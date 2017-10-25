Whitestone REIT: Built To Last Or Built To Sell?

Introduction

I originally found out about Whitestone REIT (WSR) while sifting through high-yield dividend real estate investment trusts (REITs) for my retirement portfolio. (As many readers know, a REIT must pay out the bulk of its taxable earnings as distribution to qualify as REIT. Further, a REITs income is fully taxable, and hence makes more sense in a retirement account.)

When I first bought shares in December of 2015, I was attracted to what appeared to be a value income stock. I was attracted to WSR's monthly dividend payments (quarterly dividends paid monthly). At that time, Whitestone was trading in mid-$11 per share range, and paying $1.14/share in dividends, hence yielding nearly 10%. And upon initial scan over management's strategy for Whitestone, its focus on "e-commerce resistant" properties, I thought Whitestone could be a good find. A small and growing REIT that could grow much larger. That said, my initial positions were small, and I had not done a full due diligence.

Many writings about WSR focused on cosmetic aspects of the stock: the average household income of its focus properties, its dividend yield, or the payout to AFFO ratio. These are all good and fine, but such cosmetics do not fully answer the question: is Whitestone a great business? I plan to answer that question in this article. I dig deeper into whether or not WSR belongs in my retirement portfolio. Is Whitestone built to last?

Raising Questions: Key Risks

Management Assertion: e-Commerce Resistance

Whitestone touts itself as having an "E-commerce resistant business model (2016 Annual Report, Chairman/CEO's letter to shareholders)." That moniker didn't enter the CEO's letter until 2016. Prior to that, there were references to the strategy, but not using those specific words. For example, as late as 2013, the CEO focused on "Community Centered Property" business model. Here is an excerpt from the 2013 Annual Report:

The following year, the CEO had evolved this focus into a more marketable "forward-thinking operating model." Per 2014 Annual Report:

Okay, so far so good. There is nothing wrong with a marketing-savvy CEO in a public company. As for the company's strategy, by 2014, it's clear that Whitestone is focused on high earning households and on online resistant businesses. I think this is a good strategy for a real estate company. For example, Whitestone's strategy is specific and superior to vague corporate strategy articulated by Kimco Realty (KIM): "to be the premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers through investments primarily in the U.S." (Kimco Realty 2016 10-K).

But, let's continue digging in to add substance to management's assertions and flush out Whitestone's strategy and key risks.

Geographic Concentration Risk

One thing I knew up front was that Whitestone is a very small public company. Its market capitalization is less than $1 billion as of September 30, 2017 (actually, it is closer to $550 million). As of year-end 2016, WSR's real estate portfolio consisted of 55 wholly-owned properties. Those properties were concentrated in higher income suburbs of a few cities in Texas and Arizona: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix.

This presents a key problem for a conservative investor. If Texas were to be hit with a regional recession (some simplistic examples: an oil bust in Houston or a technology bust in Austin), then that could impair the productivity of WSR's small and concentrated portfolio.

In my opinion, the potential regional economic impact is softened by focusing on higher household income areas. According to WSR's 2016 annual report, its median household income is over $75,000 per year. Compare that to Dallas median household income of around $62,000 per year according to census data as reported by the website Department of Numbers. Kimco Realty's median household income is a tad above $60,000, above the shopping center REIT average of $59,000 cited in WSR's 2016 annual report. One can surmise that Kimco's base is in some ways more secure, considering that Kimco is a much larger entity with diverse properties across the country.

So far, the trend looks good for WSR. Whitestone's sensible business strategy should help the company build a quality real estate portfolio and insulate its income generating ability against the impact of economic downturns.

Insider Incentives and Activity

But, when I begin digging into management's incentives and its trading activities, I get mixed signals. For example, according to the Company's own insider activity website, management seems to be selling WSR when a share is priced above $13. As of October 24, 2017, WSR shares closed at $13.62.

Source: Company Insider Ownership website.

James C. Mastandrea is the Company's CEO. According to the Company's May 2017 proxy, Mastandrea owned ~953k shares in the Company. On 9/30/2017, it appears Mastandrea sold ~43k shares, or around 4.5% of his WSR shares. The sales price noted above is $13.05/share.

As many readers may be aware, on April 20, 2017 WSR announced priced public offering of 7 million shares at $13.00/share. The expected net proceeds were around $87 million. That pricing further corroborates what management thought about the value of a WSR share: $13.

Is the Business Moated?

In the city of Seattle, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is well known for being a real estate magnate. Allen purchased and developed large swaths an area called the South Lake Union, the office buildings of which are now occupied by Amazon and other high-rent paying tenants. Allen is known for making other savvy real estate investments around the country. If someone like this were to plunk down a half-billion dollars around Austin to develop the latest commercial and retail destination that appeals to tech workers, who would Whitestone face the competition? What if Allen were to invest one billion? Such amounts are relatively small for the real estate arm of his Vulcan Inc.

Source: Graphite Design Group photo from Geekwire article: "Google to move to new complex ... developed by Paul Allen's Vulcan Inc."

Or as Warren Buffett disciples would ask, how wide is the moat of Whitestone's business model? As Buffett himself might ask: "if you gave me 3 billion dollars, how much could I hurt the competition?" Buffett would answer that with that amount of capital, you couldn't touch a wonderful business like Coca-Cola (KO), but perhaps would reach a different conclusion with respect to a small REIT company.

Time is the friend of a great business. Time is the enemy of a mediocre business. - Warren Buffett

Access To Capital, Collateral Lien

Doubtless, there are many advantages of being small, but it also comes with some serious disadvantages for a conservative investor. Unlike its larger REIT cousins that can issue their own commercial paper, Whitestone must rely on Bank financing through mortgages and notes payables.

Thankfully, recent interest rates have been low (as every dividend investor-reader would well know). Whitestone has been able to capitalize on this to compete effectively. For example, its $186 million unsecured line of credit is LIBOR plus 1.40% - 1.95% through October 2019 (current 1 year LIBOR rate is around 1.80%). Meanwhile, WSR's fixed notes are relatively "cheap" ranging from around 4% - 5% in annual interest rate. This is great news. The problem is how the business's access to credit will look as interest rates rise, and what that will do to interest expenses.

There is one additional key detail worth noting here. I emphasized above that its floating rate note (i.e. LIBOR + %) is unsecured. Management discloses that 19 of its operating properties with net book value of $190 million was held as collateral for its secured mortgage debt as of December 31, 2016.

Source: 2016 Company 10-K.

"Secured debt" here is good for the Bank. Not as good for the Borrower, i.e. Whitestone. Should Whitestone default - whether through late interest payment or violation of one of the loan covenants - the Bank has a lien over these properties and could take over. That's not typically done except in distress scenarios, but this is a risk that a common shareholder should be keenly aware of.

Going back to the question of "what is a great business?" this aspect of the business made me realize perhaps Whitestone has some serious uphill battles to fight until it can realize benefits of economies of scale and negotiating leverage against Banks as rates rise.

Management History & Related Party Transactions

Someone who has worked with startups would know that startups typically are started by friends who know and trust each other and work well together. In a similar way, an executive team that is close to each other can be an asset. However, when it comes to Whitestone's management team, I found some odd flags. I'm not going to say they are red flags, but they are odd to me.

James Mastandrea and John Dee (whose names you saw in insider trading activity above) have long worked together. In the Company's 2016 proxy, I found the following bio of the CEO:

So, while acting as the CEO and Chairman of Whitestone, Mr. Mastandrea also works as the CEO of Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust. Wait. What's Paragon Real Estate? In 2017 proxy, I couldn't find the Paragon Real Estate reference anymore, but it has been replaced with Pillarstone Capital REIT.

(Pillarstone's OTC ticker is PRLE)

What's odd about all this is that on December 8, 2016, Whitestone sold 14 non-core properties to Pillarstone Capital for $84 million. This is referred to as the "Contribution Agreement" in Whitestone's 2016 10-K, Note 5. Also, in connection with this Contribution, WSR entered into a purchase agreement. In summary, by year-end 2016, WSR owned 81.4% of Pillarstone's operating partnership. In Footnote 13 of WSR 2016 10-K, you'll further find that Mr. Mastandrea and John Dee beneficially own all of Pillarstone REIT.

What does all this mean in English?

It means that Whitestone bought the company that John Dee and James Mastandrea previously owned and operated, and made a bunch of agreements to make the purchase an arm's length transaction. To be fair, I have no doubt that the transaction was legally an arm's length transaction.

For those in leadership roles, many readers likely understand that it is important not only to be independent in fact but also in appearance. Clearly, Whitestone's leadership does not get that or does not care. In fact, this lack of appearance of independence caused one of the "independent" trustees to make a comment about another transaction from back in 2009. Trustee Jack Mahaffey addressed shareholder concerns about Whitestone's purchase of a commercial property owned by the CEO and his wife back in a letter dated May 1, 2009 to WSR shareholders.

There's that arm's length language again. It goes on:

A quick comparison of trustees of Whitestone REIT and Pillarstone Capital clarifies that the same management and Trustees from Pillarstone now run Whitestone.

I have serious reservations about this lack of independence (who advocates for the small shareholder like me?) and a series of what appears to be questionable related party transactions.

Other Risks: Beneficial Ownership Risk

The last quick point. You'd think that institutional investors should watch out for the little guy, especially if the institution is Vanguard, but I'm not sure. Looking at 2017 proxy, you'll find the beneficial ownership table:



The combined Vanguard Group and Vanguard REIT index fun own 18% of the Company, followed by Blackrock. I get the sense that the institutional ownership here is simply a matter of indexing. I wonder if Vanguard REIT fund manager reviewed Whitestone's 10-K in detail, or simply hold shares of WSR to match the index movements and correlation. WSR has such a small capitalization, the next indexing move could lead to a huge sell-off (or a sizable gain, if you're an eternal optimist).

Management Pay

Finally, as a conservative investor, I want management to be stingy with expenses. On the surface, WSR brought management in-house, and that can lead to cost savings relative to an externally managed REIT. Not so in this case. Take a look at the high-level comparison of earnings against share-based compensation from 2016 10-K.

From the income statement ...

Now, from the cash flow statement ...

The 2016 ratio of stock compensation to total revenues was ~10%. That ratio was ~8% in 2015. In any event, these figures are very high. Too high for my taste.

If you were to perform the same exercise with another outdoor retail REIT like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), you'd find the ratio is ~3%, a figure that feels much more reasonable to me (read my Seeking Alpha article "Is Tanger Factory Outlet Ripe For Picking?")

Summary

My greedy eyes say: "keep riding this high yielding REIT with seemingly sound business model higher and higher!" But, when I step back and evaluate key qualitative aspects of this business, it appears to me that Whitestone REIT is a speculative investment. Specifically, there are no tangible moats protecting Whitestone from competitors. Further, management behavior does not inspire full confidence as it leads some to wonder to what extent self-dealing may be involved.

WSR may be fit for an enterprising investor seeking income, and the risk may be appropriate in a small holding. After all, there may always be room for bargain hunting for a short-term gain when a price of a stock declines below its intrinsic value. However, I believe WSR has no place in a conservative investor's long-term retirement portfolio.

