Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q3 2017

With nine months of the year already behind us, it is time for me to highlight baby DivHut's quarterly dividend income/portfolio progress. Generally speaking there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis, as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him. Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spin-offs and a small buy I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily to achieve capital appreciation, but rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream.

With the stock market continuing to chug along, it was nice to see some impressive gains made in his portfolio that's only about two years old. As you already know, I never try and time the market nor my buys. I simply buy when cash is available and let time work its compounding magic. See, when baby DivHut was born, it could have been said - in fact it was - that 2015 wasn't the best possible time to invest. The energy markets were in a tailspin, and, if you recall, going into 2016, we were welcomed with one of the worst starts for the stock market as a whole. Of course, the upcoming U.S. election, at the time, was throwing a lot of doubt on stocks too. What I'm trying to say is that there will always be negative headlines and always a reason to not invest. Looking back, I'm happy to have started investing for baby DivHut soon after he was born and not wait for the "best" time to put his money to work. With that being said, let's take a look at baby DivHut's current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for Q3 2017.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV AbbVie Inc. 2.0590 $127.90 $197.87 $62.12 +$69.97

54.71% ABT Abbott Laboratories 9.1440 $343.82 $514.99 $37.60 +$171.17

49.78% CAT Caterpillar Inc. 15.5619 $1,049.76 $2,044.21 $67.46 +$994.45

94.73% EMR Emerson Electric Co. 38.2881 $1,998.10 $2,518.59 $52.19 +$520.49

26.05% GIS General Mills Inc. 16.0855 $905.75 $836.61 $56.31 (-$69.14)

(-7.63%) ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 6.3380 $536.52 $982.58 $84.65 +$446.06

83.14% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 8.5242 $858.84 $1,213.85 $100.75 +$355.01

41.34% MMM 3M Co. 1.0113 $193.43 $223.82 $191.27 +$30.39

15.71% PFE Pfizer Inc. 13.1226 $436.87 $477.93 $33.29 +$41.06

9.40% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 2.0312 $185.27 $179.25 $91.21 (-$6.02)

(-3.25%) UL Unilever Plc - ADR 13.4921 $539.20 $739.23 $39.96 +$200.03

37.10% VFC V.F. Corp. 30.0880 $1,890.20 $1,997.24 $62.82 +$107.04

5.66% YUM Yum! Brands Inc. 14.6334 $772.70 $1,114.63 $52.80 +$341.93

44.25% YUMC Yum China Holdings Inc. 14.3245 $324.66 $603.78 $22.66 +$279.12

85.97%

Total Investment Balance: $13,644.57

Gain or Loss: $3,481.55

Q3 dividend income: $77.30

Year-to-date dividend income: $213.57, which is on track to surpass his 2016 total.

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 42.28% $5,769.20 Consumer Cyclical 27.23% $3,715.65 Healthcare 17.62% $2,404.63 Consumer Defensive 12.86% $1,755.09

What do you think about baby DivHut's portfolio and sector allocations? I would appreciate any suggestions for potential stock picks as well. Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.