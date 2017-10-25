Caterpillar - Results Good, But...

I'm not a big fan of the combination of significant rise in the share price, the unfavorable long-term trend in revenue, and stretched valuation multiples.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced strong earnings this morning, and the stock responded by extending its impressive year-to-date rise by another 5%:

CAT data by YCharts

3Q17 Results Summary

The company announced very strong results across the board:

Caterpillar beat sell-side analyst earnings expectations by $0.68 per share and revenue estimates by $770 million. The company's quarterly revenue grew an impressive 25% from the year-ago period. Management noted that 3Q17 was strong across all three segments, and that it was revising its full year outlook:

Management noted that the company experienced strength across a number of industries and regions, including construction in China, on-shore oil and gas in North America, and increased capital investments by mining customers.

It's not too difficult to see why shares jumped by 5% today.

Valuation

Today's 5% increase comes on the heels of an impressive run since May. In less than six months, the stock has increased by more than 40%. This alone should give us pause. After all, the company's revenue had declined continuously and significantly throughout the last five-year period, which started even before oil prices plunged in 2H14 and 2015:

Today, the company trades at a relatively high enterprise value to revenue multiple of 2.6x and a price to book ratio of nearly 6x. The stock offers a dividend yield of less than 2.3%.

Oil Market Impact



Readers should note that I expect higher oil prices in the coming months. As I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since my article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.



If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on oil markets, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect oil prices to reach $70 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

Bottom Line

I'm not a big fan of the combination of significant recent rise in the share price, the unfavorable long-term trend in revenue, and stretched valuation multiples. Today's results are encouraging, but one quarter does not make a trend. Given my positive outlook on oil markets, I rate the company a HOLD for existing shareholders, but I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

