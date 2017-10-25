How To Enjoy GE's Dividend Cut

If GE cuts its dividend I know exactly what I'm going to do; clarity.

General Electric (GE) has been punished recently. John Flannery, Chairman and CEO, didn't pull any punches a few days ago:

This was a very challenging quarter. While a majority of our businesses had solid earnings performance, this was offset by a decline in Power performance in a difficult market. Our Industrial CFOA*-a) for the quarter was down principally because of lower Power volume, resulting in lower earnings and higher inventory. We believe that the new leadership team at Power and the cost actions that we are taking will better position the Company in 2018 and beyond.

You don't need any imagination. It's easy to see, and a 3rd grade kid could have used a crayon to draw this.

The big question now is about the dividend: Will it be cut, or not? We'll come back to that but first, what caused this drama and pain?

Lipstick on the Pig

We can talk about 11% gain in Orders from 3Q16 to 2Q17 or the 3% gain in Backlog 3Q16 to 2Q17. Adjusted earning are expect to be down $1.05-$1.10 per share, down from a previous range of $1.60-$1.70 a share. On the other side we can talk the $20B in "business exits" or almost anything else. But the bottom line? There's not enough lipstick to cover this pig.

As is typical, all this cutting of GE by analysts is pretty much after the fact that GE has been doing very poorly. That said, is there room for GE to fall more?

While a falling price would increase the dividend yield, with a 4.3% yield, the market is already telling us that the dividend is getting risky for GE.

Things are not completely in crisis mode and this isn't a catastrophic failure. Still, is the boat still floating?

Don't Expect Much

Well, a quick look at F.A.S.T. Graphs spooked me but didn't completely freak me out. Here's a quick view and then I'll follow up with a few quick notes.

First, GE's blended P/E ratio is nearly 20 right which is rather far above the 10-year average of just over 16. This is performance that doesn't the financial crisis which would make the gap larger.

Sidebar: Here's how F.A.S.T. Graphs calculates P/E:

...by blended P/E ratio, we mean a weighted average of the most recent actual reported earnings plus the closest quarterly forecast earnings. This gives the most weight to the past “actual” reported earnings, but also includes an appropriate consideration of the company’s continuing earnings power post their last report. For most companies, the blended P/E ratio calculation will be using a moderately higher denominator than trailing twelve months. In other words, we believe the blended P/E ratio calculation is based on a more current level of earnings.

Second, I like the AA- credit rating and the $200B+ market cap. It does give me a little bit of a warm and fuzzy. I don't feel like GE is going to suddenly flame out; it's big.

Third, if GE can manage to "hold on" and simply regress to the mean P/E of of around 16, then GE can pull off around a 4% annualized gain through the end of 2019. If GE can muddle through, you can maybe stay floating too.

Gambling Versus Timing

That said, the real question for most investors is all about the dividend. Here's what I think makes sense.

If you think that GE is going to cut the dividend and you're waiting, then keep a couple of things in mind. If they do cut the dividend then the price is probably going to fall. So if you sell after the cut you'll probably take a capital loss from where we're at today at about $22. On the other hand, if they don't cut the dividend, the price will likely go up. Either way, I don't see GE holding at $22, or staying flat. There's a certain element of gambling from here.

Now, if you're thinking about buying GE right now then you could start to buy in with maybe a 1/4 position. In full disclosure, I'm not going to do that.

Instead, I'm going to wait.

Here's the reason. If GE cuts the dividend, I expect the price to drop below $18, or perhaps even down to $15-16 depending on how deeply they cut and the language used around the size and full purpose of the cut. I want very clear language and a very clear plan that's not just about the money. I want to know that I'm not gambling but instead I'm timing things to catch the wave.

More importantly, there's some wonderful research that indicates that buying after dividend cuts can be very strategic.

...investors should buy stocks on dividend cuts, particularly those that have underperformed significantly ahead of the announced dividend cut, that previously had a very high yield, and those that cut their dividend by 60% or more.

This research was based on European stocks but I feel confident that a similar pattern would be found with U.S. stocks too. It makes a lot of sense to me.

Summary

If you are holding GE and are waiting for a cut announcement before selling, consider both the probability of a cut and also the probability of a capital loss (or gain). If you're in a tax-free account, one option is to sell now and wait for the smoke to clear. Then, decide if GE makes sense forward. The more you can move into a holding pattern, the better.

If you don't have any GE at this time, you might wish to only get into a partial position and then wait. If there is a cut, the price should fall and you'll get a better price with much better potential for gains. If there is no cut, you can likely still buy early enough to enjoy some upward momentum. However, this more conservative approach of buying after a "no cut" decision will likely reduce your potential capital gains. That decision can be balanced with the peace of mind as the smoke fills the air.

I want to be as clear as I can here. I have no intention of buying GE until there's more clarity on the dividend.

In fact, I have no intention of buying GE at any price above $20, no matter what news I hear from GE. I'll start to get interested if GE falls below $18 and very interested below $16. If there's a dividend cut, and GE goes below $15, then I will likely buy a starter 1/4 or 1/2 position.

Even with the best possible news, I am uncomfortable with GE. It's a giant, and the potential is there, but I'm not in any rush. This is a long and slow story. It'll take many quarters to play out, if not several years. I will use the news about the dividend (cut vs. no cut) to my advantage.

Emotions are running high with Mr. Market and GE. There might be a great opportunity to get a great price from panic selling. There might be an opportunity to average down. There might be an opportunity ride the wave upward to a better sell price, if you're looking to get out. I'll be patient here. I'm not worried whatsoever but I am excited at getting a bargain. We'll see.

