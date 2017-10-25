Muni Fortnightly - October 23, 2017

Treasury yields rose, in bear-steepening fashion during a whippy week, as the market focused on monetary implications of whomever the new Fed Chair might be and the prospect for tax changes.

Muni yields lagged substantially after the sharp rise in Treasury yields on Friday; the resulting 10yr AAA GO Ratio (82.8) is at the lowest level since early August.

Moody’s comments on the credit impact on state and local governments from pension reform activity.