I recommend a HOLD now due to valuation but I believe HES is attractive for the long-term under $40.

The Liza field and potentially the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent can be called a real game changer for Hess.

Hess Corp. said on Monday it would sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy for $650 million. Aker BP in $2 billion deal to buy Norway unit.

Hess Corporation is a US based independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Investment Thesis

Hess Corporation (HES) is a US based independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Market capitalization is $14.16 billion, which qualifies the company as a large-cap stock. Hess Corporation attracts investors because of its diversified revenue streams and the ability to enhance total returns through dividends ($1.00 per share and per year or 2.22% annually).

HES data by YCharts

HES is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in the oil recovery.

The company is rejuvenating itself by shedding non-core assets such as the offshore North sea or the Permian EOR, to cut debt to a more manageable level. This is an ongoing process that will take time, of course, but the company is clearly active on this front, especially with the recent divestitures news presented below.

Most significantly, the new project in Guyana (Stabroek block) -- Phase I to be completed in 2020 -- will provide a strong future production that will boost revenues significantly even assuming $50 per barrel. The Liza discovery is probably just the tip of the iceberg and further discoveries will enhance reserves and production down the road, in my opinion. HES is small enough to profit plainly from such first-class field and I believe it is the correct time to accumulate the stock.

Independent oil & gas companies

Hess Corporation is part of a global study, which includes eleven O&G companies listed below:

Presentation and recent divestitures news

Note: The company last presentation "Barclays CEO energy-power conference SEPTEMBER 7, 2017" has been used for this presentation.

Hess Corporation assets are focused in 6 areas (Onshore and Offshore):

1 - Deepwater Gulf of Mexico: Stampede.

The Stampede field is one of the largest undeveloped fields in the Gulf of Mexico (300 - 350 MMBOE gross recoverable). Hess Corp., is the operator and has 25% WI. First oil 1H 2018; peak net rate ~15K Boep/d.

HES is also active in other deepwater fields in the Gulf of Mexico (T-Bell, Conger...)

The deepwater Gulf of Mexico, net production averaged 51,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day over the second quarter, as planned shutdowns were successfully completed at non-operated host facilities for the Conger and Llano fields.

The deepwater Gulf of Mexico is an important asset for HES that will be a great production support while the company is proceeding with its transformation.

2 - Offshore North Sea Chalk: Valhall & South Arne.

Valhall: 2017 net production 25 - 30K Boep/d.

South Arne: 2017 net production 10-15K Boep/d.

However, HES is seen exiting the North Sea.

News: Oil firm Aker BP in $2 billion deal to buy Norway unit of Hess.

Aker BP has agreed to buy the Norwegian unit of U.S. oil firm Hess in a $2 billion deal, the companies said on Tuesday. Hess is the latest global oil company to abandon or scale back its presence in Norway, following partial divestment by BP (BP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Hess separately announced a cost cutting program and said it also plans to sell its 61.5 percent stake in Denmark's South Arne field. "With the continued success of our asset sale program, we are focusing on higher return assets and reducing our break even oil price," Chief Executive John Hess said in a statement.

This new divestiture is quite important because it will generate probably ~3 billion total when the Denmark's South Arne field will be sold as well. This cash capital increase will allow the company to reduce its debt and have the cash sufficient to finance exploration CapEx, notably for its new projects such as Guyana.

3 - Offshore West Africa: Equatorial Guinea.

The company announced that:

Oil producer Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy for $650 million. The company, which reached a $200 million tax settlement with Equatorial Guinea earlier in the day, said net production from the assets averaged 28,000 barrels of oil per day. Hess holds an 85 percent interest and is the operator of the Ceiba and Okume fields. Tullow Oil holds a 15 percent interest and Equatorial Guinea holds a 5 percent carried interest.

4 - Offshore Asia Pacific. Gulf of Thailand: Malaysia Gas - North Malay Basin & JDA.

HESS has a strong relationship with Petronas. The company and its partners made 9 discoveries, with full field development expected in 3Q'17; net production up to ~165 MMCFE/d.

2017 net production ~80 MMCFE/d

Hess is the operator with 50% interest and Petronas is our partner with the remaining 50%. We are still in the process of commissioning the field and expect net production to reach its planned plateau rate of 165 million cubic feet a day of natural gas during the third quarter.

This NG gas asset is also part of the core assets that will support the company to turn the corner.

5 - Onshore U.S.: Bakken and Utica.

Hess has a strong presence in the Bakken.

Hess control ~556K acres as an operator with 75% WI. 2017 production is estimated at ~105 K Boep/d with a goal to achieve ~175 K Boep/d.

Hess is the strongest operator in the Bakken with more drilling spacing units in the Bakken than any other operator.

Presence in Utica shale basin:

Hess control ~ 30K net acres with 50% WI. 2017 net production 15-20K Boep/d.

On April 4, 2017, The company launched a successful IPO called Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) that generated ~$175 million net to Hess Corp.

The company is active in the Utica shale play.

In April, we successfully completed the initial public offering of Hess Midstream Partners LP resulting in net proceeds of $175 million to Hess Corporation. The MLP structure will allow us to further unlock value with a combination of embedded growth in EBITDA as Bakken production continues to increase and through future drop downs.

Recent divestiture.

In June 19, 2017, Hess sold its EOR (enhanced oil recovery) assets to Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for ~$600 million.

John B. Hess, CEO, said in the 2Q'17 conference call:

Second quarter net production in the Bakken averaged 108,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared to 106,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the second quarter of 2016. For the full year 2017, we forecast Bakken production to average approximately 105,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the high end of our previous guidance of 95,000 barrels to 105,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to strong performance by our Bakken team and results of our new completions.

6 - Offshore South America: Guyana/Suriname. A project of a paramount importance for HES: A game changer.

Hess owns 30% of the Liza/Paraya/Ranger prospect. ExxonPhillips (XOM) is the operator.

6.6 million acres ~1,150 GoM blocks

Liza one of the largest oil discoveries in the last 10 years

Four oil discoveries to date

Liza, Liza Deep Payara and Snoek − 2.25 to 2.75 billion BOE gross discovered recoverable resource.

First oil by 2020.

Also, HES owns 33% in the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent to the Liza, in Suriname.

In June, we also sanctioned the first phase of a planned multi-phased development of the Liza Field, which is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately $3.2 billion for drilling and subsea infrastructure and will develop approximately 450 million barrels of oil, with first production expected by 2020. The development will utilize a leased floating production storage and offloading vessel that will have the capacity to process up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

Again, this is what make Hess Corp., an exciting long term investment in my opinion. The liza/paraya/ranger project and potentially the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent can be called a real game changer for Hess, with approximately ~2.5 Billion Boe gross so far and probably about to be even bigger.

Case 7: Hess Corporation - Technical Analysis

HES is trading now at its strongest line support. However, the chart shows clearly a descending broadening wedge pattern which is considered bullish midterm. The upper target should be around $50 (sell signal) and secondary support around $43 (buy signal).

However, depending on the oil price and production/revenues after these divestitures indicated above the stock may eventually re-test the lower support line around $36, at which point I recommend a strong buy.

Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Hess Energy 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.54 1.94 1.69 1.39 0.99 1.22 1.20 1.39 1.28 1.22 Net Income in $ Million −389 −567 −279 −1,821 −509 −392 −339 −4,892 −324 −449 EBITDA $ Million 314 405 533 −1214 119 204 262 −857 512 398 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.37 −1.99 −0.98 −6.43 −1.72 −1.29 −1.12 −15.81 −1.07 −1.46 Cash from operations in $ Million 436 640 282 623 −60 197 332 326 349 165 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 5.38 5.30 4.91 4.32 3.63 3.13 2.70 2.25 2.02 1.89 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −875 −472 −681 −312 −680 −418 −197 −161 −41 −315 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.51 0.93 3.01 2.72 3.56 3.10 3.53 2.73 2.69 2.49 Long term Debt in $ Billion 5.98 5.96 6.55 6.59 6.59 6.55 7.34 6.81 6.79 6,73 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 283.5 284.3 283.5 283.0 299.8 313.2 313.2 313.5 313.9 314.4 Oil Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 361 391 380 375 350 313 314 322 311 300 Global liquid price ($/b) 45.04 56.40 43.43 46.37 28.50 41.91 41.50 39.20 48.61 45.74 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.74 4.49 4.02 4.16 3.42 3.58 3.20 3.37 3.20 3.19

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

The second quarter cash flow, net cash provided by operating activities, before changes in working capital, was $332 million. Total liquidity of $6.8 billion, including available committed credit facilities and debt of $6.035 billion in June 30, 2017. However, the company received in August approximately ~$600 million from the sales to OXY.

2 - Free cash flow

HES is not generating free cash flow and it is a definitive weakness. HES is paying around $314 million annually in dividend that it basically cannot afford to pay. The result is that net debt has increased sequentially since 1Q'16.



3- Quarterly Production

This is the sensible point that will plague HES for many quarters. If we look at the recent divestitures the company is selling about 25%-30% of its production.

Conversely, the company is indicating that the 3Q'17 will be a major inflection point in term of production growth with 295k Boep/d to 305K Boep/d excluding Libya.

Production from the North Malay Basin Full-Field Development is expected to more than offset the impact of the sale of the Permian EOR assets, as well as a now completed unplanned 10-day shutdown in July at the JDA in the Gulf of Thailand to replace a flare tip.

Given the strong performance of company's Bakken wells in the first half of the year, we forecast net Bakken production for the third quarter to average between 105K - 110K Boep/d which is consistent with the 2Q'17.

For the full year 2017, we now expect net production of 305,000 to 310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day excluding Libya, which is at the upper end of our previous guidance, even with the sale of our Permian EOR assets that have a net production of approximately 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The question is how low production will be early 2018 after so many divestitures going on? I think the 3Q'17 conference call will help greatly.

Commentary:

Hess Corporation is taking active steps to mitigate its concerning debt situation discussed above and it is paramount if we want to consider HES as a long-term investment.

Since June the company has sold or is about to sell:

1 - On June 19, 2017, Hess sold its EOR (enhanced oil recovery) assets to Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for ~$600 million.

2 - On October 23, 2017, Hess said it would sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy for $650 million.

3 - On October 24, 2017, Oil firm Aker BP in $2 billion deal to buy Norway unit of Hess.

4 - Hess separately announced a cost cutting program and said it also plans to sell its 61.5 percent stake in Denmark's South Arne field.

This is a total cash of approximately $3.25 billion (excluding South Arne future sale) that will be used to reduce net debt and finance capital expenditures.

The company indicated that the debt reduction was a priority and it seems that they will be able to execute it, while saving enough cash on hand to finance a busy exploration CapEx and pay for dividends.

I was hesitant to invest in HES because of the growing net debt level and lack of strong production catalysts, but no more.

The company will probably cut significantly its net debt soon, after a number of divestitures indicated above that will provide approximately $3+ billion even growing to $5+ billion early next year.

The liza/paraya/ranger project in Guyana and potentially the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent in Suriname, can be called a real game changer for Hess and it is the primary reason why I believe HES is a good investment now.

However, I recommend a HOLD now due to valuation but I believe HES is attractive for the long-term under ~$40. One important factor that should be memorized when it comes to oil investment is that we must always watch the oil prices like a hawk and adapt our investment to the volatile oil situation.

