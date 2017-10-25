Shutterfly's (SFLY) CEO Christopher North on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 24, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Shawn Tabak - Vice President of Investor Relations

Christopher North - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Pope - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Youssef Squali - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc

Kerry Rice - Needham & Co.

Colin Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co.

James Shaughnessy - RBC Capital Markets

Chris Merwin - Goldman Sachs

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Shutterfly Incorporated Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shawn Tabak, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shawn Tabak

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Shutterfly’s third quarter 2017 earnings call. With us today are, Christopher North, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Pope, our Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you should have received a copy of our earnings press release, which crossed the wire just after the market closed. If you need a copy of the press release, please go to shutterflyinc.com to find an electronic copy. Our presentation is also available on our investor relations site. The audio of this conference call is being recorded for playback purposes, and a replay will be made available within a few hours.

Before we begin, I would like to note that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include statements about our business outlook and strategy and the assumptions underlying those statements, and statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business, in general, we refer you to the risk factors section of our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC.

I would also like to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect information and analysis as of today, and we assume no obligation to update this information. This information may contain certain financial performance measures that are different from financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from calculations or measures made by other companies. A quantitative reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at shutterflyinc.com.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Christopher North

Thanks, Shawn. I’d like to welcome all of you to Shutterfly’s third quarter 2017 earnings call. Today, I’ll start by sharing an overview of our quarterly results. I’ll then go on to discuss the progress we’ve made against our platform consolidation and restructuring initiatives, as well as our areas of strategic focus, and then discuss our preparations for our peak season. After that, Mike will share the details behind our third quarter financial results, our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 outlook, as well as an update on our capital strategy and the financial impact of platform consolidation and restructuring.

As we look back on our progress over the course of the year, I want to remind you what we said back in February. We said that we were going to execute against a two-part strategy. The first part of that strategy is to significantly simplify our business, by consolidating our consumer business on a single consumer platform, by reducing overhead costs and by refocusing our resources on a small number of high-potential opportunities. We said that we complete the first part of the strategy prior to our Q4 peak this year.

In the second part of the strategy, we said we reaccelerate growth in the coming years by investing in four areas of strategic focus, making purchasing personalized products simple, offering customers a broad range of products, pivoting towards mobile and leveraging our manufacturing platform.

While we said that we would focus our investments on these areas immediately, we expect it to take until late 2018 to show growth reacceleration as we comp shutting down or transitioning consumer businesses over the first three quarters of 2017. And of course, we committed to execute against these initiatives even while continuing to deliver results this year, improving profitability and quality of earnings and optimizing our capital structure. I’m proud to say, we’ve done exactly what we committed to do.

To start with, we had a successful third quarter. Third quarter net revenues came in above the high-end of our guidance range at $195.4 million, led by the Shutterfly brand and by Shutterfly Business Solutions or SBS. Normalized adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $3 million at the high-end of our guidance range. Thanks to Shutterfly brand performance and careful expense control.

Overall, consumer revenue was offset by anticipated revenue decline in the non-Shutterfly brands due to the single platform migration initiative and the brand shutdowns over the course of the year.

Given our platform consolidation, the best measure of the growth of the Shutterfly brand going forward is to look at the total Shutterfly.com platform, which for Q3 2017 includes revenues from the former MyPublisher and Wedding Paper Divas customers transacting on Shutterfly.com after the date of those businesses were shutdown, as well as purchases in the Tiny Prints boutique subsequent to its migration to the Shutterfly.com platform.

In the third quarter of 2017, the Shutterfly.com platform grew mid-single digits, as compared to the Shutterfly brands in the third quarter of 2016. Looking at our SBS business, third quarter revenues were $60 million, a 39% increase over the third quarter of 2016.

Now turning to our platform consolidation initiative, I’m delighted to say that, as of the end of Q3, we completed the platform consolidation, watching the Shutterfly Wedding Shop and shutting down the Wedding Paper Divas legacy site in Q3. As a reminder, the Shutterfly Wedding Shop is a broad offering of personalized wedding products, including invitations, stationery, gifts, keepsakes and albums.

As discussed previously, this follows the shutdown of MyPublisher and the migration of Tiny Prints to a new boutique on a dedicated tab on Shutterfly.com, both earlier this year. Over the course of Q3, we’ve carefully monitored how Tiny Prints and MyPublisher customers are migrating to and interacting with the single Shutterfly.com platform under ease with the positive trends we’re seeing, both in anecdotal feedback from customers and in actual customer purchasing behavior.

I’ll share two data points that we take as particularly positive signs. First, over the course of Q3, our first full quarter with the Tiny Prints boutique on the Shutterfly.com platform, engagement by Tiny Prints customers did not show a meaningful decline versus the same period last year.

Secondly, our strategy to reposition Tiny Prints as a more premium brand shows early signs of promise, as premium products accounted for a much higher percentage of Q3 Tiny Prints revenue this year versus last year.

Of course, the real test will be in the fourth quarter when Tiny Prints historically does the bulk of its business. It’s a testament to the talent and dedication of the Shutterfly team that we’re able to pull off this platform migration in such a short time with no significant technical or customer experience issues.

Our restructuring is now substantially complete and we’re on track to deliver the savings we committed to. Equally importantly, we’ve been able to keep the team highly engaged through this process with voluntary attrition actually decreasing year-over-year. Mike will share more detail on the restructuring in a few minutes.

Turning to our four areas of strategic growth, we’ve continued to make good progress against each of them. We said that, we would simplify the process of creating and producing personalized products by removing fiction, increasing speed, simplifying our UX and by using machine learning to drive personalized marketing and automated product creation.

In the third quarter, our websites were 20% faster year-to-date. The website and the app were more stable and uploads were faster as well. The new Tiny Prints boutique and our mobile apps are great examples of the cleaner, simplified design and UX we aspire to, and we’re seeing good early results from test using machine learning to drive personalized marketing and pre-created products for customers. We’ve also seen encouraging trends in photo uploads to our Shutterfly photo, cloud, photo management service over the last year.

In Q3, the number of photos uploaded increased 22% year-over-year, with well over 1 billion photos uploaded in the quarter. More photos available in Shutterfly ecosystem means both easier product creation for customers and more opportunities to present the personalized marketing campaigns and pre-created products.

We also said we would expand our range in existing categories this year, while launching new categories in years to come. We’ve already launched more than 20 new products in personalized gifts and home décor this year, in addition to launching new products and designs in photo books, cards and stationery and our wedding category. We’ll share more details of our plans from new category launches in 2018 early next year.

Pivoting to mobile was another area of focus. We continued our rapid progress with the app in Q3. We’ve launched more than 25 products in the app year-to-date, including Photo Books on Android and Calendars on both iOS and Android, and now have products from all of our categories available in the app. We improved and simplified the in-app creation experiences for personalized gifts, home décor and photo books categories with more styles, designs, layouts and text options.

We had another quarter over 1 million downloads and saw mobile revenues reached 29% of Shuttrefly brand revenues, a 500 basis points increase over Q3 2016. While customers acquired for the mobile app spend somewhat less than desktop customers, they’re less expensive to acquire. And as a result, our ROI on new customer acquisition is superior on mobile.

I also want to share the results of two promising tests we ran in Q3 on mobile. In the first, we prompted new app customers to turn automatic upload on, so that the photos are automatically uploaded to the Shuterfly Photos cloud. This test led to meaningful lift in the number of customers opting in to auto upload and an increase in spending per customer from those who did. We’ve now rolled this treatment out to all customers.

In the second test, we used our machine learning algorithm to send personalized push notifications, featuring automatically created products to a subset of customers. Again, we saw with both in engagement and in spending per customer and we’ll roll this out to a broader set of customers.

We also said that we would leverage our manufacturing platform on behalf of business customers. SBS had a successful quarter and it’s on track to reach its 20% growth target for the full-year. We were very excited to sign a major multi-year deal in Q3, which we expect to deliver tens of millions of dollars in revenue over several years.

Now I’ll turn to our progress against our financial objectives. Even as we’ve executed against our platform migration and restructuring initiatives and made progress against our areas of strategic focus, we continued to deliver against our financial objectives. We’ve met or beat guidance on our principal metrics throughout the year, delivered the cost savings and marketing efficiencies from the restructuring, carefully controlled costs and CapEx and reduced stock-based compensation from historical levels.

We also raised a new $500 million credit facility with low-cost and covenant like debt, and announced a capital allocation strategy that seeks to return cash flow in excess of our liquidity, debt service and growth investment needs to shareholders.

In addition to all of the above, I wanted to mention three deals we reached in Q3 that we’re excited about. First, we were one of only five companies worldwide to launch integration with Apple’s desktop Photos app for the new Mac operating system, High Sierra, in September.

The Shutterfly extension for photos allows customers to discover, create and purchase a Shutterfly photo book within Apple photos. This is a continuation of our strategy of making it simple to create and purchase personalized Shutterfly products, no matter where you choose to short store your photos.

In addition to the Apple deal, we also improved our integration with Google Photos, allowing customers to easily bring their photos into Shutterfly projects from Google Photos. We now offer our customers simple integration awesome – simple integration options for the Apple, Google Photos, Facebook, Instagram and other photo ecosystems.

Secondly, we signed a major multi-year deal with AWS to migrate to the cloud. This deal will position us to benefit from cost-effective scaling versus remaining in our own datacenter, enabling us to deliver innovative features and improve customer experience. Beyond the cost savings, we’ll see benefits from higher developer productivity and speed of innovation.

And third, we launched a new multi-year relationship with David’s Bridal, the leading retailer of bridal gowns and accessories in North America. Shutterfly wedding invitations and other wedding-related offerings will be prominently featured in-store and online. The vast majority of U.S. brides visit a David’s Bridal store, so we expect this partnership to provide meaningful acceleration in awareness of and traffic to, the recently launched Wedding Shop.

I now want to turn to our preparations for Q4. Every year, millions of Americans turn to Shutterfly at this time of year to help preserve and share life’s joy. And of course, all the progress we’ve made this year against our platform consolidation and our areas of strategic focus set us up very well for a successful holiday season.

From a technology standpoint, we stress tested platform in preparation for peak. And this year, we’ve implemented new diagnostic and reporting tools to help us improve even prevention, detection and remediation. Our websites apps and uploads are significantly faster and more reliable than last year.

Our mobile apps have greatly enhanced functionality in the product range. We simplified the process of adding photos to a project and bringing photos from another photo ecosystem, and we launched an improved cards and stationery purchasing experience.

From an operational standpoint, we’ve installed and tested the new HP 12000 printers that we announced on our second quarter earnings call. This year, the vast majority of our internal printing capacity will run on the best-in-class HP digital printers, which are higher quality, higher throughput, more reliable and require less seasonal labor and consumables.

Thanks to the platform consolidation. All of our brands now go through the same manufacturing process and are supported by the same customer service team. And of course, every year we focus on launching an exciting range of products and designs, including cards and gifts for the holiday season.

Just to mention a few we’re excited about. In cards and stationery, Shutterfly has introduced grateful cards, a Tiny Prints innovation that performed well last year. We launched custom envelopes giving customers more options for personal finishing touches.

Tiny Prints customers will enjoy a refined upscale collection, including our new limited edition collection, featuring beautiful stationery designs from trend-forward artists and with our single consumer platform, including a shared card, Tiny Prints customers can seamlessly shop Shutterfly’s assortment with holiday gifts, photo books and calendars.

We’re supporting our new products and experiences within omni-channel marketing campaign that will drive awareness and engagement in the fourth quarter. We’re also very proud to announce that we’ve added Make-A-Wish Foundation as a philanthropic partner.

So overall, we’ve made excellent progress in the quarter and the year strategically and operationally. We’re ready and excited for the fourth quarter and the holiday season.

Now I’ll hand over to Mike to talk in more detail about our financial results and guidance.

Mike Pope

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we get into the specific financial results for Q3 2017 and providing Q4 guidance, I want to remind you what we indicated back in February of this year, when we announced our restructuring and provided initial guidance.

Specifically, we said at the midpoint of 2017 guidance, net revenues were expected to grow 1% over 2016. As growth in the Shutterfly brand and SBS will be offset by a forecasted loss of revenue in those businesses being shutdown and lower revenue in those businesses being migrated. This is, in fact, what we have seen.

Overall, our results for the third quarter showed strength in the Shutterfly brand and SBS. Normalized adjusted EBITDA of $3 million was at the high-end of our guidance range, with strong expense control in the quarter. The company incurred restructuring charges of $3.3 million in the quarter.

Please note that, gross profit, operating loss, adjusted EBITDA and net loss amounts quoted in these remarks and the accompanied presentation are normalized for these restructuring charges.

Net revenues for the third quarter totaled $195.4 million, representing an increase of 4.3% over the prior year. In the quarter, consumer revenue was $135.4 million with a strong performance in mobile. In the quarter, consumer revenue decreased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2016, as we anticipated with revenue declines in the non-Shutterfly brands due to the platform consolidation and the brand shutdowns over the course of the first nine months of the year.

As Chris indicated in his remarks, the Shutterfly brand continues to perform well. Net revenues from our SBS business were $60 million, a 39% increase over the prior year, bringing year-to-date growth to 25%. The strength of our product offering in SBS continues to reflect our land and expand approach.

As mentioned, we also expanded a strategic relationship with a key technology client in the quarter and are on track to deliver 20%-plus annual growth in SBS. In the third quarter, total active customers were $3.0 million, a 6% decrease over the third quarter of 2016. We generated a 4.9 million orders across our brands, reflecting a 10% decrease over the third quarter of 2016.

Average order value or AOV for the quarter was $27.86, a 4% increase over the third quarter of 2016. In the quarter, customers and orders decreased over the prior year, primarily due to the platinum consolidation, while AOV increased due to the product mix and a lower level of pre-products in our promotional mix.

Gross margin of 32.9% decreased 420 basis points from the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to a greater SBS mix and lower SBS gross margins. In the third quarter of 2017, consumer gross margin was 39.8%, a decrease of 130 basis points over the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to both product mix and lower overall consumer volume, again due to the platform consolidation.

SBS gross margin in the third quarter of 2017 was 20.8%, down from the third quarter of 2016. The gross margin decrease comes from the major new deal discussed earlier, which has low gross margins during the initial ramp period in 2017 and part of 2018, but which we expect to add significant EBITDA dollars over the life of the deal.

We’re already starting to see some of the leverage and cost benefits from the platform consolidation and restructuring. Normalized operating expenses for the quarter totaled $96.8 million, a 13% decrease over the prior year and decreasing to 50% of net revenues. Overall, the decrease is primarily due to the platform consolidation and restructuring, as well as strong expense control.

Looking more specifically at our operating expense components, technology and development cost totaled $39.6 million for the quarter, a decrease of 8% over the prior year and decreasing 280 basis points to 20% of net revenues. In the third quarter, we invested in mobile, simplifying the customer experience, the consumer platform consolidation and in our SBS business.

Sales and marketing expenses are another area that are already showing the leverage. Thanks to the platform consolidation and restructuring. Sales and marketing expenses totaled $33.3 million in the quarter, a decrease of 20% over the prior year and decreasing 530 basis points to 17% of net revenues, largely driven by headcount reductions and more efficient external marketing spend as we migrate our smaller brands to the Shutterfly brand and platform, which generates a higher return than our legacy non-Shutterfly brands and platforms.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter totaled $23.9 million, a decrease of 9% over the prior year and decreasing a 180 basis points to 12% of net revenues. As previously announced, our restructuring plan included a headcount reduction of approximately 13%, or 260 positions, which we have now substantially completed according to plan.

We also announced anticipating annualized headcount cost savings of approximately $25 million and the 300 basis point reduction in external marketing spend as a percentage of consumer revenue from 2016 to 2018. Now that we’re complete with the platform consolidation and substantially complete with the restructuring, those targets remain the same.

Restructuring costs on a year-to-date basis were $17 million. Approximately, 30% of these restructuring costs are in cash, which is less than our initial forecast of 50%.

Our normalized operating loss for the quarter was $32.5 million. Our normalized adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3 million. The normalized effective tax rate for the quarter was 38.5%. Our normalized net loss for the quarter totaled $24.0 million, or $0.73 per share. The weighted average shares used to calculate the net loss per share totaled 32.9 million shares.

Cash and total investments as of September 30 totaled $112.7 million, decreasing $217.4 million from 2016 year-end. Our decrease in cash was largely driven by normal seasonal changes in working capital, capital expenditures of $48.9 million, including $26 million of capitalized software and website development costs and share repurchases of $80 million. Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $23.7 million.

In the third quarter, we closed at $500 million senior secured credit facility, which includes a $300 million Delayed Draw Term Loan B and a new $200 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the Term Loan B will be used to repay our $300 million convertible notes due in May 2018, which we expect to pay at maturity.

This transaction took advantage of an attractive Term Loan B market and provided us with very low-cost funding, along with excellent strategic and operational flexibility. Given the economic provisions of the delayed draw, we funded the $300 million term loan in the month of October. The term loan carries variable interest at LIBOR plus 250 basis points with a seven-year tenor.

Concurrent with the funding, we hedged $150 million of the loan with interest rate swaps, resulting in a fixed interest rate of 4.27% for the hedged portion of the debt. More broadly, this $500 million credit facility fits well within our overall capital structure strategy. We seek to maintain adequate financial capacity to manage our seasonal cash flows, ensure a reasonable degree of operational flexibility and invest in value-creating growth.

Our intention is to manage leverage on a gross basis and at a level to maintain a minimum BB rating profile, which is consistent with the rating that Moody’s and S&P assigned us in our first ever credit rating. We believe that given our strong cash flow generation, carrying a comfortable level of low-cost debt consistent with this strategy enhances shareholder value.

And finally, as previously communicated, we currently expect to return cash flows in excess of liquidity, debt service and growth investment needs to shareholders subject to market conditions and changing company needs.

I’ll now turn to our share repurchases in the third quarter. We repurchased a total of 632,000 shares for $30 million, bringing our year-to-date repurchases to over 1.6 million shares. At this time, we anticipate new purchasing approximately $30 million in additional shares in the fourth quarter, which would bring total 2017 repurchases to $110 million, which approximates annual cash expected to be generated in the full-year 2017.

As of September 30, 2017, we had $142.8 million remaining under our authorized share repurchase program. Earlier in the year, we announced that we would undertake a strategic review of BorrowLenses. We completed the process in the third quarter and decided to retain and operate this business. BorrowLenses is growing at a modest growth rate and generates positive cash flow for the company.

Moving now to full-year financial guidance, which excludes the pre-tax lease termination charge taken in Q2 and all restructuring charges. For the full-year, we are maintaining our guidance for net revenues and adjusted EBITDA raising our guidance for operating income and earnings per share and decreasing our anticipated level of capital expenditures.

Net revenues are expected to range from $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion and adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $210 million to $230 million. Operating income is expected to range from $59 million to $79 million, and earnings per share are expected to range from $0.60 per share to $0.95 per share, based on a 37.5% effective tax rate and 34.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

And finally, capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million, down from the previous guidance of $75 million. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect total net revenues to range from $538 million to $568 million with a mid single-digit decline in our overall consumer business during the quarter, offset by growth in SBS, both of which are consistent with the trends that we saw in Q3 and are as originally planned.

We expect gross margins to be in the range of 58% to 60% and an operating income ranging from $151.5 million to $171.5 million. We expect an adjusted EBITDA ranging from $191.5 million to $211.5 million, with earnings per share ranging from $2.60 per share to $3 per share, based on 33.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding and a 39% effective tax rate.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today. We will now open up the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Youssef Squali with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Youssef Squali

Thank you very much and good afternoon. Just a couple of questions. Chris, you talked a little bit earlier about how if you adjust the growth rate in the consumer business, you actually get to some mid single-digit, the growth in overall Shutterfly. I was wondering, if you can just put some more meat on that bone kind of help us understand what the net impact was from the elimination of MyPublisher, repositioning of Wedding Paper Divas, et cetera?

And second, can you just speak to the growth rate or to the growth you expect in 2018, when do you see potentially inflection point happening in the consumer business? Thank you.

Christopher North

Great. Hi, Youssef, thanks for those questions. Let me take them in the order you asked them. So first of all, when we look at consumer growth in the quarter, it’s been very consistent with the expectations that we laid out earlier this year at the time we announced our restructuring, the replatforming and the going-forward strategy.

So you have the dynamics of the Shutterfly brand itself, as we used to think about it, which continues to grow at a healthy rate. You have the businesses that over the course of the year that we have other shutdown like MyPublisher and Wedding Paper Divas, or in the case of time, where we’re encouraging those customers to move to the Shutterfly.com platform, and then you have the Tiny Prints business, of course, where we’re – we’ve shutdown the old Tiny Prints site and created the Tiny Prints boutique and we’re, again, we’re encouraging those customers to migrate to the Shutterfly.com platform.

So in all of that, we’ve always had and shared the expectations and not all of those customers would follow us on the journey, and that’s what we see both in the numbers and our guidance for Q4 and for the rest of the year. So overall, I did a headline is, Shutterfly brand growth looks healthy to us.

We are generally seeing the kind of engagement and feedback from customers that we hope to see whether they were coming from MyPublisher, from Wedding Paper Divas, or from Tiny Prints, as they engage them against to transact on the overall Shutterfly.com platform, which now includes Shutterfly brand with Tiny Prints boutique and the wedding store.

And the engagement that we’re seeing there, we think sets us up for Q4. I will add, of course, that when you think across all of the non-Shutterfly brand, Tiny Prints is by far the largest of them, and the overwhelming majority of Tiny Prints revenue is in Q4. So what we’re enthusiastic about what we’re seeing so far in terms of the customer behaviors from those customers who are migrating, and proof is really going to be appropriate in Q4.

So I think, we’re set up well. We like what we’re seeing so far, but Q4 will really be the test of how many customers have followed us on our journey. When I – when we look at 2018, well, we’ve given – we haven’t given sort of very granular guidance yet, we’ll do that, of course, in end of January in our Q4 earnings call.

Broadly speaking what we’ve said and what we continue to believe is that, in the first-half of the year in particular and to some extent over the first three quarters, we’ll have difficult comps to periods and we were still operating some or all of the legacy businesses on their legacy platforms.

As we get to the second-half of the year and in particular in Q4, I’ll remind you, that’s only in Q4 of 2018 that we have a pure like-for-like comp. On the revenue side, we expect to see ourselves returning to growth and indeed accelerating growth. On the other hand on the cost side, we’ll begin the year with our new cost structure, so that will be in place for the full-year, and in fact, I think, you can see very clearly in this quarter’s results that we’re already starting to get the benefit of the restructuring and the platform consolidation on the cost side.

Mike Pope

And you’ll see that again in the fourth quarter ended.

Christopher North

Ended.

Youssef Squali

And to just following it up on the cost side, can you, Mike, maybe just walk us through or remind us of the planned secured cost savings that you talked about for 2018?

Mike Pope

Sure. So just to remind everybody, we talked about changes between 2016 and 2018. And we reiterated today that some of those came from headcount reductions, which we had said and planned were about 260 and we were substantially complete with all of that on target at the end of Q3, and that manifests itself in about $25 million of annual savings. Now we get a portion of these this year and we get the full amount of that next year compared to again 2016, when we didn’t have any of these reductions.

The second piece that we get and importantly was from a cost saving standpoint. As we moved some of our smaller brands onto the Shutterfly.com platform, we know that we can be more efficient, particularly with our external marketing spend and we have targeted a 300 basis point reduction from 2016 to 2018 in marketing as a result of that, which if you think about, the consumer business is being roughly $1 billion business, represents about $30 million of savings again between 2016 and 2018.

In addition to that, Youssef, one of the things that we haven’t highlighted, but that you see reflected in this year, particularly lowering our CapEx acquirements, as we move to more cloud-based solutions, but also as we have since our manufacturing lines and less disparate websites to keep up and running, our CapEx requirements go down as well, and we lowered our CapEx requirements are anticipated for this year from 75 to 70.

Youssef Squali

All right. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Mr. Kerry Rice with Needham. Please go ahead.

Kerry Rice

Thanks a lot. Two questions, if I may. Back to kind of the Q4 guidance, when you look at the consumer business in Q3, you obviously had some slowdown given the shutdown of some of the brands and the transition of Tiny Prints and Wedding Paper Divas. What gives you confidence that we’re going to see some stabilization there in Q4? Is that just an engagement that you’ve seen improvement? Do you plan on doing some additional marketing spend to kind of jumpstart that reacceleration sequentially not year-over-year?

And then the second question is, on the 20% year-over-year growth on SBS for 2017, it seems like that assumes a fairly significant decel in Q4, but you guys signed a new deal and you’ve had some pretty strong growth in Q3. I guess, the ultimate question is, why would we see that decel in Q4? Those are my questions. Thank you.

Christopher North

Great. Okay. Well, thanks. This is Chris. Let me take the first-half of that. So on the consumer business, I think, there’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Q4. We’re going in with a very strong product offering. We highlighted some of those in the prepared remarks.

We’ve had a lot of tech investment and tech improvements over the course of the year, whether it’s speed and stability, simplified in cards and stationery creation experience, all the many improvements we’ve made to the app, and then many additional products we launched in the app, and more generally, the many new products which launched across the site. The results we shared around some of the algorithmic, both marketing and algorithmic product creation, and of course, the benefits of a single platform and he investments we’ve made there.

I think to become now raise your question about sequentially what’s different between Q3 and Q4, on the one hand, we still – we’ll have the headwinds in – of businesses where we’ve shut or transition, so it’s going to be true in Q4, that compared – just it wasn’t Q3 that compared to the same period last year, MyPublisher, no longer exists in the website and our assumptions are not that we aren’t able to retain every one of those customers.

The really big difference Q3 to Q4 is Tiny Prints, right? Tiny Prints is a very, very small business from Q1 to Q3. In fact, roughly speaking, Tiny Prints historically has done 70% of its business in Q4.

So we’re anticipating that in Q4 that – if we are successful as we believe we will be based on the early results we’ve seen in getting Tiny Prints customers, those royal Tiny Prints customers who tend to transact Q4 to Q4 as repeat customers. So if we were right that the signs of engagement we’ve seen so far hold true in Q4, then we’re going to have that benefit and quite different than Q3.

Christopher North

Yes, Kerry, on the SBS side of things, I think, I guess what I’d first point out is, we’ve been consistent throughout the year, as we’ve said, targeting 20%-plus growth in SBS. And if you remember, Q2 was actually a little below that and this quarter is fairly substantially above that bringing the year-to-date growth about 25%.

We continue to see this business as a lumpy business. I don’t think that there’s anything meaningful that you should read into a deterioration in our business in SBS, as we go into Q4. But at this point, our guidance is what it is, which is still 20%-plus growth for 2017.

And as Chris mentioned in his prepared remarks, as did I, we were thrilled to add a major new multi-year deal with an existing technology client during the quarter and that hopes us not only in 2017, but in 2018 and beyond as well.

Kerry Rice

Okay. Thank you for the insight. I appreciate it.

Operator

The next question comes from Colin Sebastian with Robert Baird. Please go ahead.

Colin Sebastian

Thanks. One follow-up on the last question regarding enterprise segment outperformance in Q3. And specifically, based on the gross margin impact that we saw on the overall numbers, is it fair to assume that you were not factoring the contract renewal into the original Q3 guidance?

Mike Pope

I don’t think that, I wouldn’t characterize it as a contract renewal. I would characterize it as a new deal with an existing technology clients. So like a lot of relationships we have with SBS, we often start off with a smaller deal and then we prove our effectiveness with that client and we’re able to either expand the existing program we have or move into new program areas.

In this case, we’re moving to a new program area with an existing client. And as you point out, our gross margin in the quarter on SBS as a whole was sort of at the low-end of where it’s been in recent quarters. We’ve said to you many times in the past that this gross margin is going to bounce around because of the potential large deals that we bring onboard, often bringing them onboard at a low gross margin to begin with and improving them over time. And I think, that’s the dynamic that you’re seeing there.

Colin Sebastian

Okay. Secondly, just I wanted to follow-up on the comments related to ROI on new customer acquisition from the mobile apps. And curious, is that related to the cost of acquisition through those channels, or the spending and repeat purchase behavior that you’re seeing from that particular cohort?

Christopher North

Yes, Tom, this is Chris. I’ll take that one. So I think, the answer is both. So as we said in the prepared remarks, well, mobile app customers that is to say customers acquired to the mobile app spend somewhat less than customers acquired to the desktop web. They are significantly less costly to acquire.

And so that overall ROI, if you think about the best place to spend $1 of marketing or $1 of customer acquisition it’s, in fact, even superior for us on mobile than desktop. And so for us, the levers there are to ensure that we’re able to continue to acquire customers sort of good – cost of new customer and continuing to drive the spend and the profitability per customer.

Colin Sebastian

Okay. And then lastly, I was hoping you could quantify or talk about directionally the anticipated savings that you’d expect in terms of both capital and operating expense from the shift to AWS and the public cloud? Thanks, guys.

Mike Pope

Sure. So I think the reality is, it’s a trick, it’s somewhat of a tradeoff right? And when you move from your own data center, particularly where you’re required to spend the CapEx and equipment that goes into that data center and then you’re more on a rental model when you move to the cloud.

So we’ve done a lot of work around that and we think it ultimately is beneficial to us both from a cost standpoint, as well as CapEx standpoint over the long-term not to mention the benefits that we get in terms of scalability and speed of rolling out new features in the cloud.

I think, with regard to the specific savings, we – those are reflected in our guidance for 2017 and the targets that we’ve provided for 2018, you’re hearing about it for the first time, but this is something that we have been planning to do for several quarters.

Christopher North

I just want to kind of lean in and reiterate Mike’s point, I mean, there are clearly cost benefits to AWS, particularly if you think about how you scale cost effectively. But we also get the benefits as many companies who have been in the cloud for years that were before us around developer productivity, speed of innovation and the ability to scale with demand. And with a partner like AWS, which – with a long history of improving those services and rolling out new services and actually lowering costs over time, you’re just – you’re getting on a train that’s leaving the station very fast.

Colin Sebastian

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Mark Mahaney with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

James Shaughnessy

Good afternoon, guys. This is Jim Shaughnessy stepping in for Mark. Thanks for taking the question. Just quick one back on SBS given the new deal momentum you highlighted in the last two calls and the traction you’re getting there. At what point do you start leaning in here and really trying to add to the SBS sales team, or if you’re doing that already maybe comment on that?

Mike Pope

Sure. So I’d look at it [Multiple Speakers] I’d say couple of things with regard to SBS. I think what you’ve seen over the past several quarters is that and over the last couple of years in particular is that, this has grown into a real meaningful business for us. And what we’ve done over that timeframe is, we’ve been careful at how we add additional resources into this business, as well as the type of customers that we add onto it.

So a couple of proof points. We’ve grown the business 20%-plus. And we’ve continued to believe that we can get nice gross margins on this and ultimately add EBITDA dollars to the bottom line for Shutterfly. That’s how we think about it.

From a research standpoint, I think, you should see the actions that we had in hiring a new leader into this group in – at the end of Q2 beginning of Q3, and Scott Arnold, who joined us and now has had a quarter under his belt. As far as adding new sales teams to it, we balance that against the need of not getting ahead of ourselves and adding too many customers to quickly before we have a more rigorous platform built out that will allow us to take advantage of this market opportunity.

Christopher North

Yes, I mean, the only thing I’ll add to Mike’s points all of which I agree with is, I think you – if you look at the kind of leader we hired around this business and his track record in running very significant – running and scaling significant on B2B business, as you can see, there’s a clear statement of our ambition for this business.

James Shaughnessy

Got it, great. Thanks. And then maybe one quick one, any initial learnings, data points you can share from the Apple Photos integration, maybe elaborating on some of the comments you made in your prepared remarks kind of engagement, project creation, et cetera?

Christopher North

Yes, Jim, I mean it’s very, very early.

James Shaughnessy

Yes.

Christopher North

The new Apple Photos desktop app for macOS High Sierra ownership in September, it’s only available so far to customers who upgraded to the new operating system, which obviously takes time. I think, I’d look at the Apple deal and step back a little bit. I think, the way to think about it is, for us as a business, it’s very important that we enable our customers to create using photos wherever they choose to store them in any ecosystem.

We live in a world of many different photo ecosystems. And we’ve worked over the quarter and over the year to really make it simpler for customers to bring their photos into the Shutterfly ecosystem. You see that in the Apple deal, you see that in the Google Photos and GrooveBook integration. You see that and the improvements we’ve made uploading from the app and in other places as well.

What – I think what’s exciting about the Apple deal is, this is the first time that we’ve been able to actually take product creation to actually surface Shutterfly product creation and inspiration within one of the major ecosystems players previously closed ecosystem. So Apple is always on a post closed ecosystem for the better part of a decade. They – the only way you could create and purchase products, personalized photo-based products within the Apple ecosystem was from Apple themselves.

And now this is major tectonic move from Apple to open their ecosystem up to partners like us to the extent even wanting us to present our offers to their customers within their ecosystem. I think, this is a direction of travel that’s very exciting for us. Deals like this are iterative. You launch an initial experience, you test more and you get deeper into the ecosystem and form deeper partnerships. So I view this as a first step, but a very promising direction.

James Shaughnessy

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Chris Merwin with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Chris Merwin

All right. Thanks for taking my questions. I just had a couple. So the first question is sort of back out the brand closures in the quarter. Can you give us a sense of what AOV and order trends look like? I know on recent quarters, you’ve been doing more promotions, I’m just curious how that compared to prior quarters?

And then secondly, for the SBS business, obviously, there’s very strong inflection growth in the third quarter, and the gross margin and revenue was lower year-on-year. And I think you mentioned that both of those things were due to the new deal that you signed. But can you just talk about what’s different about that deal, where we’re seeing a different margin structure than what we’ve seen historically? Thanks.

Christopher North

Why don’t I – let me take the second one first. I think, I’m just going to build on Mike’s earlier points. I think, first of all, it is just in absolute terms very exciting that we’re able to sign a deal of this magnitude. And I think, it demonstrates continued momentum in the business and gives us an increased confidence and visibility into our growth, not just this year, but into 2018 and beyond. So in absolute terms, that’s good news.

Secondly, as Mike said, something we’ve learned about these very big deals, it’s quite common for these – these deals to be low margin in the earlier periods of the deal. Typically, you’ve got a customer who’s transitioning from a prior set of solutions. But we’ve also learned that as you get deeper and deeper into the relationship, there are ample opportunities to improve the margin over the life of the deal and the relationship.

So, as we said, we expect this major deal to deliver significant revenue in the coming years. But for an initial ramp period, including this year and parts of next year, it’ll run at lower margin than the SBS average. But we feel good that, when we think about these deals in terms of the absolute profit dollars and the way in which they help us, help contribute to the EBITDA dollars to Shutterfly as a total company generates, which is really how we think about SBS, but this is a great deal for Shutterfly.

Mike Pope

Yes. And on AOV, we don’t and we’re not going to back out and decompose sort of the components of the platform migration and how they contribute to that. I think, in general, when you look at AOV and the strength in the quarter, really the two, and I’ll repeat some things we said in prior quarters, which is that, in our consumer business, there will be a fair amount of gross margin and AOV movement quarter-to-quarter, particularly in Q1 to Q3, which I don’t think you should be too much into it, it’s really Q4 that matters and there are a lot of different things ranging from product mix to promotions mix to mobile next to the mix of new customers versus existing customers, they can affect those numbers.

Having said that, and if you look at Q3, the AOV increases are really primarily coming from two factors. While we are more promotional year-over-year, as we said, we would be able to support the migration, we used a lower mix of free promotions. Just to remind you, we have a subset of promotions, where the products are free and we make our margin on shipping. And those tend to be a lower AOV promotions, although it’s still margin positive. So there’s a lower mix of those free promotions in Q3.

The second thing is that, we were successful in Q3, up selling photo book customers to more premium features and formats, and photo books are a particularly high AOV business for us. So those were the two factors that will be impacting within the quarter.

Chris Merwin

All right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Victor Anthony with Aegis Capital. Please go ahead.

Victor Anthony

Thanks. So few questions. I guess, the first one was, all the cost that you’ve taken out of the model, how should we think about, I guess, your optimal non-GAAP operating margins? Should we think about it probably going back to its peak levels of the mid-teens?

Mike Pope

Yes. So I’ll jump in there. I think, the way you should think about it is reflected on the targets that we’ve provided for 2018. And what you’ll see in 2018 target, if you go relative to 2016 is that, the EBITDA margin gets back to higher than the 20%-plus margin you go through the details from the model will be more specific on that in the end of January timeframe.

But I want to reiterate though, Victor, and I think it’s important for everybody to remember, our platform migration and restructuring was not primarily about cost saving, that’s an output of the restructuring. But our platform migration and restructuring was around making sure that we could take the resources that we’re spending, particularly in tech and dev, in sales and marketing and direct goes back on innovation and have customer growth.

And so, they were pleased with the cost savings that we’re seeing already. The real opportunity for us and what we’re looking forward to the second-half of next year, where we hope to see, as Chris mentioned earlier, within acceleration and the consumer growth of the company.

Victor Anthony

Got it. And second question, just on, if you could talk to the initiative that you have in place to recapture the loss revenue from the consolidation?

Mike Pope

Yes, Victor, I’ll speak to that. So, for each of the brands that we’ve either shutdown or migrated, we have been running and we continue to run a series of marketing outreach programs, coupled with promotions to try to encourage those customers to move their spending to the Shutterfly.com platform. And each of those brands looks a little bit different ranging from Tiny Prints, where there’s a seamless kind of one or two quick transition process for each of them will then e-mail campaigns, dedicated promotions, make it as a Tiny Prints, continued dedicated e-mail stream, I won’t go through every detail.

But ongoing marketing promotions, we have catalogues that I will say arriving in home now, some dedicated to Shutterfly, but all to Shutterfly, but featuring a Tiny Prints section, some meeting with Tiny Prints and featuring at Shutterfly selection. So just a series of ongoing things to probably bring those customers across. And I guess, I’d say that, on the one hand, when we do – when we look at the best metrics, we can identify to try to understand how successful we’ve been so far in keeping those customers engage and bringing them across to the Shutterfly platform.

We’re pretty pleased with what we’ve seen so far. And we think, particularly in the case of Tiny Prints, those give us confidence that the assumptions we’ve made about Tiny Prints customer purchases, I should say, purchases from past Tiny Prints customers on the Shutterfly.com platform in Q4 that it supports the guidance that we’ve given.

I also want to hasten to add, when we announced this plan in February and as we went through this process, we were clear and we recognized and built into our model that it unrealistic to expect that we would keep all those customers. So our –we’ve always assumed that there would be some loss of customers and some loss of revenue, which would be more than offset by the cost savings, the efficiency, the simplicity of running a single consumer platform, a streamlined model that focuses all of our resources on our best brands and our highest opportunities.

So in summary, we won’t keep all those customers. We will lose some of them, and we will lose some of the revenue. We feel good about where we are in that transition so far, and we think we set ourselves up really well to invest in the strongest brands and the biggest growth opportunities for ourselves going forward.

Victor Anthony

Got it. Just one last question on competition, how have it changed throughout the course of the year if it has?

Christopher North

Victor, I think, the answer is that, we haven’t really seen very significant change over the course of the year. I know in previous calls, there has been a lot of focus on whether with Amazon, or Google, or other bigger companies. But the truth is where we sit here to the extent that any of these activities by competitors have an impact on us, it’s not one we’re easily able to detect in our own data.

And I think, so we feel good going into Q4 that we really set ourselves up to the best possible Q4 with the product launches, the technical advancements, the single platform migration and many other things. So, we feel good going into Q4.

Victor Anthony

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mike Pope for any closing remarks.

Christopher North

Yes. Actually, this is Chris, I’ll jump in with closing remarks. I think what I’d like you to take away from this call is, you’ve seen – we’ve had a successful Q3. We delivered very consistently again the commitments we made back in February. We continue to make good progress against the strategic initiatives that will drive growth for us over time. We’re ready and excited for Q4.

And if I step back and really think about where we are in our journey, we really now completed the first part of our strategy by simplifying our business and by focusing all of our resources on our best brands and our biggest opportunities. And so now we’re heads down focused on delivering Q4 and going forward it’s all about executing on our growth plan. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.