Real Estate Sector Top Gain Dog Is Uniti Per October Analyst Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 27.44% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big Dogs continue to rule the Real Estate sector.

The Real Estate sector has 9 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented 8 of them.

UNIT led in analyst estimated price growth and net gains to 70% calculated 10/18/17. ORC was top yield dog with 16.17% estimated.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.39% To 70.87% Net Gains For Top Ten Real Estate Dogs By October 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the Real Estate sector dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for October, 2018:

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $708.71, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for UNIT.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) was back on the list projected to net $231.37, based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for GMRE

CBL & Associates (CBL) was projected to net $229.71, based on a median target estimate from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed 19% more than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) was projected to net $204.91, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital (LADR) netted $179.13 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) was projected to net $159.82, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) netted $149.33 based on mean target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SNR.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $139.53, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $133.85 based on dividends, plus target estimates from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) was projected to net 123.52, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 October Real Estate Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Dog Metrics Sorted 10 Top Dividend Real Estate Stocks By Yield

Top ten Real Estate Sector dogs selected 10/18/17 by yield represented four of nine constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1] was the tops of four diversified REIT industry representatives.

The other three diversified REITs placed fifth, eighth, and ninth: Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [5]; CYS Investments (CYS) [8]; New Senior Investment Group (SNR) [9].

The lone industrial REIT leader placed second, Uniti Group (UNIT) [2].

Three of the top ten were residential REIT representatives that found themselves in third, seventh, and tenth places: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [3]; New Residential Investment (NRZ) [7]; Ellington Residential (EARN) [10].

Finally, two retail REITs placed fourth, and sixth: CBL & Associates (CBL) [4], and Washington Prime Group (WPG) [6], to complete the top ten October Real Estate dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Real Estate Dogs Showed 2.68% To 57.73% Upsides To October, 2018; (22) Downsides From Lowest Sixteen Were -0.68% To -7.39%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (23) A 2.7% Median Target Price Upside and (24) 13.57% Net Gain From 30 Real Estate Upside Dogs For October, 2018

Real Estate top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 18, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts' median 1-year targets reported by YCharts projected a 2.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.5% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year indicates no Dow-like overbought conditions for Real Estate top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts have proved best for more accurate projection estimates. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Predicted A 27.44% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector Stocks To October, 2018

Ten top Real Estate dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Real Estate dogs selected 10/18/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (25) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs Delivering 12.3% Vs. (26) 16.96% Net Gains by All Ten, Come October 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.44% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced Real Estate top yield dog, Uniti Group (UNIT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 70.87%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield dogs as of October 18 were: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); CBL & Associates (CBL); Washington Prime Group (WPG); CYS Investments (CYS); New Senior Investment Group (SNR), with prices ranging from $6.29 to $9.18.

Five higher-priced Real Estate dogs as of October 18 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); Ellington Residential (EARN); Uniti Group (UNIT); New Residential Investment (NRZ), whose prices ranged from $10.39 to $17.16.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

