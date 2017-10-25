Market's Rotation Into Industrial Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (10/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, October 24.

The market rotated into industrial names like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) which went up on good earnings, thereby pushing the Dow up further. "When a company like Caterpillar or 3M reports a magnificent earnings quarter, this market takes what they say as gospel and assumes that the global economy has gotten stronger. If economies around the world are in better shape, investors have no use for steady-eddie drug stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), no matter how good they are," said Cramer.

Caterpillar and 3M closed up 5% and 6% respectively while JNJ and Eli Lilly closed down 1.4% and 2%. There were four main factors that drove the market towards industrial names.

Global Economy: Strength in the worldwide economy leads to overall strength in industrial stocks like Caterpillar and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). "These companies have cut costs to the bone. Their managements have been waiting for this moment, right now, when things get better. Here it is," said Cramer. With more infrastructure projects, the industrial stocks will grow further. Buybacks: Companies are buying back their own stock which reduces the supply. "When you add another couple of managers trying to do the exact same thing to the exact same stock, there's simply not a lot of supply around, and that's how some company as big as 3M could rally $13 in one session," added Cramer. Upside surprise: The size of upside surprise in earnings matters. Consumer stocks beat earnings consistently but they don't surprise the markets. "If you're 3M or Caterpillar and you run lean with new products and low inventories, you can raise prices and have spare capacity to meet demand, then you can report a relative beat that's so huge it will turn your stock into a magnet for money." Guidance: It's not just about the one beat but future earnings surprises as well. "A worldwide expansion means these companies could have several more beats just like this one, versus the anemic numbers they had the year before," said Cramer.

The industrial stocks are going up due to the weak dollar, buybacks and cost cutting measures. Cramer thinks this move is far from over.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Cramer decided to re-look at two former market darlings - GoPro and Fitbit. These are the two most popular dogs of the tech sector. Both these stocks have bounced off their lows.

GoPro went public at $24 in 2014 and rallied to $98. Right after that, the founder sold 5.8M shares of the company which led to a breach of shareholders' trust. It had sub-par growth and weak product launches in 2015 and 2016 which led to more than 90% loss in value of the stock to $7. Since then, the stock is coming back thanks to restructuring, cost cutting and diversifying into new product lines. The stock is up 32% from its lows and trades at 17 times earnings. Cramer thinks it can be bought here.

Fitbit also went public in 2015 with a bang at $20 and then rallied to $50. After the first earnings report, the stock got hit constantly for high expectations. Weak quarters, overlooked products and analyst downgrades led to the stock losing 90% of its value to bottom at $4.90 per share. It is up 24% from its bottom currently. "Fitbit's recovery has been more short-lived, but improving earnings and takeover rumors have driven the stock back to palatable levels," said Cramer.

"I think GoPro has really turned things around here. I wouldn't be averse to putting on a small position before the quarter. But Fitbit? I think it still has a lot of wood to chop, so to speak," he concluded.

Off the charts

Cramer said it's good to be skeptical when everyone is euphoric. He went to the charts with the help of technician Carley Garner to find out about the direction of the market.

On the surface, the market is good with bullish expectations and strong earnings. Historically, October has been the least volatile month and with that comes higher chances of a pullback. "Historically, periods of minimal volatility lead inexorably to periods of surging volatility, and when that happens, stocks tend to sell off, as many investors can't handle that turbulence," said Cramer. Calmness breeds complacency and he did not want to be complacent.

Garner looked at the implied volatility of both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P500. The implied volatility of Nasdaq 100 is at a low level of 12% only for the fourth time in a decade. S&P500 is at 8%. This signifies lack of fear. "Put it all together and Garner finds it hard to imagine how this market could become less volatile. But she thinks it can easily get more volatile, and when that happens, there's a decent chance that we will indeed get hit with a pullback," said Cramer.

The dollar trades inversely with S&P500 and the past five years show that the dollar rallies in late October and early November. To add to this, the monthly chart of S&P500 shows that RSI is overbought at 80 for the first time since 2007. "A reading over 70 is rare and signals that we're pretty overbought, meaning we've come up too far too fast," said Cramer. This has happened just 3 times - the dotcom bubble in 1999-2000, financial crisis in 2007 and oil implosion in 2014.

Both these are close to their ceiling of resistance and are overbought. Bottom line is that the rally may have a shorter shelf-life. "I'm a little more optimistic than that because the earnings from some of these great American companies have been so breathtaking. But you need to hear Garner's message because complacency, for all of us, is dangerous," concluded Cramer.

Off the tape

Cramer went off the tape to review the privately held Bluestone Lane. Cramer interviewed founder and CEO Nick Stone of this coffee chain that is gaining traction. It's a boutique coffee chain that has 11 stores and seven cafes in New York.

"In this world, where we're seeing continued automation and efficiency, I think people like a little dabble of human connection from that seven to 10 minutes a day, a refresh. And it was really out of self-necessity that we created the brand and I think that's continuing," said Stone.

He added that after coffee has been commercialized, people are looking for a more immersive experience with a human connection, personalized services, healthy foods and an upscale environment. Stone added that they have not spent money on marketing. "You don't need to in this market because ultimately, if your customer demographic, like ours, is a millennial customer, they're probably very attuned to using social media. And if you produce a great experience, then they'll more often than not tell their friends and they will broadcast via social media," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): With 4% yield, the downside has been overdone.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK): It's a pre-clinical drug stock which is difficult to recommend.

Square (NYSE:SQ): They are not undervalued anymore. It's a winner but not worth buying at current price.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): Hold for more upside.

