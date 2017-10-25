DDR: Hurricane Sell-Off An Opportunity

Back in July, I wrote a research note on DDR Corporation (DDR), in which I advocated a long position given the deep underlying value in shares. Initial reaction was favorable, and shares nearly immediately advanced 10%, driven by some solid news on continued asset divestitures, as well as favorable pricing on some refinanced corporate debt. However, some factors lay outside management control, and the damage to Puerto Rico during this year’s hurricane season is one of those incidents. The company’s response to the incident has been stellar, but that hasn’t kept shares from shedding 20% of their value. I think the market’s reaction here is overzealous; the $750mm erased from DDR’s market cap is nearly equal to the entire value of the Puerto Rican assets prior to this incident. As a result, the entirety of the prior thesis remains intact, and at current levels, investors are getting a free call option on a Puerto Rican recovery.

Laying Out The Situation

DDR owns twelve assets outright in Puerto Rico, which generated 13.6% of property level net operating income (“NOI”) in the 2016 fiscal year. That overstates the number for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, given management sold the Rexville Plaza in Bayamon and Plaza del Oeste in San German in July. Cap rates on the sale of these properties were not disclosed, but the properties represented about 365,000 in gross leasable area; as a result, the sale price represents $156/square foot. Given the remaining asset base, that could place the potential value of the rest of the Puerto Rican assets in the $692mm range, although it is likely this is a lowball estimate. The San German asset in particular generates substandard base rent/square foot compared to the rest of the company’s Puerto Rican assets, and it is also the second-oldest property in the company’s portfolio. As a reminder, DDR Corporation paid $230/square foot back in 2005 for these properties, when the properties were yielding $85mm in NOI. Last year, these properties generated $99mm in NOI; rents have remained stable and kept up with inflation, despite Puerto Rican enduring a recession that has lasted more than a decade. Even if cap rates have weakened since then, I don’t think it is unreasonable to assume $800-850mm in total consideration for the remaining assets.

That kind of cash infusion could put a good dent in the company’s $4,153mm of net debt at the end of Q2, which does not include the proceeds on the way from the two recently announced Puerto Rican asset sales, as well as another $138mm in net cash expected from U.S. properties. The focus continues to be on deleveraging the balance sheet and exiting properties at favorable cap rates, part of the new management’s strategy to position the firm the best way it can for what appears to be a rather toppy commercial real estate market.

These sales were also well-timed, given Hurricane Maria’s landfall in late September. Clearly, that did not spare DDR from a significant sell-off driven by this news. Mall-based retail peers (Simon Property Group (SPG), Washington Prime (WPG), etc.) have been flat performers in the recent month, as well as the broader market. I don’t think it is unreasonable to assume this sell-off is simply selling pressure due to the Puerto Rican exposure; after all, Boenning and Scattergood downgraded the firm for specifically that reason early in October.

One would assume the damage to the company’s properties, or its net exposure, must be high as a result. Company press releases speak otherwise; eleven of DDR’s properties only sustained moderate damage (roof damage, blown away HVAC units, leaks, missing signage, debris cleanup), with only the Plaza Palma Real, a 448,915 square foot asset located near the landfall site, sustaining more significant damage. On the bright side, this is a relatively old property (no major renovations since 1995), and the asset only generates $7.5mm in base rent on an annualized basis. An exact figure on the damage is not known, but DDR carries policy limits of $350mm for property damage on its Puerto Rican assets, all with a $6mm deductible. Additionally, insurance will cover any financial impact from business disruption. All of the anchor stores are now operational (driven by generator and spotty utility power), and small shops are beginning to re-open across its properties. By the end of the year, the expectation should be near business as usual operation on the island for DDR. As a result, the actual gross impact to DDR’s financials will be limited do insurance coverage, and likely isolated in just one quarter.

What About The Long Term?

Current sentiment is that the fallout from Hurricane Maria is going to drive continued emigration from the island, and given the damage, both to physical property in the short term and to tourism in the medium term, the residents that remain might not have the disposable income to shop at DDR-owned properties. As a result, rent coverage by tenants decreases, re-leasing spreads weaken, bad things happen. Given that sentiment, it is unlikely a spin-off of Puerto Rican assets will be accepted by the market favorably at this time, and selling properties outright, or even partial interests via joint ventures with Puerto Rican real estate firms or large multinationals, has become more unlikely.

I can accept that as a reality: Puerto Rican assets are unlikely to be shed from the balance sheet any time soon. DDR has maintained it will not be a forced seller, and it would be under this situation. But it doesn’t make sense (to me) to obliterate $750mm in market cap on performing assets that might see one quarter of light financial impact. Puerto Rico has survived the past ten years, and it will make it through this as well. Based on my own estimates and talks with investor relations, the Puerto Rican assets still have stellar occupancy rates - mid to high 80% on a consolidated basis, and that is after years of financial hardship in the country. These are strong, well-positioned properties with solid core tenants, many of them multinationals with stellar balance sheets. The market has priced this as if all the Puerto Rican assets went “poof” and disappeared, irrecoverable and never to be seen again. I added to my position on this drop, and I’m more on the bullish side on the value here than I was prior to this hurricane season. I’ll happily collect the 9% dividend yield at current prices until the market realizes its error.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.