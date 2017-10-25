Ctrip: Reaping Rewards Of Market Consolidation

Longer-term though, the shares should reap more benefits from the consolidation in the industry.

There is a sudden sell-off, on very high volume, in the shares of Ctrip, driven by fears that seem a little overblown to us.

Ctrip (CTRP), after a market consolidation, emerged as the leading online travel platform in China.

The last couple of days showed a curious development in its share price. The stock had spent a couple of years trying to get through the $49 resistance level. It finally did earlier this year, at the end of April and we argued that this gave the all clear.

And indeed, the shares retested that level successfully a couple of months ago, and now it has crashed right through it in just two days, on what can only be called very heavy volume:

Apart from a 12% drop in just two days, we especially do not like the heavy volume. To be quite frank, that's not a good sign. There is no news out, but there is this, from Yahoo:

Brightwire is reporting that its chairman is considering charging for flight bookings, a move that would increase revenue but possibly at the expense of nudging more users to book directly with airlines.

Let's take that face value for a moment. If the chairman is considering this, at the minimum, he must have some supporting data (perhaps from a pilot, or market research) that it is a good idea.

That is, it will likely be a net benefit meaning the added revenue per booking would outweigh the loss of bookings. If that isn't the case, why do it? Perhaps he isn't sure, and willing to experiment, but if the experiment turns negative it is likely to be reversed.

We find it difficult to imagine this is responsible for a 12% drop so we are inclined to start a position for the SHU portfolio here, given the positive long-term outlook for the company as set out in the linked earlier article. The stock is also oversold.

The one thing holding us back, for now, is the heavy selling volume. It will be interesting to see whether the stock can hold that support level around $49.

Fundamentals

There is not a whole lot wrong with the fundamentals. Tourism is still growing rapidly in Asia in general, and China in particular, from CNBC (our emphasis):

The world's top 10 fastest growing tourism cities are all in Asia, according to new data from the World Travel and Tourism Council The city of Chongqing in southwest China tops the list on the latest study, with 14 percent growth per year The other cities on the top 10 growth list are Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Manila, Delhi, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta

The company will publish Q3 results on November 29, but the last quarter was very solid.

Revenue grew by 43.9%, at the high end of guidance, while EPS came in 10% above expectations at $0.22. What was pretty noteworthy was the jump in gross margins, from the earnings PR:

Gross margin was 82% for the second quarter of 2017, improving from 72% for the same quarter of 2016 and 80% for the previous quarter, due to further efficiency gain

The improvement in non-GAAP operating margin was even more dramatic:

Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 18%, improving significantly from 4% for the same quarter a year of 2016, primarily driven by improvements in operating efficiency across the board and synergies from the invested companies.

To us, this suggest that after the intense competition and consolidation phase, things are a bit more settled in the Chinese travel market and the big companies (Ctrip is the biggest) can take the foot off the gas a little with respect to promotions, marketing, and increasing the platform, stuff that until now had been depressing margins.

For instance, product development cost just increased by 18%, less than half the growth of revenues and general and administrative expenses increased by just 19%, pretty good leverage.

However, no leverage still in sales and marketing. S&M expense growth still exceeded revenue growth slightly, with a 49% growth. They stand at 31% of net revenue, up from 29% a year ago. There is still room for further leverage.

Despite this, the shares sold off pretty heftily after the publication of these figures on August 30 and the only reason we could find is this:

For the third quarter of 2017, the Company expects the net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 35-40%. This forecast reflects Ctrip's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Perhaps that's a little lower than investors have been used to of late, but really not exceptional, it's more than last year's growth was exceptional:

Valuation

Keep in mind that share-based compensation amounts to a substantial 8% of net revenue, which creates a substantial wedge between GAAP and non-GAAP figures. For instance, GAAP EPS is just $0.13, not the headline $0.22 (non-GAAP).

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.85 this year rising to $1.50 the next, on an earnings basis the shares are not cheap (but they never have been). On an EV/S basis it's more or less what one would expect, with Priceline (PCLN) and Ctrip in a category of their own. At first sight it's slightly surprising that Expedia (EXPE) is that much cheaper, but we'll have to study that in more detail.

We're also a little surprised that this valuation has trended upwards a bit through the years. There is some justification for that, given the significant amount of consolidation in the online travel industry in China, but we thought that sales were growing a bit faster than the company's market cap, apparently not, and here is why:

That is of course the flip side of that consolidation but this is almost a doubling, we didn't realize it was that substantial. And given the amount of share based compensation, there is more to come.

Conclusion

Ctrip's shares have plunged of late on worries that we think are a little overblown. Growth in revenues is still very brisk and margins are expanding, which should lend support for the shares.

This is mainly the result of the consolidation in the industry, but the flip side of that is a doubling of the shares outstanding which explains why the share price has been range bound for years.

However, the 'investment' part of that consolidation, should now be tapering off and we should enter the return part of it, in the form of expanding margins and EPS. And indeed, that seems to have begun already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTRP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.