Retire Smarter: FTG Portfolio Gets Defensive For The Next Big Crash, Part 2

We'll examine some of the measures we can take and how the FTG Portfolio is positioning for this.

More and more, investors seek a way to get defensive and protect what they’ve earned during this very long bull market.

Naturally, investors wonder during this second-longest bull market in history, “Can this go on forever?”

New high records continue to be set almost on a daily basis in all major stock market gauges.

In a recent article, "Batten Down The Hatches: FTG Getting Defensive For The Next Big Crash, Part 1" I addressed the fact that I had been hearing more frequently from readers and subscribers alike surrounding their concerns about a stock market that seems to know only one direction, up.

While this provides a sense of exuberance for some, others have grown more anxious as they worry about losing the hefty profits they've booked in the last 8 1/2 years of recovery from the March 9, 2009 bottom.

When a stock market has risen for 8 ½ years with very few interruptions and has more than tripled in the process, some folks come to see this pattern as the “new normal” state of the stock market. “This time it’s different”. Yeah, where have we heard that before?

Trim The Sails

Those of us who are older, yet still have some brain cells intact and the memory of stock market cycles, understand that nothing goes in a straight line forever. We understand that when signs of recession begin to appear, it may be too late to start positioning our portfolios more defensively.

By the time a recession is authoritatively recognized by government economists who make the official pronouncement, some portfolios, based on their particular holdings and risk factors contained therein, could already be down 30% or more in capital value.

Better that we prepare for this eventuality now, rather than later.

Volatility Has Been Low- What's The Rush?

It is quite true that market volatility has been running quite low, at a level below 10 on the VIX for months now. Some traders say this is abnormally low and abnormally long. It's a reflection of the complacency that has developed in the market and also the confidence that the economy continues to improve.

However, when volatility returns, investors go into panic mode. As a die-hard value investor focused on income generation, I view this type of event opportunistically.

I much prefer to go shopping when prices are low. Who wants to pay $30 for a dozen roses when you can get them on sale for just $15?

I use the proceeds of over 100 dividend events that hit the Fill-The-Gap portfolio every year. I buy more shares of those companies that will give me the biggest income bang for the buck, either currently in the portfolio or those on my watch list.

Those investors who focus on daily price changes get rattled easily and so their method lends itself more easily to the panic response. Their loss becomes my gain (lower prices accompanied by higher yields).

Strategy Session #2: Recommendations For Skittish Investors

In the previous installment of this article series we discussed several strategies that could be deployed to harden a portfolio for rocky times. Some of them included going to cash or cash equivalent investments with portions of a portfolio's value.

We talked about buying stocks whose dividend yields are greater than long-term treasury bonds which carry risk-free characteristics.

We compared dividend stocks to bonds as alternates to consider for weak economic times. Tax treatment for different classes of investments were contrasted. The possibility of capital appreciation for stocks was compared to the lack of same for bonds held to maturity.

The greater probability of capital gain and enormous doubling of dividend income was demonstrated if the investor acquires an appetite for risk near the bottom of a correction or crash.

I encourage readers who haven't begun preparing for their retirement, or find themselves way behind in planning, to read that article and see the demonstration and charts exhibited, using AT&T (T) as an example. The next crash could be your big opportunity to catch up to your income goals for retirement.

In the previous article, we also discussed the idea of buying large cap, consumer staples companies with proven records in prior debacles. The companies that sell us toothpaste and toilet paper are the ones whose products we all use, come rain or shine, feast or famine. Those stalwarts that provide those mundane products are the ones that have reliable revenue and earnings and maintain the wherewithal to continue paying and increasing dividends, year in and year out.

For Your Further Consideration

1. Play Defense With Blue Chips

Blue chip stocks, the stalwarts that have been around a long time and maintain conservative balance sheets are among the best defensive plays an investor can make. By conservative, we're referring to those companies that have little debt on their books, or those that have small debt/equity ratios that do not present a problem where debt could overwhelm them. The more debt, relative to equity, the higher the probability that the company will come under pressure when paying interest on the debt or paying off debt at maturity when the economy is not performing well.

Revenue and earnings coming under pressure in a recession is the worst time for a company to be carrying excess debt. The lower the debt, the easier a company can handle any economic environment.

2. Where Can These Blue Chips Be Found?

Often these blue chip companies can be found residing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Household names we are all familiar with, and found in the index, include names like Altria Group (MO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Proctor & Gamble (PG) and Wal-Mart (WMT).

These companies supply many of the goods that consumers and business require on a daily basis. Demand for them will be there, come heck or high water. They range from tobacco products consumers are addicted to, to soda (another addictive product), tools and materials for repairs, and health products and medicines we need when we're sick, good economy or bad.

3. Companies That Buy Back Their Own Shares

Companies that have large buy-back programs in place make for particularly good partners to invest with. What better way to be defensive than to invest alongside a solid company who's smart enough to buy back their own shares when they are valued artificially low in the market place?

Wal-Mart makes this list too. With their recently announced plan to buy $20 billion of its own stock over the next several years, this expresses management's confidence in their ability to power through any economic situation and puts somewhat of a floor under the stock price.

As this company intensifies its competition with Amazon (AMZN) for higher online market share, they have recently grown their online sales 40% comparable to the YOY period.

Coca- Cola also regularly repurchases large amounts of its own shares.

In a downward trending market, the company that buys back its own stock reduces some of the effects of the selling pressure caused by other investors.

At the same time, as the company buys back stock at lower prices, it gives the company greater leeway to buy larger amounts of shares and this reduces the outstanding shares. In turn, this will increase future earnings per share for those shares that remain in shareholders hands. And, because there are fewer shares, there will be larger amounts of money available to increase the dividend for those shareholders who held onto their shares. This enhanced yield will then help the stock price to recover faster as income investors will come to realize the extra benefits that have come to the stock.

4. Defend With Stocks Trading At Reasonable Valuations

Value investors like me are interested in buying stocks that have low p/e ratios, diversified business models, strong moats that make it difficult for newcomers to enter their markets and those conservative balance sheets we discussed earlier.

Sticking to companies like these will enhance the probability that you will come out the other end of a correction or bear market in good shape.

And if you identify those companies better able to sustain and grow their dividends through thick and thin, you'll have your cake and be able to eat it, too.

Additional Ideas

As touched on earlier, funds needed within the next five years are better left out of the equity markets and invested in cash equivalents or short term bonds.

If price volatility is a known panic button for you, reduce that volatility by including some bonds or other fixed income investments. This move will reduce your returns going forward, but it will simultaneously reduce the probability that you might sell all of your stocks in panic.

Go to cash with perhaps 10% to 20% of your portfolio value. Sell off your poor performers, or those that are more susceptible to panic price compression when markets go south.





How The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Gets Defensive

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio holds many positions in companies that have grown their dividends for long periods of times. Even in recessions, even through long spans of market panic, they not only pay dividends but increase them as well. As discussed earlier, they have a tendency to resist price contractions, more so than other types of stocks.

Consumers and businesses will always demand telecommunication services, internet connections and T.V. and cable entertainment from the likes of AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL). We own all three.

Both consumers and business will always require electricity from Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Duke Power (NYSE:DUK), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC). We own all four of these stalwart electric utilities because of their regulated cash flows that always give them the ability to pay and grow their dividends to shareholders. Some years those dividends may grow slower than other years, but grow they do. In most cases, their growth has always been sufficient to preserve buying power as the increases surpass inflation measures.

Many of the other portfolio constituents sell products or services that businesses and consumers need, no matter the economic environment. This constant demand puts somewhat of a floor under their prices. And when their price falls too far, their yields can literally double or more.

The Red Cape And The Bull

This yield explosion serves as the matador’s red cape that attracts the newly brazen bulls, the value investors focused on income generation to start scooping up the bargains. This is when that cash hoard comes in handy.

Opportunistic investors such as myself, will always use those moments to buy panic-cheapened inventory at fire-sale prices. Because our main interest is to generate income for retirement, there is no more opportune time to do so.

Even if a large cash hoard is not available, a 21 stock portfolio such as the FTG has more than 100 separate dividend collection dates spread throughout the year. This means that new money is constantly being created and accumulated organically within the portfolio, even without the addition of new funds. It is this pool of dividends that can then be drawn upon at the best times to buy beaten down stock with elevated yield. Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as these, if acted upon, go a long way toward building and growing income for a future, comfortable retirement.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled, "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58, which is $588.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $32,848.08, this $30,768.58 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $63,616.66. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

With the stock market seemingly making records almost daily, some investors are becoming exuberant. Others, with more historical memory under their belts are growing nervous. Nothing grows to the sky.

With this in mind, for those investors hungering for solutions, there are defensive measures we can take now to shore up the fort before any eventual collapse in prices. We know there will be a collapse. There always is. It's just a matter of when.

Why not prepare for it now rather than be caught off-guard later?

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will help mitigate the possibility that a few equities hold theirs steady.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Do you belong to the exuberant camp or the nervous Nelly camp? Are you concerned whether the dividends in your portfolio are sustainable? Have you started to play defense in your choices for participation in your portfolio? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

