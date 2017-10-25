GE: Nothing Close To Fair Value

It is simple math: General Electric (NYSE: GE) is expected to generate about $7bn of operating cash flow from its industrial operations this year, and that comfortably covers some $4bn of capital expenditures, but yields only $3bn of free cash flow that has already been allocated to dividend payments under the key assumption that dividends received from GE Capital will not provide any relief in the fourth quarter, and excluding pension contributions.

(Source: The Daily Reckoning)

That picture clearly emerged from the latest call between the management team and financial analysts last week.

As you know, based on its quarterly payout schedule, GE currently needs $8bn annually, or $0.24 a share on a quarterly basis, to pay out dividends to investors -- and now the real risk is the quarterly dividends will be halved.

Worse than expected

It could be worse, but it doesn't look good for shareholders.

Management did a good job by simply managing expectations on Friday, both with analysts and reporters, but nothing convinced me that GE is ready for a u-turn. Maybe I am too bearish, but certain existential problems go to the heart of cash flow management, also because GE is finding it incredibly difficult to manage working capital efficiently, which is a very common hurdle nowadays in the supply chain.

Receivables and inventories have risen on the back of soaring revenues, while I find it amazing that there is not a single mention to changes in payables in its latest trading update.

How about a detailed analysis of working capital management?

Well, never mind -- the new GE needs time to get the house in order, and more disclosure here could force the bears to draft even more bearish scenarios, after all.

Yield

When revenues rise, so does short-term credit booked as trade receivables, and those cash outflows should be offset, fully or at least partly, by surging payables. However, GE's problems are more deeply rooted, apparently, and chief executive John Flannery clearly said that cultural issues top the list of things that his team ought to sort out as soon as possible.

That is hard to quantify in terms of upside/downside, so let's move on to what we know.

Given its current price -- which on Tuesday hit a new multi-year low of $21.8 -- GE stock yields about 4.3%, and that is surely too high, when you consider that stocks of solid investment grade rated firms are very unlikely to yield more than 3.6% Exxon Mobile (XOM), and then 2.3% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on a forward basis for GE would be more appropriate due to a free cash flow profile that offers very little reassurance, if any -- and then, let's be very clear here, GE doesn't offer any credit rating arbitrage opportunity.

(Source: YCharts)

Hopefully, the chart below will help you understand how far GE's gone in terms of dividend risk, given the ideal yield it should offer, which indeed should be around 2%, on a forward basis.

That is where some of its main industrial competitors -- Honeywell (HON) Boeing (BA) 3M (MMM) -- trade, anyway.

(Source: Hedging Beta)

If you tweak down some key assumptions in the excel calculator shown above -- in order to reflect a yield that should more properly reflect its average yield in recent years (just a tad over 3%) -- it is easy to speculate that Mr. Flannery will announce a dividend cut of about 50% as soon as next month (which implies a dividend per share of about $0.125 quarterly).

And if it is not enough?

Such a move would leave GE having to deal with cash outlays from financing activities that it could easily afford next year, when, as Mr. Flannery said, normalized operating cash flows will be much, much higher than in 2017.

Sounds familiar, ah?

Maybe it does, but here the problem is that if a 50% cut ensues, nobody really knows how the stock would react. And what if, over a short period of time, the stock drops, say, to $19 or $18 after the dividend is chopped?

How will management act then?

(Source: Hedging Beta)

I simply do not know, but what I know is that A) a yield lower than 2%, and possibly closer to 1%, or even 0%, would be better, to start with, given its "comps", if GE is truly committed to delivering value in terms of capital appreciation and B) bond market traders and investors didn't like what they were told on Friday, but I was right on 20 September to argue that GE debt was much more appealing than GE equity.

(Source: boerse-berlin)

That still applies, unfortunately for shareholders, and apparently GE stock is nowhere close to being cheap enough for me to place a buy order, although arguably it is getting closer to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.