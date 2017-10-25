Estee Lauder Is The Best Of Breed - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/24/17)

Don't buy Ally Financial when there's JPMorgan and Citi.

Oracle's business and their buyback is good.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 24.

Bullish Calls

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): Cramer likes the course of the business and their buyback.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR): "I think you're okay in Charter. Remember, there are a lot of cord-cutters and a lot of people worried about these companies, but they do have good businesses."

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): It's a buy at $189 but it's not as good as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP): Cramer likes their 5% yield. It's going to go down as the group is under pressure from rising interest rates.

e.l.f. (NYSE:ELF): It's good, but Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is the best of breed.

Bearish Calls

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY): No. Buy JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or Citi (NYSE:C) instead.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL): Cramer doesn't like the food stocks currently. Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) is the stock his trust owns and he thinks it's worth a buy.

