Has Delphi Abandoned The BMW/Intel/Mobileye Ship For Nvidia?

Rethink Technology business briefs for October 24, 2017.

Delphi buys nuTonomy, an autonomous vehicle software startup with Nvidia as a key partner

Source: nuTonomy

Delphi Automotive's (DLPH) announcement today that it was buying nuTonomy was stunning in that it seemed a reversal of the course the company had set only a few months before when it joined the BMW/Intel/Mobileye (OTCPK:BMWYY) (NASDAQ:INTC) team as a systems integrator.

Strictly speaking, the acquisition of nuTonomy changes nothing insofar as Delphi's role in the BMW team. Yet, it changes everything. NuTonomy early on partnered with Nvidia (NVDA) for processing hardware. Even now, its webpage prominently displays the Nvidia logo, as shown above.

NuTonomy is primarily focused on developing autonomous vehicle software. And nuTonomy's job listings feature an ad for an Embedded/GPU Software Engineer with CUDA experience. CUDA is Nvidia's proprietary GPU programming environment for general computation on its GPUs.

The ad is similar to the ad for the Senior GPU engineer by GM's (GM) Cruise Automation that I recently highlighted. As in the case with Cruise, it can't be said with certainty whether nuTonomy is using some form of Nvidia's Drive PX 2, or simply its GPUs. However, the San Jose Mercury News recently confirmed that nuTonomy used Nvidia chips.

One of my readers pointedly asked me today why Delphi had suddenly decided “to sleep with the enemy.” I replied that it appears that Delphi is hedging its bet on the BMW/Intel team.

I would too. It appears that the companies that have made the most rapid progress towards an autonomous vehicle solution have adopted Nvidia's Drive PX 2 or some variant. Doing this affords the companies a reliable, compact and energy-efficient computing platform so that they can focus on developing software.

That focus on software is made that much easier by the software stack that Nvidia provides. That software stack has continued to mature and expand, so that Nvidia is now offering a full operating system called Drive OS in addition to its DriveWorks SDK.

Source: Anandtech

The nuTonomy acquisition is a vote of no-confidence in BMW/Intel/Mobileye. Sure, Intel and company can throw together enough hardware to satisfy the processing requirements of software developers such as nuTonomy or Cruise, but the software support is not nearly as comprehensive as what Nvidia offers now.

And it's doubtful that BMW/Intel will be able to offer as energy-efficient a processor as Nvidia's recently announced Drive PX Pegasus. Pegasus is geared towards SAE Level 5 autonomy and features dual GPUs and dual Xavier SOCs.

Source: Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reveals that Xavier is still in tapeout

Nvidia's Xavier SOC features next-generation custom ARM 64 bit CPU cores tied to a Volta architecture GPU section. The Volta GPU even carries over the Tensor Cores that provide acceleration to certain machine-learning tasks.

Source: Nvidia

When first announced over a year ago on Nvidia's Blog, Xavier was to be available on a sampling basis by now. At Nvidia's GTC Beijing, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang updated the timetable so that sampling would begin in early 2018.

Yesterday, TSMC (TSM) held a panel discussion in honor of its 30th anniversary. The panel included Jensen Huang. During the Q&A, Huang stated that Xavier was still in tapeout. I was absolutely stunned. Tapeout is the process of creating a set of digital files that the foundry can use to build a given electronic component. I would have expected that to have been done a long time ago. After all, Nvidia has been talking up the capabilities of Xavier for more than a year.

I suspect that this final tapeout follows one or more iterations. The reason for it is unclear, but it probably has to do with the fact that Xavier was originally targeted for TSMC's 16 nm process. That probably didn't turn out to offer the performance that Nvidia wanted.

This new tapeout could be for TSMC's 10 nm process, or even for its 7 nm process. During TSMC's 2017 Q3 earnings conference call, TSMC management indicated that it expected 7 nm mass production to start in the first half of 2018. So it's not inconceivable that Xavier could first appear on 7 nm.

Nvidia's BB8 autonomous test vehicle sprouts LIDAR

I came across this picture of the latest incarnation of BB8, Nvidia's autonomous vehicle test bed. The car was on display at GTC Europe in Munich.

Source: Nvidia

BB8 has sprouted a roof full of new sensors, including what are probably Velodyne LIDAR sensors. This is a fairly dramatic change from the version of BB8 we were shown around the time of CES in January.

After watching this video a few times (at full HD), I concluded that the sensors that were visible attached to the roof and side-view mirrors were probably just video cameras, and that Nvidia had opted to go with a mostly passive sensing approach that avoided LIDAR.

Tesla (TSLA) had also opted for passive video cameras, coupled to radar and ultrasonic sensors. The appearance of the LIDAR sensors on top of BB8 suggests that Nvidia has learned that they are necessary, at least to achieve SAE level 5 autonomy.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.