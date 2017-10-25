Bank Of America: 2025 - A Portfolio Analysis

A look at shareholder value and why I expect it to continue and increase.

I believe these factors will help push Bank of America's growth even further than it has over the last 8 years and I dive into the why.

As the company nears the end of its restructuring initiatives, it is going back on offense, boosting loan offerings, digitizing consumer banking and increasing shareholder value.

Bank of America has performed solidly since the global financial crisis 8 years ago and I believe it will continue to do so for the next 8.

(Author Note: This is article #2 of a series of 10 articles on undervalued value stocks I will be releasing over the next two months to form my 2020 investment portfolio; comments and feedback welcomed!)

#1: Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is the 2nd largest US bank by assets and is on a steady uptrend following the global financial crisis. With millions of customers and trillions in assets, the bank is redirecting its focus from cost cutting initiatives and restructuring efforts and getting back on offense with efforts to digitize, increase its loan portfolio with online loan tools and penetrate new markets, both domestically and internationally.

I believe these efforts turn a page in the bank's story of growth and we should see an acceleration as the company takes advantage of current economic conditions and growth and reemphasized shareholder value. After defensive measures led the way for the last 8 years, here's what I believe will drive the next 8.

Key Growth Factors

Consumer Banking

With global growth and economic stability on the rise since the global financial crisis in 2008, deposits are being driven by steady job growth and, trailing yet increasing, savings and wage growth. This has led to a steady increase in deposits over the last 10 years, driving up assets allowing for greater leverage and uses.

(Source: Author generated/Company filings)

A steady rise in average deposits is expected as the Federal Reserve normalizes interest rates prompting customers to prioritize deposits and interest-bearing savings accounts over cash or other assets.

Digitization

The bank has worked hard to push digital services for its customers' financial operations which allows for better margins as it automates jobs otherwise held by tellers and bankers and closes financial centers in lightly populated areas, evident by an additional 118 branch closures in Q3 FY 2017.

(Source: Company slides)

As the company works to continue and digitize its banking operations, I expect to see a further organic cost cutting and a boost to operational efficiency. Consumers seem to be adapting fairly quickly with a quick rise in payments and transactions, and current and future generations are expected to keep that trend going.

Loan Growth

For the better part of the last 5 years, debt per capita has soared due to the easy and cheap availability of credit, surge in student debt and auto loans, and a growing recovering mortgage business.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With the explosion in easy credit and anxious customers, the bank's debt offering, at a significantly higher interest rate than it pays for deposits, will set the tone for increased interest revenues moving forward as credit cards, auto loans and student loans take a bigger piece of the debt pie.

Other Factors to Consider

Besides the aforementioned factors I believe will be the key driver of Bank of America's growth, there are several other noteworthy factors influencing the bank's overall sales and profit growth.

Expense Management

As global growth concerns hit late 2015 and early 2016, major financial institutions looking to stay ahead of the curve began aggressively cutting costs with headcount reduction and non-interest expense control. Bank of America has done so successfully, but as management's plan was done slowly and carefully, the bank still has room to cut costs if the need presents itself.

Mortgage Business

The US mortgage business is still booming since the housing meltdown in 2008, and steady high home inflation, population increase and overall financial gaps will continue and drive mortgage growth moving forward. A key note for premium growth in the area is the recent and likely future deregulation of key debt segments within the financial industry. However temporary, this will aid overall sales growth in the segment over the next few years.

Looking Ahead: Sales and Profits Implications

As Bank of America moves ahead with its digitization efforts and expense control, we see a direct effect on sales and profit growth, increasingly exceeding expectations.

Sales growth is expected to increase at a rate of around 5% through the next few years due to the aforementioned factors.

(Source: Author generated / Bloomberg)

EPS growth is expected to remain stable at a 5-year growth rate of 8% due to quality expense control alongside sales boosts.

(Source: Author generated/Bloomberg)

I expect the company's overall financial performance to remain on the uptrend for the upcoming years given the present growth factors.

What Is A Bank To Do? Shareholder Value

Financial services companies as a whole don't have massive R&D departments or demand for high-expense innovations every few months; therefore, they focus on returning the majority of their cash to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchase programs.

The company announced it is upping its annual dividend 60% and boosting its share repurchase program from $5 billion to $12 billion. The company is now expecting to pay $0.48/share annually for a yield of 1.75% and its share repurchase program will reduce outstanding shares by about 4.5%, returning value to shareholders and boosting EPS.

As financial conditions get better and potentially looser capital requirement are put forth by the governing agencies, the bank is expected to continue and increase its dividend payments and share repurchase programs to return cash to shareholders.

Valuation

The bank's solid EPS growth with increased sales and expense control alongside share repurchases brings me to value Bank of America at a range of $40.00-$45.00 per share, assuming global growth stays on track.

Conclusion

Bank of America's return to offense after years of being focused on cost cutting and restructuring has me more optimistic than ever on the bank's future. Solid organic growth from loans and deposits, along with rising interest rates and efforts to digitize, improving margins and closing of branches are major tailwinds for the US's second largest bank through the next 8 years.

I believe it truly is, The Bank of America.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.