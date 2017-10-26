This Fertilizer Company Will See Its Net Debt Evaporate

This will be the start of a quick deleveraging process, aimed at reducing the multi-billion dollar debt related to the large expansion projects which will now start to contribute.

Introduction

OCI (OTC:OCINF, OTCQX:OCINY), the Dutch fertilizer company, reported on its financial results for its first semester, and I was looking forward to see if the company is finally in a position to tackle its net debt. I didn’t have very high expectations for 2017, but 2018 and especially 2019 should be much better. In another article which was published earlier this year, I compared the expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) with OCI, as both companies have now completed (or are about to complete) their investments in new production capacity.

(Source: Euronext.com)

OCI’s main listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where it’s listed with OCI as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is almost 600,000 shares per day, for a dollar volume of in excess of $12 million. The current market capitalization is 4.38B EUR, or approximately $5.12 billion using an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.17.

The results: Much better than expected

OCI reported a 4.5% revenue increase to almost $1.03 billion, which resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of almost $316 million, an increase of in excess of 8%. The adjusted net income increased to $47 million, but the reported result at the bottom line showed a net loss of $35.1 million, or almost 17 dollar cents per share.

The difference between the adjusted result and the reported result hasn’t been explained by the company, so I’m figuring out what exactly the adjustment is related to, thus I will just continue to use the "reported results" for the cash flow result as well.

The total net loss was approximately $22 million, and whilst an operating cash flow of $46 million might seem to be "fine but not great", it’s worth mentioning a large part of the underlying cash flow was actually invested in OCI’s working capital position (due to higher receivables and a higher inventory level because of the increased production capacity). Adjusting the operating cash flow for these elements, OCI actually generated $180 million in adjusted operating cash flow (which includes "neutralizing" the tax bill, as OCI paid $2.4 million in taxes, even though it received a $23 million tax credit in the first half of the year).

After deducting the $87 million in capital expenditures, the company generated adjusted free cash flow of $93 million, which actually is an excellent result. The net debt didn’t decrease just yet, as pretty much the entire adjusted FCF had to be "invested" in working capital elements (higher inventory levels, and waiting for $52 million worth of invoices to be paid by clients), but OCI seems to have turned the corner and the deleveraging process can start.

The expansion projects are almost completed

The new Iowa plant is now up and running (but is still ramping up to full capacity), which means the last real expansion project has now been completed. Firewater LLC, the 50%-owned subsidiary, is still completing the construction of the Natgasoline plant in the USA, which should produce 1.75 million tonnes of methanol per year (almost 900,000 tonnes attributable to OCI, which will result in an attributable revenue increase of $360 million per year using the current methanol price of approximately $400/t!).

(Source: Company presentation)

Keep in mind, Natgasoline is treated as an equity investment through a 50%-owned subsidiary. This means the construction capex is kept out of OCI’s cash flow statements, but it also means the cash flows from Natgasoline won’t show up as additional operating cash flow either. You will only see Natgasoline pop up when it pays a dividend to its co-owners. Considering the long-term nature of these dividends, I will treat them as operating incoming cash flow rather than as investing or financing cash flow. That being said, I’m not expecting any dividends to be "upstreamed" before 2019.

(Source: Company presentation)

The only expansion project which has now been sanctioned is the refurbishment of a second methanol production line at the BioMCN plant in Europe. This would increase the methanol production capacity by 435,000 tonnes per year, resulting in additional revenue of in excess of 170M EUR per year (using the current methanol prices). Unfortunately, OCI hasn’t provided a breakdown of the production costs at the plant, but assuming an operating margin of 25-30%, the annual EBITDA contribution could easily be 45 million EUR per year. Not bad for an investment which is expected to cost 100 million EUR. The BioMCN capacity increase should be completed by the end of next year.

Investment thesis

I might have been a bit harsh for OCI in the chat function of European Small-Cap Ideas, as I said I thought 2017 would be a "lost year" for the company, but I was wrong. Adjusted FCF of $93 million is much better than I expected, and this doesn’t even take a full six months of production at the new Iowa plant into consideration.

We could now perhaps aim for a free cash flow result of $175-200 million for this year, increasing to in excess of $200 million in 2018, as the Iowa plant will start to generate more free cash flow, whilst the new Natgasoline plant might also pay a first dividend to its co-owners (although I would only expect this to happen in 2019. Any payment in 2018 should be seen as "bonus".)

OCI is turning the corner, and just like CF Industries, it doesn’t even need higher fertilizer prices to perform well. It will be mandatory for the company to use all incoming free cash flow to reduce its net debt from $4.4 billion at H1 2017 to hopefully less than $3.25 billion by the end of 2019 (which doesn’t take any fertilizer price increases into account) in order to obtain an investment grade rating.

