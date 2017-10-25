Vanguard Global Wellington: A Chance To Be Even Better Than The Original

Given what we know about the fund, I'd already be comfortable making this a core holding right out of the gate.

It’s not often that the investing world gets excited about the launch of a new mutual fund, but the Vanguard Global Wellington Fund (VGWLX) is no ordinary fund. Back in July, Vanguard piqued the interest of fund investors by announcing it was launching global versions of its ultra-popular Wellington (VWELX) and Wellesley Income (VWINX) funds, which manage more than $150 billion between them. Global Wellington and Global Wellesley Income (VGWIX) are expected to debut on November 1, 2017.



One of the reasons the launch of Global Wellington is so intriguing is because Wellington has largely been closed to new investors since 2013. You can buy it directly through Vanguard or if it’s available through a workplace retirement plan, but it’s unavailable beyond that. Global Wellington gives investors another opportunity to get in on the Wellington investing strategy that has worked since 1929, but with an international twist to boot.



Highlights





Global Wellington will operate in much the same manner as Wellington with the exception being the level of overseas exposure. It will invest 60-70% of assets in primarily dividend-paying large cap equities all around world. The remaining 30-40% of assets will go towards investment-grade bonds from U.S. and foreign issuers with a lean towards corporate bonds for extra yield. Global Wellington will also come in two shares classes. The Investor class shares will require a $3,000 minimum initial investment and carry a 0.45% expense ratio. The lower cost Admiral shares will charge 0.35% but come with a $50,000 minimum.



Those fee levels are roughly double those of Wellington, which charge 0.25% and 0.16%, respectively with the same minimum initial investments. Before fretting over the higher expense ratio, remember that International investing comes with higher fees. The fund will still be one of the cheaper actively-managed global balanced funds in the marketplace. The Fidelity Global Balanced Fund (FGBLX), for example, comes with an expense ratio of 1.02%, making Global Wellington look like a real bargain.



Foreign Composition





Vanguard’s legal documents for the fund don’t have a lot of information as to what it will look like outside of the planned 60-40 split, but there are some indications that Global Wellington will maintain about 60% of assets at home and 40% overseas, with a heavy tilt towards Europe within its foreign allocation.



While Wellington is considered a U.S. fund, it actually has a chunk of its assets invested overseas as well. As of the end of the second quarter, it had 12% of assets in foreign equities, and another 7% in foreign bonds. In that sense, Wellington isn’t that far off from being a global balanced fund itself.



I think Global Wellington’s increased overseas allocation will serve it well not just over the long-term, but particularly in the short-term. The U.S. market has considerably outperformed world markets over the last several years. Both developed and emerging markets have experienced something of a renaissance over the past year or two, but they’ve still lagged the S&P 500 over much of the past decade or more. U.S. stocks look particularly expensive right now, while Europe and emerging markets still look reasonably valued despite their recent rallies. On the fixed income side, we look to be nearing the nadir of a 30 year bull market in domestic bonds. International bonds have outperformed on a total return basis over the past few years, and there could still be better opportunities overseas.



Manager Consistency





Investors looking for a consistent approach between the two funds will be comforted by the fact that much of Global Wellington’s management team carries over from Wellington. Nataliya Kofman, an 11-year veteran of Wellington Management who has experience with the Wellington Fund, becomes co-manager on Global Wellington. Three other Wellington co-managers, John Keogh, Loren Moran and Michael Stack, will also serve as co-managers on Global Wellington. That overlap should help ensure that investors in Global Wellington will get a consistent management approach to that which has produced decades of success at Wellington.



Conclusion





It’s difficult to come to any concrete conclusions about a fund that hasn’t even debuted yet and which we don’t know what’s inside of it. The Global Wellington Fund, however, looks like an exception to the rule. It shares much of the same management team from the Wellington Fund, so we should have a good idea of how the fund will operate. Its investing strategy will be substantially the same with the exception of the fact that the new fund will carry about twice the level of foreign investment as the original.



I rarely recommend a fund right out of the gate, but Global Wellington looks like it can be an ideal core investment piece right from the outset.

