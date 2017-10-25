Insight From The Stellar Scientist Trader - An Integrated BioSci Investing Report

In the previous week, Dr. Tran BioSci of Integrated BioSci Investing had the honor to sit down with the expert, Decision Analytics in an interview. Our readers greatly benefited from his wisdom. His recommendation on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) proved correct. The stock increased 36% the following day (and reached its 52-weeks high) after the accurate forecasting of the phase 2 trial (which studied poziotinib as a treatment for non small cell lung cancer with exon 20 mutation).



In this report, we are delighted to have another bioscience expert, Biotech Beast (“BB”) to share his investing acumen with readers. As a scientist and trader, BB focuses on the trading around biotech catalysts, both clinical and regulatory.



Dr. Tran: We noticed that you published only 14 research articles since you joined Seeking Alpha in 2015. Is there a particular reason you chose to write fewer (yet stellar quality) research?



BB: Like many authors on Seeking Alpha my writing has been more of a side project although hopefully, I will have time to write a little more often in the near future. I don’t write about every stock I invest in or buy. I have of course owned stocks outside of the healthcare sector since it is important to diversify but you won’t find me writing an article about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).



Dr. Tran: Why do you focus on the trading of biotech stocks around catalytic events? Can you elaborate on the lucrative rewards of the “binary event” trading for investors who are new to the life science sector?



BB: I focus on biotech stocks with upcoming catalysts because I like the excitement that comes with it. These stocks routinely trade up or down 60-80% (or more!) on the announcement of results from a clinical trial or the news that the FDA has approved or rejected their new drug. For those who are new to the sector, it is worth noting you should invest in these small biotech companies only what you can afford to lose. I do invest or trade in more boring stocks but no one wants to read my thoughts about Pfizer’s (PFE) dividend yield.



Dr. Tran: What is your most notable experience with a positive catalyst trading (and its story)?



BB: I recall playing the outcomes of a phase 3 trial of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LXRX) telotristat etiprate back in August 2015. The drug was being studied in cancer patients with carcinoid syndrome (and is used to reduce the number of bowel movements by inhibiting the metabolism of tryptophan to serotonin).



Previous data had come from two small studies which included very few placebo patients, but the drug seemed to work and was more likely to work in patients where a reduction in urinary HIAA (a metabolite of and marker for serotonin production) was seen. The totality of that data combined with the change in the biomarker (urinary HIAA) made me think the drug would be successful in a pivotal phase 3 study called Telestar. The drug did indeed work and I bought some call options shortly before the readout. I closed out my position soon after the results for a profit that was about double what I might have made if I had just bought the stock.



The experience was notable mostly because I had begun due diligence on the catalyst just days prior to the readout, and sold my options very soon after. The potential loss is usually higher with options so I don’t use them very often anymore. I still use put options when I feel a stock may fall following the outcome of a catalyst. I hadn’t checked in with Lexicon since (but I looked up the drug recently and see it was approved in February this year). That was good news for Lexicon shareholders and patients.



Dr. Tran: What are the criteria you look for when you research promising bioscience firms?



BB: I’m very data focussed. If I think the drug will work because of the data, I will buy the stock heading into the catalyst. I’ve initiated long positions in companies which don’t have the best reputation (because I felt their drug would work). I once went long with CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) even though I knew the CEO at the time, Jim Bianco, had previously been voted the worst biotech CEO of 2012. Heading into the results from the Persist-1 study of pacritinib in myelofibrosis, I felt the drug would beat placebo. Pacritinib did trump placebo, but Jim Bianco and CTI lived up to their reputation.



The initial press release noted that pacritinib yielded a response rate greater than placebo, which was statistically significant; however, the response rate itself was not even disclosed. The stock popped a little, but it probably could have gone up more if the company had just disclosed the data investors had been waiting for. I got out for a small profit (and consider myself lucky), because the data was disclosed four days later in a 10-K filing (and were criticized leading to a drop in the stock).



I suppose the lesson is when you trade a lousy stock like that, you need to keep it on a “short leash.” I would never hold a stock with a reputation and management team like CTI long-term. I’ve raised my standard regarding what I will buy for a short term trade following the lesson. Nevertheless, I still sometimes buy stocks with a bad history provided I like the data.



Dr. Tran: Let’s talk about your investing recommendation on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). What is it about these firms that attract you?



BB: What attracted me to DBV and Aimmune was that these two companies were clearly in a race (and there was some clinical data there to analyze). I felt that anyone willing to do their due diligence on the two companies could likely come up with a prediction for how the race might play out (and thus develop a profitable trade strategy).



Such a situation does not occur with every catalyst, the outcome of some catalysts simply cannot be reliably predicted (for example, the outcome of a phase 2 trial of a drug that works by an entirely new mechanism of action).



As we saw last Friday (October 20) DBV has now produced data which was disappointed, thus leading to a boost in Aimmune. The story isn’t over yet though (and anyone who has followed the story may be able to make additional trades heading into future clinical and regulatory catalysts), thereby benefiting further from the due diligence already done.



Dr. Tran: You recommended investors with Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) back in May. The stock increased by 117% for the past 6 months. We are interested in their lead drug, Corplex donepezil (that can potentially be used to treat Alzheimer). Can you elaborate on the highly profitable Alzheimer market (and where the said drug fits in)? Are there any compelling facts about this investment that readers should know? Should investors continue to hold the firm after the robust runup?



BB: I still like Corium, even at the current price. The firm’s patch formulation of donepezil is an alternative to oral donepezil. And, it may be used in patients who tolerate the oral drug poorly due to gastrointestinal side-effects. I am not sure if physicians would prescribe the patch first without trying oral donepezil, even if the drug has good insurance coverage, but the Alzheimer’s market is quite large so Corium doesn’t need to get every patient to switch to their drug.



The company is planning to run a pivotal bioequivalence study on Corplex donepezil in 2018, which if successful would support approval. Notably, the design of this pivotal study is similar but simpler than the study the company just completed. The probability of success in this pivotal study is thus quite high (so the run-up may continue).



Dr. Tran: In the SA Pro article, you successfully guided investors away from the financial calamity that comes subsequent to your research on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), published almost two years ago. Can you share with us your wisdom on this firm?

BB: I think Cara has a drug which was worth evaluating in a variety of pain indications. I didn’t like the way the firm had analyzed and presented some of the clinical data it had collected at the time from a phase 2 trial in bunionectomy. I also didn’t like that an upcoming study included multiple dose groups of their drug, yet there was no placebo arm. This sort of behavior continues to this day with this company.



In June, Cara reported phase 2b results from a trial of their drug in osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. The trial failed. And yet, the company noted that the drug produced a statistically significant reduction in pain in the subset of patients with osteoarthritis of the hip. There is no biological rationale as to why the drug might work in osteoarthritis of the hip and not the knee (and the benefit over placebo was minimal). Cara attempted to enhance the apparent benefit of the drug, by modifying the Y-axis of a graph of the data. These attempts were ridiculed (and some analysts removed the pain indication from their financial models completely).



Interestingly, CR-845 still has potential in the pruritus indication; however, I think investors should look for companies which don’t engage in spinning the data to the extent which Cara did. For the purpose of a short-term trade, there is nothing wrong with a long in Cara (for those who feel the outcome of an upcoming catalyst might be positive). In fact, the firm’s propensity to spin data might work in the favor of longs in the short-term.



Dr. Tran: Back in August, you published a balanced and insightful research on Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Notably, their lead ophthalmologic drug, Omidria, doesn’t generate robust sales. Would sales significantly increase in the future? And, are there other catalysts (or molecules in the pipeline) that can substantially improve the company’s prospects?



BB: Omidria sales might continue to increase provided the company secures additional reimbursement for the drug. That is a big uncertainty (and I don’t think the outcome of that can be reliably predicted). As a result, I have told investors to wait on the sidelines before entering the stock.



OMS-721 is the pipeline member which has attracted attention from investors and traders. We should be seeing more data from additional patients in the phase 2 IgA nephropathy trial of OMS-721 in early 2018 (and soon after results from a phase 3 trial in the same indication). Positive results from these additional patients in the phase 2 study will surely be well received (and bode well for the outcomes of the phase 3 study). Of note, data from the first cohort of patients in phase 2 were positive.

I still recommend a long in Omeros once we enter the New Year (it might be cheaper around that time, because the company may fail to come up with a solution which the market likes regarding Omidria reimbursement).



Dr. Tran: You covered Transition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTHI), a company that focuses on the development of Alzheimer and diabetes treatment. We concur with your thesis that TT-401 is a promising antidiabetic drug (in which Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) partnered up with the company for further development). Interestingly, Transition was later acquired by Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK). Were you surprised by the buyout? And, do you believe this M&A would add further value to Opko?

BB: The buyout of Transition by Opko surprised me because although TT-401 produced positive results, Eli Lilly chose not to continue this partnership. Readers (who commented on the article I published) noted that the data from TT-401 probably weren’t strong enough to compete with Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) semaglutide. Interestingly, in the 420 patients trial, TT-401 was superior to a GLP-1 agonist called exenatide in terms of weight loss and equivalent in terms of HbA1c reduction (even the weight loss seen with semaglutide in its phase 3 program has been better).



Opko apparently sees the potential for TT-401 (now referred to as OPK-88003). The company is also developing TT-701 (or OPK-88004), a selective androgen receptor modulator for benign prostatic hyperplasia. TT-701 has data from a 350 patients study conducted back when the drug was in Eli Lilly’s hands. TT-701 was shown to increase lean muscle mass but not change or even reduce levels of prostate serum antigen. These data and the potential of both drugs is noted in the corporate presentations from Opko: the company is still upbeat about the value it plans to derive from the acquisition. And, I believe Opko will get its money’s worth from this franchise.



Dr. Tran: Is there any promising upcoming catalyst that readers should be aware of? What are your recommendations?



BB: I have written twice about Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), which has 3 upcoming catalysts. The results of an interim analysis of their drug AXS-02 in two phase 3 trials (is likely to be reported in late Q4’17 or Q1’18). Topline data from AXS-05 in another phase 3 trial is expected in Q1’18. I like to invest in stocks which have multiple catalysts within a short period (since if one turns out for the worse, the downside in the stock is often limited due to the presence of another catalyst soon after). It is worth noting that limited downside might mean a 50% drop rather than an 80% drop (and that probably applies to Axsome).



In this case, AXS-02 and AXS-05 are completely unrelated drugs (so the failure of AXS-02 doesn’t impact the probability of AXS-05 in its trial). Also, because the data expected in Q4’17/Q1’18 from AXS-02 is interim data, a likely result is simply that the enrolment does not need to be adjusted (which should be considered as positive by the market). A negative result would be the early stoppage of either phase 3 trial due to futility. I do recommend a long in Axsome as we are near year-end.



Thank you to Dr. Tran for the interview, I have enjoyed reading your work (and urge readers to check out his articles as well as his marketplace service).



Dr. Tran: Thank you BB. I appreciate that you took the time to share with readers your insight and investing prowess.

