Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week - Storage Injections In 2017 Vs. 2016

Peak storage is only expected to be 3.781 Tcf now.

It's safe to say now that EOS will be materially below last year's level by the middle of November. We calculate a 319 Bcf difference.

A storage report of +65 Bcf would be compared to +74 Bcf last year and +75 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +65 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Oct. 20.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 1 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of +64 Bcf.

We kept our estimates the same from last Friday. Here's a look at the difference in storage builds this year versus 2016:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

(Note: This takes into consideration storage change for 10/20 week, which is currently HFI Research's estimate. We publish this daily for HFI Research subscribers.)

As you can see above, storage builds have been 310 Bcf less than the five-year average, while 2016 was 549 Bcf lower. On a daily basis (or what we call structural deficit), this translates to ~1.53 Bcf/d versus ~2.70 Bcf/d in 2016. The lower structural deficit is the result of lower power burn demand so far in this injection season along with higher Lower 48 production. But the balance between the two have been offset by higher LNG exports and higher Mexico gas exports.

Over the next 4-weeks (Oct 27 week to Nov 17), we expect the structural deficit to improve to ~1.63 Bcf/d while 2016's SD falls from ~2.70 Bcf/d to ~2.14 Bcf/d.

It's safe to say now that EOS will be materially below last year's level by the middle of November. We calculate a 319 Bcf difference. Peak storage is only expected to be 3.781 Tcf now.

