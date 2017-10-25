JetBlue Q3: Strong Margins Despite Hurricanes

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported strong earnings in the third quarter, despite setbacks from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The airline reassured analysts that their margin initiatives are proceeding well and had a much smoother earnings call than United Airlines (UAL) last week. Based on continues capacity growth and active efforts to fight rising unit costs, I rate JetBlue as a Buy with a price target of $24, or approximately 18% upside.

JetBlue Third Quarter Earnings

JetBlue's quarterly results were heavily affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, resulting in over 2,500 cancelled flights. These cancelled flights cost JetBlue approximate $44 million in revenue in the third quarter, but despite this, JetBlue's revenues increased by 4.7% over the previous year. JetBlue did see declines of 12.4% in operating income, 10.1% in net profit, and 10.7% in earnings per share, however. Most of the decline in operating income, approximately $33 million, is due to the impact of the hurricane season. Without these storms, JetBlue's quarter would be even stronger and paint a more clear picture of controlling unit costs while increasing revenues.

JetBlue flew 4.2% more ASMs than a year ago, although this figure would have been higher by 2.7% but for the impact of hurricanes. JetBlue increased unit revenue by 0.4%, but costs increased more quickly than revenue. Costs per ASM excluding fuel rose 2.2% and fuel prices rose 14.4% compared to last year. CASM-ex fuel increases were due to the impact of hurricanes, rather than internal reasons: JetBlue estimated that CASM ex-fuel rose 2.75% due to the hurricanes. Without these weather issues, JetBlue may have posted rising RASM and falling CASM ex-fuel. Even including the impact of hurricanes, JetBlue increased RASM marginally during a quarter in which United Airlines saw a 3.2% decline in RASM.

Fourth Quarter Expectations

Hurricane impacts will continue into the fourth quarter as well. The company estimates a 2.9% decline in ASM in the fourth quarter due to hurricanes, and projects that they will lost $70-$90 million in revenue and $50-$70 million in operating earnings as a result of hurricane effects in locations including Puerto Rico. Hurricanes have forced closures of many hotels in Puerto Rico, and these closures and infrastructure damage will slow tourism to the region considerably for the next year, which will impact JetBlue and other airlines which serve the beleaguered island. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said:

"For 2018, we expect to redeploy leisure capacity earlier in the year and then gradually shift that capacity back as resorts and hotels reopen. We expect a full return - we expect to return to a full operation by the end of next year."

Including these impacts, JetBlue estimated at 4.5% to 5.5% increase in ASMs in the fourth quarter over one year ago. JetBlue also estimated that RASM would fall up to 3%, and CASM ex-fuel would increase 5 to 7% over a year ago, of which about 2.5% is attributable due to continuing impacts from the hurricanes. Unhedged fuel costs were estimated at $1.83/gallon, although true fuel costs are likely to be lower than this, given that JetBlue hedges approximately 10% of their fuel position, and their hedged price will be lower than $1.83/gallon. Based on these numbers, I estimate EPS next quarter to be approximately 34 cents.

JetBlue and Its Peer Airlines

JetBlue is a well-managed airline, and there is a lot to like about the company and its future. JetBlue's best two attributes are its continued growth in revenue, and its strong margins relative to its peers.

In each of the past five years, JetBlue has shown positive revenue growth, and beaten each of the four largest airlines in revenue growth. During the same period, the three network airlines (UAL, AAL, DAL) have each suffered at least one year of declining revenues. Even Southwest Airlines (LUV), which itself has a strong management team, has not matched the revenue growth of JetBlue.

For 2018, growth at JetBlue looks to continue. During the earnings call, Martin St. George, executive vice president of commercial & planning at JetBlue noted that the airline expects "to grow at the lower end of our mid to high single-digit target range." This growth is on top of scheduled 2017 ASMs, rather than actual 2017 ASMs which were affected by hurricanes. Much of this growth is expected to be in Boston and Ft. Lauderdale, the former of which produces some of JetBlue's best margins.

In addition to stronger growth than peer airlines, JetBlue also has very strong margins. JetBlue beat its peer group in pre-tax margins (both including and excluding hurricanes) this quarter, as well as over the trailing twelve months and in 2016. While airlines like United struggle with low margins, JetBlue has been able to maintain a persistent advantage in margins over each of the large network airlines. JetBlue is actively expanding their network, and it will be important that as the airline grows, it is able to continue providing strong margins to its investors.

Aggressive Cost Control Plans

JetBlue has embarked on an aggressive plan to limit CASM ex-fuel growth to under 1% during the next three years. Considering JetBlue's already strong margins, this would be a remarkable achievement. It remains to be seen if JetBlue's management team can meet this goal. The goal is extremely ambitious, as noted by Jamie Baker of J.P. Morgan Securities during the earnings call.

"The ex-fuel CASM CAGR, flat to up one over the next three years ... I don't mean that to be snarky, but it ranks as probably the single most ambitious cost program in the entire industry right now. I'd probably have to go back to Delta's Leadership 7.5 to find anything that's aggressive."

Potential areas for cost savings, and thus margin increases, were given by the firm, in plans could potentially save up to $250-$300 million. One of these initiatives is that JetBlue has stopped selling their tickets on a dozen different online travel agencies (OTAs). This is part of an effort by the airline to funnel price-conscious consumers towards JetBlue's own website to purchase tickets, rather than selling tickets through an OTA which takes a cut of the ticket price. Southwest Airlines is the most successful airline at applying this strategy: Their fares are rarely found on any OTAs. Whether JetBlue can employ a similar strategy successfully remains to be seen. Southwest customers are accustomed to checking Southwest's page individually apart from other searches for airfare, but it remains to be seen if JetBlue can attract its customers to shop directly from the airline. Perhaps this is one reason why JetBlue's move it limited in scope: JetBlue has not yet pulled their prices from major OTAs such as Priceline or Expedia.

Another source of cost savings is that JetBlue is reconfiguring and restyling their cabins to modernize the interiors and to add additional seating capacity. Adding more seats to existing planes will enable the airline to fly more seat miles at a lower unit cost. Cabin restylings on JetBlue's Airbus A321s are complete, and have resulted in an increase in seats on the airplanes from 190 to 200. JetBlue is now set to restyle their A320s in a similar manner, increasing seating capacity 8% from 150 seats to 162 seats. In addition to packing more seats onto the same airplane, resulting in a cozier cabin, the restyling also adds a touch screen display and improves WiFi and power offerings.

JetBlue is confident that it can achieve its aggressive goals to limit CASM-ex increases. Robin Hayes notes that the company has made "terrific progress so far," and the "the whole company, the whole organization is completely behind this effort and we're very confident with the progress we've made to-date." If the company can keep costs down to this extent in the coming years while adding additional capacity, the airline could be a very attractive investment.

Valuation and Conclusion

I value JetBlue at $24 per share based on my projections for the company's future cash flows, at a cost of capital of 6.7%. Based on a valuation that is 18% over its current market price, I rate JetBlue as a Buy. I project operating income growth of approximately 5% over the next five years. This added operating income will be due to the JetBlue's continued capacity growth, as well as its aggressive program to limit unit costs through modernization and other measures. Like most airlines, JetBlue's margins have weakened over the past three years, but remain stronger that most of its peers. It will remain important going forward for the company to maintain and improve these margins, and the strong management team at the helm have a plan to do just that.

