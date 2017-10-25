FAT Brands IPO's Loyal Followers Reminiscent Of Shake Shack IPO

Customers of the company participated in the $24 million Reg-A offering by purchasing shares ahead of the IPO. This crowdfunding approach is becoming more common.

This profitable, small cap IPO is unique in that it will pay a 4% quarterly dividend to shareholders based upon the $12 IPO price.

On Monday 10/23/17 the IPO of another hamburger joint with a loyal following will begin trading. FAT Brands, the parent of Fatburger, is issuing just 2 million shares at $12.

Trader's Idea Flow, as our name implies, is a short term trader both long and short across the broader market. We have had success in 2017 by trading early IPO momentum higher and then exiting when the momentum buying appeared exhausted. We have also used the fading momentum to establish a short position in what we believed were overbought IPOs. This strategy of being long the IPO as it opened for trading on day one and then flipping the trade to the short side at the opportune time has worked well. This long to short strategy has worked well again on the Fatbrand's (NASDAQ: FAT) IPO that opened on Monday 10/23/17.

The company's CEO, Andy Wiederhorn, rang the opening bell on the NASDAQ to celebrate their IPO but this celebration was short-lived as FAT became a broken IPO on day one of trading by closing at $11.32 below the IPO price of $12.

Fatbrands operates 157 franchised and sub-franchised Fatburger locations in 5 states and 18 countries. An additional 19 Buffalo's restaurant locations and 70 co-branded Buffalo's Express locations are owned by Fatbrands.

This microcap IPO of only 2 million shares has priced at $12 per share for a total of $24,000,000. Another 8 million shares will be held by Fatbrand's parent company for a total of 10 million shares outstanding.

Other notable items for this IPO:

This Reg-A offering is partially crowdfunded by loyal customers and interested investors on Main Street. The Fatbrand's website effectively communicates the opportunity for individuals to participate in the company's IPO;

Fatbrands is a profitable company, although existing operations have experienced a slight decline in revenues and profits YOY in 1H17. Future growth of revenues and earnings may be boosted modestly by a recently completed acquisition of two small steakhouse chains;

The offering includes a 4% quarterly dividend yield.

The 1-A registration statement is the rough equivalent of a larger company's S-1 registration statement. The graphic below is excerpted from the Fatbrand's 1-A showing the company's profitable status and recent decline in revenues on its most recent Statement of operations data:

Tri-Point Global Equities, LLC is the selling agent for this IPO. Banq is the online brokerage firm used for crowdfunding this IPO and is a division of Tri-Point Global Equities. Banq.co is the URL for this FINRA member firm that is SEC registered.

Reorganization Transactions

Significantly, the parent company of Fatbrands is Fog Cutter Capital Group (NASDAQ OTC: FCCG). Page 35 of the 1-A registration describes the relationship between the two companies and the reorganization transactions that will take place upon completion of this IPO. Material to revenues, earnings, and potential future growth will be the purchase of Bonanza and Ponderosa steakhouses from Fog Cutter by Fatbrands. This event is deemed, "The Ponderosa acquisition." These steakhouses will contribute to the revenue growth at Fatbrands and the acquisition will be accretive to earnings but only modestly. Still, this is a positive for the stock.

And the same discussion discloses the establishment of a credit facility that will provide access to between $35 million and $50 million, of which $20 million will be paid to Fog Cutter to retire existing debt from a prior acquisition. The graphic below illustrates the relationship of Fatbrands and its parent company after the reorganization transactions take place upon the completion of this IPO:

Recent Reg-A IPO Offerings

The table below illustrates the stock price movement of six recent Reg-A IPOs. While the first four IPOs moved substantially higher on their initial moves out of the IPO gate, they all declined sharply on their following moves. But the two most recent Reg-A IPOs did not have any initial move higher. Both of the IPOs in August declined in price immediately in the after market.

REG-A Offering Date IPO Price Initial Move Following Move Elio Motors (NASDAQ: ELIO) 2/24/16 $12 $75 per share on day 4 of trading. $21 per share on day 7 of trading. Myomo (NYSE MKT: MYO) 6/12/17 $7.50 $23 per share on day 6 of trading. $3 per share on 10/20/17. Adomani (NASDAQ: ADOM) 6/15/17 $5 $17 per share on day 11 of trading. $8 per share on day 25 of trading. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) 6/30/17 $6 $11 per share on day 6 of trading. $4 per share on 8/2/17. YogaWorks (NASDAQ: YOGA) 8/11/17 $5.50 No move higher. Opened at $5.50 per share. $2.74 per share on 10/20/17. Chicken Soup For Soul Ent. (NASDAQ: CSSE) 8/18/17 $12 Opened at $13 per share. Closed IPO day at $9.31 per share. $7.23 per share on 9/14/17.

Summary

The Fatbrands IPO is unique from the IPO's on the list above in that it is both profitable and will pay a 4% quarterly dividend to shareholders. The nano cap size of the 2 million shares priced at $12 combined with a higher quality of financials for the Fatbrands IPO, and a strong customer loyalty factor may enable this stock to gain some initial momentum in the aftermarket and trade higher. The near term contribution of revenues and earnings from the Ponderosa acquisition is an additional positive.

It is also noteworthy that the company's primary restaurant chain, Fatburger, has a loyal following of numerous customers including athletes and celebrities over the years who have been both customers and franchisees. Founded in Los Angeles in 1947 it bills itself as, "The Last Great Hamburger Stand."

Conclusion

While Shake Shack's (NASDAQ: SHAK) IPO in January of 2015 was on a much larger scale there are a few similarities for the Fatbrands IPO with both companies being primarily hamburger joints with a strong following of loyal customers. The fact that Fatbrands has been promoting its crowdfunded IPO among its customers in a high profile fashion has raised awareness for this IPO in the locations where the company has stores. For such a small float of shares this could become a factor on IPO day if customers were to seek to purchase additional shares in their brokerage accounts. Some may consider the IPO's 4% dividend yield an added attraction for purchasing shares.

But it is clear that customer loyalty can become the X-factor for a stock when the positive sentiment of customers approaches cult-like status. The success of the Shake Shack IPO showed the market how a low-tech burger joint could engender irrational exuberance among investors when fans of the company created a catalyst for buying. The Shake Shack IPO traded lower after the IPO for almost two weeks before putting in a bottom and then marching from $39 per share up to over $96 per share about 5 months later. The trading action of the Shake Shack IPO was an example of how the psychology of markets can become very powerful and override the rational valuation of stocks in some situations. Trader's Idea Flow believes that the Fatbrands IPO has a chance to trade higher in the aftermarket on post-IPO momentum created by customer awareness of this offering.

Future growth for this company is indicated to accelerate according to statements in the 1-A registration. But how and if that acceleration of growth will take place remains to be seen. By their very small cap status these Reg-A offerings are risky. The Fatbrands IPO is no exception and Trader's Idea Flow makes no recommendation to buy or sell this or any other stock.

After a very brief trade higher from the IPO price of $12 to $13.99 on IPO day shares of Fatbrands have declined to an intra-day low of $10.08 on day 2 of trading. The stock closed at $11.03. Trader's Idea Flow will look to continue to trade the volatility in this stock as we await a bottoming pattern. Once the bottom is in on this stock we believe that it has the potential to trade higher in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in fat over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are a short-term trader that will look to trade FAT long and short in the near term. Once a bottom is in on this stock we may buy shares for a longer term trade. It is noteworthy that this stock pays a quarterly dividend that is 4% at the IPO price of $12.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.