Crude Oil - Dips Are A Buy, And Higher Prices Are On The Horizon

The price action in crude oil has been impressive. The energy commodity has a lot going for it these days after falling to the lowest price since 2003 in February 2016 when nearby NYMEX crude oil futures hit $26.05 per barrel. While the future is uncertain, and there is an excellent chance that renewable energy will displace oil as the primary energy commodity, over the coming months and perhaps years, crude oil is still a raw material that will attract increasing demand.

The Party Congress in China laid out President Xi’s plans for his “new normal” or slower but steady economic growth. The Chinese leader plans to expand the nation’s middle class and build a “world-class” military with a deadline of 2050. In the United States, economic growth continues to proceed at a moderate pace, and short-term interest rates are likely to rise for the third time this year at the FOMC’s December meeting. In Europe, economic conditions are improving and will likely lead to an end to quantitative easing and higher rates from historic lows that are currently at the negative 40 basis points level.

Economic growth around the world will lead to increased demand for energy and infrastructure building, and crude oil is likely to be a beneficiary. While the energy commodity is currently trading at double the level seen in February 2016, it is still half the price it was back in June 2014. $50 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX crude oil contract has been a sweet spot and pivot point during most of 2017, and now it seems heading for a test of the January highs at $55.24 per barrel. Crude oil has been in rally mode since late June, and all signals are telling us that any price corrections or dips could be a buying opportunity for the balance of this year.

A rally since the June 21 low

The rally in the crude oil market since June 21 has been slow and steady. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, NYMEX crude oil futures have been making higher lows and higher highs since it traded at a low of $42.05 per barrel on June 21 and on Tuesday, October 24 they were trading at the $52.50 level. The energy commodity rallied by almost 25% over the past four months. The highs for this year came in January when nearby NYMEX futures traded to $55.24 per barrel, and now the price appears to be on a trajectory to challenge and even surpass that level. The calculus of the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil is a multivariable jigsaw puzzle, and these days many of those inputs are pointing to a higher price.

Brent-WTI favors the upside, and the OPEC meeting will cause volatility in the spread

Approximately two-thirds of the world’s oil consumers use the Brent price as a benchmark for their consumption. While NYMEX WTI crude oil is up almost 25% over the past four months, Brent has done even better. Source: ICE

As the weekly chart of Brent crude oil shows, the price has appreciated from lows of $44.36 on June 21 to around the $58.30 level on October 24 after trading at a high of $59.49 per barrel at the end of September. Brent crude oil has appreciated by over 30% since late June. Source: CQG

As the chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil in the December futures contract shows, the premium for Brent has moved from the $2 per barrel level in late June to almost $5.90 on October 24. The strength in Brent versus WTI is the result of several factors. First, rising demand for industrial commodities from China has likely meant that they have been building their strategic petroleum reserves over recent months and demand for energy in the Asian nation has been increasing. Second, as the price of NYMEX crude oil rose above the $50 per barrel level, increased hedging activity from shale producers in the United States has depressed the price of WTI compared to Brent. Third, the current blockade of Qatar and the fact that President Trump declined to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement have caused political risk in the Middle East to rise. The Brent premium is often a sign of political risk in the region that has more than half the world’s oil reserves. Finally, OPEC’s production cuts at the beginning of 2017 have supported the price of Brent compared to WTI, and the market expects the oil the cartel to extend those quotas to the end of 2018 at their upcoming November 30 meeting in Vienna. The bottom line is that the trend and current level of the Brent premium over WTI crude oil is a supportive factor for more gains in the price of the energy commodity.

Processing spreads continue to signal demand

Consumption of crude oil around the world is ubiquitous. We are all consumers of the energy commodity as we drive automobiles; heat our homes, buy goods brought to market by trucks and other conveyances that are powered by crude oil products. Therefore, price action in the oil products market is often a sign of strong or weak demand for crude oil which is the primary input in their production. Source: CQG

Even though the peak season for gasoline demand in the United States is in the market’s rearview mirror, the gasoline processing spread has been rallying steadily and posting gains over the past four weeks. The gasoline crack spread was trading at the $17.90 per barrel level on October 24 compared to a high of $13 per barrel last year at this time. Source: CQG

At the same time, the heating oil processing spread at $24.10 level on October 24 was more than $7 per barrel higher than the same week in 2016.

Crude oil was trading at the $52.50 level on October 24 compared to a high of just under $51 per barrel during the same week in 2016. It is impressive that product crack spreads are so much higher than last year at this time with the price of crude oil higher, and it is a sign that demand for crude oil and oil products are supportive for an even higher price for the energy commodity in the weeks ahead.

Term structure is tight, and higher financing rates for shale producers could impact U.S. output

Term structure or the forward curve for crude oil often provides clues about the supply and demand fundamentals for the energy commodity. At times where futures markets are in equilibrium with supply and demand balanced or when supplies are higher than demand on a nearby basis, markets tend towards contango. Contango is a condition where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices.

At times when futures markets display concerns about the levels of nearby supplies compared to demand a condition of backwardation tends to occur. Backwardation causes deferred prices to trade at a discount to nearby prices. Source: CQG

As the chart of the price of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil illustrates, the forward curve has shifted to a backwardation as December 2018 futures were trading at more than a 50 cent discount to December 2017 contracts on October 24. The price pressure for the deferred contracts is partially the result of an increase in hedging activity by shale producers who are taking advantage of prices above the $50 per barrel level to lock in future prices. However, the same spread in Brent crude oil futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at just over a $2 per barrel backwardation on October 24. The bottom line is that tightness in the crude oil market is supportive for the price of the energy commodity for the coming weeks and perhaps the balance of 2017.

At the same time, last Friday, Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil rigs in operations in the U.S. fell by seven to 736. Last year at this time only 443 rigs were operating but the drop last week and over recent weeks could be a sign that drilling and fracking could have reached a critical mass at current prices. Moreover, last week, BNP Paribas the French banking giant that is actively involved with financing crude oil production around the world, announced they would step aside from business with U.S. shale producers. The bank has decided to pursue more profitable opportunities in renewable energy in China, Europe, and emerging market countries around the world. If other financial institutions involved in financing shale production follow a similar route, it is likely that the cost of financing for U.S. producers will rise and the output will slow causing, even more, tightness in the crude oil market leading to higher prices. When production costs of producers move to the upside, the floor price for a commodity tends to rise. The forward curve for both WTI and Brent crude oil is bullish for the price as are the declines in rig counts and questions concerning the future financing available to U.S. shale producers.

A bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart

Crude oil has rallied for more than four months making higher lows and higher highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price trend in NYMEX crude oil is positive, but it has risen to an overbought condition. At the same time, open interest or the number of open long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures has declined from an all-time high of over 2.489 million contracts on October 12. The decline of open interest is likely the result of profit taking by longs and short covering by shorts in the futures arena. However, rising price and falling open interest is typically not a bullish validation of a price trend. Meanwhile, the rally in crude oil has been slow and steady, so daily historical volatility has dropped to under the 13% level as of October 24 which is a very low level for a commodity that tends to display historical variance between 20 and 30% on a daily basis.

The daily chart for December NYMEX crude oil futures does not present a definitively bullish picture for the energy commodity at this time. The potential for a downside correction could be rising, but the price action on October 24 could be telling us the crude oil is about to make yet another higher high in the days ahead. The chart shows that December crude oil futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on October 24 as the price traded below the previous day’s low and closed the session above the prior day’s high.

I believe that the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures is heading for a higher high in 2017 above the January peak price at $55.24 per barrel. When you put together all of the pieces of the puzzle that create a robust picture for the fundamentals of the energy commodity a bullish case emerges. I am a buyer of dips in the crude oil market and expect to see the price north of $55 per barrel before the end of this year.

We received more supportive news for the oil complex on Tuesday when the API told us that crude inventories rose by just 519,000 barrels but gasoline and heating oil stocks dropped by 5.75 and 4.95 million barrels respectively. If the EIA numbers on Wednesday are anything like the API data, the 2017 highs may be tested sooner rather than later.

