Kimberly-Clark: Quality Name Starts To Look Interesting

While the company should do better on the sales front, appeal is increasing rapidly at these levels.

Valuations have come down a long way, as leverage is reasonable and cash returns to investors are disciplined.

Investors in Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) have turned bearish despite solid long-term growth prospects, although it is time for the company to deliver on these prospects. The company has been underperforming on the top line for a long time. Nonetheless, disciplined margins, cash returns to investors and growth prospects could indicate that shares could bottom at levels above the $100 mark.

At these levels, I am happy to initiate a modest position, looking to average down if shares drop further.

Great Growth Prospects, Little Growth

Kimberly-Clark is known for its products, from diapers for babies and the elderly, tissues and paper towels, among others. Its well-known brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle and Kotex, among others.

The strong global positioning, benefit from both population growth and the ageing of the same population makes that Kimberly-Clark should, in theory, deliver on impressive growth. For that reason, the company believes it can deliver on organic growth of 3-5% per annum going forward. Earnings should benefit from modest margin expansion, as share repurchases should benefit earnings per share growth on top of that.

The issue is that Kimberly-Clark is not delivering on this growth promise, with comparable growth being flattish in the first six months of the year, attributed to a competitive environment. On the bright side, the business is extremely profitable, as it posts a return on invested capital of 24%, and management's incentives are aligned with this metric. The company can simply deploy little capital, given it is not growing a lot, as it pays out nearly all of its earnings to investors in the absence of interesting investment opportunities.

That gives the company a lot of financial room to return cash to investors, in part in the form of a 3.4% dividend yield, as those payouts have been hiked for 45 years in a row now. A significant other portion of cash is "returned" through share buybacks, as Kimberly-Clark has retired one in every five shares over the past decade.

While these returns are to be applauded, the reality is that the company is currently posting sales of $18 billion, the same level as a decade ago, which is disappointing given the global positioning and healthy underlying market growth. As the business is essentially not growing at all, all of the reported earnings can be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases, at a rate of 5.5% per annum at this moment.

Trends Remain Dismal

Kimberly-Clark recently posted its third-quarter results, which are not that impressive. Sales were up a percent to $4.64 billion, but most of this growth was the result of the impact of a weaker dollar, as organic growth was positive but very modest. The company has seen some headwinds as a result of commodity price increases, offset by operating leverage which allowed operating earnings to increase by 2%, for fat margins of 18.4%. Strength was seen in consumer tissues and the professional segment, offset by personal care. In terms of geographies, developed markets were soft, offset by a resilient performance of the developing countries.

Net earnings were up by 3%, aided by a slightly lower tax rate as well as interest expenses, as earnings of $567 million translate into an earnings number of $1.60 per share. Reported earnings per share were up 5% as a result of growth on the bottom line and a near-2% decline in the outstanding share base, thanks to continued share buybacks.

The continued handouts to investors put some pressure on the balance sheet. Holding $655 million in cash, net debt stands at $6.99 billion. That excludes $1.28 billion in pension and other post-retirement related liabilities.

For the year, Kimberly-Clark sees earnings at the lower end of $6.20-6.35 per share, which implies an 18 times earnings multiple. The company reports EBITDA of around $4 billion this year, which works out to 1.7 times leverage based on financial debt, or at little over 2 times if pension liabilities are included, both being reasonable ratios.

Valuation Has Improved

While top line sales growth has been dismal or absent over the past decade, the company has delivered on margin expansion from the low teens to the high teens. This margin expansion, and a 20% reduction in the share count, have boosted earnings per share by roughly 50%.

The problem is that premium pricing remains almost an oxymoron in today's consumer staples market, as the combination of premium pricing and volume growth is pretty rare to find. Emerging and innovative companies which focus on environmentally friendly products or healthier alternatives can often gain market share from established players, a trend on account of which Kimberly-Clark is suffering as well.

While growth has been absent, the company's earnings per share have risen as a result of share buybacks and margin gains. Back in 2013, shares already broke through the $100 mark to hit a high around $135 in 2016 and earlier this year. Ever since, they have lost nearly a fifth of their value, currently trading at $112 per share, as investors are disappointment by the continued lack of earnings growth.

The 5.5% earnings yield is quite a bit higher than interest rates, as Kimberly-Clark continues to run a nice business, even if growth execution needs further attention and improvement. Multiples have compressed quite a bit compared to recent years, in part driven by continued disappointments, as current levels start to look appealing to me. At current levels I think KMB shares could be added to any dividend/long-term value-oriented portfolio, although I would not initiate a "full" position at current levels. If KMB hits the $100s in the coming weeks, I am adding some shares to my portfolio, looking to average down if they drop further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.