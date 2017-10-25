Celgene's GED-0301 Failure Offers A Peek At The Value Of Synergy's Dolcanatide

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), a global pharmaceutical company based in the mid-Atlantic, recently announced that the company has discontinued their Phase 3 trial for their drug, GED-0301. GED-0301 was in Phase 3 trials and being used to treat inflammatory bowel disease (NYSEARCA:IBD). Specifically, the drug was treating Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). The unfortunate news for Celgene is a friendly reminder to Synergy (NASDAQ:SGYP) investors about the potential value of Synergy's second drug, Dolcanatide. As I will now explain.

Before getting into things, it would be good to recap what Celgene actually spent on this now discontinued drug. Back in April 2014, Celgene acquired a small drug company called Nogra. Nogra's GED-0301 recently announced positive Phase 2 results and Celgene decided to make the move. Nogra was offered $710 million as an upfront payment. Certain regulatory and payment milestones stood at over $800 million and could be as high as just over a billion dollars. Overall, Celgene was valuating this Phase 2 asset at around $1.5 billion.

As can be seen in the first paragraph, the drug had completely flopped, and this money was essentially wasted. Celgene is also evaluating whether to discontinue the Phase 2 UC trials as well, which is probably likely. Synergy Pharmaceuticals is developing their second drug, Dolcanatide, for IBD.

Synergy has seen promising results thus far for Dolcanatide. Also, Dolcanatide is not that far from where GED-0301 was in the development stage at the time of that purchase. Celgene's immediate $710 million evaluation is very promising for Dolcanatide, which could explain why Synergy is holding on very tightly to their assets, as they likely understand the true value. The data for Dolcanatide is limited, but this release here would provide some good insight.

Dolcanatide, like Plecanatide ((Trulance)), is a GC-C agonist, which is very unique compared to what GED-0301 was. Most importantly, Synergy ran the first-ever trial that proved the therapeutic utility of these GC-C agonists, as a new class of orally administered drug candidates for IBD. Any company looking at Synergy for a possible acquisition should feel confident in these GC-C agonists. As I mentioned, Trulance is also a GC-C agonist and is currently FDA approved for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Trulance is also expecting approval for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation ((IBS-C)) this January. There is no question the drugs structure is effective.

Synergy has a current market cap of only $600 million, which I think represents peak sales for Trulance in CIC. Upon news of FDA approval for Trulance in IBS-C, and I think the company unlocks roughly $400-500 million in additional peak sales. That would mean potential peak sales of $1.1 billion, which Synergy controls 100% rights of. Using a 3 times peak sales multiple, which is reasonable given the chart below, and Synergy could be valued at $3.3 billion. Adding Dolcanatide into the mix, say $400 million added to the deal, and Synergy could be worth over $3.5 billion.

Celgene, in my opinion, could be a possible target for Synergy. Reason being is that it targets IBD, like the now discontinued GED-0301, but more importantly, they would be getting an established drug in Trulance. Established meaning the drug is already approved and selling, and about to be approved for a second indication. Any company that purchases Synergy would immediately become a good sized player in the GI market, as they would be marketing for CIC and IBS-C, which represents roughly 35 million and 11-13 million Americans respectively.

Synergy is also progressing in terms of sales and recently secured a $300 million debt financing that now takes care of the company's cash situation for some time. The company expects to launch a DTC campaign in 2018, which will have a major impact on sales, and IBS-C approval as mentioned earlier in a few months.

As with any acquisition target, it's important to remain patient and to never assume that a deal will happen in the future. Synergy is more than capable of succeeding by going alone and marketing themselves, as the company has seen strong success in sales despite having little insurance coverage and significantly less resources than their competitors. The approval of Trulance in IBS-C is basically a forgone conclusion, as the drug is already approved in CIC and the side effect profile is no comparison to their competitors. The risks today are just continuing to monitor the drug launch, obtaining additional insurance coverage and launching a successful DTC campaign. These items or risks should all certainly be covered in 2018 and beyond.

Although a relatively short analysis of this unfortunate discontinuation by Celgene, I think investors should begin to think about Synergy's Dolcanatide and its potential value given what Celgene paid. Celgene is just one of many potential suitors for a company such as Synergy, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.