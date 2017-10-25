Oil: Key Figures For Wednesday

I expect U.S. crude oil exports to continue to surprise oil bears and refinery input to remain strong throughout the rest of the year.

Total oil inventories continue to decline more than normal seasonal trends, but I expect this trend to accelerate in 4Q17.

Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST, the U.S. Energy Information Agency ("EIA") will publish its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Since I expect the next few reports to be fairly important to 4Q17 oil price action, I'd like to present what I will be watching ahead of time.

Exports

Last week the EIA reported U.S. crude oil exports surged to 1.8 mbd from previous week's 1.3 mbd. This is an important figure, because oil bears had earlier predicted that U.S. export capacity was limited to below 1.5 mbd due to infrastructure limitations.

Since the price differential between West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") and Brent crude oil has remained close to $6 per barrel throughout the last week, I expect U.S. crude oil exports to have remained above 1.5 mbd and possibly higher.

U.S. crude oil exports will be an important figure to watch in the coming weeks as well.

Refinery Input

I discussed in The Curious Case Of Refineries why refinery input should have recovered further following recent hurricane-related disruptions. I concluded that article with:

Product inventory levels remain normal in absolute levels and low in terms of days of supply as demand has increased this year. I expect crude oil refinery input to increase back significantly above last year's levels in the coming weeks, and through year-end, leading to continued significant declines in crude oil inventory levels.

Since that article was published on October 9, refinery input has bounced off of its dip, but not enough:

More specifically, I expect this figure to increase counter-seasonally, and average close to 16.5 mbd for the remainder of the year.

Bottom Line

Although other figures will also show some volatility, especially the U.S. production figure, I will be keeping my eye on these two numbers in order to better understand if my bullish investment thesis is playing out as expected.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in oil prices, I see even better opportunities elsewhere. If you are interested in learning about my investment strategy, having your questions answered promptly, as well as reading high-quality detailed research on Tesla, which will affect the future of oil markets, you can sign up for Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.