loan fundings and $4 million and swap and mortgage fee income. Loan production coupled with $221 million of demand deposit growth led to NIM expansion of three basis points on a constant day count basis to 3.12% and as a result, the team delivered a record core efficiency ratio of 40.6% and a core ROA of 136 basis points.

With that I'll review let's look at FCB's third quarter performance aligned to the following priorities. Once again these are disciplined organic loan growth, core deposit growth and net interest margin maintenance. First this was our sixth consecutive quarter of over $400 million in organic loan funding. This quarter our bankers delivered fundings of $485 million on $699 million of commitments. The production mix was well balanced with new C&I fundings with $261 million, CRE fundings of $115 million and residential fundings of $108 million. As a result the new loan book grew by $333 million during the quarter before playing mortgage sales activity. This was highlighted by commercial and CRE growth of over $300 million and residential growth slowed primarily due to $68 million in residential loan sales. Taking into account the residential loan sales, new loans grew $264 million for the quarter. It's worthy to mention that we've now seen five consecutive quarters with C&I averaging 200 million in production.

Now some additional specifics for the quarter around this team's production. The quarterly production yields were accretive to the overall portfolio at 4.18% and in conjunction with the full quarter impact of the June rate hike helped our overall new loan portfolio yields to increase 9 basis points to 3.91%. Commercial and commercial real estate variables yields improved to 121 basis points compared to the same quarter a year ago as we continue to maintain and expand spreads in an increasing rate environment. 79% of this quarter's overall commercial production was priced on a variable rate basis that brings out total LIBOR based floating rate loan portfolio to $3.4 billion. Growth in the new loan interested income continued totaling $69.7 million that's up 32% annualized from the prior quarter and finally the team generated record $4.7 million and swap residential mortgage fee and treasury fee income that's more than doubling the levels we experienced for the same quarter last year. With respect to credit quality all of the key metrics remain healthy.

While we acknowledge, we built the portfolio at the right time during the cycle absent any economic we believe event such as Hurricane Irma help provide insight into the strength of our portfolio based on our deep market knowledge and disciplined approach to risk selection and underwriting. As many banks report losses due to the events or perhaps do not know what their potential losses are, our portfolio continues to perform with no non-accrual commercial loans and no negative credit trends to speak of. This further strengthens our belief that lending is very much a local business and knowing your customers and requiring appropriate sponsorship, cash flow coverage and collateral levels are the key to quality credit performance.

Just a couple of additional credit metrics surrounding our portfolio. Commercial construction is only 7% of total loans and 50% of consolidated total capital. With total CRE at 240% of consolidated total capital. Our key policy exception levels continue to decline year-over-year and remain at very healthy levels. For the quarter, 100% of our originations were within FCB's debt service coverage policy limits and over 95% of the production carry personal guarantees.

Next and equally important priority for us is the focus on core deposit growth. For the quarter, total deposits returned historical production levels with growth of $411 million, highlight with one of our best demand deposit growth quarters ever at $221 million. Our commercial and retail teams both delivered standout performances during the quarter, contributing $138 million and $91 million of demand deposit growth respectively. For FCB our low cost funding solution realized on commercial deposit growth and the team did not disappoint delivering 129 million of new customer demand deposits at a weighted average cost of [indiscernible] basis points.

From a retail perspective the team continues its first class performance averaging $87 million of quarterly demand deposit growth this year, that's up 300% over what we saw in 2016. As you know, low cost core deposit growth is key to our organic growth strategy and we're extremely happy with the progress we've made in the third quarter and the momentum we have moving forward. Some additional deposit details you might of interest, in constant with the $221 million of demand deposit growth we have been transitioning rate sensitive money market deposits to intermediate term CDs, we believe this creates an opportunity to strengthen the deposit book and better position us for a rising rate environment. We also continue to look to build on the momentum of our retail network through network expansion and repositioning, to that end we're opening our third Tampa branch on October 30 and we've established a business banking credit platform for our retail channel with centralized and automated decisioning [ph]. We believe this will be very complementary to our pursuit of small business deposits. This follows along the success we saw in our HOA team that has built a deposit book of over $340 million over the last two years. We expect this new business banking product will have similar results as we move forward.

We know funding is a key, deliverable and cost to fund is a key measure of the quality in this area. At 88 basis points, we're sharply focused to drive lower cost core deposit growth. This increase in cost to deposits during the third quarter was primarily due to the full impact of the June rate hike. As we've discussed in evidence this quarter we're moving away from highly rate sensitive deposits and focusing on our core business. Moving forward, we're guiding that the loan deposit ratio that is declining 92.5% will remain below 100% and the cost to deposits will range between 87 and 94 basis points in the current rate environment.

In concert with our first two priorities, our third priority is sustained net interest margin maintenance and expansion. This quarter the bank's overall adjusted net interest margin was 3.12% representing 16 basis point increase year-over-year and an increase of three basis points from the last quarter on a constant day count basis. Year-over-year the 16 basis point increase and adjusted net interest margin is primarily driven by the assets sensitive nature of the balance sheet, this is evidenced by our organic loan portfolio yields increasing 42 basis points over the period, while the cost of deposits increased by only 17 basis points.

Importantly for the quarter, we continue to see margin expansion of our core loan and deposit businesses, both our quarter earning production and full quarter impact of the pricing of our existing loan and deposit portfolios due to the June rate hike led to three basis point of margin expansion on the constant day count basis. Overall the balance sheet is well positioned for margin expansion on a rising rate environment as we continue to predominantly be a variable rate lender and grow our stable demand and time deposit basis.

As a result, we continue to affirm our adjusted NIM guidance for 2017 and are narrowing the range to 3.08% to 3.15% in the current interest rate environment. With yet another great quarter behind us, our continued success remains rooted in our strong human capital and operational discipline. We remained committed to delivering consistent quality results and with that I'd like to turn the conversation over to Jack for his comments on the quarter.

Jack Partagas

Thank you, Kent. It's great to be with you all today. And I'm extremely excited to join the FCB team at such a momentous time in our history. Jumping right in, let's start on Slide 2 of the presentation with our core or adjusted financial highlights. Adjusted net income of $34.2 million reflect sequential growth of $1.7 million from $32.5 million reported in Q2 and 35% higher than the $25.4 million reported in the third quarter of last year. This record income performance was driven by continued revenue growth and cost containment resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.74 and an adjusted ROA of 136 basis points.

The primary driver of our adjusted net income increase was the growth in total revenue to $85.8 million mainly driven by new loan interest income of $69.7 million up $5.1 million or 32% annualized from the prior quarter. Adjusted non-interest expense was $35.1 million for the quarter in line with Q2 and our guidance. As more fully detailed in the appendix to the slide presentation, for the quarter, we highlight non-core expenses of $176,000 primarily due to $115,000 related to Hurricane Irma. Additionally non-core income total $690,000 stemming from net gains on sales of investment securities.

From a tax perspective the company expects 2017 annual GAAP and adjusted tax rates to be between 20% and 25% due to the accounting impact of incremental tax benefits from stock-based compensation as discussed in previous quarters. Slide 3 displays new loan portfolio growth of approximately $264 million for the quarter driven by total organic fundings of $485 million and reflects $68 million in planned mortgage sales. New loans have increased by $1.3 billion or 23% over the last 12 months, with new loans representing 96% of our total loan portfolio at quarter end.

For the third quarter, we produced over $300 million in commercial loan growth on $376 million in new loan fundings with weighted average yields of 4.28%, C&I and CRE portfolios grew $170 million and $131 million respectively with 79% pricing of variable rate basis. As of quarter end, our utilization rate on the new loan portfolio remained consistent at 85% unfunded commitments were $1.4 billion, diversified and inline with our balanced origination activity. Our portfolio remained equal weighted across our core product lines with each commercial segment and residential balance at approximately one-third of the new loan portfolio.

Moving Slide 4, the credit quality of our new loan portfolio remained strong with the non-performing new loan ratio of five basis points as of quarter end. The provision of loan losses of $2.9 million recorded for the third quarter of 2017 includes a $3.3 million provision for new loans and net recruitment of valuation allowance of $0.4 million for the acquired loan portfolio. As Kent mentioned the provision for new loans includes an incremental unallocated reserve of $1.5 million related to potential risk from yet to be identified impacts of Hurricane Irma.

Accordingly, the provision for new loans increase to related allowance to $40.9 million or 0.57% of the $7.2 billion in new loans outstanding. From an overall balance sheet perspective with the continued strong performance of the loan portfolio overall non-performing assets continue to remain low and represent 38 basis points of total assets.

Moving to deposits as you can see on Slide 5, overall deposits grew by $411 million during the quarter highlighted by $221 million of demand deposit growth. Over the last 12 months demand deposit have grown by $738 million or 43% and demand deposits have increased from 25% to 31% of total deposits. As of quarter end, our loan to deposit ratio have decreased to 92.5%. From an expense perspective, Slide 6 exhibits that we continue to enhance operating leverage through new loan revenue growth and expense management. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 40.6% down from 42% in Q2 and 42.8% in the same quarter last year. This quarterly improvement was primarily driven by new loan interest income growth and flat expenses. Adjusted noninterest expenses were in line with the second quarter at $35.1 million.

For the fourth quarter 2017, we expect noninterest expenses to be around the top end of the guided range due to seasonal audit fees and professional services cost.

Moving to Slide 7 and 8, our adjusted net interest margin for the quarter was 3.12%. This reflects 16 basis point increase year-over-year and an increase of three basis points from last quarter on a constant day count basis. The expansion in adjusted net interest margin this quarter was primarily driven by strong production and increased new loan yields. As it relates to the loan portfolio, the overall new loan yield increase nine basis points to 3.91% with average balances for new loans up $287 million for the quarter. From an acquired loan perspective, the excess accretible [ph] yield over contractual interest rates totaled $2.6 million during the quarter. We continue to maintain an asset sensitive balance sheet with over $3.4 billion in loans and investments tied to LIBOR. As a result, a 100 basis point yield curve increase is projected to result in a 4.8% increase in net interest income.

Page 9, reflects our strong capital position which remains well in excess of regulatory requirements with tangible common equity and total risk base capital ratios of 10.6% and 12.7% respectively. During the quarter tangible book value per common share increased to $24.49 finally we did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the quarter and our fully diluted share count is $46.2 million including the effect of 2.9 million dilutive shares.

And now I would like to turn the presentation back over to Kent for concluding remarks.

Kent Ellert

Thank you Jack and welcome aboard. The third quarter was a milestone quarter for FCB as we surpass $10 billion in assets, executed best in class hurricane response effort and continued our organic momentum with over $400 million in deposit growth and over $480 million in organic loan fundings. Our organic growth and community center approach continues to differentiate us in the market as we solidify our position as Florida's largest community banking company. Thank you again for joining the call and now let's open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] and our first question comes from Steven Alexopoulos of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Steven Alexopoulos

I want to start on the loan side, looking at the $333 million of loan growth in the quarter which I guess a bit below the low end of the prior guided range, how much a factor was the hurricane in terms of impacting closings?

Kent Ellert

I don't think I would point to that slowing down the quarter in terms of growth. I think the two things that are little bit different this quarter and these numbers are the level of mortgage sales. I think we did $68 million or something that we're closed to that and we had about $100 million in closings of commercial construction and typically that's a heavy weight for us, usually we're lighter than that and so in a normal quarter it would probably be 50-ish and so as result, our coming out number looks a little lower.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay, got you. And in terms of the selling $68 million of loans. Can you talk about how you're thinking about loan sales going forward? Do you expect to continue selling about that pace?

Kent Ellert

I think in a low rate environment, if we can get a premium that we think is economically desirable we're sort of testing our ability to make that core to business. I don't know that I would say it's going to be $75 million a quarter going forward yet, but we're trying to see if that's a good capability for us to build on and then higher end of the mortgage team and elevate production level, so the balance sheet growth picks back up as well. so two or three quarters we're going to test through that and Jack I don't know, if you have anything you want to add to that.

Jack Partagas

I think that's fair.

Steven Alexopoulos

All right. So Ken how should we think about net new loan growth over the next few quarters. Do we go back to the 375 to 475 range or are we below that now?

Kent Ellert

Let's go back to the 375; the pipeline doesn't have that kind of construction level. And the mortgage business feels very good right now, so I don't see any soft spots that will bring it down to that lower level.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay, got you. Then I just wanted to switch gears for a minute on the deposit cost. The increase in the interest bearing demand, why was that up so much and can you give us some color on that product. I mean you're almost at a rate at above what other banks are paying for money market funds. I'm not sure if those are indexed, but maybe some color because that's about half the demand growth is in that interest bearing category. Thanks.

Jack Partagas

Steve, this is Jack. I think what you're seeing there is the impact some of the municipal deposits that are in there now, so the index [indiscernible] coming back towards as rates increase in the market that's one of those funding categories that we're looking to try to minimize our alliance on, but also [indiscernible] important parts because you want to grow the operating accounts there so, that's what you're seeing is driving some of that cost to funds increase in that category.

Kent Ellert

Both that and equal amount of basis point cost in the time deposits were really the driver this quarter. And really what we want to do, is try to narrow our growth in muni book and narrow our growth in the money market and stay very focused on demand and stay very focused on getting the right mix [indiscernible] time deposits. This quarter was a little different when you talk about the hurricane, it was little unclear to us early how the municipals were going to play out, in terms of pulling money out to fund cleanup activities and so we stayed a little more in the game than normal and as it turns out, we really didn't lose anything and we were sort of anticipating probably $50 million run off and we're in some of the counties that were effected like Collier league [ph] county and Palm Beach county and as it turned out, they signaled they were moving money out, then they never did it.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay and then on that range for margin, Jack. Maybe your first margin question, how do you think about the margin here in the fourth quarter? Thanks.

Jack Partagas

I think that's going to be pretty stable. I think the guidance that Kent gave us pretty good, I mean we're pretty comfortable in 3.08% to 3.15% range.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay, thanks for all the color.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dave Rochester of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Dave Rochester

Appreciated the Irma impacts you highlighted, it sounds like you're thinking the adverse P&L impacts are largely over at this point, I just want to make sure that was right. And then if you could just talk about any deposit growth or other benefits you might have seen as a result of the storm and what your outlook is on that front that would be great.

Kent Ellert

Yes, so I would say that we don't see any further impairment in the portfolio, but you know that things always percolate overtime that's why we took the reserve we did, but there is nothing identifiable. So we feel very good about the qualities of book and the other part of that is because we've actually contacted our clients and assess the properties and assets we have under our loan agreements that gives us a higher level of comfort in terms of taking the very light provision we did.

As it relates to deposits and recoveries there is often times a lot of talk about some additional economic that's driven after a storm and the depending on what kind of storm it is, that's really not always the case. Some people can make a pretty good case that it's just a redistribution of economic activity not in that growth and I think this storm while look, anybody who's hurt bad by it, it's terrible, but in general this is like a Wilma and which is a lot of cosmetic damage but not a lot of structural damage. Andrew on the other hand when it came through massive structural damage and that's where the big economic recoveries occurred after that the fact as the insurance money were ploughed back into construction in gentrification.

So I'm not going to say we're not going to see some there is not going to be some benefit if you will, but I think it's going to be more muted then people might represent to be honest with you.

Dave Rochester

Okay, I appreciate that. Just switching to expenses, now you've crossed through $10 billion assets. Can you just talk about how you're doing on the DFAST prep front and then if you could a little bit color on how you're thinking about expense growth as you head into 2018, that will be great.

Kent Ellert

Let's Jack do that.

Jack Partagas

Sure. Thanks, Kent. So with crossing $10 billion is a number different things impact us, but the DFAST stress testing and derivative [ph] clearing, so that kicks in right at the beginning of next year at roughly $600,000 the annual impact associated with that. In terms of Durbin and dividend rate cap from the Federal Reserve that's about that's consistent with our prior guidance about $2 million the annual run rate there, so we've got that. the dividend rate cap is also a January 1, '18 kick off the large bank assessment fee and the Durbin impact don't kick in until Q3, so that's kind of how we see the expenses playing out in 2018. We were working on all these fronts and we're right there. In the game, our DFAST filing until 2019, but we'll probably be doing 2018 test run with the OCC.

Kent Ellert

Outside sort of planning for the $10 billion and all that Jack's talking about, the team has done I think a really good job on OpEx overall. We have not had an environment in the company where it's been stressful periods of expense reductions, it's all pretty much self-managed in the line of businesses, we take out redundancy where we can, we deal with performance issues when they occur and then we plough those dollars back into fresh revenue generating opportunities and we're obviously going to update guidance at the end of this year. But to me it feels like the run rates are pretty well maintainable probably see a little bit of an uptick in the back half of next year, would be my guess but it's not going to be significant. The only caveat to that is, we're doing some network expansion. I mentioned we're doing up ranch in Tampa, we're taking down [indiscernible] Lake Nona and in Doral and we're going to manage that very carefully, as well as things come online we're going to repositioning to try to take cost out.

So I won't say net-net zero, but this company will have grown another $1 billion as these new branches come online and will be able to rationalize slight incremental expense, we'll see when that happens.

Dave Rochester

And as you're thinking about new branches what are you thinking about in terms of RM hirers. You obviously had I think you said six this quarter alone, what are you thinking for 4Q and for next year, just in Southern Florida and Central?

Kent Ellert

I'd like to hire a good bevy of RMs to be truthful with you both in the wholesale businesses and in the mortgage side. I think you're likely to see us have more hirers in the mortgage company because we have geographies to fill in, where we really haven't participate and that's an opportunity for us to distribute the credit risk more evenly, so we want to do that, so let's say three to four hirers in the MLO space every quarter going forward and let's say a couple of commercial bankers either in commercial or in commercial real estate every quarter going forward and then there will be a couple of credit people to help Jim manage the additional portfolio that we've grown into.

If we can do it, if we just do that it's a really nice outcome for us. The participation rates in the bank around production feel very healthy, they're not perfect but they feel very healthy and if we can get just a little more traction in a couple of markets, it's going to be hitting these numbers every quarter will become significantly easier and that allows us then to commit to doing something more and bigger and we don't want to do that yet, but that's the path we're on right now.

Dave Rochester

Okay, great. That was great color. Just one last one I guess on the NIM, bigger picture looks like ex-accretion NIM expanded a couple basis points for the June hike, is that sort of dynamic you expect with the next hike at this point given what you're seeing on the deposit side.

Jack Partagas

Yes Dave it is, so with - we're up to now $3.4 billion of LIBOR base completely floating with no floors to speak off, notes both on the loan side and the investment side, so with additional rate hikes as we move forward, we would expect NIM expansion in that three to five basis point range once it's fully baked in.

Kent Ellert

I mean 80% of our commercial production, this quarter's floating rate, is that right?

Jack Partagas

That's correct.

Kent Ellert

So we're not - we're trying to be disciplined and not chase yield, but try to be here for when it comes our way.

Dave Rochester

Great. All right, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Scouten of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Question just following up on that last NIM question, with an additional rate hike. I know you kind of gave static guidance here for 87 and 94 basis points cost deposit, what does that look like with an incremental rate hike, how much does that move up in tandem based on your expectation?

Jack Partagas

From a deposit perspective what we've seen thus far is relatively low bated still in the commercial and retail book near the 20% lower range and then again obviously more elevated in the municipal and broken deposit phase, so the extent those act similarly as they have before, that would be probably three basis points to cost deposits overall.

Stephen Scouten

Okay makes sense and then going back to expenses a little bit. I know Kent you mentioned relatively stable expenses, it sounded like till back half of 2018 or slight growth there. So would it be fair to say that, you guys expect to continue to show pretty significant operating leverage in 2018 see the efficiency ratio move incrementally lower from here.

Kent Ellert

It's my preference that we continue to be a very efficient operator. I think it's culturally very important because it shows a sense of discipline to the business. I don't have a financial aspiration on a ratio, I like where we are today and I think you know sort of puts us in maybe the best quartile or decile performance group and so if we can grow revenue around it. Let's go ahead and load some more expenses in. the nice thing about the company is, right now as I look at 2018 other than the branch network move and DFAST cost, we don't have any infrastructure spend in front of us. I don't need 25 more FDEs in BSA like some banks may need to keep going. We have what we need for the most part, so the next dollar spent other than what we've discussed should be really revenue driven and I think if we do it that way, we should stay in the low 40s.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. That's helpful. And maybe one last one from me, just can you guys talk about the quarter-over-quarter move in loan fees and other noninterest income, kind of what specifically causing that and if that's a good run rate moving forward or if you could see a pick up especially on the other revenues there.

Jack Partagas

Sure, so we had about $1.8 million and swap the income this quarter just over $2 million in residential loan related fee, but with spending from the sales and our normal pass-through fee income on a quarterly basis as well as about $675,000 of treasury fee income, so from all of those run rates absent depending on what level of portfolio mortgage sales we tend to do for a given quarter would be consistent with our thinking moving forward.

Kent Ellert

[Indiscernible] look at treasury management fee income, I think that's up 50% year-over-year, just let me know.

Jack Partagas

Correct.

Kent Ellert

Make sure my numbers are right. So there's a lot of good things happenings in those fee categories, here's the caution at a $10 billion level. I still worry about the quarterly run rates that we're managing to get to those numbers and get them to grow and so it's a challenge. So it maybe a little lump at times, but the trajectory feels very good.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, thanks guys appreciate the color.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Just had a question Kent in terms of, as you think about over the next four or five quarters the deposit mix right, we had about 15% noninterest bank total deposits, as you think about that mix of deposits given what you're doing with time deposits versus money market savings, do you see that mix evolving into more interest bank deposits over the next few quarters and maybe CD heavy or do you expect noninterest bank to remain at 15% and maybe more higher, just would love some thoughts around that.

Kent Ellert

Yes, well for us to be successful we have to make sure we are growing all the categories with the exception of the money market promo type products that we use two and three years ago. The commercial had one of its best quarters, if not its best quarter and all of that DDA came in at six basis point. So I think that we will continue to get better in growing DDA and I think the wholesale bank is going to have the potential to outgrow the pace that we see in retail. I think retail is doing a very good job and that incremental growth will be there, but I think there is much more upside in the commercial bank. So I would look for the deposit mix to continue to show improvement in DDA. I would see that the growth in the time deposits will come at the expense what we have in the money market portfolio.

And so in reality what we come to believe that if you provide your client who's got a maturing promotional money market rate, a fair and valid CD offer over 18, 24, 36 months. They will likely pick that and you'll retain that customer that will take that new rate, it will be a good rate for them coming out of money market, but then you can focus on cross selling that client other products and they're going to stay with you and be with you. If you leave them in the money market and continue to promote the money market product up, you are training a very unhealthy customer base. So that's what we're working on, we're working on creating long-term clients with some wallet share and that's taking time but the evidence in the last couple of quarters is, that's working because that CD performance that you see some of that's bolstered by the migration out of money market. So it's not all new acquisition it's repositioning.

Now you feel it in your cost to funds today, but if the world operates like some people think and we get a couple of hikes here over the next few quarters, then all of a sudden we're going to look intelligent, so that's the bet we're making on that side. On the other side, so the commercial line and retail have to do their part, then we got the HOA business which is now $300 million in deposits and showing that it's got legs and we're going to continue to grow that, and you heard us talk on the call about the small business credit product that's basically a Baker Hill decisioning [ph] system it's conservative model, that we're going to put into the branches. We're not doing it to distribute $200,000 lines of credit, we're doing it to get $200,000 DDA accounts. So that's a great example if you lend money to get deposits and that's why we're building that new line of business out.

So when I go to bed at night I think about deposit growth and wake up in morning and sweats over deposit growth, everything else works out during the day and this is our priority as a company to get the ends running just right to keep the funding up, with the rest of the bank's growth.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood and then separately in terms of, as you sort of think about deposit promotions. Is it safe to assume that you pulled back and you're not really promoting either to money market or even on the CD side like competition generally has leveled off over the last few months or is it as intense or gotten worse?

Kent Ellert

I don't think I would say that there has been ebb in depository competition in the marketplace I think we've decided where we're going to play and the promotional activity in the money market space is very active in Florida, the other area where there is been a lot of promotional activities in munis space. There have been a couple of banks that haven't really been in that space who've decided they want to be in that space and their promotional rates are demonstrate their newness to the marketplace, so it's created a little bit of noise. The CD pricing that we're providing is based on good judgment and market intelligence, I wouldn't call it this kind of promotional activity that you do in the money market space to try to get everybody's attention, these are just solid rates that make good sense and notwithstanding the cost of funds impact today. I think we're - we've made a step in the right direction on the big way by doing it.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And just want to make sure I heard this correctly. Did you say the new loan origination were coming on that 4.28% relative to the 3.91% book yield?

Jack Partagas

This quarter they were 4.18% and that was within 80% variable production on the commercial and series [ph] side.

Ebrahim Poonawala

4.18% got it. And what are we reinvesting securities cash flow, the securities yield at 3.7% like how much pressure should we expect there over the next few quarters, absent of big move in the 10-year.

Jack Partagas

I think for the securities portfolio at least in the next quarter or so, I think it is the [indiscernible] yield will be pretty comp spent and we're obviously going to be find to reinvest at the best yields we can get, but without taking additional risks, we've got duration of about three years in the portfolio that yields right at 3.7%, I wouldn't expect it to hold off right now.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Feaster of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Feaster

So deposit growth was strong in the, the average balances versus the period in, it seemed like there was a surge later in the quarter. it doesn't sound like you, but I just want to make sure that were there any benefits from insurance proceeds from Irma or were there any --- was there a late quarter promotion that you guys had or really was it just more blocking and tackling and timing?

Kent Ellert

Yes I would consider it an interesting question, but there is really nothing there in terms of what we saw then the normal pipelines coming through. We just haven't seen significant insurance activity yet and no we did not run any special promotions. Again, I was nervous about the muni book and what could have happened but that didn't even materialize, so I think I would just call it just the organic activity to thank.

David Feaster

Okay, it sounds like after talking to your customers that you don't expect much in the way of real deterioration in credit quality that you provisioned, likely won't get used it's more precautionary. How do you think about provision expense going forward? Do you anticipate maintaining that extra hurricane provision in your reserves? Or do you think you're going to use that to fund new loan growth in the next couple of quarters?

Kent Ellert

Well I think what the special provision we took has a life of its own, but it's there as it relates to the potential future impacts of on credit relating to Irma, whether that's a year before you know for sure or not, I would be [indiscernible] weigh in on that and then I think on a go forward basis, we of course use our peer loss data and the qualitative factors to bolster that and that increases what we do significantly. I don't see that methodology changing. As you know what makes us a little different is we don't have problem assets in our organic growth book and therefore we don't have any specific reserves tied to impairment in that way and that's what caused our allowance to look the way it does.

David Feaster

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brady Gailey of KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey

So now that you guys are over 10, I know you don't get asked about M&A as much [indiscernible] just because you've been pretty quiet on that front. It seems like we've seen some 40 [indiscernible] deals happened over the last couple months, now that you're over 10 are you more inclined to look at potential acquisitions or is the focus still, be mostly on the organic front?

Kent Ellert

It's a good question and I think the way I would answer that is, we have been reticent on the M&A front over the last three or four years, by looking at what it costs to do an acquisition versus the tempo and pace of our organic production and the belief that banker originated credit within our portfolios much safer for the shareholder overtime and so we believe strongly in that. Having said that, we look at the deals that are out there, most of these you get a look at and we've had a hard time finding one that really works for us based on that criteria, having said that our size doesn't really cause me to have anxiety about getting a little bigger to absorb these costs, but I would say I think you could characterize us as, we're out there looking and talking and we're probably more interested in something or some things that could help us accelerate our retail distribution network because if you think about most of the conversation it's been around the continue journey we've been on now for year and half on improving the deposit base and making sure that the rhythm of growth and the deposit base keeps up with the loans and so I think I'd be more interested in a nice deposit network or a franchise that had very good infill relative to where we already are, to augment that side of the business. I think the loan generation side and the quality of the client base is really tough to beat, so that's a gaining constraint on anything we look at.

Brady Gailey

All right, that's helpful. And then my second one was on, so you reported earnings of $0.70 you talked about adjusted earnings of $0.74. I know one of the biggest adjustments you're making is adding back some taxes. Can you just remind us what's happening with that adjustment in the tax base?

Jack Partagas

Yes, this is Jack. This is - the tax rate is kind of funky in our company because of the stock-based compensation accounting where it closed through the income tax line. So we're trying to make it a constant rate, so it's as close as possible, we can estimate to the rate we expect for the year, so we're trying to adjust that tax rate to 25% for 2017.

Jim Baiter

So Brady, if you look at quarters one and two, we actually took an impact to the other way as it relates to taxes. So it brought earnings down to try and equate to that full year tax rate that we will have, so it should be zero sum game by the end of the year.

Brady Gailey

Okay and is there any reason to believe as we look to next year, so 2018 that the tax rate will really be much different or can we expect kind of 20% to 25% in next year as well?

Jim Baiter

We would expect 30% to 32% in 2018 and beyond, again no changes to the regulatory environment.

Brady Gailey

Great, that's very helpful. Thanks guys.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. The conference has now also concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

