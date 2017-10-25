Scorpio Bulkers A Great Play On The Dry Bulk Sector - J Mintzmyer's Idea Of The Month
| About: Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.
SA Marketplace author J Mintzmyer continues with his idea of the month: Scorpio Bulkers.
Dry bulk is not a sexy sector, but it does have the best growth potential.
