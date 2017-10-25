Is Brick-And-Mortar Retail Dead? Probably Not, But That's Not The Question You Should Ask

Let me tell you loud and clear: I don't know if brick-and-mortar retail is dead, but I'm far from being convinced that it's an opportunity.

Micro-analysis only makes sense if the macro-analysis gets a passing grade first. There is no logic in buying "the best of breed" among the worst or a very risky sector/segment.

Malls and Shopping Centers Equity REITs ("eREITs") are described by many as great opportunities. This description, however, has already been given when valuations were much higher.

More than eight months ago, as part of our 13-part "Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now" series, we published two articles that focused on malls and shopping centers.

The first retail-focused article, dated Feb. 3rd 2017, focused on small-caps. That group included the following 12 names: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), CBL & Associates (CBL), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), Ramco Gershenson (RPT), Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Urban Edge (UE), Wheeler REIT (WHLR), Washington Prime (WPG), and Whitestone REIT (WSR).

The conclusion regarding holding small cap malls and shopping centers eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields was:

If we thought that it can get worse than what we've seen with the Triple-Net Lease eREITs, comes this sub-group and proved that never say never. Recording double-digit negative return, or very close to it, during each and every examined period suggests that Small Cap Malls & Shopping Centers eREITs are struggling tremendously during periods of rising rates/yields.

Here's how these names have performed, price-wise, since 2/3/2017:

Average price return since 2/3/2017 till 10/20/2017: -15.1%

(Yes, I know... Total returns would make things look a bit better, but the emphasis is on "a bit"... it won't change the big picture, especially if you remember that the market has climbed over 10% during that period.)

The second retail-focused article, dated Feb. 8th, 2017, focused on large-cap malls and shopping centers eREITs. That group included the following 13 names: Brixmor Property (BRX), DDR Corp. (DDR), Equity One (EQY), Federal Realty (FRT), GGP, Inc. (GGP), Kimco Realty (KIM), Macerich (MAC), Regency Centers (REG), Retail Properties (RPAI), Tanger Factory (SKT), Simon Property (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), Weingarten Realty (WRI) (EQY has since became part of REG and stopped trading as a standalone so we're now down to 12 names in this sub-group too)

The conclusion regarding holding large-cap malls and shopping centers eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields was:

More than any other sub-group, LC-M&SP eREITs simply can't perform during periods of rising rates/yields. I wouldn't say so unless the picture was so gloomy. It's not only the 100% of observations ending up with negative total returns but the relatively narrow range (of average returns). This proves that this sub-group, as a team, suffers badly during periods of rising rates/yields. The data is so decisive and conclusive that there's simply no other reason/excuse that can be used to overcome this.

Here's how these names have performed, price-wise, since 2/8/2017:

Average price return since 2/3/2017 till 10/20/2017: -19.5%

(The same note regarding total returns that was made beforehand applies here too.)

That's ouch... a big painful ouch... but you could have read about it, if you only would have asked the right questions and/or looking at the right places...

If you check the relevant symbols across SA, you'll see many distinguished authors encouraging you to buy these names, telling you that these names are trading at unreal cheap valuations, trying to convince you that these are unique opportunities, claiming (on justified ground) that retail isn't dead, etc.

The funny thing is that many of these authors were positive about the exact same names for quite a long time, not just over the past 1-2 months. So what you can actually see (if you bother to dig into the entire YTD analyses of a symbol rather only the past 1-2 months) is repeating calls to buy the same names while the stock prices were plunging... In some cases, it's almost surreal because the author is running out of adjectives. I mean, after writing 4-5 articles over a 7-8 month period, it's hard to find the right term to describe how cheap a stock, that was already (allegedly) "super cheap" back in February or March 2017, is now...

I, on the other hand, haven't made a call to buy any of the malls and shopping centers eREITs. As far as I recall, never but definitely not after mid-2016 (at the very minimum). Why so? Well, first and foremost because many eREITs weren't my cup of tea (to say the least) since mid-2016. Secondly, because there were plenty other, much better choices as evident by conclusive data.

Thirdly - and perhaps most importantly - because of risk or, better put, risk management.

The authors with the biggest number of followers on SA are usually micro-analysts. They write about specific stocks and they analyse one company at a time, coming up with a proposed valuation and, consequently, an appropriate recommendation. They are doing an incredible job and this is (in case you haven't realized that yet yourself) the right way to attract a large crowd to your work. People love reading micro analysis, especially one that supports their own position/thesis... That's human nature.

Unlike them, I (and many others) prefer the macro-analysis. Taking a global view at things and only then determining whether a certain sector or segment deserves allocation. Only if the macro-global view is positive/encouraging - specific stocks will be examined and picked. Putting it differently, there is no need for micro-analysis if the macro-analysis fails.

This creates some interesting clashes because if you are an author who focuses on a very specific-narrow segment of the market, what happens when the segment you cover goes out of fashion? You may be doing a very fine job within a certain segment, but if that segment is becoming a "persona non grata" - the best micro-analysis wouldn't help much, isn't it?

When we look at the many calls to buy malls and shopping centers eREITs, we feel quite (actually very) uncomfortable. For us, the real question isn't whether PEI is at a fire sale or is CBL better than WPG. For us the main question is: Does the risk/reward profile of this segment warrant an investment at all???

Because if the answer is no, then it doesn't really matter which of this trio is better and it doesn't really matter that WSR is even better that these three names. You simply pass on this segment as a whole and move on.

Many investors look at investing as if this is a binary option with only two modes (buy or sell the stock). In reality, there are so many other options (pun intended) and the use of those is sometimes not only warranted but also may play well as a risk reduction method.

The malls and shopping centers eREITs is a very good example. They may be cheap but they surely seem very risky, even at these levels. Therefore, before entering a (too risky?) position, one should ask: What is the best way to trade this - and buying outright isn't necessarily the answer.

The first question that one needs to ask before entering into a risky position is: Is the risk/reward profile attractive enough?, i.e., does the potential reward outweigh the risk? For example: A potential upside of 20% isn't too attractive if the potential downside is 50%.

Since our Marketplace service is up and running (March 2017), our subscribers received the following message (several times) regarding retail-exposed eREITs: We don't yet see a compelling enough risk/reward for the retail sector. Yes, it's cheap and it may offer an interesting opportunity, but it's far from being clear/evident that the worse is over.

Therefore, instead of buying retail eREITs at market prices, we advised to sell PUT options on various names. Selling an out-of-money PUT - where the strike is minimum 10%-15% below market price - allows an investor to either benefit from a much better entry net price (equal to the strike minus the premium received for each contract), if and when the options get assigned, or to simply keep the premium (free-extra income, straight to the pocket), if and when the options expire worthless. Either way, it's a win-win situation compared to buying at market prices. That, of course, in cases where i) the upside is limited - as we thought/think - and/or ii) when the downside outweighs the upside.

Last Friday (10/20/2017), three options (out of a dozen that we suggested trading) have expired:

WPG 7.5 expired worthless, i.e., the $1.1 premium (that we received at the time, when we sold the option) became a net profit and faded away.

WSR 12.5 expired worthless, i.e., the $1.2 premium (that we received at the time, when we sold the option) became a net profit and faded away.

PEI 11 were assigned, i.e., we became shareholders at a net price equal to the strike (11) minus the premium ($1.2) that we received at the time when we sold the option.

This means that the net amount we paid to buy these shares is $9.8 (=$11-$1.2 each), just shy of the 52-week low at $9.75.

Since the current market price of these shares is $10.35, we are looking at a position that can get sold for over 5% gain (in a matter of few months).

Looking at the many articles that tout "BUY PEI" around us, this seems like a no-brainer, i.e., we allegedly "must" keep these shares. To tell you the truth, we are not certain at all that this is what we are about to do. Here's why.

One of the things that micro-analysis lacks is the ability to take into consideration, let alone quantify, a major change to the sector/industry that affects the specific company one writes about. Most micro-analysts assume that the global landscape is going to look more or less the same (i.e., same trends) and, therefore, what counts are the individual trends within the specific company they cover.

Will WPG keep offering a great coverage to its dividend? How low the P/AFFO of CBL can go/should be? Is PEI dividend at risk of being cut? Those are just few example of very important questions... that mean nothing for me...

For me, the main - and actually only - question that matters (for now) is: How things are going to look like for the retail sector 1-5 years from now?

Many articles are trying to determine whether Brick-and-Mortar Retail ("B&MR") is dead or not? Sorry, but this is the wrong question to ask! Let me assure you one thing: In five years time, there will still be plenty of malls and shopping centers in the US. Happy? Good. But that alone is far from being enough to push you into investing in brick-and-mortar retail stocks.

Allow me to ask few alternative questions that I believe to be of much greater significance:

Retail eREITs : How likely B&MR is going to suffer going forward? Can they increase revenues and where from? How is their FCF going to look like versus 2016 or 2015? Will they cover the dividend as easily going forward?

: How likely B&MR is going to suffer going forward? Can they increase revenues and where from? How is their FCF going to look like versus 2016 or 2015? Will they cover the dividend as easily going forward? Retail tenants : How likely are B&MR tenants going to perform going forward? How likely is it for the B&MR to find new tenants instead of those who leave? What is the effect of more vacancies on existing leases? How will the negotiation power of stronger retailers change as a result?

: How likely are B&MR tenants going to perform going forward? How likely is it for the B&MR to find new tenants instead of those who leave? What is the effect of more vacancies on existing leases? How will the negotiation power of stronger retailers change as a result? Shopping trends : Examine the shopping habits around you - core/close family, neighbors, friends, etc. Do you/they buy more online now than last year? Do you expect your household/them to buy more online next year vs. this year?

: Examine the shopping habits around you - core/close family, neighbors, friends, etc. Do you/they buy more online now than last year? Do you expect your household/them to buy more online next year vs. this year? Demography : While the vast majority of the aging population has been shopping in B&MR places (throughout their lives), the vast majority of the young generation/s will make most of their shopping (throughout their lives) online. It's a simple math and nothing more.

: While the vast majority of the aging population has been shopping in B&MR places (throughout their lives), the vast majority of the young generation/s will make most of their shopping (throughout their lives) online. It's a simple math and nothing more. Pricing/P&L : Can a B&MR compete with an online retailer when it comes to pricing? It's not only the premises... How about the costs associated with (keeping an) inventory? With training and paying staff? Think of it for a minute; this is a battleground where one side is fighting with both his hands tied-up behind his back. Who do you think can/will win?

: Can a B&MR compete with an online retailer when it comes to pricing? It's not only the premises... How about the costs associated with (keeping an) inventory? With training and paying staff? Think of it for a minute; this is a battleground where one side is fighting with both his hands tied-up behind his back. Who do you think can/will win? Overall experience: B&MR will never die because people still like to kill few hours with the kids eating in McDonald's (MCD), watching a movie or simply feeling the product they intend to buy... online, later on... This isn't what "shopping" is about and this is not what B&MR live on. They need the Target (TGT), J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy's (M), Sears (SHLD) and many others to make big things, not just a Big Mac. The "going-to-the-mall experience" is becoming less and less appealing for millennials. It might be a meeting place to hang with friends, but it ain't maintaining its main (shopping) purpose.

When you answer these open questions bear in mind that:

Massive store closures are already taking place for about two years and this trend is expected to continue for years to come. Retailers are falling down at a pace that hasn't been seen for ages.

The US has more retail square footage per capita (estimated at 23.5 square feet of retail space per person) than any other nation. Do the math yourself.

As time goes by, online shopping is only getting stronger. Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA) and the like are neither going to disappear nor weaken anytime soon. Some claim that AMZN buying the Whole Foods Market (WFM) is a good sign for the need of B&MR places. I view this as a one-off that might be repeated but surely ain't implying that there's a need for mass B&MR places. A (niche-specific) need (by a specific company)? Yes, but that doesn't mean a mass need by too many...

Most of the FFO growth numbers that you look at are based on history. On data that at best is questionable and it's most likely biased (upwards). Adjustments to projections will start taking place as early as 2018 and what you feel is "right" today might be very wrong in a year's time.

I don't try to intimidate anyone or to scare off investors from these rare once in a lifetime opportunities. What I do try to say/highlight here is that before you get tempted by many, well written, micro-analyses, you must ask yourself: How will the macro-global picture may look like 1, 2 or 5 years from now?Because perhaps, just perhaps, things may not be as simple as some analysts suggest. Perhaps we are far from seeing the bottom? Perhaps it's all wrong? Perhaps everything this analysis is based on has already become irrelevant? Perhaps things have changed - and keep changing - for good?

One of human nature's greatest weakness is its inability to accept that things may never be the same. Usually, only retrospectively we can look back and say: This was the moment that this product/concept ceased from having value. Think of a polaroid camera (Kodak (KODK) was a leading name, remember?), think of a PC (before Apple (AAPL) changed the world), think of a smartphone (a trend that started with BlackBerry (BB)).

There are many example of companies that completely disappeared or at least lost their "mojo"/status over the years. Who says that B&MR isn't just another piece in this long list of companies that sold products/needs that got out-of-favor? Not temporarily. For good!

Many people say that "brick and mortar (retail) isn't dead". I agree. It isn't. But that is not the question one should ask! Instead, one should ask: Is retail brick and mortar going to flourish/outperform/grow over the next couple of years? Are the distributions of B&MR eREITs going to grow and/or be as safe as they used to be? The answers to these questions are quite clear and decisive.

Point is, you may wish to chase yields here assuming that nothing has changed and that things will move back on track in no time. In my opinion, that’s very unlikely to happen. That's almost delusional. Believing that B&MR eREITs will be able to perform as well as they did in the past sounds to me just as if you're saying that color TV, digital cameras or smartphones won't change the way we consume/use/produce content. Online retail has changed - and will continue to change - B&MR.

Now ask yourself: Do I wish to invest in a segment that is clearly in decline and need to deal with a huge ongoing threat that is only getting bigger and bigger? Think about it for a minute, it's like me offering you to buy a stock that is almost certainly going to post decline across the main financial factors for years to come. Would you buy such a stock? I strongly doubt it.

Sometimes it's neither pleasant nor popular to state what you really think. Nonetheless, it's always - always - better to do the right thing and stick to your truth, honesty and values; even if this means that you might miss on what may be perceived as a rare once in a lifetime opportunity.

Because risk management isn't about missing on a potential gain rather about avoiding too much pain. And the fact that PEI already lost over 50% of its market value doesn't mean that it can't lose another 50%. I believe that PEI is cheap for a reason and this reason isn't going to change or disappear anytime soon.

