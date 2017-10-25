Citron Chimes In On MiMedx. Countdown To Formal Investigation. $3 Price Target

Citron has read emails and lawsuits from the many employees who have been intimidated by MiMedx management to conduct dirty business.

In this report, Citron introduces another shadowy company that was started by a MiMedx employee and a MiMedx consultant BUT is in an unrelated industry.

We believe the research that has been done on MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) and the many columnists accurately capture the many dark sides of MiMedx and their use of captive 3rd parties to inflate their financials.

In this report, Citron introduces another shadowy company that was started by a MiMedx employee and a MiMedx consultant BUT is in an unrelated industry. The only problem is - they are registered with the FDA to house MiMedx products.

Citron has read emails and lawsuits from the many employees who have been intimidated by MiMedx management to conduct dirty business.

Citron will not let the tactics of MiMedx aggressive management intimidate the truth out of the market.