XL Group's (XL) CEO Michael McGavick on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael McGavick

Good evening, and thank you for joining our call. Tonight, before I highlight what was a good underlying third quarter, I want to start with some thoughts on the natural catastrophes that impacted our industry and XL. Then Steve will discuss the financials in greater detail, and Greg will cover P&C highlights. And then we'll get into what we have, no doubt, will be an engaging Q&A on all of these topics. On the catastrophes. First, as we have said in our preliminary loss announcement a couple of weeks ago, and frankly it cannot be said enough, we are well aware of the devastation these events have inflicted on those impacted. We continue the important work of helping our clients recover and rebuild, and I'm proud of the way that XL Catlin colleagues have responded, including those that were impacted by these events themselves.

I want to talk about the events in 4 dimensions, and here I'm speaking particularly about the Harvey, Irma and Maria hurricanes as we know the quarter also included other catastrophes, most notably the Mexico earthquakes and Typhoon Hato. In regard to the hurricanes, I'll cover how we view our losses, how we're thinking about the protections we had in place and how we think about our market position going forward and the question about the market changing.

First, in terms of the loss amount itself. Given the characteristics of each event, the loss amount, albeit significant, is largely in line with our expectations and in line with our market share and is, in fact, on a net basis lower than what would have been the case of the combined XL share of similar previous cats. That said, for these hurricanes, the net position was greater than our mean expectations, but well within the confidence levels for events like these.

Second, in terms of protection. Again, largely, our programs did their job. We remain well positioned from a capital perspective. As you would expect when we put our programs of protection together, including both our cat bonds and other reinsurances, we are always balancing the expected benefits against the economics of hedging certain of our exposures, which are global in nature. And with approximately 44% recoveries, our protections did their ultimate job. That said, every event will have its own unique characteristics, and there's always some room for improvement in protection planning. As we look to the rest of the year and into 2018, we are well protected with a multifaceted program in place, which Greg will discuss a bit more.

Turning then to the third item in terms of our market position. We remain well positioned to work on behalf of brokers and clients. And in many markets where we lead, we will be driving toward appropriate and sustainable rate. For example, we are and will remain a leading writer of cat reinsurance, and the market that is coming will be better than the market that came before. And we're very proud to have a well created -- curated book of clients that we want to continue to work with. In addition, as we have discussed, our strategy is toward greater diversification of earnings, mixing and re-underwriting our book towards higher-margin lines, both prior to the Catlin transaction and accelerate it as a result of the broader product set we now have as XL Catlin. And we should see that continuing to play out while benefiting from a more realistic and more sustainable pricing environment we believe we will begin to see. Said another way, our strategy is easier to execute with the wind at our back than in our face.

And fourth, in terms of those changing market conditions and why we believe we'll see improving rate. I think it is hard to compare exactly where we are now to prior events and prior cycles, too much has changed. The dampening effect of alternative capital is just one example. But we know a few things also to be true. One, across the board, these events took place at a time when the global insurance and reinsurance market has been underpriced for some time. Two, the risk world is simply different today than it was prior to these events. The cost of carrying risk has changed, and I would expect investor return expectations to change. As a result, it is totally reasonable to expect rate to be more realistic and more sustainable.

Third, it is true that each business will respond differently, perhaps unlike the exact balance we've seen before, and changes will happen over time. Change has to be appropriate to each company's profile and each client's risk. But we are certain that change is warranted, and it will likely evolve positively over time and we intend to help lead that change wherever appropriate.

As to the rest of the quarter, and I know it is understandably hard to look past these catastrophes, but on an underlying ex cat basis, we're continuing to show steady progress. In the quarter, this included improvement in the accident year P&C ex cat combined and loss ratios and the accident year ex cat insurance combined and loss ratio compared to the third quarter of 2016. We also showed top line growth across both Insurance and Reinsurance compared to the same quarter a year ago. And amid these events in the quarter, while focusing on our clients and partners, we continued to push for innovation and introduced 9 new or enhanced products and with strategic partners, announced the first marine insurance blockchain platform.

We were also named Reinsurance Carrier of the Year by Captive Review and the Bermuda Insurer of the Year by Reactions, adding to the long list of awards and recognitions we've earned throughout 2017. Also, in the quarter, we are proud to have been the first to have an internal model approved by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and we announced our plan to move our D.C. -- or excuse me, our U.K.-domiciled carrier to Ireland in light of Brexit.

So taken together, we believe the underlying performance of the company, plus our increased market relevance and recognition, has us in the right position to do well in a broadly improving global market, matched to our book and to our broad product set. The impact of these catastrophes in the quarter was significant, but we are confident about building our company from here.

With that, I'll turn it over to Steve.

Stephen Robb

Thanks, Mike, and good evening. Consistent with recent quarters, we posted an earnings presentation on our website to accompany our prepared remarks. Our net loss in the quarter was $1.04 billion or $4.06 per share compared to net income of $70.6 million or $0.25 a share in the third quarter of last year. Our operating net loss in the quarter was $1.03 billion or $4 per share compared to operating income of $122.5 million or $0.44 per share in the prior year. Our results in the quarter were driven largely by the pretax net loss of $1.48 billion associated with the third quarter natural catastrophes. Our results were also, however, impacted by the benefit of lower operating expenses and increased returns from our investment portfolio compared to last year.

Our year-to-date annualized operating ROE, excluding AOCI and integration costs, was negative 8% year-to-date compared to positive 6.1% in the same period last year. Excluding catastrophe losses, our underwriting profitability improved in the quarter compared to the third quarter of last year. Our accident year, ex cat P&C combined ratio decreased from 91.3% to 89.8%. Greg will discuss our underwriting performance by segment and in more detail in his prepared remarks.

Turning to the third quarter catastrophes. Consistent with our preannouncement, our total pretax net catastrophe losses in the third quarter were $1.48 billion, including $1.33 billion for hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Total catastrophe losses represented 58.8 loss ratio points in the current quarter compared to 4.1 loss ratio points in the third quarter of 2016. The consolidated total net loss of $1.52 billion you will see in our financials is different from the $1.48 billion I just mentioned because of our majority ownership in New Ocean Capital Management. We are required to consolidate their full results and then show the minority interest separately, which was approximately $34 million.

In our slide deck on Page 8, you will see that we disclosed gross and net losses by event and in the aggregate. As Mike mentioned, we expect to recover approximately 44% of our gross losses, a ratio that is favorable when compared to the combined recoveries related to natural catastrophes in previous years. The breakdown of net catastrophe losses by segment in the quarter was approximately 48% Insurance and 52% Reinsurance. The breakdown by geography was approximately 51% related to mainland U.S. losses, 41% in the Caribbean and 8% related to other international events.

The distribution of losses to segment and business components as well as the manner in which the reinsurance protections responded were significantly impacted by some of the unique features of these series of events, including the higher levels of flooding following Harvey and the geographic concentration in the Caribbean from Maria and Irma. These characteristics more significantly impacted business written in line with wholesale market, including Lloyd's, and the large commercial property lines.

Turning to prior year development. As a reminder, our normal practice during the first and third quarters of our reserving process is based on the review of actual versus expected losses. Our semiannual full actuarial review will be included in next quarter's results.

In the third quarter, we had net favorable development of $30.9 million or 1.1 loss ratio points compared to $53.6 million or 2.3 loss ratio points in the prior year quarter. This reflects favorable development of $8.8 million in the Insurance segment and $22.1 million in the Reinsurance segment. Insurance releases were largely attributable to better-than-expected attrition losses in aerospace, and Reinsurance releases were mainly attributable to better-than-expected experience primarily in short tail lines, including property catastrophe and specialty lines, with lesser contribution from certain casualty reserve adjustments.

We also have beneficial development of approximately $15 million related to the structured reinsurance reserves within our deposit liability balances. The benefit of these developments is recorded in the income statement as negative interest expense in the quarter.

Operating expenses were $409.4 million in the quarter, a 19.5% or $99.1 million favorable comparison to the prior year quarter. In the third quarter of this year, there were no integration costs compared to $54.5 million in the prior year quarter. Other significant drivers included the impact of losses on our variable compensation and favorable foreign exchange rate movements. We continue to focus on operating efficiencies through establishing a culture of continuous improvement, and we expect to drive additional operating leverage going forward as we've discussed in previous calls. For the full year 2017, we anticipate operating expenses, excluding integration costs, to be at or likely below the low end of our previously guided range, which is approximately $1.77 billion, assuming that FX rates stay roughly as they are today.

During the quarter, we recognized net income tax benefits of $60.1 million. Our operating effective tax rate was 5% for the quarter, and that compares to negative 1.6% in the prior year quarter. In accordance with the applicable accounting principles, the net tax benefit associated with the catastrophe losses generated in the quarter will be recognized over the full year of 2017 and not exclusively in the third quarter. As such, we recognized a partial benefit in the third quarter, and we expect the remainder of the benefit will be available to offset tax expense in the fourth quarter. So for the full year, we expect the operating tax rate to be in the range of 4% to 6% as a result of the impact of third quarter losses on the overall distribution of income by jurisdiction.

Fully diluted book value per common share decreased by $3.88 from the end of the prior quarter to $38.27 driven by catastrophe losses. Fully diluted tangible book value per common share also decreased by $4.01 from the end of the prior quarter to $29.70.

Turning to the Investment Portfolio. My comments, as always, will exclude the Life Funds Withheld Assets. Net investment income increased by $1 million to $172 million compared to the prior year quarter and decreased by $5 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, which was somewhat elevated due to a few nonrecurring factors we mentioned last call.

During the third quarter, our average new money rate was 2.6% compared to 1.9% in the third quarter of last year and 2.1% in the second quarter. The increase in new money rates for the quarter was attributable to targeted portfolio rebalancing in the fixed income portfolio, which led to a rise in the total gross book yield of the portfolio to 2.6% at the end of September 2017. Excluding these rebalancing activities over the last few quarters, the forward new money rate remains below the book yield, continuing to pressure net investment income prospectively.

Portfolio activity in the quarter resulted in a slight increase in duration by 0.2 years to 3.7 years, slightly long relative to our liability-based benchmark duration. Net income from affiliates was $63 million for the quarter compared to $25 million in the prior year third quarter primarily due to rebalancing the portfolio, better individual fund returns and a more benign markets for hedge fund strategies in the quarter. Unrealized gains were $657 million at the end of the quarter, and the total mark-to-market return from the Investment Portfolio was 1% in the quarter in original currencies.

Turning to capital. Early in the third quarter, we repurchased approximately 2.7 million common shares at an average price of $44 per share or $121 million. Year-to-date, ending September 30, we bought back approximately 13.8 million common shares at an average price of $41.36 per share or $572 million. At quarter end, we had $520 million of common shares available for purchase under our share buyback program. However, at this time, we do not anticipate repurchasing additional shares for the remainder of the year. As mentioned last quarter, and as a result of our tender offer and other buybacks of certain of our preferred shares, we reported a book value net gain through noncontrolling interest as a result of securities purchased below their carrying value.

Overall, the company continues to retain surplus capital relative to its binding constraints at any time. Those constraints, as always, include those imposed by our regulators, rating agencies as well as our own internal capital model. Our financial leverage at the end of the third quarter was approximately 31.8% compared to 29.5% pro forma leverage at the end of the second quarter. You may recall that due to the timing overlap of our new debt issuance at the end of June and the tender offer completion in early July, our financial leverage at June ticked up temporarily. This overlap impact self-corrected in the third quarter when the impact of the tender was recorded, but was then offset by the impact of third quarter losses. We maintain our previously stated long-term goal of leverage levels in the mid- to low 20s, and we believe we have the flexibility and tools to move leverage below 30% in the next year.

We anticipate in the next week or so we will announce the normal course renewal of our Form S-3 shelf registration. This is a part of our typical process and is not related to any particular need for capital activity.

With that, I will turn the call over to Greg and look forward to your questions.

Gregory Hendrick

Thanks, Steve. As Mike and Steve have discussed, the main drivers of the quarter's results were the catastrophe losses from the 3 major hurricanes and other smaller events. Given Steve has covered the financial impact of the catastrophes, I will start with our strong underlying results, provide an update on product innovation, review our market presence, discuss some of the implications of the third quarter events and finish with some comments on the changing market conditions.

Starting with the underlying results. As you can see on Page 11 of our presentation, the Insurance segment's accident quarter ex cat combined ratio was 90.4% compared to 93.3% in the third quarter of last year and 91.5% compared to 93.6% on a year-to-date basis, our best result in over a decade. In the quarter, both the loss ratio and the expense ratio contributed to the improvement. The Insurance segment produced an accident quarter ex cat loss ratio of 61.1%, which compares to 61.7% in the third quarter 2016. This improvement was driven primarily by lower large loss experience. On a year-to-date basis, the ratio of 61.1% was in line with the 61.2% that we achieved in 2016 as we continue to execute on our actions to improve the loss ratio, which helped to offset rate and loss cost trends.

For the quarter, the expense ratio decreased 2 full points from the prior year to 29.7%. A slight uptick in acquisition costs of 0.2 points was more than offset by a 2-point reduction in operating expenses, which is attributed to continued expense savings from the XL Catlin combination and the reduction in annual incentive-based compensation. On a year-to-date basis, the expense ratio has decreased 1.9 points to 30.5%.

In Reinsurance, the segment produced an accident quarter ex cat combined ratio of 88.6% compared with 87.1% last year, and 88.5% compared to 86.2% on a year-to-date basis. In the quarter, a slightly worse loss ratio was partially offset by an improvement in the expense ratio.

The Reinsurance segment produced an accident quarter ex cat loss ratio 56.4%, which compares to 54.9% in the third quarter of 2016. Roughly 2/3 of this increase is driven by change in business mix, resulting in more proportional business which carries a higher accident quarter ex cat loss ratio relative to excess of loss reinsurance. The expense ratio decreased 2.3 points to 29.8% in the third quarter with the decrease driven primarily the reduction in incentive-based compensation as previously mentioned.

Shifting to innovation. The third quarter is one of our strongest quarters for new and expanded products and services. Some of the new product launches include a new commercial bond offering for manufacturing, real estate, energy and other clients; an Accident & Health solution in Italy, which includes a wide range of support and response services; a North America Construction wrap up solution which offers clients greater flexibility for their general liability coverages on large projects; as well as a new cyber and data protection policy in Asia Pacific which protects businesses from the increasing exposures they face from network compromises and data breaches.

Turning to our market presence. In the Insurance segment, gross written premiums normalized for foreign exchange increased year-over-year by 8.2% in the third quarter and by 7% on a year-to-date basis. The momentum that we signaled post combination is clearly being realized in our top line. As shown on Page 12, our largest growing portfolio in the quarter included our new Accident & Health business, International Property, North America Property, North American Construction and Fine Art & Specie.

Our net written premiums normalized for foreign exchange in the quarter were up 4% relative to last year as the growth in gross top line was partially offset by higher ceded written premiums attributable to 2 large captive accounts written in the quarter and higher quota share ceded premium. The large captive account wins resulted from our ability to lead global program placements and occurred sporadically during the year.

Turning to Reinsurance. Gross written premiums normalized for foreign exchange in the quarter were up 23.8% driven largely by the significant reinstatement premiums in the quarter related to Harvey, Irma and Maria. Excluding the reinstatement premiums, gross premiums were still up more than 5% driven by strong new business opportunities mainly in property classes and an increase premium estimate on a multiline quota share treaty written in the prior quarter.

Shifting to the catastrophes. I'll share some thoughts on the performance and composition of our portfolio and our ceded protections for this year and into 2018. Let me start by acknowledging the hard work and great effort our claims team has put into handling the increased volume from these catastrophes. As always, we've been focused on getting our clients back up and running, and we have already paid hundreds of millions of dollars in covered claims with payments often being made within 2 to 3 days of requests or in some instances, prior to any formal loss notice from the client or broker. While the Insurance segment will often be exposed to pinpoint losses, need-type events, a number of our underwriting approaches over the last few years, including our conservative approach to flood, helped to mitigate our overall loss.

As Mike mentioned, we found that the various catastrophe-exposed portfolios performed as we expected on a gross loss basis. As you will recall, we assume catastrophe exposure in a number of our businesses, but 6 portfolios provide the bulk of the exposure. With the Insurance segment, we have catastrophe exposures in our large corporate property, Lloyd's wholesale property, energy and E&S and program units. In Reinsurance, we assume catastrophe business in our market-leading property catastrophe treaty portfolio and our property risk treaty book. These portfolios have been profitable for us over many years and their pricing levels react fastest to adverse loss experience. We expect this to be the case again over the near term.

Turning to our outwards program, sophisticated set of protections and utilize captive, facultative, per risk, quota share, catastrophe occurrence, catastrophe aggregate and catastrophe bonds to reduce our gross loss exposure. Based on current loss estimates, all of these coverages will respond with the exception of our insurance catastrophe occurrence treaty and catastrophe bonds.

We started the fourth quarter with significant reinsurance in place, including our insurance catastrophe cover with $400 million of limit and $1.875 billion of multiyear catastrophe bond protection. Further, we've already begun our normal renewal marketing of the next sequence of the Galileo catastrophe bonds. In total, we have just over $3 billion of major catastrophe limit available, and we're already hard at work putting in place the renewal of our annual covers for 2018.

Finally, turning to market conditions. Pricing for the Insurance segment was down 1.7% and in the Reinsurance segment, down less than 1% on a year-to-date basis. Even before the catastrophe events, rates had started to moderate and the pace of decline was slowing. Of more interest is opposed to that market dynamics. Flooding the reality of a challenging rate environment for prolonged period with increasing return expectations from underwriting capital providers, we believe that all lines will be impacted from a pricing and terms and conditions perspective. While still very early in the process, we are starting to see rates on short tail lines increase in the double-digit range with loss-impacted accounts seeing higher increases. For the longer tail lines, these businesses will also need to deliver improved margins, and we are expecting rate declines in the aggregate to end. While there is the normal competing view amongst underwriters, brokers and clients on the breadth and magnitude of the market change, we fully expect there to be more favorable trading conditions in 2018.

In summary, while our financial results were impacted by the catastrophic events in the quarter, our ex cat underlying results were strong as reflected in nearly all of our key metrics. And given the market-changing events, we expect this to continue as our underwriting teams thoughtfully renew their books and find new profitable opportunities by leveraging our broad product suite and global reach.

I'll now turn it back to Abbe.

Abbe Goldstein

Thank you, and Gabrielle, we're ready to open it up for questions, please.

Jay Gelb

My first question is around setting your estimates for catastrophe loss estimates for the third quarter. Can you talk a little bit about to what extent your estimates were driven by from a top-down perspective, looking at the overall market loss as -- relative to the bottom-up component?

Michael McGavick

Yes, hey, Jay, this is Mike. It is a combination of all aspects, and I'll ask Greg to walk through it in a thorough way because obviously this is an important point.

Gregory Hendrick

Sure, Jay. Let me make it clear, to start, that our loss estimates are not based directly on industry loss estimates, but rather on a combination of exposure analysis, model indications, claim notices and client ultimate estimates. We see a large cross-section in the industry in our Reinsurance portfolio, so we're able to extrapolate to a range of industry loss estimates, which we compare to what the modeling firm show and then think about our implied market shares. There's a great deal of judgment in the process, but we thought it would be useful to share our views on where we see the industry losses are likely to fall. The industry losses could be above or below this range, and that would not translate directly to a change in our loss estimates. So let me break it down into two segments.

In our Reinsurance segment, our claims underwriting, actuarial and ERM functions work together to identify and assess potential exposures and develop the estimates based on a number of methodologies. Early on in the event, we start with a high-level estimation based on analysis of exposed values and the review of modeled loss data. We then progress to an in-depth ground-up analysis which factors in claims notifications and supplementary information received on specific accounts from brokers, risk managers and our own reconnaissance of the impacted areas. Once we've established our loss estimate, we then generate a market loss estimate, but at no time do industry loss levels impact our estimates in the Insurance segment. So if I turn to the Reinsurance segment, we start with the same post-event model runs, but rather than an exposure report, we do look at industry loss estimate and use market share estimates for each of our clients to build an early view.

However, these are both quickly replaced by estimates that start to emerge from our clients, and we then use our refined estimates to back solve for an industry loss estimate as well. At the time from the event occurrence increases as we are further away from the event occurrence, the estimate's much more ground-up. And in this year's events, this dynamic would apply to Harvey and Irma. In Maria, there's still some component of industry loss estimate, but this should not be a major driver at this point in the process. We do not view our industry estimates as light; rather, they are our best guess based on the available information of how our ground-up loss estimate translates into our market loss.

Michael McGavick

Jay, I'd underscore three things here. Number one, you heard Greg say, even if those industry losses were to change in the direction not continence-d by our range, that wouldn't translate directly to understanding our loss. I think that's a very important fact. Second, I would tell you that internally, as time has gone on, we've become more convinced of the correctness of our estimates while we still acknowledge the volatility possible around Maria. And third, I would just note, over our history, if you go back and look at our estimates over time, we have been quite accurate. We have a good track record in this space and intend to maintain it.

Jay Gelb

Excellent. That should put that issue to bed. My next question was with regard to the outlook for share buybacks beyond the fourth quarter 2017. I know the goal is to get XL's leverage ratio down a bit. But does that mean we should expect at least some share buybacks in 2018, assuming more normalized catastrophe losses?

Michael McGavick

Yes, Jay, this is Mike. As you know, we usually comment on our share repurchase plans at the beginning of the year after we've completed all of our exercises, and that's for an obvious reason. In the end, as we've always said, first, we work with the board to degree -- to determine the degree of surplus capital that we need to carry relative to our largest events and our various rating agency and other capital constraints. We then think about that in terms of the market opportunity at hand and the quality of recent performance. And we then say, okay, if there's dollars left over, where are they best placed? And we would first think about can we put it to work for our shareholders. That's the first thing we consider. And we certainly feel, as we look at it right now, again, time will tell, but as we're optimistic about where this market is going, there may be opportunities to put it to work.

We then, after that, would consider M&A as another possibility. We have commented on the frothiness of some of the pricing that we've seen of late, but that is something we would look to next. And then we would consider whether to return it to shareholders and in what format. So we will go through the same process that we have always gone through, and we will consider those various dynamics and we will be giving you some more guidance as we get to the beginning of the year.

Amit Kumar

The first question I had was on the gross loss versus net loss. Clearly, obviously your reinsurance purchase played a big role. If you think towards 2018, if retro markets dry up, how are you thinking about your gross book? Does that go down? Are you comfortable? Maybe just help us understand that metric a bit better.

Michael McGavick

Well, I'll start and then I'm going to turn it over to Greg. First of all, we continue to have the tools to enable us and the capital to enable us to continue to play. So that's the first focus we had in designing these reinsurance and hedging programs and they, as we have said, succeeded in their task and largely in line with exactly how we expected them to. So we're very pleased with that in such a very unusual and significant period of activity. In terms of what we'll do next though, what we like about where we're positioned is the broader diversification of our earnings that we continue to achieve and our leadership position in many of the most directly affected lines because that assures us of the ability to participate, we think, from a position of a leading player in those particular lines of business.

So that to us, again, that wind at our back instead of our face, we like that sequence a lot. That said, we're going to -- as we always do when we remix and decide to grow our book or not grow our book, we're going to take it in the totality, both of the risk profile it creates and of the real returns opportunities that we see. That's what the planning process will be all about, and this is one period in time when our underwriters are going to have their heads up, their ears open and we're going to be working hard.

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, let me see -- let me step back and maybe give you some broad perspective on our ceded reinsurance program and you'll get a flavor for how many different levers we have to pull. So as Mike said, in the aggregate, we believe the reinsurance programs largely worked as expected. We've got a sophisticated series of protection, which I noted on in my remarks earlier. It starts with captive, facultative, specific quota share and excess of loss reinsurance protection. So let me give you a little flavor of some of those. In our large corporate book, quite often, some of our insureds will zoom back some of their catastrophe risk from us via captive insured to eat more of their own cooking, as we say. We sometimes buy specific facultative coverage on a risk basis, particularly when there's flood or other catastrophic exposures involved. We buy specific risk and/or event covers like our marine excess of loss program or sometimes, quota share protections of specific parts of our property catastrophe treaty portfolio often backed by alternative capital.

After those more specific covers, we then have 4 elements of our major cat protection. There's a property catastrophe treaty stop-loss program; there's a U.S. catastrophe occurrence cover, a $400 million excess, $450 million with a reinstatement, protecting our insurance and our facultative-assumed reinsurance portfolios; our Galileo cat bonds with the $1.875 billion of coverage I noted earlier; and then finally, there's an annual aggregate catastrophe cover that protects our -- the basis risk from the cat as well as protects us across multiple events. So this programs is designed to provide protection across our aggregate loss scope with a particular focus on loss amounts that start to erode capital on an annual loss basis.

Much, but not all, of our major protections triggers we anticipate losses to XL exceeding the $1 billion level. With this design, we think we achieve an affordable catastrophe protection with robust coverage. Across these protections, we had $3.8 billion of limit as we started the year. Our recoveries were largely in line, but they were predominantly made up more of the catastrophe aggregate program as there were not any recoveries from the cat bonds on the current market loss estimates. Given the cat bonds do not cover the U.S. territories and the Caribbean and the unusually high contribution of aggregate loss in the Caribbean, that's testament to the overall design of our major cat protections. We have a cat bond limit in place through 2018 and beyond. The remainder of our coverage is, like most of the industry, annual. So I think -- and surely, when you look at that breadth of it, that I think the cat retro market will probably most apply to that annual cat aggregate cover. We have a lot of other levers to pull on, some of which are backed by alternative cap, although we could ramp up specific protections greater. And as I said, there's a big chunk of the Galileo cat bonds in place going on to '18 and to '19.

Amit Kumar

Got it. And that's very exhaustive. The only other question, I guess, related to the point you just made and what Mike made, if you go back and read S&P's press release at the time of the downgrade of the outlook to stable, I'm curious, how does that sort of impinged your ability of your underwriters to, as I think you said, with the wind at their backs and their head held high? I mean, what's the message they are getting, especially with now you're at a different level than what S&P had you previously? Or are you saying that, "Listen, this is the time when a lot of new opportunities, profitable opportunities, present themselves. We'll come back to this -- the ratings discussion later on." Just sort of how should I think about on that point? That will be very helpful.

Michael McGavick

Yes, let me make a couple of points. First of all, the latter characterization is the important characterization. We're going to put our capital to work in a more favorable environment, and we will remix toward those more favorable opportunities. And that's exactly what we should be doing now. The S&P dialogue, first of all, understand, it was coincidental, but we happen to have ratings reviews with 3 of our 4 rating agencies already scheduled long before these events. So it just happened to be right in the middle of it all we were having these conversations. Number two, S&P, we'd already been on positive outlook for an extensive period of time and they had to resolve one way or the other, and the key thing they were looking for from us was a declaration of whether we were willing over time, not at this moment but over time, to commit to continuing to hold AAA level of capital.

We had already decided and communicated that we were not, that for the book of business we write, the A+ we have and carrying AA capital across the future is more appropriate to our shareholders' benefit. So once they knew that, they clearly had, in essence, no choice, but to take away the positive outlook. But that shouldn't be read as having to do with the storms, in my opinion, and you can read it for itself, nor should it have to do with what our opportunity is ahead and that is what we would tell our underwriters.

Joshua Shanker

I was looking at the guidance from the last couple of quarters about where the expense trend was going to go on corporate overhead, and then last quarter you said it should be about steady for the year. Obviously, it's a lot lower. I assume that's maybe bonus accruals and whatnot. I was hoping you might be able to go in some depth about what we should think about the future benefits from the integration and how that might drive corporate overhead in the future.

Michael McGavick

Yes, thanks, Josh. You're right that a big portion of our operating expense improvement in the quarter has to do with variable comp and FX. As I said in the prepared remarks, I would expect our overall expense, whether you'd divide it between corporate overhead and the underwriting operating expenses, to be likely below the lower end of our range, or $1.7 billion for this year. So think about it in the $1.75 billion, $1.7 billion for this year. And going forward, as we've said in the past, we wouldn't expect to grow that absolute value unless we were growing our net underwriting earnings. So we're expecting to grow expenses only a portion or a fraction of our earned premium levels. I might take that further in that we -- that was our intention before we believe that there will be the benefit of rate change.

And as a result, that fraction was likely to be smaller than we might otherwise have anticipated, meaning, that we hope to generate more operating leverage by virtue of price adjustment if there is such a thing going forward. So I don't think the division between corporate necessarily and the underwriting operating expense elements is necessarily a component that we focus on, but the overall amount will drive operating leverage going forward, in our opinion.

Joshua Shanker

And the quirks that happened in 3Q '17, you wouldn't expect them to recur next quarter, would you?

Michael McGavick

No, I wouldn't expect the -- well, I wouldn't expect the variable compensation benefit to include -- to reoccur next quarter. I mean, overall, that will depend on what our results are next quarter. But as we stand here today, I would hope that would not be a repeating event.

Joshua Shanker

And then my other question involves, you guys have not given explicit guidance around the catastrophe expectations for the company in a normal year, but I'm sure the board has some idea. Can you talk about, after the events of this year, why that wouldn't be beneficial to guide investors a little bit on how much cat risk they should expect in a given year and what your thoughts are on that?

Michael McGavick

Well, Josh, we have talked about how we think about our cat load over the course of normalized activity, and maybe I'll ask Greg to just give a little refresher on that.

Gregory Hendrick

Sure. Thanks, Mike. There's a lot of ways, Josh, to think about an annual cat load. The mean, the median, the truncated mean and so on, any other number of mathematical terms. But one thing I would always remind ourselves of is that whatever we select for next year, us, the industry, everyone, will be wrong, will be a different outcome. The distributions are skewed and the actual experience will vary year to year as it did in 2017. So one set of data I think is useful about the cat loads is the combined historical experience of XL and Catlin legacy firms. I referred to this experience during our fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. Let me revisit some of that and provide the update for '17. On a combined XL-Catlin basis, our struggle catastrophe experience from 2006 to 2016 averaged $443 million on a net of reinsurance and net of reinstatement basis. We started with 2006, as I said back at the time, that I believe the events of '04 and '05 radically rechanged the market structure in terms of insurance coverages and reinsurance structures and pricing levels.

Over that 11-year period, between '06 and '16, our net catastrophe losses ranged from 0 in 2006 up $1.4 billion in 2011. This is indicative of what I said at the top around the variability and the skewed distribution. So if we roll that forward, 2017, and include the year-to-date figure of $1.7 billion, we should increase that average cat loss from $443 million to $553 million. Now we know that this '17 year is not complete and there will be cat losses in the fourth quarter so the average will likely increase a little bit once our Q4 actual activity, whatever it may be, is reflected. This new level of loss is now consistent of our 12-year period, in which 2 years feature global industry losses well in excess of $100 billion. The modeling firms suggest that's about a 1 in 10 occurrence of that size of loss on a worldwide aggregate insured-loss basis.

Kai Pan

First question is on your cat exposure. I just wonder if those events basically like impact your book value by more than 10%, would that make you rethink of your property cat appetite and/or exposure? And would that limit your potential to take full advantage of the pricing increases going forward?

Michael McGavick

Kai, thanks for the question. A couple of things. I think we have to talk maybe a little more broadly about these losses relative to our expectations, then talk of a little bit about where the market is going. So I think they both kind of fit together. Let me start with building off of a comment that Greg just made. We would see this particular and relatively extreme event a lot like 2011 as something that ought to happen kind of in the 1 in 10 time frame. So if we think about that and we think about what we need to do now, we feel entering this period, having already demonstrated at the very bottom of this cycle and with these interest rates, where they are, we're able to deliver double-digit ROEs, tells us that from here with improved market conditions, we can demonstrate the kinds of ROEs that put the whole pattern over cycle in the right perspective.

So we actually love the diversifying earnings base, we love the positioning, we think the concentration actually pays of over the next few years, and the leadership option, these are the things that matter to us and we think we've positioned the company quite well in that connection. I think you have to say, where are these losses expected. Did they have any banana peels out there? And the answer to that was no. Second, did our hedging program work? Yes, largely. Not perfectly, we've said so, but largely. And the reason it was imperfect is you had this huge overweight to the Caribbean in this particular situation, you have that flood in Houston, you have 2 Cat 5s in the same season. I mean, this is just not your average. And I'm going to leave it to Greg because I'm about to give all of his thunder. But these things did perform, and while our hedging program was imperfect, it was good and did what it was supposed to do to enable us to compete forward.

Then you have to say, "Gee, are you excited about the market that comes and did you learn any lessons?" And we are excited about the market that comes. We've talked about that several times. And as Greg will suggest, yes, there are some things we could have done better and we're taking note of them. We won't stop learning, and we'll keep going through and through and through it all. But if you take that as the totality of the answer, and you say, "Boy, if that's going to happen 1 in 10, do they have the earnings potential to make that a worthwhile investment?" The answer is yes. Greg?

Gregory Hendrick

Sure. Thanks, Mike. I think, Kai, I'll focus a little bit, just a quick refresher. Mike said, that there was a lot of unusual characteristics to these events, the big flooding in Harvey with kind of 50 inches of rain in a lot of locations, the Caribbean component, in terms of we don't -- we fully expect to have Caribbean win losses, but clearly, 2 Cat 5s and then Maria being the first one to have a direct hit since the '20s on Puerto Rico. But I think I'll just focus on what's our view of our expectations and then shift to kind of what lessons learned. I think I covered the ceded reprogram in a lot of detail with the previous answer. So our gross -- refreshing what Mike said, our gross losses from the 3 hurricanes are in line with our preevent catastrophe modeling and in our -- in line with our risk management limits.

As I noted, we're comfortable with our estimated losses for each event relative to our view of the corresponding industry losses. And across these 3 hurricanes, our gross loss estimates were 3.1% of industry losses, and in line with what we'd expect to have as a leading player in the property catastrophe treaty, the London wholesale property and the large corporate property insurance basis, 3 of the bigger components of the exposure. Those gross losses then netted down to about 1.6% of industry losses, which is consistent with what we would expect for events of that nature and compares favorably to past hurricanes. So for example, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, our current held ultimate losses represent 2.6% gross and 2.2% net of estimated industry losses of $30 billion. Going back to Ike, which is a little bit further back, but still relatively, given the location, a useful reference point, the combined company experience would have yielded a 3.2% gross and 2.8% net relative to $18 billion of industry loss estimates.

This indicates that in the aggregate, we've -- in each event, we've experienced losses that are consistent with what our combined portfolios are and we reduced the net exposure relative to past history to our outwards rate. It is the aggregation of losses across the 3 events, which particularly our net was a little bit greater than our expected outcome but well within our model confidence levels. It's against, back to the specific nature of these events, which is the flooding and the heavy commercial losses in Harvey as well as the larger Caribbean component. So if I reflect on that and say, "What have we learned?" Gross in line what we'd expect for our market presence within our risk management approach, net largely in line. But as we've always said in -- when these events happen, we always learn something, and these will be no different. We will learn a number of things and we will get better and improve our approach. So let me give you the three themes that we see emerging.

First is the refine of our reinsurance program. You will have -- may have seen that we've launched our latest cat bond, Galileo 5, and that will include coverage for the U.S. territories, the Caribbean and North America convective storm. We -- and the other part of reinsurance is it's not a -- what I talked to you earlier about the levers that we have, there's so many of them, it's not a stacked program that we just put in place at 01/01 and just roll over each year. It's bought throughout the year. We're constantly looking at new opportunities, shifting, changing. We've -- what we bought in '17 was not exactly the same as '16, was not exactly the same as '15, and in '18, will not be the same as '17. We will find the right structure that maximizes the protection that we need to have on our capital and maximizes the profit opportunity for the shareholders. Second topic would be the Caribbean portfolio.

Clearly, given the unusual nature and weight of those losses relative to what we'd normally expect in a modeled year, we looked at the inwards exposure we have, again, from those 3 main books, the property catch treaty, property treaty and in insurance, our loan and wholesale book. There's no geographic zone in the world that can pay for its own catastrophe losses, but those -- our totality of our Caribbean portfolio has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of underlying profit over the past decade. And I think when we refine our outwards protections in place, we've no reason to believe that it wouldn't continue to be profitable in the future. And finally, the flood piece, the third topic. Flood for Harvey, probably in our message boards, 90% of the losses were from inland flood. This highlights an opportunity to build innovative solutions for flood risk for our clients, particularly in light of trends and rising sea levels, urbanizations of zones.

Within XL Innovate, we have had the team called Climatesure addressing the risk as an opportunity to apply better analytics, particularly on small commercial properties. And in our Insurance segment, we've made progress in pre and post-loss assessment, but we are evaluating some other tools and models that should give us even more lift to lead in this space in the coming months and years ahead. I think those -- the refined reinsurance program being reflective of the fact that the Caribbean has been a profitable book for us and rising in the challenge that flood is -- continues to be an underinsured peril are kind of the 3 big takeaways I have from these events.

Ronald Bobman

And my second question on the reserve development is that it's slower than a year-ago period. Can you tell me a little bit more about the underlying loss cost trends? Anything we should be concerned about?

Gregory Hendrick

No, Kai, the quick answer is, we -- as Steve noted, we have not done -- this as A versus E quarter for us in the reserving side, so we haven't done any of the in-depth work. There's nothing that has changed from what I said last quarter around the trends.

Ryan Tunis

So just following up on that one. That was helpful hearing Greg talk about the past net market shares XL has had in I think Sandy and Ike. It sounded like it was like kind of a 2% to 3% type of range. Is that consistent with the type of market share you would think you'd have in a sizable Caribbean loss, 2% to 3% on a net basis?

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, it ranges -- it will vary around that range by where you are in the globe based on our aggregated exposures in that area. But yes, that's a -- from a 2% to 3% for -- sorry, what we observed in the past, right, it's down around that 1.6% now for these events, net, you said, I believe, Ryan.

Ryan Tunis

Net, correct. Okay. And then I guess just thinking about the ability to -- if there's a pricing opportunity to grow, looking at where the balance sheet is today after these losses and assuming there are attractive pricing opportunities, in 2018, would XL be willing to increase its net cat risk in the loss-affected areas? Or should we be thinking about exposures at this point until you can maybe build the tangible capital base a little bit more, should we think about exposures as flat to maybe slightly down in '18?

Michael McGavick

No that -- first of all, that test is going to come later next year rather than earlier. Let's remember that. The cat books largely renew as you get into that third quarter. So you're really talking about something that is a little bit off. One thing I would note also, Ryan, is that we're saying, look, we think there are logical reasons and now, we think, demonstrable evidence that a turn is happening. But turns don't happen suddenly and fully in the first instance. Often, in the earlier periods, there's resistance and there's some trading of accounts as the new norm gets established, as multiyear contracts get finished out. There's all kinds of reasons. And frankly, in some cases, we're even late in the 01/01 cycle for this particular set of events to have a full impact into next year's pricing. So this is going to build over time, and our ability and tools to play as we wish based on the opportunity are more than just our own capital.

So we have our own capital, we have ways to make that capital more fungible should we want to put more to work in these spaces if we think the return is justified, and we have alternative capital available in various vehicles that we could also put to work. So to think of it as something we could know now with precision, I think, is wrong. I think it'll take a while for that to evolve. Second, it won't happen all at once, and that there is time to put yourself in the right kind of position, and we have a number of ways to address it. So I think that's the right reason to say that our underwriters ought to be excited, and we'll remix it, the book of business, as we always do, to the most profitable, sustainable mix over time.

Ryan Tunis

Okay, that's helpful. And then just lastly, any commentary on how to think about the exposure to the California wildfires?

Michael McGavick

To be honest, it's a cat in progress. We really -- we don't have anything to go on, and we'll wait and learn with the rest of us.

Sarah DeWitt

Given your comments that you expect short tail pricing to increase double digits, could you talk about how much of a benefit to earnings and ROE that could translate into? And does that include specialty lines as well?

Michael McGavick

First of all, yes, short tail lines often do include specialty lines as well. So it really does have a major impact in every one of the large concentration positions that we have, which is one of the reasons we believe that this sequence of events should translate to better earnings. We have not put out a new target at this stage. As I've said, we had attained in the bottom of the cycle that double-digit ROE. We're very proud of getting there, but we never expect it to stop there. We expect it to continue to be able to expand margin as we said in prior quarters. And so we -- with this at our back now, we'll clearly do better than that, but we haven't put a new target out and aren't prepared to do so tonight. Greg?

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, I think, Sarah, just to reiterate what I said around double-digits, that's an average across a broad spectrum of lines of business, and with layering what Mike said as well, these are not just flat rate increases for everybody, these are the outcome of being thoughtful about our individual clients, their risk profiles, the level of the -- of appropriateness of their premium they paid coming into these events, and it's going to range greatly smaller the further away you get from the impacted areas, greater as you get closer, bigger for lines of business that haven't been returning as well where there's more need for rates, smaller for ones that have had a good return. I think I just -- this is still a process of discovery, and it is -- and just have to be direct about it, it is a messy process as you come out of these events and start to try to figure out what the appropriate price is for the risk you're taking on, and there are ups and downs as it goes along the piece.

Michael McGavick

Yes, I would just remind people that 9/11 was a remarkably dramatic event. On a scale of lost, obviously man-made, so different from natural catastrophe that we're discussing tonight, but on a scale of loss, that was extraordinary and shocking. And yet it wasn't that -- in the period for the rest of that year that you really saw the very substantial rate momentum that was gained by the market. It took a period of a couple of years for it fully to manifest itself and, of course, to follow the normal earning patterns of the industry. So you have to think about both of those things.

The one similarity that I would point to though is there, too, as now, we were in a position where the broad market was underpriced going into that event. That's a similarity that I do count on because it means it will have broader impact. And it can't help but have that, not just because of exactly whatever losses finally manifest, but also because of the psychology of sitting there and watching Irma screaming towards Miami, and watching Ofelia screaming towards Dublin and watching these wildfires. I mean, this is a confluence of events that changes, not just the economics of the sector, but also changes the psychology of the sector. Both of those are at work and underwriters are remembering what it is they should be charging for the risk, not what they were charging for the risk.

Sarah DeWitt

Okay, great. And then I just want to see if we could get your latest thoughts on loss trends, if you're seeing any change in professional or casualty lines, and if you think you can get price increases above-trend?

Michael McGavick

We were already seeing improvement in pricing in the narrow areas that we mentioned before that had some trend, and I want to emphasize, in the narrow areas before, that we saw some trends. We're already seeing the ability to achieve rate in those lines of business.

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, that would be -- and Sarah, particularly, we noted back on the last quarter, which was the commercial auto sector in the U.S. and the International Professional lines, those were both yielding rates beyond trend. I do think the long tail lines, at the very least, will have an end to rate decreases. How much more we can achieve from there? It's going to be a matter of hard work and discovery over the coming months ahead. I'm reluctant to call anything as we are literally in the process of just trying figure out where this market is headed with our brokers and our clients.

Jon Newsome

So I completely agree with you that hard markets begin typically when you've got an underlying, less -- lots of probability. But I also think if you look back at the one in the '80s after Andrew, after 9/11, there was a change in the perception of risk, and 9/11 was about clash risk, the one in the '80s was about very large corporate lawsuits, et cetera. So my question with that backdrop is, what's the specific lesson learned that your underwriters are doing differently in this time around due to what happened in the third and, I guess, in the fourth quarter?

Michael McGavick

Well, Paul, a couple of things. First of all, as Greg has already identified, while each of those in itself was not that negative event, the confluence then was truly extraordinary. So we don't -- we have all of our loss model runs. You see this kind of -- anything even close to this in extreme infrequent events. When you have that happen, the whole psychology changes. This is not just another hurricane season. This was a dramatic and different hurricane season and had attributes that were really quite astonishing. I mean, Houston flood, that is an astonishing event. And to have Puerto Rico just get hit so hard right on the nose, that is an unusual event. And so it's the combination of those unusual events that changes the psychology for the underwriters.

And I can tell you, one of the things that we have been working on already in anticipation that whatever it was, something would change the prevailing market psychology, we had already began training our underwriters as of last year about how to conduct themselves when they realize their capital was more dear than it was being treated by the market today. It is more dear. Investors' expectations were all up. All this talk about all the sideline capital coming in, they were on the sidelines because they didn't like the prevailing returns, all of that points to better conditions for our sales going forward.

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, a couple of thoughts, Paul. Just one thing that's in common what you cited and one thing that's a big difference. In common, as I reflect back on those cycles, almost at every turn, we were at very, very low pricing levels. And I think that's certainly something that everyone needs to reflect on here. Small learnings have a much bigger impact when you're coming off of the bottom of the cycle, which we believe we were. I cited those rate -- the rate decreases that we had during the first 9 months of the year, they were slowing. People were starting to realize that continuous cuts were not possible. And so I think that dynamic of the general lower level of price in the industry exists as it did right before those historical events that you cited.

One difference though is I don't think we're going to have those truly, truly hard, hard market spikes that we had before. Alternative capital has come in to help us be a little more measured in our reaction to these things as we learn, and also, I believe, puts the floor, as we saw, we started to see prices leveling off before we had these events. So I think, in common, yes, we're in a low price level, there should be some turn, even small learnings can make a big difference. But no, don't be -- should be thinking about these are going to be a lower amplitude of ups and downs than we've seen in the past.

Jay Cohen

Many of my questions have been answered, but you talked about these absolute numbers of catastrophe losses, the averages over the years. But is it fair to compare these prior years with where you are today, especially since you just mentioned that your net loss this year was lower relative to the growth than in the past. So are things different enough that those past numbers may not be such a great way to base our current assumptions on?

Michael McGavick

Well, Jay, if you're suggesting that you ought to read across from this level of net participation in the market as opposed to the other ones, the lower level, yes, that is something we are driving toward as we continue to diversify our sources of earnings. Exactly to what degree though, it depends. Again, we like the fact that we play in a lot of markets and particularly in those market where we have a leadership position, we believe that those are real opportunities. And we have to be very thoughtful and agile as we pull on the levers in a changing market as opposed to the simple grinding toward better margins that we were doing before, which is also about pulling levers but to smaller degrees, you still have the room to move like we do now.

So you have to be very thoughtful about how we will construct the book into the future. But yes, did you see, I think, a more effective and thoughtful reinsurance program that kind of was aiming to really kick in at that kind of billion-dollar market, as Greg put it, that protecting of capital as opposed to earnings, the greater earnings diversification and the geographic diversification enabling us to run more of it in the way that we are? Yes, those are features of a better book of business. And I think the underlying results in this quarter reflect that book of business.

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, Jay, let me just -- look, I completely agree into the -- going back in years, you've got different events, impacting different geographies, different physical dynamics, different exposures underneath them, different reinsurance protections, which I tried to give you here the historical of the -- just to make sure we're clear what I've given you, XL and Catlin together, based on how their exposures and their protections were at the time of each of those years and then share those average losses as we go over time is a very, very difficult thing to do to draw from any set into what may be coming in the future. We'd certainly think, as Mike just noted, that we've lowered some of the net profile of some of the book, but granted, it's not an easy one to draw a straight line across.

Frederick Shepard

I'm curious as to what your model loss would have been had Hurricane Irma hit Miami as a Cat 5 and tracked up the east coast of Florida? And I guess, would it be fair to look at an event like similar to that as a proxy for your 1 in 100 Southeast wind PML?

Gregory Hendrick

Sure, Frederick. Look, so from my perspective, had we had all these losses in 1 event that you just described, we should be somewhere around the 1% occurrence level. We believe our net loss would have been lower than we experienced in these events and would have been in line with what we've disclosed in our 10-Q and 10-K over the years. I think it's round about that $1.1 billion mark at the moment as we came into this year. So I think that mainly is driven by the fact that as a single large occurrence, as Irma had got bigger and bigger in terms of industry loss, we would have recovered more from the catastrophe bonds than we did in these -- what we did recover in any of these events, so it'd be much, much more. And so that would help us with a better outcome overall had it been a single large event.

Ian Gutterman

So first up before I get into the questions, thank you for that table with the gross -- first gross overall and then gross by event. That was very helpful and I hope others who are listening from other companies will replicate that when they report. So I guess, Greg, maybe start with, you mentioned when you're going through the protections that helped you, a $400 million cover that didn't get used. Is that something that attaches super high and that's why it didn't? Or is everything else in there to it sort of what was that and what could occur going forward?

Gregory Hendrick

Yes, sure, that's a U.S. and territories and possession catastrophe occurrence cover of 400, excess of 450, it's got traditional 1 reinstatement on it and it protects our insurance property underwriting and our facultative assumed reinsurance in our assumed reinsurance book of business. I'd reflect on for -- in general, what we've seen for carriers that we compete with in the large corporate space, most of them are not attaching their per occurrence covers -- per occurrence cat covers. And so I think this is kind of in line with others in terms of where we attach it. And as I said, in -- like anything we buy, we're going to look for ways to do it better and to do it more custom and bespoke to our portfolio. But from my perspective, it was serving its purpose and doing a good job of protecting against very large events for things like had Irma done something different than what we expected.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. So I guess moving to Maria, I'm surprised -- and you're not the only one that's camped, but I'm surprised that, that's your lowest gross loss. Just obviously there's a lot of debate between the model agencies on whether it's the biggest or the smallest, but similarly exposure-wise it seems like you had a lot of exposure there, and if the industry event is at least as big as the other 2 or maybe more, I would have thought that would have been arguably even twice as large. So can you help me understand why the -- why that exposure is lower and maybe what I'm overestimating?

Gregory Hendrick

So Ian, it's Greg. So one is the model discrepancies are quite stark than anyone here. I don't think I'm saying anything revolutionary there. When you go in and dig into the industry loss databases that each modeling firm uses, they are very, very far apart in terms of actually how much insured value is in the way in Puerto Rico. One is 6x the other in terms of industrial exposure. So you're dealing with that kind of a spread, that it's very difficult to try to pinpoint on an expectation. I think the other thing is, look, it is -- Maria does present some difficult loss-adjusting realities. We've been fortunate that we've had people on the ground in Puerto Rico starting with two of our own risk engineers that works for GAPS, it's our wholly-owned risk engineering, and we've been able to see ourselves a number of the larger commercial risks.

And many of them have been unscathed and are back in some form of operation already. For me, this is by and large the case for our exposure to the large pharmaceutical companies that have production based in Puerto Rico. It's not -- by no means is this done. This is still an evolving situation. But what we have seen so far has made us feel a little more comfortable that we are getting ourselves, in terms of our exposure to those large corporate risks, are getting themselves back on line and getting themselves working faster than we thought. That could also be part of the difference from people what might have expected 2, 4 weeks ago, and all that was being shown was what was on CNN.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. Got it. And so just theoretically, because obviously there was a lot of concern in the market about the cat line not attaching to Puerto Rico and so forth. If Maria did develop up to $1 billion, let's say it was a worst-case and it takes them another -- 1 year to get electricity, all kinds of -- whatever tail event there is. If that were to develop up towards $1 billion, out of that incremental $400 million, how much reinsurance do you have to handle that? This $400 million program you talked about, it sounds like maybe part of that could. But is there other coverage that's still available that will attach to that? Or is Maria more of a gross versus net for you from here?

Gregory Hendrick

There's absolutely that occurrence coverage. There's some protections on some of the reinsurance book. There are other facultative -- there's other ways the loss will not show up net equaling gross on our book. So there are protections in place if they were to develop.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. Got it. That's helpful. So moving on, the -- again, if I'm using this chart appropriately, it looks like the gross versus net out of the Reinsurance segment, the difference was about $500 million. So it looks like you had about $500 million of retro claims, which is obviously a big number. The -- when you think about renewals for that, obviously, there's a lot of discussion about the retro guys, whether they'll reload or not and how much pricing on the need and so forth. If the retro prices were up 20-plus percent, maybe even more, how do you think about whether it's worth renewing them or not? And if the choice is not to renew, and this is sort of building on, I think, one of the earlier questions, if the choice is not to renew it, what does that do to your gross appetite?

Gregory Hendrick

Sure, there's a lot in that -- packed in that one, Ian. Let me see if I got those. Just help me -- just remind me what I might have missed. Starting with the $500 million. The important part about our protections are, a lot of what I described is not specific to Insurance or Reinsurance, right, the cat bonds have -- they didn't recover, but had they recovered, they would have been spread across both segments. The catastrophe aggregate, it's spread across both segments. There's a handful of other covers which are also play across both segments. It's not a retro-only cover.

We don't buy pure retro excess or loss. We buy catastrophe excess to loss -- catastrophe aggregate excess or loss across both segments. So what you're seeing in there, some of the other initial covers I talked to you about kind of that before the major cat protections, kind of the specific quota shares on the property cat treaty book, some specific risk XL as well. So it's not a good conclusion to draw that we recovered $500 million from just pure retro. What happens if this doesn't reload? Certainly, first of all, indications are in our conversations with the folks that we have been trading with for quite a long time, now this is not a new -- we're not new to the using alternative capital, which is a lot of what provides this catastrophe aggregate cover, it's not new to us, it's existing players that we've known for a while. The early indications are the capital will come in depending upon what the new return level is, right? I think, I've said, what we're all -- what I can't reinforce enough is we're all discovering together what that new level will be.

So my knee reaction to is, if it's up 20%, it influences, in my thinking, about how much do we need to get on the front end of Insurance and Reinsurance as we assume it and we'll make some judgment about the balance of what we're able to achieve and how much to buy. We don't just blindly go and by the pieces, and we'll refine how we look at that gross to net relationship as we learn more about what's the cost of the outwards and what can we achieve on the inwards.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. I guess, maybe I make just the capstone question and try to tie it together. As Mike, obviously, there's been that the PML and cat losses have sort of been, I guess, a point of interest for investors for the past few years. And you obviously did things like the cat bond and so forth to bring the PML down in some of these aggregate covers and so forth. When you've gone through this year and now the debt-to-capital is past 30 -- it's how do you think about sort of the trade opportunity wanting to take advantage of the market and being too levered to cat? Is there a point where you say, "You know, maybe the market's better but it's not worth it, it's better to retrench a little bit and focus on the balance sheet first." 10% pricing -- I'm just make up a number -- 10%, it's better than it was, but it's more important for our investors to bring down our risk tolerance.

Michael McGavick

Yes, and again, you have to think of that question -- first of all, the short answer to your question is you think about it in a very balanced way. Well, you have to think about that question, the totality of the returns you're able to create over time. And again, I like the platform from where we start. It's more diverse in it's earnings and it has leadership positions in places where the market is going to move most. That's a nice combination to have. I like the fact that we're already at -- in essentially a double-digit ROE now at this lowest part of the cycle, and that indicates to me that the returns required, again, thinking of this as sort of 1 in 10 of an -- a year, that the kind of returns we need to get to, to start delivering appropriate or exciting over cycle returns for investors is something we can do.

Now exactly how to moderate that, you're asking for too many unknowns. We're in a discovering market, but one that we like a lot better than the one that we're leaving, and that's our job, is to feather it correctly across all of those dimensions. Do we have ways to really run at this? We do. Do we have we ways to lay it off to other capital? We do. We'll have to think through all of that to create the right profile, the right risk and reward for our shareholders. That's our -- to me, that's just right at the heart of our job, and I think we know how to do it.

Meyer Shields

Hopefully, these are really quick. Steve, when you talk about -- or I guess in the press release, you talked about a $7.9 million impact from FX on the expense ratio or on the expense total, did that affect the expense ratio as well or just the number?

Stephen Robb

That will impact the expense ratio as well.

Meyer Shields

Okay. So that was something separate from the impact of FX on premiums?

Stephen Robb

Sorry, the $7.9 million on expenses is on expenses. FX impacts premiums, and I think Greg gave the adjusted growth in premiums adjusting for FX.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Perfect. I'll see if that adds together. Mike, when you talk about the diversification, am I correct in interpreting that as wanting to lower overall cat load? Or did you mean something different?

Michael McGavick

It's more about growing the contribution from other profitable lines in addition to continuing to be a -- having a leading position in many of the cat-affected lines.

Operator

So Mike, I'm just curious, if I look at your catastrophe loss from these events relative to what all the others have reported in the industry as a percentage of equity, it's right up there near the top. And I guess my question then to you is that, if that is a level of volatility that the shareholder -- that we need to absorb here given the book of business you have, and maybe I'm wrong in that statement, what type of return in equity do you need to deliver to investors in order to -- for us to accept that type of a risk volatility?

Michael McGavick

Yes, and as I said earlier, I'm not ready to establish what the new goal is, but I have noted that being already at the very bottom of the cycle, that the 10 was a good achievement for our broader book. And I do believe -- I'll give you an example, just go back to 2014, if you took that book and you took the profits delivered by each company and normalize it to the capital that we carry for both companies, you would have the '13 ROE in essence in. And now, we have a better expense, I saw these other things going forward.

So from my point of view, the book has shown the ability in the past on a pro forma basis to deliver returns that we think are directionally appropriate to what we need to do to make up for those 1 in 10 years when you have an event like this. That mix of business makes sense. Again, we'll calibrate it, going back to Ian's earlier question, we'll calibrate the exact degree to which we're cat-ier, not cat-ty and all that according to where we see the returns coming in and the opportunities be best to create the best balanced portfolio and the kinds of returns that over a cycle should make a person pleased to be participating with us.

Brian Meredith

Right, right. And I guess my other point -- question is the first point I made. Your volatility had a missed event. Is this indicative of kind of where we should expect in these type of events that you'll be at the very high end of the industry as a percentage of equity? Or is this just a confluence of things that happened here that would make it unusual this year is that high relative to industry?

Michael McGavick

I would say that this confluence makes it higher than the norm, but I would point to the fact that our disclosures about our PMLs would indicate that we're in that higher quartile. But this is a particular confluence of events, yes.

Jay Gelb

My questions have been answered.

Kai Pan

So just a quick follow-up with Steve on the tax rate. Is the fourth quarter tax rate going to be 0 or in the 4% to 6% range, similar to the third quarter?

Stephen Robb

So the 4% to 6% range will be for the entire year. That will give a benefit to the fourth quarter. I wouldn't want to tell you it's exactly 0, but we should be approaching that.

Michael McGavick

Yes, just a couple of thoughts. Obviously, that would -- it's late at night. We did want to -- as you know, we moved the call back when we realized that we had kind of squatted on Bill Berkeley's already announced time. So sorry about that, Bill, for causing that stress. We were glad to move our time, but sorry for the effect it has on everyone on the call. A couple of thoughts, number one, we're very -- there's no way to express how proud we are of our people. Our people just have the right focus at the right time all the time, and that's a cultural trait that you can't buy or can't pay for and we're very proud to have created it. Second, we've talked already about the strategies' evolution, and we think it's evolved to a point where we now are really prepared for the market that's been presented to us, and we think we know what to do.

We appreciate all the questions about what do you do next, but that evolves as the market evolves. In the end are a couple of points, that I'm just going to underscore it again. Number one, we like executing this strategy with the wind on our back instead of our face. That is a huge difference for a company like ours. But the last thought is the biggest one of all. Our industry and our governments need to step up more greatly to deal with these catastrophic events. We just aren't making the full difference that we could make for people. It comes through in the experience in Puerto Rico, where I think part of the answer to a lot of the questions is fundamental under insurance. It comes through in Houston, it comes through over and over, and it is forever the poorest among us who suffer the worst, and that is a disgrace and something we all need to do more work on. So those are the things I take away from tonight. I hope that's helpful, and thank you very much for your attention and your time.

