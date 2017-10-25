Is The Fed Playing With Fire?

The talk in markets continues to evolve around the trajectory of inflation and the path of the Federal funds rate. Since the beginning of the recent Fed hiking cycle, markets have absorbed five increases in the Federal funds rate from 0 bps to 125 bps. Overall, the pace of the so-called normalization has been slow and steady, but generally is expected to continue. My ultimate question to markets is why?

Has the Fed lost track of the story?

There is no doubt that Janet Yellen has done a terrific job sailing the current economic environment and telegraphing the Fed's long-term goals to the market. Her decisions benefited her well as the Fed has been able to stabilize asset prices in times of worry. This was apparent in 2015 and 2016 when the Fed maneuvered countless global economic and political shocks from China's equity market implosion to Brexit. In each case, she was able to convince the markets that the Fed was behind the United States' economic story: dependable, though slow, growth. What frustrates me is the fact that the Fed has been acting on the market's implicit demand for higher rates, which has been driven by the infatuation over the Phillips curve and general cycle duration expectations. To put it bluntly, economic cycles are not time dependent, and economic rules can change depending on the structural trends.

The Cost Structure of Society Continues to Trend Lower

There is no doubt that the structural trends of the old guard are no longer apparent. Firm bargaining power has waned as technology has enabled heightened price transparency that diminishes the bargaining power of the brand. This becomes readily apparent when looking at the struggles of consumer products companies such as P&G (NYSE:PG). A look at the price comparison between generic razor blades and P&G's Gillette blades paints a perfect example of the fact:

Walgreens twin-blade cartridges (10 count): $8.79; Gillette Trac II version (10 count): $17.49

Walgreens triple-blade cartridges (8 count): $10.99; Gillette Mach3 version (8 count): $15.25

Walgreens five-blade razor: $5.99; Gillette Fusion razor: $14.29

New entrants have gained market share at the expense of large competitors that used to enjoy strong pricing power. The underlying driver of this continues to be technology, which has enabled the consumer to shop with a heightened degree of price transparency diminishing the value of the brand.

Disruption of commodity-like products and services is not just embodied in the woes of P&G but also in the telecommunications and pharmaceuticals space, which Janet Yellen referred to multiple times as a contributor to weak Q2 inflation reads. Here is an excerpt from Bloomberg.

In written testimony to lawmakers, Yellen noted declines in “certain categories of prices,” in a reference to drops in prices for mobile telecommunications services and pharmaceuticals. However, she called lower inflation “partly the result” of those factors.

Looking further to the commodity markets, price weakness continues to be a factor in the oil markets where the price of WTI crude continues to languish in the $50 range. Though attributable to supply factors, the trend continues to support our theme of lagging inflation.

What has driven price weakness?

We have already mentioned price transparency as one critical factor behind the slimming, but that conclusion would be far too simple. Looking deeper, the demographic and wage trends continue to remain a cornerstone piece of the story.

Source: EPI

First and foremost, wages, though improving modestly, have risen a mere 6% from 1979 to 2013. That is less than 0.2% per annum, and that has lagged behind a meteoric rise in productivity of 243.1%. Diving deeper to look at individual wage buckets, compensation for low-wage workers has fallen 5%, while higher income earners have seen a 41% rise in the similar period. One possible explanation is globalization and the rise in technology as a replacement of human capital. Globalization has brought about more connectivity thereby creating fluid trade routes that make dynamic, global supply chains. This capitalist musical chairs has shifted the resources of firms toward lower cost producing countries that have enjoyed strong gains in overall wealth, most exampled by APAC (Hence the EM growth story).

Source: Brookings Institute

The push for globalization has been exacerbated by a gradual decline in unions that have further crimped the bargaining hand of the workers, which occurred throughout the 1980s. This trend has ultimately unlocked greater efficiencies while at the same time ensuring the middle class's gradual decline.

Far more important, however, is the growth of technology-led innovation and its ability to create efficiency for less. As the domestic markets in the United States and Europe become increasingly saturated, the push to preserve margins becomes paramount, and the best way to enact such moves is to cut down on worker costs through automation. This is a trend that will continue, and perhaps more troubling, begin to affect service-oriented positions.

Another key factor at play is demographics, particularly as it relates to the millennials. My generation has indeed struggled as they have witnessed their share of the economic dream erode. Growing student debt levels and bleak employment prospects have ultimately led to the erosion of confidence in the institutions that make up the framework of the country from corporate America to the Government. Demographically speaking, the millennial generation has pushed back having children and making key spending decisions, such as buying homes.

This generation story is important for a number of reasons, but it tends to lead back to the idea of an erosion of trust in institutions and thereby a destruction in the value of the brand. While price transparency remains a factor, a critical shift in overall values from a desire to own and elicit wealth to a desire to change the world.

More generally speaking, technology and globalization, coupled with a shift in values, have led to an erosion of the pre-2000s economic norms; a shift that will ultimately continue.

Show me the Money

Though interesting, speculating on the drivers of cataclysmic shifts in conventional economics has little bearing without market interpretation.

In my view, the key theme remains to be a continued depression in so-called real rates and a continued frustration with the lack of evidence in the Phillips curve. The market has penciled in roughly five more rate increases through 2018 ultimately getting us to a target rate of 2.19%. This likely implies a gradual increase in US treasury rates to somewhere in the neighborhood of 300-350 bps; a level that we view as unlikely. Duration spreads continue to fall, and the yield curve remains stubbornly flat.

Source: FactSet Charting

This is not a picture that the Fed should be taking lightly, considering that the market is essentially saying that there will be a net-zero effect on monetary policy today on the overall trend in interest rates in the long term. The main question we have, though, is where does that leave the plain vanilla equity investor?

Rudimentary finance theory posits that overall equity returns are somewhat based off of the risk free rate. In prior cycles, where this rate was far higher, it could be assumed that the equity investor could at least earn roughly 6%+. We are far off that number today, yet equities continue to outperform and rise to new heights. On a six-month basis, the S&P 500 has risen 8.21% despite valuation concerns. The equity story is and will continue to be a supply and demand narrative, driven by a glut of savings and a limited availability of investment opportunities. As a value investor, this is not something that I look to with an opportunistic eye but continues to be something that gives me conviction away from betting against a market downturn.

Conclusion

The story in the bond market will continue to be weak inflation. As we laid out, inflation will continue to trek below estimates and frustrate the Fed at a time when they are seeking to appease markets by jolting the Fed funds rate; a move we see as potentially risky. We would caution the Fed from moving too fast, given the structural headwinds to inflation, and instead play a wait and see game until there are meaningful developments in the tax and infrastructure narrative. I ultimately put myself in the lower for longer view, though I continue to be confident that the US can achieve, at best, 3-3.25% GDP through 2018. On the equities side, it wouldn't be foolish to say that the market could continue to outperform expectations, given the supply and demand dynamics at play.

Though risks are brewing from a policy perspective, the seas remain calm until they don't.

