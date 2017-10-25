Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Anabasum Is A Pipeline In And Of Itself

While there are several risks involved, I believe readers would do well to purchase pilot positions in the near term.

Mid- and late-stage studies in several indications should be launched in the near to medium term.

Results for anabasum in dermatomyositis were quite encouraging and might be one of the reasons that institutional demand for the offering was strong.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) has fallen by 15% year to date and 20% over the past year.

CRBP data by YCharts

Today, the company successfully priced a secondary offering, raising $32.5 million in the form of 4.65 million shares sold. Strong pricing (discount was not steep) leads me to believe that there was significant institutional demand. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional 697,500 shares, while net proceeds should slightly exceed $30 million.

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $43 million, which management stated would last into the fourth quarter of 2018. The recent secondary has likely extended that operational runway or could be a reflection that increased expenses are expected. Net loss for the quarter was a bit above $7 million.

Less than a week ago the company reported positive results from their 16-week mid-stage study of lead candidate anabasum in dermatomyositis. This serious autoimmune condition is typically associated with skin lesions, photosensitivity, hair loss, ulcers, muscle inflammation and weakness. The condition is thought to affect up to 70,000 people in the United States and the 5-year survival rate is 70% (10-year survival rate of 57%). Standard of care drugs include immunosuppressive agents which can have significant adverse effects.

22 adult patients were enrolled and randomized one to one to receive anabasum or placebo. Notably, all patients had severe disease and extremely severe skin symptoms even though most (19 of 22) had been treated with immunosuppressive drugs. Using the CDASI (Cutaneous Dermatomyositis Disease Area and Severity Index) activity score, mean improvement of 9.3 points for treatment with the study drug was observed. This compared favorably to a 3.7 point decrease for patients receiving placebo, with results reaching statistical significance (p=0.04). Also, it was encouraging that anabasum did much better in several secondary endpoints that were also studied while also being well tolerated (no dropouts or serious side effects observed).

Figure 2: Graphic on primary endpoint measure (source: corporate presentation)

Also in October, the company made a key addition to its Board of Directors in the form of Paris Panayiotopoulos, who is well known for his role as President and CEO at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Takeda for $5.2 billion earlier this year).

Keep in mind that dermatomyositis is only one of several indications being addressed with anabasum.

Figure 3: Anabasum pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

In regards to cystic fibrosis, three abstracts will be presented at the upcoming North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference November 2nd through the 4th. Positive data was announced earlier in March for a phase 2 study - a clear reduction in the rate of pulmonary exacerbations requiring treatment with IV antibiotics (or any new antibiotics) was observed, as was a consistent reduction in inflammatory biomarkers.

Figure 4: Promising initial results that led to a planned phase 2b study (source: corporate presentation)

Encouraging results in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis have already been reported and we should receive further updates from an ongoing open-label extension study. 43 adult patients were enrolled and randomized in a 2:1 manner to anabasum and placebo arms, respectively. Again, the drug candidate was well-tolerated, while skin thickening significantly improved as reflected in the mRSS (modified Rodnan skin score) measure. Several other measures weighed heavily in favor of treatment with anabasum as well (HAQ-DI, FVC% predicted, MDGA, PtGA) which clearly reduced skin inflammation and fibrosis. The planned phase 3 study will enroll 300 patients and will be conducted in a randomized, double-blinded placebo-controlled design.

Figure 5: Improvement in the same measure to be utilized as the primary endpoint in the pivotal study (source: corporate presentation)

A look at institutional ownership is quite interesting, with notable funds such as Knoll Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and Point 72 Asset Management holding significant positions.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term, taking advantage of weakness resulting from the offering. While it might appear that there is an absence of near-term catalysts, I still believe the stock should appreciate as pivotal studies are initiated and the company makes the transition to becoming a late-stage biotech firm. A phase 2 study in SLE (systemic lupus eythematosus) and pivotal trial in systemic sclerosis should be initiated in the near term. If data in several indications continue to be encouraging and is confirmed in late-stage studies, anabasum could have significant commercial potential considering the large patient populations being treated (figure 3).

Risks are many - with pivotal studies being initiated, I expect cash burn to increase significantly. The company will likely access funding again in mid to late 2018 in the absence of a partnership. Delays with initiating pivotal studies, as well as with enrollment, would be looked on negatively and weigh on the stock. An absence of near-term catalysts could result in significant volatility as well. In biotech, intellectual property is typically an area of concern, although the company claims to have patent protection out to 2034.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.