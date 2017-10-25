Canadian National Railway Company Q3: Increased Demand

Canadian National Railway Company TSX:CNR or (CNI) reported earnings today and I was listening in on the live conference call. Mike Corey, executive vice-president and chief operating officer described the results as ‘extremely solid’. Other company spokesmen presenting used variations on the ‘very strong earnings’ theme.

The byline of the earnings press release is “CN increasing capital investments to meet demand and future growth.” The increased demand and its ramifications were certainly the theme of the call.

Highlights of the Q3 report

• Net income down 1% to $958M.

• Diluted EPS up 2% to $1.27.

• Adjusted net income up 2% to $989M.

• Adjusted diluted EPS up 5% to $1.31.

• Operating income up 4% to $1.459M

• Revenues up 7% to $3.221M.

• RTMs (revenue ton-miles) up 10% and carloadings up 11%.

• Operating expenses up 10% $1.762M.

• Operating ratio of 54.7 per cent, an increase of 1.4 points.



Luc Jobin, president and chief executive officer said, “Volume finally turned positive in 3rd quarter of last year and has been growing.” This quarter’s volume growth was described as substantial and was an all-time record in terms of workload. Most notable among the volume growth was frac sand carloads which were up 130% with the uptrend in the energy industry. The grain crop was also good this year and they are “going after it”. It was noted that many of the new grain terminals are being built on their line. As can be seen in the chart below intermodal and coal exports were also strong.

Demand is high for their services. They stated they have a “solid plan to address future demand.” Having the problem of too much business is great but does produce its own challenges.

"To meet the needs of an expanding North American economy and new growth opportunities, we are increasing investments in our infrastructure and equipment by C$100 million, for a total capital program of C$2.7 billion in 2017.” In the presentation it was stated that additional locomotives will be coming on-line and some projects have been advanced to be ready by spring of 2018.

Also mentioned on the call was that they were not able to hired as many of their previously laid-off employees as they had hoped, but will be hiring 100 more for Q4 and 400 more for Q1, 2018.

Operating expenses were up across all types of reported expenses, mostly driven by the higher volumes. When those increased expenses are simply due to more business it is very positive, but efficiencies and higher inputs also played a role. Notable was extra contract workers and equipment rentals due to higher volumes. This prevents revenue from flowing freely to the bottom line. The higher fuel costs were partly due to higher fuel usage due to volumes, but also higher fuel prices. This is a double-edged sword for CN as higher oil prices also benefit them on the increased carload side of the equation as well as the expense side.

Despite expenses being up, the FCF is strong:

The Prince Rupert port being back fully online will be positive, and CNR plans to use as much of the extra capacity as possible. During the time Prince Rupert was limited, only one COSCO ship was rerouted to Vancouver.

Another headwind for next quarter is simply the comparison of Q4 2016 to Q4 2017. Q4 2016 was a remarkable quarter so substantially beating those metrics will be more difficult.

It was stated on the call that currency will continue to be headwind for next quarter. CNR is a Canadian-based company and reports in Canadian dollars, but a large part of earnings happen in US dollars so currency plays a factor in reporting. In this quarter earnings per share was affected by 3 cents. That does not sound like much, but it represents about $22 million in earnings. On the call, Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer mentioned that each 1 cent difference in currency has about a 4 cent effect on EPS. Looking at the Canadian dollar/US dollar exchange rate gives you an idea of how much the currency changed during the quarter.

One last headwind to mention is legislation. The uncertainty surrounding various pipelines, the softwood lumber disputes, and even more potently NAFTA renegotiations, all could change the rail landscape significantly. It is hard to say more about these factors until changes actually happen.

Full year guidance was once again reaffirmed:

“We are reaffirming our 2017 adjusted diluted EPS outlook of C$4.95 to C$5.10, compared to last year’s of C$4.59.” This was described as being about a 10% increase YOY in RTMs.

Also announced was a new share buyback program with a range from October 2017 to October 2018. I confess to having concern with them buying back shares at this level. I am hesitant to buy at this level, but then again, I do have a full holding. The analysts agree with me with 13 analysts giving it a hold and 4 giving it a buy.

The FAST Graph shows the valuation of CNR in a picture. The dark green area shows the earnings growth over the years with the orange line being the earnings. The share price is well above the normal PE ratio. This is not to say that CNR does not deserve a premium for its share price. The company's execution in somewhat difficult circumstances has been spectacular.

I have held CNR since January, 2013 at a split-adjusted $47.08 and have purchased more and sold shares several times. My ACB sits at $70.32 now. I would be tempted to write a call on this, but I made that mistake before, after listening to the calls and hearing about all the headwinds ahead. In the end management triumphed, my shares were called away, and I was far too slow to repurchase, missing out.

I think it is safe to conclude that we cannot expect the share price to continue to appreciate at the levels that we have seen over the past couple of years. The spring 2015 correction seen clearly on the FAST Graph above was about 16%, and brought the stock back to average PE multiples (blue line) of about 17.9. CNR currently sits at 20.7, and a reversion to those multiples is a drop of only about 12%. I see this as quite possible if there is a poor quarterly report or any weakness combined with general market weakness. For this reason I am still not adding to my current holding, which is already about 4% of the portfolio. I am still cautious on the stock, but also impressed and optimistic. Earnings are likely to continue to grow, especially with the uptrend in volumes and investment plans. This is a quality 'core' holding for me, but I do not expect to see more than my basic goal of a 7-9% total return annually over the next couple of years. But considering I have had great gains already, I am not complaining at all.

Value Line agrees with me, they are predicting a -5 to 30% increase over the next 3-5 years. I also agree that there is little downside, apart from a market correction or a significant execution failing. Value Line also predicts 1-9% annually (not really inspiring me with confidence) and rates it an A- for financial strength and a 2 (of 5 with 1 being best) for both safety and timeliness, though it is important to note that the timeliness score was an upgrade given to it June 9th.

CNR is a dividend-growth stock, even though it does not pay a high dividend. The dividend has grown very well over the last decade, yet with the share price growth it has remained a very low-paying dividend at 1.56%. Considering their growth plans and prospects, I'm rather okay with them reinvesting in their business with a ROE of 26.15%. TD reports that the payout ratio is 30.68%, so there is room to keep growing the dividend too.

From this chart you can see the growth of the dividend over the last 10 years. A CAGR of 15.2% is quite impressive as is the annualized return of 17.3%, more than doubling my goals. The question is can CNR continue to produce these types of returns? I am not sure, but my goals do not expect this type of return, so I am happy to keep holding CNR.



This was a good, strong quarter for CN Railway. As usual, there are a variety of headwinds, but the management team seems to have a good handle on them and is adjusting their strategy and approach by hiring and bringing forward projects to meet the increased demand. This company has proven that they can execute in difficult situations and adjust. I think the future looks good for CN Rail.

Note all pictures and CN graphs and tables are from the Q3 Press Release and Presentation. FAST Graphs used with permission.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.