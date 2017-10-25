Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/23/17: ZYNE, PLSE, FLDM, TTS, CNCE, BOTJ, SXCP

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/23/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Zynerba Pharm (ZYNE);
  • Tile Shop (TTS);
  • Pulse Biosciences (PLSE);
  • Fluidigm (FLDM);
  • Concert Pharm (CNCE), and;
  • Bank Of The James Financial (BOTJ).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD);
  • National Research (NRCIA);
  • Wiley John & Sons (JWA);
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR);
  • Floor & Decor (FND);
  • Costco Wholesale (COST), and;
  • Chubb (CB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Pinnacle Financial (PNFP);
  • Penske Automotive (PAG), and;
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (FSC).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Penske

BO

Penske Automotive

PAG

JB*

$49,999,980

2

Tannenbaum L M

BO

Oaktree Specialty Lending

FSC

JB*

$7,837,410

3

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Concert Pharm

CNCE

B

$5,256,720

4

Rapp Michael

BO

Zynerba Pharm

ZYNE

B

$973,738

5

Levin Capital Strategies

BO

Fluidigm

FLDM

B

$935,498

6

Two Harbors Investment

BO

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

GPMT

AB

$928,225

7

Duggan Robert W

BO

Pulse Biosciences

PLSE

B

$521,868

8

Kamin Peter H

DIR

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$470,210

9

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$445,459

10

Langley Lydia K

DIR

Bank Of The James Financial

BOTJ

B

$77,327

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Mitsui And

BO

Penske Automotive

PAG

JS*,S

$49,999,979

2

McCabe Robert A Jr

CB,DIR

Pinnacle Financial

PNFP

S

$4,706,100

3

K I E Trust Under Agreement 3 9 09

BO

National Research

NRCIA

S

$4,076,520

4

Simpson Psb Fund

O

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$3,736,125

5

Lupica John J

VCB

Chubb

CB

AS

$2,534,782

6

Callicutt Richard D II

CB,DIR

Pinnacle Financial

PNFP

S

$2,023,200

7

West George Vincent

DIR

Floor & Decor

FND

AS

$1,895,207

8

Frank Thomas Aj

IO

Interactive Brokers

IBKR

AS

$1,663,962

9

Rinck Gary M

VP,GC

Wiley John & Sons

JWA

AS

$1,431,760

10

Moulton Paul G

VP

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$1,396,257

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

