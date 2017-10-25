Estee Lauder Is The Best Of Breed - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 24.
Bullish Calls
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): Cramer likes the course of the business and their buyback.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR): "I think you're okay in Charter. Remember, there are a lot of cord-cutters and a lot of people worried about these companies, but they do have good businesses."
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): It's a buy at $189 but it's not as good as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP): Cramer likes their 5% yield. It's going to go down as the group is under pressure from rising interest rates.
e.l.f. (NYSE:ELF): It's good, but Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is the best of breed.
Bearish Calls
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY): No. Buy JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or Citi (NYSE:C) instead.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL): Cramer doesn't like the food stocks currently. Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) is the stock his trust owns and he thinks it's worth a buy.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up