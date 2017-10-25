Kimberly-Clark - A Boring Company With Boring Results

Investment Thesis

An investment in Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is like buying a solid bond with an increasing payout. The company is a leader in several consumable goods niche and generate constant cash flow. While emerging market sales are on a slowdown now, we believe in this growth vector as the middle-class continues to grow in these countries. This is especially the case for the diaper business. KMB continues to manage a very strong brand portfolio and enjoy some pricing power. However, this is not a stock that will boost your portfolio value:

Source: Ycharts

The reason behind this “non-performance” (because we are past the “under performance” level), is mainly because the company doesn’t have much hype to offer. Look at its net sales recap from its latest earnings:

Source: KMB Q3 2027 presentation

It’s plain and flat. The bullish market is looking for hype and trendy headlines. KMB is not invited to this party. Does it mean you shouldn’t have a look at it? After all, a 15% drop could make it a good entry point. Let’s find out!

Understanding the Business

Kimberly-Clark sells several products you own that are mainly stashed in your bathroom or kitchen. It benefits from a great diversification from various business segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional and Health Care.

Source: KMB Factsheet

Management is currently using classic methods to keep shareholders happy. This includes budget cuts to maintain profit, innovation to keep presentation interesting (is diaper innovation exciting?), shares repurchase, and a long history of dividend growth.

At the moment, its main and almost only growth vector is emerging markets. The middle class in these countries is growing. KMB expects these new workers to spend more on products that were inaccessible for them not too long ago. Let’s see how it translates into revenues and earnings.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

In its Fact Sheet, management tells us the historic sales growth between 2004 and 2016 is 3% annually. However, when we pull out the graph from the past decade, we can see the company remained at the same level a year ago. Latest results aren’t fascinating as well:

Source: KMB Q3 2027 presentation

To be fair, it’s important to note that most of KMB revenue decline over the past 3 years is directly imputable from the U.S. dollar strength. We should see revenue increase in the upcoming years as the greenback strength is slowing down.

Management was relatively happy with its recent results as it offered bottom-line guidance performance for this quarter. Organic sales were flat in North America while increasing by 3% in developing and emerging markets and fell 3% in developed markets. I would like to see more growth, but as I mentioned, KMB is more like a bond paying a good yield than a rocket in your portfolio.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

While sales were going down due to a stronger dollar, management aggressively cut its expenses and made its business more profitable. We can see earnings going up over the past decade and margins have also expanded during this period:

Source: Ycharts

The result of those initiatives make management believe it will achieve a mid-single to high-single digit EPS growth in the years to come. The company also expects to grow the dividend accordingly.

As a final bonus, management is proud of its share repurchase program. As you can see, the number of outstanding shares is going down on a steady trend over the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

There are no doubts; KMB is a very shareholder-friendly stock. Let’s see how the company can manage its dividend policy from now on.

Dividend Growth Perspective

KMB has successfully increased its dividend payouts for 44 consecutive years. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

KMB used to show a more generous yield in the past, but it is still an interesting pick at nearly 3.50%. The stock price stagnated over the past 3 years (-0.26% since October 31 st 2014), but the dividend payment never ceased to grow.

Source: Ycharts

Management has already announced it will grow its dividend responsibly (according to earnings growth). You can see that both payout and cash payout ratios remains around 60% most of the time.

KMB should continue to increase its dividend payouts in the middle-single digit range for a while. Earnings are growing strongly and payout ratio is well under control. This Dividend Aristocrat is in line to become a Dividend King in a few years from now. KMB meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

At the moment, I see two potential downsides. The first one is in regards to heavy competitions rising in emerging markets. Everybody knows the growth for consumable products comes from this place on earth. Most American companies have deployed billions to build brands and seduced those future consumers. After over a decade of growth, we see local brands appearing in all markets. While KMB enjoys strong brand recognition, this phenomenon could lead to more price war and marketing expenses. This will not be good for margins and EPS. KMB might need to look at acquiring other brands in order to grow their numbers.

The second downside potential is in regards to the overall company growth perspective. KMB evolves in mature markets for most of its products and there is a limit of the number of diapers a family can buy. No innovation will make babies use them more, right? As such, sales growth will remain “boring;” it will become necessary for management to increase its dividend payment at high numbers in the future.

Valuation

As I mentioned in my introduction, KMB has a very bad year on the stock market. Does this translate in a buying opportunity? Unfortunately, I don’t think so. As you can see on the following graph, KMB PE ratio is still quite high at 19 compared to how it was valued in the past decade.

Source: Ycharts

Digging deeper, I used the dividend discount model to determine a fair value. I used a 6% dividend growth rate as I think management will have a hard time to expand its margins in the future. I used a 10% discount rate which is a bit steep for a consumer legend such as Kimberly-Clark. The reason why I used such a high discount rate is because I don’t see any strong growth vector and I want to be compensated for my risk. I fear KMB will have a hard time growing its business in the future.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $164.51 $123.38 $98.71 10% Premium $150.80 $113.10 $90.48 Intrinsic Value $137.09 $102.82 $82.26 10% Discount $123.38 $92.54 $74.03 20% Discount $109.67 $82.26 $65.80

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

You can see this chart and conclude two things: the company is trading at a 10% premium or it is trading at a 20% discount if you use a 9% discount rate (you can already see that you shouldn’t bet your newborn on the results of this method). I think the reality is found in between.

Final Thought

As a shareholder of KMB, I have no intention to get rid of my position at this time. I’m willing to be patient and get paid in to wait in the meantime. For an investor looking to add a solid “bond like” company in his portfolio, I think KMB could be an interesting pick. However, I would prefer Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) before KMB.

Disclaimer: I do hold KMB, PG, JNJ in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

