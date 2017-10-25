Reaping The Wind And Sifting The Sun With YieldCos

I’m not sure whose fault it was, my wife or mine, but we missed our I-94 exit south in Michigan. (For the sake of domestic tranquility, enough said on that subject.)

No problem, Google Maps routed us to Rte 421, then Rte 43 in Indiana. (When you’re retired, a half hour lost is not really a big deal, right?) Anyway, it would be a good way to see rural/small town America -- or so I thought.

Near Chalmers, north of Lafayette, I began to notice dozens of white swirling apparitions on the horizon -- like battle robots out of a James Cameron film. Huge wind turbines towering over the corn and soybean fields as far as the eye could see.

Once home, I did some googling and found we had stumbled onto the 500 megawatt (MW) Meadow Lake Wind Farm, a sprawling complex of over 300 wind turbines spread out over portions of 3 Indiana counties.

Meadow Lake generates enough power for 132,000 average Indiana homes. It’s still growing and plans are that it will eventually be one of the largest wind farms in the world. (So much for the rural pastoral scene)

The complex is owned and operated by EDP Renewables North America, a subsidiary of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCPK:EDPFY).

Does Meadow Lake herald the future?

Since wind and solar are now among the cheapest ways to generate electricity it’s not surprising to find huge wind farms like Meadow Lake springing up across the U.S. (and globally). Somewhat less visible, at this point, are solar facilities. They're around, but fewer in number and less obtrusive than wind turbines.

Well, putting up a wind turbine at your house is pretty much out of the question. (Try getting that by your HOA) Solar panels, however, are a lot less obtrusive so I expect solar will eventually have a brightest (pun intended) future.

Unlike fossil fuels, wind and solar do not need to be mined, refined, transported, and burned. Instead, this “fuel” is delivered free to site. Oh, I almost forgot: There is also no polluting ash, heavy metals, particulates, carbon dioxide and other nasties to worry about.

Nothing new about the wind and the sun, of course. But since they keep getting cheaper and better, expect to see a lot more electricity generated from them.

For income investors, this brings up the question of fossil fuel oriented MLPs -- a favorite yield class. Maybe they will they go away someday. With that in mind, here are some ideas on how to begin transitioning out of fossil fuel-based income investments and into renewable ones.

The YieldCo Concept

YieldCos (a relatively new term) are dividend paying growth-oriented public companies which hold renewable powered electric generating facilities. They are created by a parent (or sponsor) which, having completed wind or solar facilities, then "drop-down" the facilities to their YieldCos. The YieldCos then create long-term contracts to supply electricity to customers such as utilities and other organizations. These contracts generate predictable cash flows from which distributions are paid to shareholders.

Like MLPs, YieldCos are pass-through entities (avoiding double taxation). Distributions to shareholders for both MLPs and YieldCos are often generous.

Since most new electricity generating facilities nowadays are wind or solar YieldCos have a steady supply of projects to pick up from their parents. This means YieldCos not only pay generous distributions but also can grow distributions by acquiring new facilities.

The parent company benefits as it raises money when it sells its newly created facilities to its YieldCos. Often the parent will retain an ownership percentage in order to generate income for itself.

SunEdison gave YieldCos a bad rap

The parent/YieldCo relationship can be abused though. SunEdison (SUNE), a poster child of mismanaged solar companies and now bankrupt, created two YieldCos back in 2014 and 2015: TerraForm Power (TERP) and TerraForm Global (GLBL). When SunEdison spectacularly crashed in 2015, TERP and GLBL, which were financially entangled with their parent having bought overpriced assets with large amounts of debt, crashed also. TERP and GLBL's stock prices cratered and both suspended distributions.

Thanks to SunEdison, the term YieldCo became severely tarnished. Investors justifiably asked, “Where is the yield in YieldCos?” Often wind and solar energy were blamed but the real culprit here was mismanagement.

Though SunEdison is now bankrupt, TERP and GLBL continue to own valuable assets and cash flows. More on this later in the article.

Three promising YieldCos to consider

Founded in 2012, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) is a $2.1 billion company which owns and manages a portfolio of 20 wind facilities in the U.S., Canada, and Chile. PEGI's total current capacity is 2,736 MW. The company sells its electricity to utilities along with public and private entities. (Customers include Wal-Mart, Amazon, and many others)

PEGI has long-term fixed-price contracts (Power Purchase Agreements or PPAs) with most of its customers. These contracts provide predictable cash flows from which the company then pays distributions. PEGI currently yields 7.1% and has raised its distribution every quarter since March of 2014.



PEGI has a pipeline of new projects it expects to acquire from its parent, Pattern Development. Each acquired project enhances PEGI’s cash flow and distributions.

Aesthetics? Well, those monstrous (up to 500 ft or more in height), whirling dervishes sticking up into the sky can hardly be called beautiful. Even environmentalists are less than totally enthusiastic as they can kill birds and bats. Arguably though, they don’t look any worse than the corn and soybean fields beneath them. I’m sure landowners think the additional income is beautiful.

Founded in 2015, 8point3 Energy Partners L.P. (CAFD) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR). The company owns, acquires, and operates solar energy generation facilities (nine utility-scale solar energy projects) in the U.S. The market cap is $1.2 billion. According to the company's October 4, press release, it currently has interests in 946 MW of U.S. solar assets.

CAFD’s electricity is sold to utilities, government, and private entities, usually with long-term PPA contracts. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. CAFD has raised its distribution every quarter since October 2015 and currently yields 7.0%.

The name, 8point3, denotes the number of seconds it takes sunlight to reach the earth and the symbol CAFD means Cash Available For Distribution -- hey they got creative.

Presently, there are some uncertainties. CAFD waived its right to buy some FSLR and SPWR drop-down projects (slows growth but avoids debt). Deprived of cash, the parent companies got into a huff and may sell their ownership positions in CAFD leaving CAFD without parents. Stay tuned.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is a Canadian-based publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates renewable power facilities in North America, South America, and Europe. BEP is 61% owned by its parent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). Most of BEPs assets are hydroelectric (a legacy, but often overlooked renewable). BEP, however, is now starting to add wind and solar to its portfolio.

BEP has raised its quarterly distribution every year since 2014 and currently yields 5.4%. Due to the long life of its assets, the percentage of ROC (Return of Capital) in its distributions is small.

Earlier this year, Brookfield announced that it intended to acquire controlling interests in SunEdison’s beleaguered YieldCos, TERP and GLBL. It has just closed on the TERP transaction, acquiring a 51% interest. TERP's facilities will add 2,600 MW of (primarily U.S.) wind and solar to BEP’s holdings. BEP “continues to progress” on the GLBL acquisition.

BEP is a member of the well-established and highly-respected Brookfield family of companies. The fact that Brookfield is now starting to acquire wind and solar assets lends legitimacy to the rise of these renewables.

Some additional notes

Many investors (I’m one of them) do not like companies which issue K-1s so it’s worth noting that at tax time PEGI and CAFE both issue 1099s rather than K-1s. BEP does issue a K-1, but the company attempts to avoid UBTI (Unrelated Business Taxable Income) -- one of the more detested features of K-1s.

PEGI is a pure wind play and CAFD a pure solar play while BEP is mostly hydroelectric though TERP and GLBL will increase the wind and solar components. BEP is the most conservative investment of the three.

The future for wind and sun electricity generation is golden

Wind and solar have become mainstream in the last couple of years and are now one of the first go-to sources for new electricity generation projects. Meadow Lake is just one manifestation of things to come. Look for much more in the future.

As fossil fuels fade, new doors will open for investors. Carefully selected YieldCos are one way income investors can participate in the renewable energy revolution. Renewable YieldCos can provide both income and growth.

Last but not least, these are also investments you can feel good about. With fossil fuel pollution killing an estimated 9 million people in 2015 properly selected YieldCos are a way to profit and do the right thing.

Disclaimer: This is an "overview" type article. Investors looking to invest in these or other YieldCos are strongly advised to do more due diligence before investing. SeekingAlpha has several other articles on YieldCos by authors who go into greater detail than I have here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP, PEGI, CAFD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.