A Deep Dive In Offshore Drilling Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Earnings season approaches fast for offshore drillers and it’s high time to look at the industry trends and individual companies before they report their third-quarter results. We’ll start by discussing the oil market, proceed with the recent trends in the offshore drilling industry and discuss individual drillers.

Oil

Lately, oil has been able to settle above the very important $55 level for Brent oil (BNO). While I believe that a $60+ price is necessary for a true rebound in the offshore drilling space, the $55 level is very important for offshore drilling stocks. A downward breach of this important level will likely trigger a sell-off across all offshore drilling names as profit taking from shorter-term oriented traders will be exaggerated by short selling.

There is a decent chance that Brent oil will stay in the $55 - $59 range for quite some time. Oil has already been trading in a range near highs at the beginning of this year on the back of optimism on the OPEC/non-OPEC deal. At that time, there were not enough positive catalysts for additional upside, inventories remained stubbornly high and hedging efforts put a wall in front of the oil price.

The material spread between Brent and WTI (USO) offers some hope that U.S. shale firms will be more cautious with their expansion plans. The upcoming earnings season should provide more information on their plans in the $50-something oil price environment.

Short-term, oil-related news is dominated by geopolitical events, like tensions between North Korea and the rest of the world (although it has little to do with oil price, in my opinion) or tensions between Iraq and the Kurds (a bigger but waning influence on the oil price). The recent action by U.S. President Donald Trump, who decertified Iran deal, also provided support for oil prices.

I believe that counting on some major political conflict is not a solid foundation for a thesis. Personally, I’m not expecting any disrupting event (and neither does the market, or oil prices would have gone through the roof after Trump’s move). However, I’m not a political expert, so my opinion on this topic is just as good as anyone’s. I’d only note that odds are in favor of oil bulls here – if something happens on the political front, oil will go up. If nothing happens, oil prices will be determined by the supply/demand balance.

Meanwhile, Saudis look razor-sharp focused on ending the oil glut and bringing inventories to their five-year averages. The kingdom has certainly learned to respect market forces in recent years so we can assume that any exit from the current OPEC/non-OPEC deal will be gradual. None of the deal members want to disrupt the oil market once again by opening the gates after the first quarter of 2018 and flooding the market with oil. It is reasonable to believe that the deal will be either prolonged until the end of 2018 or that a very gradual exit from the deal will be negotiated.

Saudi Aramco is on track for the IPO in 2018 and Saudis definitely want to receive a good price for the company’s shares. Therefore, they have every reason to make the production cut deal work like clockwork. Obviously, the market is not balancing as fast as oil producers would have wanted, but there’s no other option than to continue the deal.

My base case for this year has been $52.50 - $62.50 for Brent and $50 - $60 for WTI. I underestimated the potential for the spread between Brent and WTI, which is currently a very important factor for the oil market. An almost $6 difference between two benchmarks puts significant pressure on the U.S. shale industry. I believe that we would have seen entirely different numbers in latest rig counts reports should WTI trade on par with Brent.

However, with rising Brent, upside for WTI should also be expected. Also, at some point, the spread will likely normalize to $3 - $4 or even less. In this scenario, a $62 Brent will go with a $58 - $59 WTI, which will be sufficient enough to provoke another wave of investments in U.S. shale.

With this in mind, I’m expecting $55 - $65 for Brent and $52 - $62 for WTI in 2018. In my opinion, further decrease in inventories helped by OPEC/non-OPEC deal will be partially offset by increased drilling (and hedging!) by the U.S. shale industry.

Oil price forecasts are notoriously difficult to make. One could even make a point that they are useless. However, I believe that you always need to keep in mind some kind of a base-case oil price scenario when evaluating drillers as oil price heavily influences future predictions for the offshore drilling industry.

In my opinion, the next year will bring a high enough oil price to support the ongoing trend of increased contract activity. However, I do not think that the price will be high enough to solve all the industry problems in just one year. With that in mind, let’s look at current industry trends ahead of Q3 earnings reports.

Industry trends

Jack-up market activity is rebounding. You can see the most recent evidence in the fleet status reports of Ensco (ESV) (here) and Rowan (RDC) (here). Ensco’s recent report contained 7 jack-up contracts and contract extensions and Rowan’s report has also been busy. The reason for this is obvious – jack-ups need lower oil prices to be economical so they are leading the recovery. The following chart from Borr Drilling, an industry newcomer specializing in jack-ups, is especially interesting:

Still, there’s no indication of higher dayrates despite the increased activity. With current dayrates for modern jack-ups somewhere in the $65,000 - $75,000 range, most new contracts are barely making any money. More contract activity and more scrapping are necessary to increase utilization and return the pricing power into drillers’ hands.

Floater market activity is also rebounding, although at a slower pace. Dayrates remain rock-bottom. Recently, we discussed two very important market indications provided by Ocean Rig (ORIG) (here) and Transocean (RIG) (here). Ocean Rig has won a short-term contract for Ocean Rig Poseidon at a dayrate (my estimate) of $116,000. Meanwhile, Transocean contracted Deepwater Invictus for two years with BHP Billiton (BHP) at a rate of $145,000. Previously, I believed that an established driller should be able to continue the work with its client (Deepwater Invictus has previously worked for BHP) at a rate higher than $150,000 for a 6th-gen drillship. However, this is currently not the case as highlighted by Transocean’s contract. A chart from the recent Seadrill (SDRL) bankruptcy-related filing (here) is also telling:

According to the chart above made by Houlihan Lokey for Seadrill, UDW floater rates remain stubbornly below $150,000. This is a warning sign for deepwater specialists like Transocean and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO).

The debt market is open for drillers. Recent deals by Diamond Offshore and Transocean showed that the debt market was ready to provide capital for drillers. Both companies got high interest rates but that was expected due to tough industry conditions. Diamond Offshore was able to sell $500 million of 7.875% notes due 2025, while Transocean sold $750 million of 7.50% notes due 2026. In my opinion, Noble Corp. (NE) could have tried to tap the debt market to push some maturities further into the future. Given the current oil prices, the window of opportunity should be still open.

Consolidation has begun. Ensco (ESV) has finally completed the merger with Atwood Oceanics (former (ATW)). So far, the stock market did not like Ensco’s idea and the stock has been punished ever since the merger was announced. However, it is a very important step in the industry consolidation with a much-needed removal of an additional competitor. Also on this front, Transocean reached a deal to acquire Songa Offshore. This is another deal that decreases the number of offshore drilling companies in the industry. In my opinion, both deals improve the situation in the industry, but more consolidation is necessary. Unfortunately, it is easier said than done. The recent Rowan-Maersk rumor has so far remained what it originally was – a rumor. Debt on balance sheets together with change of control provisions present an enormous hurdle for further consolidation efforts.

A newcomer may disrupt the jack-up market. Borr Drilling has acquired 22 premium jack-ups at a breathtaking pace. Now that the company will be trying to put these rigs to work, other competitors in the jack-up space will definitely feel the pressure. As I stated above, the jack-up contracting activity is on the rise, but the presence of a mighty newcomer in need of jobs will likely put additional pressure on the dayrates and keep them from increasing for some time.

Ocean Rig restructuring is complete, more to follow. Ocean Rig has completed its restructuring, almost completely wiping out its common shareholders. Seadrill has already filed for bankruptcy and the initial plan leaves a 2% stake for common equity (subject to bondholder vote). At the same time, Pacific Drilling ((OTCPK:PACDF), formerly PACD) is trying to save a bigger stake for the common equity. As highlighted by Ocean Rig Poseidon contract, such restructurings put additional pressure on the industry as post-restructuring companies are able to bid aggressively to keep their rigs working. However, the worst-case scenario did not happen – Seadrill will likely emerge from restructuring with a mountain of bank debt.

There is a light in the end of the tunnel, but caution is necessary. Recent data suggests that the bottom is in for the offshore drilling industry. Oil companies are slowly returning to the market as they need to complete their development programs and to replenish their reserves. They also have an incentive to secure rock-bottom dayrates which greatly help their bottom lines. However, drillers’ finances will continue to deteriorate. The main reason for this is that older, high-margin contracts are replaced by cash-breakeven contracts or are not replaced at all. Next year, all major drillers except Diamond Offshore are expected to post negative earnings. This trend may very well be continued in 2019.

Now that we have discussed the recent trends in the industry, let’s proceed with the discussion of individual names ahead of their earnings reports.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling will report its earnings on October 30 before the market open. The company’s shares have had a great run after reaching lows in mid-August. The strength of the company’s balance sheet and the absence of maturity problems were the main factors behind the stock’s strength. At the same time, Diamond Offshore badly needs to modernize its fleet. The company has only 12 rigs built post 2007. Six rigs are cold stacked, and five rigs were held for sale (for scrap value) as of the last fleet status report.

The writing is on the wall: Diamond Offshore must to something to enhance its fleet. Diamond Offshore has been a part of almost every takeover rumor in the offshore drilling industry. However, the company’s management team is the most conservative in the industry and it does not like current asset prices. Potentially, Pacific Drilling's fleet or Ocean Rig's fleet could be a good addition to Diamond Offshore’s fleet, but on practice there are many problems. The main one is that Diamond Offshore’s management wants dirt-cheap assets, which will likely be out of reach in both Pacific Drilling (after restructuring) and Ocean Rig cases – there’s little incentive for new owners to sell these companies for the liquidation value. Also, Diamond Offshore’s management team has several times commented that the 6th-gen drillship segment remains the most oversupplied one, so increasing exposure to this segment does not seem like the most obvious idea for the company.

Diamond Offshore is rumored to place a contract to build a floating factory in a Chinese yard. If the rumor is true and the floating factory concept is successful, the move will put Diamond Offshore ahead of its competition in the floater market. For me, this will be the main intrigue of the upcoming earnings report and the subsequent conference call.

Technically, the rally becomes overextended and might meet a major resistance level at $16. The nearest significant support is at $14. The stock is 50% above lows reached just several months ago, so any meaningful correction in the oil market will likely trigger a correction in Diamond Offshore shares.

Ensco

Ensco will report its earnings on October 26 before the market open. The company’s decision to acquire Atwood Oceanics has put a lot of pressure on its stock. The stock market is against the deal. Even the recent fleet status report, which contained 10 new contracts and extensions, did not provide much support for Ensco’s shares. In my view, the market is concerned both with the price that Ensco agreed to pay for Atwood and with the fact that Ensco will have to pay all Atwood’s debt due to change of control provisions.

Recent data on contract activity supports Ensco’s vision that the market is improving, but dayrates are not improving at all. Without higher dayrates, Ensco won’t be able to generate cash and justify the purchase of Atwood Oceanics. No doubt, the acquisition will be the central topic of the upcoming earnings report and the subsequent earnings call. I expect that Ensco’s management will highlight recent deals, speak about the positive outlook and talk about synergies with Atwood Oceanics.

I am mostly interested in the comments on the future of two Atwood’s 7th-gen newbuilds, which are the cornerstone of the transaction, as well as in Ensco’s opinion on Borr’s move to acquire a nearly 10% stake in Atwood before the merger was completed. I originally estimated that Borr’s move was a way to get a grip on Atwood’s jack-up fleet and I’ll stick to this version unless I see contradicting facts.

As we can see on the chart above, Ensco has long broken out of the previous upside channel and is slowly drifting towards previous lows near $4. The earnings report will be a chance for the company to tell its story and to persuade the market to take a second look at the company. The divergence between the oil price action and Ensco’s stock has recently been significant, so there may be a possibility for a catch-up play here assuming that oil stays around current levels and Ensco is able to calm investors during the earnings call.

Noble Corp.

Noble Corp. will present its financial results on November 2, after the market close. I have many times written that the company lacks a compelling story and, therefore, suffers additional downside. This is still the case. Compared to the peer group, Noble Corp. has a more difficult maturity schedule. I’d be very interested to know about the company’s plans to deal with this issue. As I stated above when discussing industry trends, the window of opportunity is open for drillers and I suppose that Noble Corp. should be able to tap the debt market for additional financing.

Another interesting topic is the Paragon litigation. As a reminder, Paragon was an ill-fated spin-off from Noble Corp. which headed to bankruptcy almost straight out of the gate. The main problem was, of course, the sudden collapse on the oil price front, which was exacerbated by Paragon’s management’s missteps. Paragon is supposedly trying to pursue a lawsuit against Noble Corp., but the information is scarce and the uncertainty weighs on the stock. I believe that the Paragon issue is by no means a danger to Noble Corp. and its current valuation, but more comments on this front from Noble Corp.’s management may calm investors and provide the much-needed support for the stock.

Currently, Noble Corp. shares are trying to break the existing downtrend which was formed despite the stability of oil prices. If this attempt is unsuccessful, Noble Corp. shares will have a significant risk of returning to the lows last seen in August.

Ocean Rig

Ocean Rig has not specified the date of the earnings release. Finviz estimates that Ocean Rig’s earnings will be out on November 2 after the market close, but, judging from past experience, such estimates on Ocean Rig may be widely inaccurate. Whenever it happens, the earnings report and especially the earnings call will be very interesting as Ocean Rig has just exited from the restructuring process. Now that former creditors have a significant control of the company, one can expect that Ocean Rig will become more investor-friendly and will share more information on its future. Specifically, I’d be interested to hear on the recent contract for Ocean Rig Poseidon and its dayrate and also on the plans regarding the company’s newbuilds.

The new Ocean Rig shares have recently started trading but are already trying to establish an uptrend on the back of rising oil prices. The company’s restructuring has provided a long runway for Ocean Rig, so short-term downside looks limited unless Brent oil goes back below $50 per barrel. At the same time, the future of Ocean Rig is less than clear given the many stacked rigs and rock-bottom dayrates for UDW rigs. It will be interesting to hear Ocean Rig’s comments on potential activist involvement, although I don’t expect that the company would go deep on this issue.

Rowan

Rowan will provide its first-quarter results on November 1, before the market open. The company is starting a new era in its life with the launch of ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Rowan and Saudi Aramco. I expect that a big part of the conference call will be dedicated to this topic and rightly so – the joint venture with the leading client in the jack-up space is putting Rowan ahead of many competitors.

Rowan shares have risen significantly from their recent lows and continue to trend in the upside channel. Just like in the case of Diamond Offshore, I’d be a bit cautious here as a major resistance at $14 is near and the stock will likely need an additional upside in the oil price market to continue its rally without a meaningful correction.

Seadrill

Seadrill is in the midst of its restructuring, so we should not expect earnings news from the company. I believe that the stock is not investable until the “new Seadrill” emerges out of the restructuring. However, Seadrill’s story should be followed by everyone interested in the offshore drilling space as Seadrill is a major company with modern fleet and a big influence on the market, especially after the restructuring is complete.

In my opinion, Seadrill shares continue to trade at elevated levels that do not represent even the best-case scenario, let alone the worst-case scenario which means zero recovery for current shareholders.

Seadrill Partners (SDLP)

The date of Seadrill Partners’ third-quarter earnings report is unknown. The company has successfully survived Seadrill restructuring and is now on its own. In this light, the company’s strategy is of outmost interest both for unitholders and for outside observers.

The stock market is clearly concerned about future distributions, so Seadrill Partners stubbornly trades at yields higher than 10%. I’d expect the stock to trade in the wide $3 - $4 range in absence of additional catalysts.

Transocean

Transocean will report its quarterly results on November 1, after the market close. Transocean’s earnings call will be one of the most interesting to hear. In recent calls, the company expressed great optimism about the upcoming offshore drilling market recovery. On practice, Transocean chose defensive deals, including the sale of the whole jack-up fleet segment to Borr Drilling and the acquisition of Songa Offshore, where the majority of value was in Songa’s backlog.

With Songa’s acquisition, Transocean became the leader on the backlog front. At the same time, the company has effectively capped its upside in case of a robust recovery, an action that is totally opposite to the company’s narrative in the previous earnings calls. In short, I expect more details on Songa deal and more details on the prolongation of the credit facility.

Technically, Transocean shares have already broken out of the upside channel and will likely need higher oil prices to return to the upside movement in the near term. Assuming flat to lower oil prices, I expect the company’s shares to drift closer to the major support level at $9.

I believe that we’ll see a very interesting earnings season in the offshore drilling space. Stay tuned and don’t forget to follow me for more on this fascinating industry.