Under Armour: More Like Under Valued

Under Armour is not a "turnaround". The stock momentum is negative, but it is a growth company that has given guidance of 9% - 11% revenue growth.

The company is undervalued based on price-to-sales and the likelihood of profit margins expanding as it achieves scale and a lower tax-rate from higher international profits.

Under Armour is not a company that will see worldwide sales plateau anytime soon—it will continue to grow revenues in high single-digits or double-digits for many years.

If we found one of the best opportunities in our lifetime to invest into a very high quality company with exceptional management, we'd hope to own that company forever. We may not own every business forever, or any business forever, because industry conditions and management teams change, but having a target of forever creates a highly disciplined approach that focuses heavily on qualitative factors.

One extreme example of the disconnect between momentum and the long-term story is Netflix (NFLX). In 2011 Netflix announced it was separating the DVD mailing business and the streaming business. There was widespread backlash over the higher combined subscriber fees. The stock went from $38 in mid-2011 to $9 within months. The momentum was negative and the analysts and media bashed it daily. Netflix reported losing subscribers. The stock was still under $10 a year later. Then, of course, fundamentals prevailed, growth continued, and the stock soared 20-fold since its low in 2011.

Under Armour (UA) has negative momentum and short-term challenges with both margins and North America sales, but the long-term growth story is intact. It won’t be a 20-fold investment in 6 years like Netflix, but it can certainly double over the next 4 years when industry conditions improve, margins expand, and momentum shifts.

We believe the current price of roughly $15 a share is a very attractive entry point in this high-quality company with an exceptional CEO.

Background

Kevin Plank founded Under Armour in 1996 out of his grandmother’s basement, originally developing synthetic microfiber apparel for football players. Since then it has grown into the third largest sports brand providing athletic apparel, footwear, and gear across multiple categories. Much of Under Armour’s history has been a growth story as the brand moved into new geographies and product categories.

The first question investors ask about Under Armour (UAA) is whether demand for its products is durable or a temporary fad. Brands take decades to build, shaped by millions of customer interactions with the product over time. Under Armour’s durability as a brand resulted directly from Kevin Plank’s leadership and drive over the last twenty years.

Kevin Plank said this in an interview on building a brand:

There’s no playbook for how to build a brand…. Some of the other competitors in our space have written books — and I’ve read them. I know the things that have worked, I know the things that haven’t worked. None of them are a guarantee that if we tried to implement them, they would work for our brand. So we had to find our own stroke. There’s two things the consumer looks for when you’re a brand. No. 1 is a point of view. Do you have a point of view? Do you know who you are? Do you understand your consumer — and understand where they’re trying to get to?... But I think the range of our brand, the breadth of our brand, is something we’re still pressing on. We have not found the limits on how far it can go. The second characteristic that the consumer looks for in a brand is personality. We’ve got a lot of personalities. Steph is a personality. Misty, Cam Newton, Jordan (Spieth) are all personalities. The one defining traits among all these athletes, especially Misty, is they are better people than they are athletes, or entertainers or artists.

Nike’s History

To understand Under Armour today, it helps to look back at the history of the largest sports brand in the world: Nike (NKE). Nike, founded by Phil Knight over 50 years ago in 1964, originally started as a distributor of Japanese shoes at track and field meets. Phil Knight turned what was once largely thought of as an undifferentiated commodity product—athletic shoes—and created a sports brand known for quality. This brand-building provided the opportunity for Nike to expand into many other related product categories. Nike created the playbook for sponsoring top athletes to represent and promote its brand.

After twelve years as a company, Nike went public in 1976. If you waited a few years after the IPO and purchased shares of Nike at the end of 1980, and still held them today, your total annual compounded return including dividends would be ~19% compared to ~10% in the S&P 500.

Since 1980 sales have grown at a compounded rate of 14%, earnings per share at 18%, and the dividend yield averaged ~1%. Despite such strong growth over the last 37 years, Nike experienced four years of sales declines, most notably in fiscal years 1987 and 1999 (fiscal year is through May), where sales dropped 18% and 8% respectively, and earnings per share fell 39% and 50%.

Like Under Armour today, there were articles on Nike in 2000 that highlight investor concerns regarding changing consumer fashion trends away from athletic shoes, concerns with inventory levels rising, poor labor practices (accused of using sweatshops), and overall mismanagement. Looking back, it’s evident short-term concerns were overblown and Nike has provided great returns to shareholders despite shares falling 60% in 2000.

Under Armour is currently going through similar headwinds experienced by Nike in 2000, most notably slowing North American sales, higher expenses, retail partner bankruptcies, and changing consumer buying habits. Under Armour “A-shares” are currently trading 65% below their September 2015 peak, creating fear among analysts and investors who focus on momentum.

Risks

We place a heavy emphasis on risk management. We are not naïve and don't believe that our companies will have uninterrupted success—there will be times our companies underperform relative to expectations. This is an unavoidable reality of being a business owner. Under Armour has recently underperformed everyone's expectations in terms of revenue growth last few quarters (and the revised forecast for 2017 was below expectations).

We see three main risks with Under Armour:

Management makes mistakes and tarnishes the brand, either slowly or abruptly. An abrupt change would be something like Chipotle and the food borne illnesses in 2015, which halted growth and has been a major headwind ever since. UA is exposed to highly improbable but severe events since Kevin Plank is the founder and controlling shareholder. If he were to be recorded on tape saying something racist or sexist, the brand would be forever tarnished (we don’t believe Kevin Plank is racist or sexist, he strongly supports diversity, it is an extreme example). We believe there is only an extremely small probability of management missteps that lead to brand-weakening. With the CEO and founder Kevin Plank at only 45 years old, we are confident in his ability to lead the company along the right path for many years.

Another risk is that the company's operating margins don't improve in the future. Our estimates of future FCF are based on EBIT margins and profit margins expanding.

Another risk is that Under Armour has difficulty gaining the same type of popularity internationally that it has in the U.S. However, all signs point to its growing popularity internationally.

Misconceptions

Under Armour doesn’t have a strong brand. Reality: Under Armour did the impossible by coming from nowhere 21 years ago to being a fierce competitor of Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) at major retail stores and online.

Under Armour doesn’t have enough sales in shoes. Reality: They are far behind Nike and Adidas when it comes to shoes. Shoes are a huge growth opportunity for Under Armour. They’ve got a late start and a slow start, but the opportunity is there.

Under Armour doesn’t have the number of athlete sponsors of Nike. Reality: Under Armour doesn’t have the quantity of Nike sponsors, but it has the quality. Not only that, the sponsors are proud to be with Under Armour, despite the negative media stories earlier this year. After Jordan Spieth won the Open Championship, Tom Brady posted the picture below, showing support for Under Armour athletes. Nike and Adidas sponsors are not that close to each other.

Tom Brady is undeniably one of the greatest NFL players of all-time. Steph Curry is still the face of the NBA champs and the new Curry shoes to be released in October have great reviews. Jordan Spieth is on pace to be a top-10 golfer of all-time by the end of his career and stays in the limelight. Lindsay Vonn is the most famous woman skier. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian. Julio Jones is one of the greatest wide- receivers of all-time. Bryce Harper got the most votes for the MLB All-Star game this year. Heavy-weight boxing champ, Anthony Joshua, is with Under Armour and could be champ for many years. A good first few years from the 4th overall pick in the NBA draft, Josh Jackson, could lead to more shoe sales for Under Armour.

Under Armour is for “jocks” or fitness people. Reality: Under Armour built its brand on athletic wear, while Nike built its on track shoes. Nike evolved and Under Armour is evolving.

Under Armour is a fashion business and therefore it’s risky. Reality: Nike is in the same business and is a Dow Jones stock because it is strong, reliable, predictable, and has diverse product offerings. Revenues and Net Income for Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour hold up well in recessions.

Catalysts

We believe there are four main catalysts for the stock:

Steph Curry 3 shoes were a massive embarrassment. The Steph Curry 4 shoes, released October 27th in the U.S., have great reviews. Steph Curry is the second most popular athlete in China, behind Kobe Bryant. Management expects the shoes to do well, but the shoes can exceed analyst and management expectations. Momentum has been downward and that can shift in 2018. A new year is like a reset button for the financial media. Analysts and investors have see the declines in 2016 and 2017 and shied away. The stock is currently at a very low valuation based on normalized earnings and price/sales. If UA enters 2018 at this low price, it could see positive returns in 2018, which analysts will view as positive momentum and raise their price targets. North America accounts for 80% of UA sales. Industry conditions are tough right now in the U.S., but that is temporary. Once there are signs of sales picking back up in the U.S., UA can resume worldwide revenue growth of 15%-20% because of its rapid international growth. UA is listening to investors and analyst and focusing on increasing earnings. It recently laid off 2% of its workforce and is considering exiting tennis and fishing, presumably because the profits are not high enough. International profits are low right now because they haven't achieved enough scale. International profits should grow rapidly.

Company Profile

Founded in 1996 by current CEO Kevin Plank, Under Armour has had remarkably consistent growth and has proved to be a serious competitor to the two dominant sportswear companies, Nike and Adidas.

Under Armour is a manufacturer of performance apparel, footwear and accessories. It also is a fitness-technology company, with $80.5 million in annual revenue in its UA Record, MyFitnessPal, Endomondo, and MapMyFitness apps. Its app businesses are reported under the title of Connected Fitness.

The company's athletic brand is known for its performance and is uniquely positioned relative to rivals Nike and Adidas. With a primary focus on performance throughout its history, Under Armour is now expanding into leisure apparel (i.e., sportswear) and footwear.

Synthetic performance apparel represents about a $3 billion market, and Under Armour is the leader. Six years ago, the company expanded into the $12 billion "active use" sports apparel market. It is now beginning to compete in the $58 billion casual wear market. (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Under Armour’s Growth Story Remains Intact Despite Temporary Headwinds

Overall, the Under Armour story remains strong with slowing revenues a minor setback. Current investments in infrastructure and key athlete endorsements essential to grow operational efficiency and brand strength have weighed on margins, but this is temporary.

Over the last 10 years, from 2006-2016, revenue grew at a 27% annual rate. In 2016 sales slowed to 22%, with North America up 16% and international growing 63%. In the 4th quarter sales were negatively impacted by the Sports Authority bankruptcy, resulting in excess inventory and steep discounting. Current consensus estimates expected North America sales to be flat in 2017 and international to grow 50%, providing 9% overall growth.

Source: Factset Research Systems, LLC

Among the top three sports brand companies, Under Armour has grown its market share from 1% in 2005 to 8% in 2016. As a group, revenues have grown at an 8% CAGR over the last 10 years and are expected to grow at an 8% rate over the next five years.

Source: Factset Research Systems, LLC

Increased investments in infrastructure and marketing expenses have lowered margins and profitability, however necessary to provide scale and grow the brand. Infrastructure investment with expanding distribution centers and IT systems are necessary for a growing company, increasing near-term expenses. Endorsing top athletes, essential to grow the brand, impacts the bottom line to a larger degree than its bigger competitors. Nike spent ~$10B in 2016 on athlete endorsement while Under Armour’s total marketing costs were less than $500M. Revenue was less than $5B in 2016, while it spent a total of $478M on marketing costs. Endorsing top quality athletes impacts Under Armour’s margins to a greater degree than Nike. As Under Armour continues to scale, maintain fixed costs, and grow internationally, margins should expand closer to historical levels and be somewhere in between the margins of Nike and Adidas.

Source: Factset Research Systems, LLC

Gross margins for the company are in line with those of its competitors. However, much to the chagrin of analysts, operating margins for Under Armour have contracted in recent years after investments into unprofitable apps, footwear, and international expansion. Unlike analysts and short-term investors, we don’t disagree with management's strategy of pursuing growth over improving short-term profits. Under Armour's goal of 13.5-15% operating margins is attainable once the company achieves economies of scale.

Source: Under Armour Press Release 8/1/2017

Under Armour is growing revenue rapidly. We expect it to deliver mid-teens sales growth over the next 5 years, then continue to achieve a revenue growth rate in the low teens or high-single digits for another decade. As seen in the table below, international sales are just starting to be tapped, and they are growing at a tremendous rate.

Herein lies the difference between a short-term investor with an investment horizon of a few years and a forever investor. Someone willing to own Under Armour for a decade should care about the company's performance over the next decade, not the next few quarters. An investor with a 3 to 5-year horizon has much less patience when it comes to short-term expectations than he or she is willing to admit.

Connected Fitness

The Connected Fitness business had an operating loss of $37 million in 2016. Despite the 50% rise in revenues in 2016, Connected Fitness is still unprofitable and slightly weighing on margins. Growth has also hit a wall, with flat revenue growth this year.

We believe fitness is a volatile and fast-changing area with risks (e.g., Weight Watchers and Fitbit), but it is also a rapidly growing market with potential. Following a series of acquisitions from 2013-2015, Connected Fitness has grown its user base organically from 110 million in early 2015 to 175 million users today. It is difficult to value Connected Fitness, but it may be worth at least as much as Under Armour paid for it, given its expansion of the user base and revenues.

In 2015, Under Armour purchased MyFitnessPal for $475 million and Endomondo for $85 million. In 2013, the company also purchased MapMyFitness for $150 million. If Connected Fitness is worth the $710 million that Under Armour paid for it, and deduct that from the current price of Under Armour stock, the non-Connected Fitness business is valued at a mere $6.5 billion.

Valuation

Uncertainty is what creates a dislocation of value, and investors are uncertain whether Under Armour will return to revenue growth of 20%, moderate to low-double digit growth or hit a plateau and start growing revenue in the single digits. Given the opportunities for growth internationally, double-digit growth is plausible.

Short-sighted people in the investment community claim the company is overvalued based on its current P/E. By that same rationale, Under Armour must have been overvalued back in 2005, when it sold at a P/E of 90 and had a price-to-sales of 6.3. Despite what looked like a crazy valuation, it is up nearly 500% since 2005, even after the huge pullback in the past year. There is tremendous value in growth, and a stock with high P/E or P/FCF multiples can still be undervalued. Under Armour is currently priced as if profit margins will barely expand in the future, when in reality they should double.

Absolute Valuation

We believe the earnings are not an accurate calculation of intrinsic value at this point because EBIT margins and profit margins will likely expand as the company matures. We feel price-to-sales is a better metric given Under Armour's youth. We believe a price-to-sales of 2 is fair given growth expectations, the likelihood of margins expanding, and where rivals trade. Based on that metric, one could expect the share price to double over the next 3-4 years.

(Source: FactSet)

Under Armour is currently trading at enterprise value/sales of 1.6x vs. a 10-year average of 3.6x. The stock was overvalued a year and a half ago. The market over-corrected and the stock is now undervalued.

Source: Factset Research Systems, LLC

Relative Valuation

Under Armour is a more attractive growth opportunity than Nike and Adidas. Nike is trading at 2.7 times 2017 sales, Under Armour is trading at 1.4 times 2017 estimated sales, and Adidas trades at 1.8 times 2017 sales. Under Armour is likely to grow sales at a faster pace than rivals, yet it trades at a discount based on price-to-sales. In other words, we don't believe Under Armour's growth is accurately represented in its share price. We believe it is significantly undervalued if the company can expand profit margins sometime in the future.

If Under Armour is able to grow faster than its rivals and expand margins, the current EV/sales multiple appears to be too low.

The operating margins and profit margins show a wide gap in the profitability of the companies. Under Armour is capable of earning a profit margin of 9% - 10%, as shown in some earlier years, but it has been sacrificing margins in recent years to accelerate growth. We believe Under Armour will double its current profit margin as it matures, achieves greater scale, and benefits from a lower tax-rate due to larger international profits.

Classes of Shares

Under Armour has class A, B, and C shares. Prior to the non-voting C-shares being issued in 2016, there were only A-shares and B-shares for the company. Founder and CEO Kevin Plank owns the B-shares, which give him 10 votes for each share, while the A-shares only have 1 vote. Kevin Plank controls 65% of the voting rights through B-shares, therefore the voting rights for the A-shares are essentially meaningless.

After the non-voting C-shares were issued, an inexplicable gap developed between the A-shares and C-shares, reaching over a 20% spread at one point. Currently, the price of A-shares are 11% higher than that of C-shares.



Summary

The high price of UA shares two years ago has resulted in a decline in price from $52 to $15. Analysts and investors see Under Armour as having downwards momentum, and it is currently out of favor. We think the momentum will shift in 2018.

Expectations are currently low for the company but worldwide revenue growth remains strong. Long-term investors that seek high-quality businesses with exceptional management should consider buying UA stock at the current price and owning it for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.