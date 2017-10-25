SHU Portfolio, We Want To Buy More JD.Com

But JD.com is addressing that problem, and there are important tailwinds.

JD.com (JD) is one of two giant Chinese Internet retailers. We already bought a position (200 shares at $38.24), but could buy into additional softness in the shares, which there has been some of late. But there is also good news, here is SA contributor Rohit Chhatwal:

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) will face the combined might of its rivals in this shopping season. Alibaba's main e-commerce rival, JD.com is joining hands with Tencent and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to gain an upper hand over Alibaba. JD.com and Tencent recently announced JD-Tencent Marketing Solution which will integrate the consumer behavior on Tencent's social platform with the online and offline shopping data from JD. This partnership provides brands with a strong alternative to Alibaba due to higher engagement of Tencent and the last-mile logistic capability of JD.

He argues that the ever closer partnership between JD and Tencent (and Wal-Mart, although that matters much less within the Chinese market) is a competitive threat to Alibaba. In particular, from Leo Sun:

JD will merge its customers' shopping history with data on Tencent's WeChat messaging platform, which has 963 million MAUs (monthly active users) worldwide. JD will use that data to make suggestions for customer purchases, while helping vendors promote their goods. JD will also grant customers online discounts at brick-and-mortar stores when they use Tencent's mobile payment app, WeChat Pay.

Indeed, Rohit Chhatwal cited JD.com's chief marketing officer who argued that the cooperation with Tencent in the last few years has resulted in one quarter first time users coming from Tencent's WeChat and MobileQ. So this is a cooperation with some potential.

We like JD.com for three main reasons:

Revenue growth

Large amount of free cash-flow generation

Cheap on some metrics

As you can see from a graph out of the article of SA contributor David Krejca, we're still in a near hypergrowth phase with respect to Chinese online sales:

Until recently JD was even growing faster than its bigger rival, Alibaba:

In fact, in the last quarter net revenues grew much faster, at 43.6% Here is management during the Q2CC:

Our direct sales revenues grew nearly 43% in the second quarter, led by home appliance, food and beverage, cosmetics, home furnishing and baby products. Our revenues from services and others increased 52% year-over-year, the fastest growth rate in the past four quarters, supported by higher advertising and marketplace commission revenues. If we add back the revenues from JD Finance, our total revenues from services and others would have grown 68%. Our GMV grew 46% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Now, the company is profitable, but only just (non-GAAP EPS was $0.10 in Q2). Margins are wafer thin, especially compared to Alibaba, but this is because of the difference in business model. Alibaba is a platform, it doesn't sell its own goods while JD is both and in that respect it's more like Amazon (AMZN).

This is also why the shares are dramatically cheaper on some metrics, like EV/S:

For sure Alibaba deserves a higher multiple as it's much more profitable, but this is quite a gap. And while one could look at profits alone, cash flow is another matter.

JD.com produced a whopping $4.3B in free cash flow for the 12 months until the end of Q2, that's $2.5 a share.

But then the graph...

We have to admit that the one thing holding us back from taking another bite out of the stock is this graph, we're sitting right at support level, in what looks like an ominous head and shoulder pattern.

What you will also notice is that the 200-day moving average is rapidly approaching that support at roughly $38.

The shares are already down over 20% from their 52 week high early August and quite frankly, we see little fundamental reason for such a sell-off, let alone a more substantial one.

There were some worries though:

There was a small decline in gross profit margin, but according to Barrons this was due to "aggressive promotions in June and a change in the way JD.com accounts for some third-party logistics costs."

Worries about intensifying competition with Alibaba's T-mall.

With regards to the latter, here is Jing Daily, from July 12 this year:

China's second-largest e-commerce platform, JD, released a statement on its official Weibo account on July 12, accusing Alibaba's Tmall site, in not so many words, of being an unfair and monopolistic market player. The statement, which was made jointly with the online flash sales site Vipshop, claimed that "some e-commerce sites" have forced many brands and merchants to leave their sites to sign exclusive deals. While Alibaba is not named specifically in the post, there's no other platform that is as dominant as JD in that space. The inference, as many commenters, and a reply by Tmall, affirmed, was loud and clear.

The worry was here that Tmall seemed to have engineered a number of Chinese domestic fashion labels to exit the JD.com platform by forcing them exclusiveness on Tmall, something which JD.com argues is illegal.

The one respite here is that when you realize that the article is from mid July, and then look at the chart, it didn't stop JD.com's shares to run up quite steeply to an all-time high a good three weeks later.

And it's not that JD.com is just sitting back, from Investopedia:

Shares of China's largest standalone luxury e-tailer, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), plunged 15% on Wednesday, after much larger rival JD.com revealed it was launching its own new luxury goods platform, Toplife. Secoo currently has 15.1 million registered members and a 25% market share in China's upscale e-commerce market.

One could argue that competition, even cut-throat competition and perhaps some dirty tricks isn't anything new in the Chinese competitive landscape. This certainly isn't a feature which has just recently emerged.

Conclusion

The essence is this. There are two big tailwinds for the company, one is the rapid market growth, the second is operational leverage and economies of scale and scope.

Against that stands the intense competition with Alibaba, which ensures at least part of these advantages befall consumers and not shareholders. But if you look at shareholders, they haven't done badly either and we have no reason to think that this will suddenly change.

And JD.com is linking up with powerful partners like Tencent, Wal-Mart and Baidu, so that could ease some of the competitive angst investors might have, not to mention that $4.3B in free cash flow generation.

So we are betting on the two supporting forces trumping the intense competition, so far they have. Apart from that, the shares aren't expensive either, that helps. Our only worry at the moment is the shape of the graph. We'll let you know via StockTalks on Seeking Alpha when we add to our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.