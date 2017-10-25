What A Fool Believes: Should You Buy This High-Paying Net Lease REIT?

I am amazed to see so many investors who own shares in a REIT simply because of the enticing yield.

For most Net Lease REIT investors, the most important motives for buying shares is for dividend safety. After all, these companies own buildings with long-term lease contracts that generate very stable and predictable dividend income.

As part of the “bond-like” exposure in a REIT portfolio, Net Lease REITs offer the least volatile and most durable components that I deem the foundation for a Durable Income Portfolio.

In fact, it’s no surprise that my Durable Income Portfolio has returned close to 10% year-to-date as many of the REITs I own are considered Net Lease REITs – either retail or healthcare.

But part of the success I have enjoyed over the years is not simply that I have engineered an over-weight basket of bond look-a-likes, but instead that I have developed a strategy aimed to generate both stable dividends and steady share price appreciation.

I am amazed to see so many investors who own shares in a REIT simply because of the enticing yield, without any consideration as to whether the principal is safe. Thanks in large part to the internet, stock writers are consistently pumping yield 24-7 without providing any fact-based analysis as to whether the stock is safe or whether the dividend is sustainable.

I hate to say this, but Seeking Alpha has also become a reckless site for encouraging writers to chase yield, without articulating the potential risk of losing capital.

Almost daily I am seeing articles on Uniti (UNIT) and one of the most ridiculous titles I have seen is Uniti: Priced for Bankruptcy.

It’s true, these yield chasers are like cowboys slinging high-flyers like the “wild, wild, west,” hoping to gain followers and cash in on the lottery.

Let me be clear, I am not trying to debunk a writer for taking a position in a speculative stock. But I am quarrelling that these writers should recognize the stock for the risks, and not just the page-pimping returns.

Quite simply, market timing is dangerous, and following the principles of value investing, if stocks are cheap, you buy them. Predicting short-term stock market direction is just a fool’s game, and my goal here on Seeking Alpha is to cut through noise and provide investors with a responsible, fact-based analysis without sacrificing credibility.

This is my first in a series of “What a Fool Believes”...tell me what you think…

A Unique Player In The Net Lease REIT Space

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) was founded in 1973 and went public in 1993 (24 years ago). While the majority of the company's properties are free-standing buildings, a few of the buildings (3.8% of ABR) are multi-tenant. It owns a diversified portfolio of 188 properties across 43.7 million square feet in 40 U.S. states.

Up until 2008 (the Great Recession), LXP was considered a "diversified" REIT that invested in a variety of property sectors (office, industrial, retail, etc.), and after the financial crisis (that included a dividend cut), it decided to commence a transformation into a more defensive Net Lease REIT.

While LXP is considered a "Net Lease" REIT, the company actually owns a diverse number of buildings, ranging from office (53.3%) and industrial (41.2%) to multi-tenant (2.6%) - almost all of the properties are "net-leased."

Over the last several years, LXP has evolved from a more defensive business model by reducing exposure in retail and multi-tenant. Here's a snapshot of the company's revenue sources in 2014-YTD (Industrial exposure has increased from 25.4% to 41.2%):

In addition, the company has transformed into a more traditional net lease REIT by acquiring longer-term leased buildings with strong tenants. More than half of its top 10 tenants are investment-grade rated. As you can see, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is one of the largest tenants, with two buildings that generate around 3.5% of LXP's revenues.

XP is also diversified geographically, as illustrated below:

In addition, the REIT is diversified across industries:

As you can see below, LXP has a high percentage of exposure in the free-standing office sector (data as of Q1-17):

Note: It's important to consider LXP's office exposure when comparing the valuation metrics at the end of this article. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates. I will utilize AFFO metrics to get a better picture of cash available before distributions.

Lexington's Lease Transformation

LXP's weighted average lease term at the end of the quarter was 9.0 years.

LXP’s industrial revenue now makes up approximately 4.25% of the overall portfolio; the company continues to concentrate on managing down its shorter-term leases and expects its weighted average lease term to grow moving forward as longer lease build-to-suit properties are completed and new purchases come into the portfolio.

At the end of Q2-17, LXP’s portfolio was 98.1% leased, a 190-basis-point increase compared to Q1-17, and both second-quarter property sales and new investments coming online helped to increase the weighted average lease term from 8.8 years to 9 years.

Significant lease renewals in Q2-17 included the 15-year office lease renewal with Arrow Electronics in Centennial, Colorado, and the four-year office lease renewal with a government property, as well as a five-year industrial lease renewal with Clearwater Paper Corporation in Shelby, North Carolina (extends their lease out to 2036).

With only limited lease expirations left to address this year, LXP’s remaining negotiations are with New Cingular and LXP has begun negotiations with the tenant in the 640,000-square foot industrial facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

LXP’s vacant square footage to lease or sell represents approximately 1.9% of the overall portfolio at quarter-end and LXP is making progress whittling down this segment of the portfolio.

LXP’s lease expirations remain well staggered, with about 76% of revenue from leases with built-in escalations (66.1% have annual rent increases).

LXP’s lease revenue is much more predictable than it was prior to the last recession. The company has transformed its portfolio by reducing multi-tenant exposure and focusing on longer-term "bond-like" leases. This should provide it with much more predictable sources of income (39.2% of tenant revenue is investment-grade rated).

Note: As noted, LXP has over 50% of the portfolio leased to office tenants. The percentage of investment-grade rated tenants is 37%. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates.

Lexington's Balance Sheet Transformation

At the end of Q2-17, LXP had $129 million of cash on the balance sheet, including cash classified as restricted. The company utilized cash in the second quarter to fund new acquisitions and anticipates that it will continue to do so as needed for the current investment commitments and new investments.

LXP had approximately $1.8 billion of consolidated debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter at a weighted average interest rate of 3.8%. All of the current debt is fixed with the exception of $129.1 million of trust preferred securities, which converted on May 1 to an attractive rate of three-month LIBOR plus 170 basis points.

LXP’s fixed charge coverage at the end of Q2-17 was approximately 2.6x and leverage for the quarter was 5.4x, net debt to adjusted EBITDA compared to 4.9x at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Recycling Winding Down

LXP’s multi-year disposition program will be substantially completed over the remainder of 2017, with a relatively modest amount left to sell in 2018. The addition of new assets over this time period will continue to improve the quality of the portfolio.

Leverage ticked up in Q2-17 primarily due to the timing of dispositions and acquisitions as the company used cash on the balance sheet to fund new acquisitions.

LXP retired $20 million of secured debt during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2017, there was approximately $44 million of non-recourse balloon mortgage payments with an average rate of 6.1% coming due in the remainder of 2017, of which $22 million represents mortgages currently in maturity default.

Subsequent to quarter-end, LXP satisfied $21.7 million of non-recourse secured mortgages, which was scheduled to mature in Q4-17.

The unencumbered asset base was approximately $3.2 billion, representing approximately 72% of NOI as of June 30, 2017, and continues to give LXP significant financial flexibility. At the end of Q2-17, there were no borrowings outstanding on LXP’s $400-million revolving credit facility, with the exception of a $4.6 million letter of credit to secure an obligation to purchase a new industrial forward commitment.

Subsequent to quarter-end, LXP drew $70 million on its line to complete the Georgia-Pacific acquisition. The company paid approximately $5.6 million in lease costs and tenant improvements during the quarter and expects TIs and leasing costs could be up to $17 million in the second half of 2017 depending on the leasing and re-leasing volume.

Through Q2-17, LXP has been a net acquirer with current acquisition and completed build-to-suit volume exceeding property disposition volume. LXP continues to be well-positioned to act on opportunities that may arise in the second half of the year. Investment activity remains focused on industrial purchases and build-to-suits with select opportunities in the office sector.

LXP expects higher-yielding investments to be originated in the build-to-suit market, including specialized industrial or office properties where the company can secure a 15- to 20-year lease commitment (with preference in the industrial sector). Will Elgin, CEO of LXP, explains in the recent earnings call:

We continue to see opportunities in the industrial area and we believe that, longer-term, a higher percentage of industrial assets versus office assets will allow for improved earnings growth, lower capital expenditures and potential multiple expansion over time. Today, investment volume, including closed transactions and commitments, totals $475 million at estimated GAAP and cash cap rates of 7.7% and 6.7% respectively. We believe, with our strong balance sheet position, cash on hand, and active disposition program, we are well-positioned to fund our current commitments and act on new opportunities.”

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-17, LXP’s gross revenues were $96 million compared with gross revenues of $117 million for the same time period in 2016. The year-over-year change is attributable to 2016 and 2017 property sales, mainly the New York City land investments that were sold in 2016, a lease termination payment received in 2016, and lease expirations, which were offset by revenues generated from acquisitions and new leases.

Net income in Q2-17 was $0.02 per diluted common share or approximately $6 million, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.23 per diluted common share or $54 million for the same time period in 2016.

Impairment charges of $14 million were recognized during the quarter compared to $10 million of gains related to property sales. These impairment charges were primarily attributable to the Fishers, Indiana, office property, which is currently being marketed for sale.

For the first half of the year, gains on sales totaled approximately $44 million compared to impairment charges $22 million.

In addition, during Q2-17, LXP took a $3.5-million impairment charge on a joint venture investment that owns the Gander Mountain retail property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

LXP estimates its 2017 guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders in the expected range of $0.65 to $0.69 per fully diluted common share. This estimate is sensitive to the timing and composition of acquisitions and sales, among other factors.

Adjusted company FFO for the quarter was approximately $57 million or $0.23 per diluted common share compared to $79 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the same time period in 2016.

This decrease was primarily the result of the sale of the New York City land investments in 2016, which generated $0.04 per share adjusted company FFO in the second quarter of 2016, coupled with a reduction in recognized lease termination income, which generated an additional $0.04 per share of adjusted company FFO in the second quarter of 2016.

Also, certain items impacted adjusted company FFO in Q2-17: LXP incurred $900,000 in litigation expenses for a previously foreclosed upon property, $600,000 in net operating costs for the Des Moines, Iowa, property (prior to its sale) and a $300,000 write-off of reimbursements for a delinquent retail tenant.

What A Fool Believes

As I said at the outset, I think it’s imperative that writers provide readers with all of the facts, and that’s what I’m attempting to do with my series called “What a Fool Believes.” So let’s take a look at LXP’s dividend yield compared with the peers:

I’m sure that you’re saying, “wow, check out the 6.8% yield.” Keep reading. Let’s examine the prospects for dividend growth, starting with this AFFO/share calculator (powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you see, LXP is ranked #9 (out of 10) in terms of AFFO/share growth forecasted. Note, the #10 pick is Spirit Realty (SRC) that is defined as a Strong Buy by one analyst (I would label SRC a “speculative” Buy). This chart simply suggests that LXP took a hit in 2017 (AFFO/share declines of ~17%) and the company’s dividend growth record is questionable.

Now let’s examine the AFFO Payout Ratio:

This chart clearly suggests that LXP does not have the same margin of safety, in terms of dividend coverage, as the peer group. In addition, LXP owns higher risk office assets that require more TLC (capex, leasing costs, etc.) and this makes the payout ratio even more problematic.

Now take a look at the P/AFFO multiple:

As I ponder LXP’s 6.8% dividend yield, I think out loud…

The payout ratio is high, so modest dividend growth is expected The portfolio has enhanced office exposure with higher risk lease rollover The consensus growth is weaker than the peers The company has a history of dividend cuts

However, I also like the strong Inside Ownership and I have interviewed LXP’s CEO Will Elgin on multiple occasions and I find him to be a solid senior executive with considerable “skin in the game.”

But regardless, I believe that I made a good decision in April 2017 when I decided to sell shares in LXP and redeploy capital into Gramercy Property (GPT).

To Sum It All Up: I am in a Hold pattern with LXP, as I believe the company has more wood to chop. There are better opportunities in the Net Lease sector and I consider W.P. Carey (WPC) and STORE Capital (STOR) better buying opportunities.

As I explained, my Durable Income Portfolio has outperformed YTD and since inception (May 2013) because I focus on quality earnings and dividend growth. Many believe that the fastest way to the highest returns is by short-term trades that are accurately timed. I may be “old school” but I’m not buying the high-flyers, that’s “what a fool believes.”

